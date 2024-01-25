Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.01.2024
Truxton Trust Company: Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company ("Truxton" or "the Bank") and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.2 million, or $1.46 earnings per diluted share, compared with $4.1 million, or $1.40 earnings per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income increased by 4% to $17.5 million from $16.7 million in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, earnings per diluted share rose to $6.02 from $5.75, an increase of 5% from 2022.

"In what was a very challenging year for all banks, we are pleased with our financial results," said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. "The strength of our business model and value to our customers was once again on display as Wealth Management revenue grew 8%, helping to offset Net Interest Margin compression. We earned a return on average equity for the year of 22.3% - an outstanding achievement in any environment."

Key Highlights

  • Truxton partially restructured its fixed income investment portfolio in December and realized $445 thousand in losses on the sale of $8 million of investments. This restructuring allowed Truxton to improve its interest rate risk profile and should contribute to an increase in its future earnings. The after-tax cost of these losses lowered earnings per share by approximately $0.12 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding these losses, earnings per diluted share for the quarter would have been approximately $1.58, up from $1.57 in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.56 in the fourth quarter of 2022, excluding approximately $0.16 per share of securities restructuring realized losses in that quarter.
  • Non-interest income, excluding the restructuring losses, was $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decline of 4% from the third quarter of 2023 and up 8% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022. Wealth management services constituted 94% of non-interest income, excluding restructuring losses, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Loans rose 2.5% to $658 million at year end compared to $642 million on September 30, 2023, and were up 6% compared to $619 million on December 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased less than 1% from September 30, 2023, to $782 million at December 31, 2023, and declined 3% in comparison to December 31, 2022. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.78%, an increase of 17 basis points from the 2.61% experienced in the third quarter of 2023, but a decline of 5 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022. Approximately half of the increase in quarter-over-quarter NIM was driven by a one-time loan prepayment fee. Cost of funds was 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 3.05% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and an increase from 1.73% in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. The Bank had no non-performing assets at December 31, 2023. Truxton had $8 thousand of recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2023, $1 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $2 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Truxton adopted the mandated Current Expected Credit Loss accounting methodology for calculating its allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023. The Allowance for Credit Losses was $6.3 million at quarter end December 31, 2023, and $6.0 million at quarter end September 30, 2023, excluding $0.4 million and $0.5 million in allowance for unfunded commitments, respectively, compared to Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses of $5.8 million at December 31, 2022. For the same three periods, the Bank's loan-related allowance was 0.96%, 0.94%, and 0.93%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.
  • The Bank's capital position remains strong. The Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.53% at December 31, 2023, 10.36% at September 30, 2023, and 9.78% at December 31, 2022. Book value per common share was $30.31, $27.43, and $25.39 at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.52 per common share, inclusive of a $1 special cash dividend, and repurchased 18 thousand shares of its common stock for $1.1 million, an average price of $59.95 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Austin BranstetterSwan Burrus
615-250-0783615-250-0773
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.comswan.burrus@truxtontrust.com


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2023*		September 30,
2023*		December 31,
2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from financial institutions$4,272 $5,040 $5,405
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,417 7,589 1,094
Federal funds sold 1,537 956 -
Cash and cash equivalents 9,226 13,585 6,499
Time deposits in other financial institutions 490 740 3,833
Securities available for sale 259,926 259,543 257,257
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 657,781 641,697 618,847
Allowance for credit losses** (6,304) (6,031) (5,761)
Paycheck Protection Program Loans 59 69 101
Net loans 651,536 635,735 613,187
Bank owned life insurance 10,808 10,751 10,592
Restricted equity securities 1,858 1,940 3,227
Premises and equipment, net 189 129 209
Accrued interest receivable 4,388 4,310 3,512
Deferred tax asset, net 6,010 7,910 7,161
Other assets 10,839 13,922 11,803
Total assets$955,270 $948,566 $917,280
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non-interest bearing$123,918 $116,918 $153,870
Interest bearing$658,061 $663,950 653,880
Total deposits 781,979 780,868 807,750
Federal funds purchased - - 4,933
Swap counterparty cash collateral 4,060 4,820 4,090
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,500 4,500 4,500
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances 53,800 55,000 -
Subordinated debt 14,327 14,291 14,727
Other liabilities 8,922 9,544 7,904
Total liabilities 867,588 869,023 843,904
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.10 par value$289 $288 $289
Additional paid-in capital 31,457 31,335 31,107
Retained earnings 51,679 52,780 42,766
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13,279) (18,167) (17,512)
Net Income$17,536 $13,307 $16,726
Total shareholders' equity 87,682 79,543 73,376
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$955,270 $948,566 $917,280
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. The total excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments recorded in Other liabilities in 2023.


