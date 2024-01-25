West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the "Company"), parent company of West Bank, today reported 2023 net income of $24.1 million, or $1.44 per diluted common share, compared to 2022 net income of $46.4 million, or $2.76 per diluted common share. Net income for the fourth quarter 2023 was $4.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, compared to third quarter 2023 net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, and fourth quarter 2022 net income of $8.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share. On January 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 21, 2024, to stockholders of record on February 7, 2024.



David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Like the rest of our industry, our Company experienced some significant margin challenges in 2023. The interest rate environment, including dramatic increases in short-term rates, an ongoing inverted yield curve and aggressive deposit competition, had a significant impact on our cost of funds and net interest margin. We have a clear understanding of what is driving our challenges, along with a clear understanding of our path forward to more normalized margins."

David Nelson added, "Despite the challenges of the interest rate environment, our credit quality remains pristine. We have no loans greater than 30 days past due and only one classified loan for $296 thousand at December 31, 2023. We continue to closely monitor and manage our credit quality as the economy and our customers respond to a higher interest rate environment."

Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2023 Financial Highlights

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Net income (in thousands) $4,525 $24,137 Return on average equity 8.89% 11.42% Return on average assets 0.48% 0.66% Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) 64.66% 60.73% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01% 0.01%

Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2023 Overview

Loans increased $77.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, or 10.9 percent annualized.



A credit loss expense of $500 thousand was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a credit loss expense of $200 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. $300 thousand of the expense in the fourth quarter was allocated to the allowance for credit losses on loans, which was due to loan growth. The additional $200 thousand expensed in the fourth quarter was allocated to the allowance for unfunded commitments. The expense in the third quarter of 2023 was due to loan growth.



The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.97 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.99 percent at September 30, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023 consisted of one loan with a balance of $296 thousand, compared to one loan with a balance of $303 thousand at September 30, 2023.



Deposits increased $218.2 million, or 7.9 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Brokered deposits totaled $305.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $237.0 million at September 30, 2023, an increase of $68.4 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $149.8 million, or 6.0 percent, during the fourth quarter of 2023. As of December 31, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits, which excludes deposits in the IntraFi ® reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, were approximately 28.2 percent of total deposits.



reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, were approximately 28.2 percent of total deposits. Borrowed funds decreased to $592.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $705.1 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $111.2 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.



The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 64.66 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 60.83 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest income. This decrease was primarily attributable to $431 thousand in loan swap fees that were earned in the third quarter of 2023.



Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.91 percent for the third quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $16.4 million, compared to $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. The rising cost of deposits has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.



In December 2023, the Company sold approximately $11.3 million of securities from the available for sale securities portfolio and realized a net loss of $431 thousand. The proceeds from this sale were reinvested in the loan portfolio and have an estimated earn back period of approximately 1 year.



The tangible common equity ratio was 5.88 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 5.51 percent at September 30, 2023. The increase was attributable to the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was primarily driven by the effect of decreasing long-term interest rates in the fourth quarter on the unrealized market value adjustment of our available for sale investment portfolio.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022 Overview

Loans increased $184.7 million at December 31, 2023, or 6.7 percent, compared to December 31, 2022.



Deposits increased $93.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $305.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $272.7 million at December 31, 2022. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $60.7 million, or 2.3 percent, as of December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022.



Borrowed funds increased to $592.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $485.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase included an increase of $160.0 million in FHLB one-month rolling advances hedged with long-term interest rate swaps, partially offset by a decrease of $49.7 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.



The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 64.66 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 50.42 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the decrease in net interest income.



Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.49 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $16.4 million, compared to $20.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. In 2023, the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of funding increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.



Year Ended 2023 Compared to Year Ended 2022 Overview

The credit loss expense recorded in 2023 was $700 thousand, compared to a credit loss benefit of $2.5 million in 2022. The credit loss expense recorded in 2023 was associated with growth in loans and unfunded commitments. The credit loss benefit recorded in 2022 was primarily due to the reversal of a specific reserve on an impaired loan and the reduction of certain qualitative factors resulting from the sustained performance of loans after the expiration of COVID-19 modifications and continued improvement in classified loans.



