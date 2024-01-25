Azul S.A.: Azul Airlines and Silver Airways announce a codeshare agreement for flights between Brazil and the United States

The codeshare will add the cities of Key West, Tampa, Gainesville in Florida and many more destinations in The Bahamas to Azul's destinations

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul, the largest airline in Brazil terms of daily flights and served destinations, and Silver Airways, one of the leading regional airlines in the United States, have announced the commencement of a codeshare agreement, which entails the sharing of flights between the two airlines. In this cooperation model, customers can purchase tickets for flights operated by Silver Airways in the United States directly through Azul's sales channels.

Customers will be able to purchase air tickets from Brazil to destinations operated by Azul in the United States, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, and from there, connect to major tourism and business centers. From Orlando, customers will be able to travel to Key West, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa in the United States and to Marsh Harbour and North Elethera in the Bahamas . From Fort Lauderdale, it will be possible to go to Key West, Tampa, Gainesville, Orlando, all in the state of Florida . Additionally, it will be possible to reach some of the islands that make up the Bahamas : North Eleuthera, Freeport, Georgetown, Governor's Harbour, Marsh Harbour and Bimini. And additionally, a new Silver route to Providenciales, Turks & Caicos.

André Mercadante, Director of Alliances, Planning, and Revenue Management at Azul emphasized the importance of cooperation between the companies.

"The start of the partnership with Silver Airways reflects Azul's mission to provide the best flight experience and expand options for our customers to explore international destinations. Now, with this new agreement, we offer access to an extensive national and international network, reinforcing our synergy and commitment to excellence in service. In this way, our customers can depart from our hubs and, with a single ticket, travel to new amazing cities, modern ones, with wonderful beaches, and full of culture."

"We are delighted to expand our commercial relationship with Azul as Codeshare Partners. This passenger-focused arrangement will allow Azul to offer more destinations to Florida and the Bahamas with seamless connections to Silver's safe, reliable, and customer-friendly service. We look forward to welcoming Azul's passengers on our flights!" said Pedro Motta, Chief Commercial Officer of Silver Airways.

When purchasing codeshare tickets, customers benefit from traditional services as well as a greater variety of destinations, a single check-in, and baggage check-in from origin to final destination. Tickets can be purchased through Azul's official channels, namely the website (www.voeazul.com.br), Call Center (4003-1118), or through partner travel agencies.

Currently, Azul operates 15 direct flights connecting Fort Lauderdale to Recife (PE), Manaus (AM), Campinas (SP), Belém (PA), and Belo Horizonte (MG), in addition to another 11 flights from Orlando to Campinas (SP), Recife (PE), and Belo Horizonte (MG).

About Azul:

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) is the largest airline in Brazil in terms of flights and served cities, with over 900 daily flights to more than 150 destinations. With an operational fleet of over 160 aircraft and more than 15,000 Crew Members, Azul operates over 300 direct routes in regional, domestic, and international flights. In 2022, Azul was voted the world's most punctual airline according to the Cirium OnTime Performance-OTP Review, the leading global reference for operational data in the industry. Furthermore, in 2020, Azul won the award for the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice, being the only Brazilian company to receive both recognitions. For more information, visit https://ri.voeazul.com.br.

SOURCE Azul S.A.