Net interest income declined $22.7 million in 2023 compared to 2022. Net interest margin decreased to 2.01 percent in 2023, compared to 2.76 percent in 2022. The decline in both net interest income and net interest margin was primarily due to the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of funding, which increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.



The Company plans to file its report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before February 22, 2024. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company's financial results. The Form 10-K will be available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank's website at www.westbankstrong.com.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) As of CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 33,245 $ 18,819 $ 29,776 $ 21,579 $ 24,896 Interest-bearing deposits 32,112 1,802 1,968 901 1,643 Securities available for sale, at fair value 623,919 609,365 645,091 665,358 664,115 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 22,957 26,691 22,488 22,226 19,336 Loans 2,927,535 2,849,777 2,807,075 2,756,185 2,742,836 Allowance for credit losses (28,342 ) (28,147 ) (27,938 ) (27,941 ) (25,473 ) Loans, net 2,899,193 2,821,630 2,779,137 2,728,244 2,717,363 Premises and equipment, net 86,399 75,675 66,683 59,565 53,124 Bank-owned life insurance 43,864 43,589 43,328 44,830 44,573 Other assets 84,069 104,329 90,084 82,240 88,168 Total assets $ 3,825,758 $ 3,701,900 $ 3,678,555 $ 3,624,943 $ 3,613,218 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 2,973,779 $ 2,755,529 $ 2,836,325 $ 2,798,393 $ 2,880,408 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 150,270 261,510 184,150 229,290 200,000 Other borrowings 442,367 443,552 409,736 350,921 285,855 Other liabilities 34,299 37,376 31,218 29,347 35,843 Stockholders' equity 225,043 203,933 217,126 216,992 211,112 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,825,758 $ 3,701,900 $ 3,678,555 $ 3,624,943 $ 3,613,218 For the Quarter Ended AVERAGE BALANCES December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets $ 3,706,497 $ 3,679,541 $ 3,645,651 $ 3,617,458 $ 3,511,717 Loans 2,857,594 2,813,213 2,783,463 2,745,381 2,649,671 Deposits 2,878,676 2,764,184 2,854,945 2,846,926 2,901,928 Stockholders' equity 201,920 215,230 213,177 215,391 199,947

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) As of LOANS December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Commercial $ 531,594 $ 529,293 $ 535,085 $ 520,894 $ 519,196 Real estate: Construction, land and land development 413,477 399,253 351,461 336,739 363,014 1-4 family residential first mortgages 106,688 89,713 80,998 75,223 75,211 Home equity 14,618 12,429 12,625 9,726 10,322 Commercial 1,854,510 1,812,816 1,820,718 1,810,158 1,771,940 Consumer and other 10,930 10,123 10,289 7,381 7,292 2,931,817 2,853,627 2,811,176 2,760,121 2,746,975 Net unamortized fees and costs (4,282 ) (3,850 ) (4,101 ) (3,936 ) (4,139 ) Total loans $ 2,927,535 $ 2,849,777 $ 2,807,075 $ 2,756,185 $ 2,742,836 Less allowance for credit losses (28,342 ) (28,147 ) (27,938 ) (27,941 ) (25,473 ) Net loans $ 2,899,193 $ 2,821,630 $ 2,779,137 $ 2,728,244 $ 2,717,363 CREDIT QUALITY Pass $ 2,931,377 $ 2,853,100 $ 2,810,640 $ 2,706,951 $ 2,692,334 Watch 144 184 187 52,766 54,231 Substandard 296 343 349 404 410 Doubtful - - - - - Total loans $ 2,931,817 $ 2,853,627 $ 2,811,176 $ 2,760,121 $ 2,746,975 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing demand $ 548,726 $ 551,688 $ 568,029 $ 605,666 $ 693,563 Interest-bearing demand 481,207 417,802 459,030 486,656 536,226 Savings and money market - non-brokered 1,315,741 1,249,309 1,302,468 1,202,756 1,125,202 Money market - brokered 124,335 99,282 114,142 92,524 112,752 Total nonmaturity deposits 2,470,009 2,318,081 2,443,669 2,387,602 2,467,743 Time - non-brokered 322,694 299,683 276,097 269,102 252,725 Time - brokered 181,076 137,765 116,559 141,689 159,940 Total time deposits 503,770 437,448 392,656 410,791 412,665 Total deposits $ 2,973,779 $ 2,755,529 $ 2,836,325 $ 2,798,393 $ 2,880,408 BORROWINGS Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings $ 150,270 $ 261,510 $ 184,150 $ 229,290 $ 200,000 Subordinated notes, net 79,631 79,566 79,500 79,435 79,369 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 315,000 315,000 280,000 220,000 155,000 Long-term debt 47,736 48,986 50,236 51,486 51,486 Total borrowings $ 592,637 $ 705,062 $ 593,886 $ 580,211 $ 485,855 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Common stock 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Additional paid-in capital 34,197 33,487 32,642 31,797 32,021 Retained earnings 271,369 271,025 269,301 267,620 267,562 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (83,523 ) (103,579 ) (87,817 ) (85,425 ) (91,471 ) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 225,043 $ 203,933 $ 217,126 $ 216,992 $ 211,112

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Quarter Ended CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 38,208 $ 36,756 $ 35,011 $ 32,948 $ 30,859 Securities: Taxable 3,521 3,427 3,432 3,316 3,398 Tax-exempt 869 880 883 885 887 Interest-bearing deposits 85 29 25 30 24 Total interest income 42,683 41,092 39,351 37,179 35,168 Interest expense: Deposits 20,024 17,156 16,277 13,339 11,043 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 2,024 3,165 2,264 2,079 952 Subordinated notes 1,114 1,113 1,109 1,106 1,119 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,482 2,329 1,621 1,262 755 Long-term debt 678 695 739 698 630 Total interest expense 26,322 24,458 22,010 18,484 14,499 Net interest income 16,361 16,634 17,341 18,695 20,669 Credit loss expense 500 200 - - - Net interest income after credit loss expense 15,861 16,434 17,341 18,695 20,669 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 476 463 458 462 476 Debit card usage fees 488 495 511 486 492 Trust services 782 831 749 706 678 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 275 262 250 257 255 Gain from bank-owned life insurance - - - 691 - Loan swap fees - 431 - - - Realized securities losses, net (431 ) - - - - Other income 308 340 421 355 364 Total noninterest income 1,898 2,822 2,389 2,957 2,265 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,468 6,696 7,029 6,867 6,552 Occupancy and equipment 1,499 1,359 1,322 1,327 1,270 Data processing 723 703 729 635 673 Technology and software 676 573 579 513 518 FDIC insurance 475 439 420 416 243 Professional fees 235 254 287 250 205 Director fees 240 196 251 205 215 Other expenses 1,845 1,685 1,857 1,858 1,989 Total noninterest expense 12,161 11,905 12,474 12,071 11,665 Income before income taxes 5,598 7,351 7,256 9,581 11,269 Income taxes 1,073 1,445 1,394 1,737 2,323 Net income $ 4,525 $ 5,906 $ 5,862 $ 7,844 $ 8,946 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 $ 0.54 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 $ 0.53

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Year Ended CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 142,923 $ 107,095 Securities: Taxable 13,696 12,524 Tax-exempt 3,517 3,527 Interest-bearing deposits 169 203 Total interest income 160,305 123,349 Interest expense: Deposits 66,796 22,629 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 9,532 1,764 Subordinated notes 4,442 2,867 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,694 2,669 Long-term debt 2,810 1,680 Total interest expense 91,274 31,609 Net interest income 69,031 91,740 Credit loss expense (benefit) 700 (2,500 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 68,331 94,240 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,859 2,194 Debit card usage fees 1,980 1,969 Trust services 3,068 2,709 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 1,044 964 Loan swap fees 431 835 Realized securities losses, net (431 ) - Gain from bank-owned life insurance 691 - Other income 1,424 1,537 Total noninterest income 10,066 10,208 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 27,060 25,838 Occupancy and equipment 5,507 4,913 Data processing 2,790 2,597 Technology and software 2,341 2,137 FDIC insurance 1,750 996 Professional fees 1,026 874 Director fees 892 814 Other expenses 7,245 6,882 Total noninterest expense 48,611 45,051 Income before income taxes 29,786 59,397 Income taxes 5,649 12,998 Net income $ 24,137 $ 46,399 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.44 $ 2.79 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.44 $ 2.76

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended COMMON SHARE DATA December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.27 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 1.44 $ 2.79 Earnings per common share (diluted) 0.27 0.35 0.35 0.47 0.53 1.44 2.76 Dividends per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 1.00 1.00 Book value per common share(1) 13.46 12.19 12.98 12.98 12.69 Closing stock price 21.20 16.31 18.41 18.27 25.55 Market price/book value(2) 157.50 % 133.80 % 141.83 % 140.76 % 201.34 % Price earnings ratio(3) 19.79 11.75 13.11 9.56 11.93 Annualized dividend yield(4) 4.72 % 6.13 % 5.43 % 5.47 % 3.91 % REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Consolidated: Total risk-based capital ratio 11.88 % 11.96 % 12.15 % 12.17 % 12.08 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.30 9.37 9.51 9.51 9.55 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.50 8.58 8.60 8.60 8.81 Common equity tier 1 ratio 8.74 8.80 8.92 8.92 8.96 West Bank: Total risk-based capital ratio 12.76 % 12.89 % 13.13 % 13.16 % 13.08 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.89 12.01 12.24 12.26 12.33 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.86 11.00 11.08 11.10 11.37 Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.89 12.01 12.24 12.26 12.33 KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets(5) 0.48 % 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.88 % 1.01 % 0.66 % 1.32 % Return on average equity(6) 8.89 10.89 11.03 14.77 17.75 11.42 20.71 Net interest margin(7)(13) 1.87 1.91 2.02 2.23 2.49 2.01 2.76 Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13) 4.87 4.70 4.57 4.41 4.21 4.64 3.70 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.60 3.38 3.10 2.76 2.24 3.21 1.24 Efficiency ratio(9)(13) 64.66 60.83 62.83 55.34 50.42 60.73 43.70 Nonperforming assets to total assets(10) 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 ACL ratio(11) 0.97 0.99 1.00 1.01 0.93 Loans/total assets 76.52 76.98 76.31 76.03 75.91 Loans/total deposits 98.44 103.42 98.97 98.49 95.22 Tangible common equity ratio(12) 5.88 5.51 5.90 5.99 5.84

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.

(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.

(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).

(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.

(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.

(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity.

(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.

(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.

(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.

(11) Allowance for credit losses divided by total loans.

(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.

(13) A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company's presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company's GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

(in thousands) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December

31, 2023 September

30, 2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 16,361 $ 16,634 $ 17,341 $ 18,695 $ 20,669 $ 69,031 $ 91,740 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 95 113 122 161 197 491 1,122 Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 16,456 16,747 17,463 18,856 20,866 69,522 92,862 Average interest-earning assets 3,487,799 3,478,053 3,461,313 3,435,988 3,328,941 3,465,964 3,361,091 Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 1.87 % 1.91 % 2.02 % 2.23 % 2.49 % 2.01 % 2.76 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 16,456 $ 16,747 $ 17,463 $ 18,856 $ 20,866 $ 69,522 $ 92,862 Noninterest income 1,898 2,822 2,389 2,957 2,265 10,066 10,208 Adjustment for realized securities losses, net 431 - - - - 431 - Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net 24 3 2 - 2 29 29 Adjusted income 18,809 19,572 19,854 21,813 23,133 80,048 103,099 Noninterest expense 12,161 11,905 12,474 12,071 11,665 48,611 45,051 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2) 64.66 % 60.83 % 62.83 % 55.34 % 50.42 % 60.73 % 43.70 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