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Year To Date
December 31,
2023*		 September 30,
2023*		 December 31,
2022*		 December 31,
2023*		 December 31,
2022
Non-interest income
Wealth management services$4,435 $4,608 $4,126 $17,657 $16,377
Service charges on deposit accounts 111 123 111 461 415
Securities gains (losses), net (445) 0 (588) (387) (636)
Bank owned life insurance income 56 54 51 216 203
Other 52 146 63 309 253
Total non-interest income 4,208 4,931 3,763 18,256 16,612
Interest income
Loans, including fees$10,495 $9,714 $8,017 $37,804 $25,125
Taxable securities 2,554 2,575 1,620 9,350 5,247
Tax-exempt securities 210 216 373 876 1,568
Interest bearing deposits 194 69 303 695 469
Federal funds sold 41 30 26 101 39
Other interest income 63 105 59 216 156
Total interest income 13,558 12,709 10,398 49,042 32,604
Interest expense
Deposits 6,048 5,679 3,485 20,881 6,792
Short-term borrowings 685 61 42 2,154 52
Long-term borrowings 23 716 72 490 141
Subordinated debentures 187 195 194 771 776
Total interest expense 6,943 6,650 3,793 24,296 7,761
Net interest income 6,615 6,059 6,605 24,746 24,843
Provision for credit losses 215 6 9 296 984
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,400 6,053 6,596 24,450 23,859
Total revenue, net 10,608 10,984 10,359 42,706 40,471
Non interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 3,563 3,819 3,823 14,810 14,587
Occupancy 272 313 278 1,185 1,034
Furniture and equipment 24 7 25 76 112
Data processing 389 470 400 1,703 1,486
Wealth management processing fees 166 178 179 729 666
Advertising and public relations 109 58 78 248 162
Professional services 285 127 177 941 793
FDIC insurance assessments 225 85 55 460 246
Other 322 256 196 901 879
Total non interest expense 5,355 5,314 5,211 21,053 19,965
Income before income taxes 5,253 5,670 5,148 21,653 20,506
Income tax expense 1,029 1,109 1,098 4,117 3,780
Net income$4,225 $4,560 $4,050 $17,536 $16,726
Earnings per share:
Basic$1.46 $1.57 $1.40 $6.04 $5.78
Diluted$1.46 $1.57 $1.40 $6.02 $5.75
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2023*September 30, 2023*December 31, 2022
Per Common Share Data
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share
Basic$1.46$1.57$1.40
Diluted$1.46$1.57$1.40
Book value per common share$30.31$27.43$25.39
Tangible book value per common share$30.31$27.43$25.39
Basic weighted average common shares2,821,8462,829,1392,810,702
Diluted weighted average common shares2,828,2742,836,1872,822,538
Common shares outstanding at period end2,893,0642,900,1712,887,362
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio9.18%8.39%8.00%
Average Loans$653,804$634,179$616,609
Average earning assets (1)$956,793$943,584$939,763
Average total assets$960,852$949,754$943,900
Average shareholders' equity$81,759$80,535$70,128
Selected Asset Quality Measures
Nonaccrual loans$0$0$0
90+ days past due still accruing$0$0$0
Total nonperforming loans$0$0$0
Total nonperforming assets$0$0$0
Net charge offs (recoveries)($8)($1)($2)
Nonperforming loans to assets0.00%0.00%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.00%0.00%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.00%0.00%0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans**0.96%0.94%0.93%
Net charge offs to average loans-0.00%-0.00%-0.00%
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)
Tier 1 leverage10.53%10.36%9.78%
Common equity tier 114.58%14.11%13.36%
Total risk-based capital15.53%15.04%14.20%
Selected Performance Ratios
Efficiency ratio47.07%47.87%48.55%
Return on average assets (ROA)1.75%1.91%1.70%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE)20.52%22.48%22.92%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)20.52%22.48%22.92%
Net interest margin2.78%2.61%2.83%
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. 2023 ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023* September, 30 2023* December 31, 2022*
Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
Earning Assets
Loans$653,804 6.18$10,183 $634,179 6.01$9,602 $616,609 5.01$7,905
Loan fees$0 0.19$312 $0 0.07$112 $0 0.07$112
Loans with fees$653,804 6.37$10,495 $634,179 6.08$9,714 $616,609 5.16$8,017
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0
Federal funds sold$2,985 5.41$41 $2,293 5.20$30 $2,688 3.76$26
Deposits with banks$14,240 5.51$198 $13,213 5.34$178 $31,462 3.82$303
Investment securities - taxable$248,778 4.11$2,554 $255,822 4.03$2,575 $228,108 2.84$1,620
Investment securities - tax-exempt$36,986 3.39$210 $38,077 3.38$216 $60,897 3.31$372
Total Earning Assets$956,793 5.65$13,498 $943,584 5.40$12,713 $939,764 4.43$10,338
Non interest earning assets
Allowance for loan losses (6,123) (5,989) (5,783)
Cash and due from banks$5,402 $5,814 $6,871
Premises and equipment$119 $134 $224
Accrued interest receivable$3,575 $3,443 $2,935
Other real estate$0 $0 $0
Other assets$30,404 $29,298 $30,251
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (29,318) (26,530) (30,362)
Total Assets$960,852 $949,754 $943,900
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand$345,966 3.42$2,984 $354,018 3.43$3,062 $380,638 2.23$2,140
Savings and money market$138,244 2.95$1,027 $132,842 2.67$895 $142,369 1.44$515
Time deposits - retail$16,343 3.18$131 $17,334 2.67$117 $24,280 1.41$86
Time deposits - wholesale$165,756 4.56$1,906 $147,046 4.33$1,605 $128,619 2.29$744
Total interest bearing deposits$666,309 3.6$6,048 $651,240 3.46$5,679 $675,906 2.05$3,485
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$4,500 1.98$23 $9,337 3.79$91 $9,957 2.85$72
Subordinated debt$14,422 5.08$187 $15,030 5.09$195 $14,827 5.12$194
Other borrowings$60,859 4.39$685 $60,606 4.40$682 $4,760 4.33$42
Total borrowed funds$79,781 4.39$895 $84,973 4.46$968 $29,544 4.08$308
Total interest bearing liabilities$746,090 3.69$6,943 $736,213 3.57$6,647 $705,450 2.13$3,793
Net interest rate spread 1.96$6,555 1.83$6,066 2.30$6,545
Non-interest bearing deposits$126,534 $127,389 $163,653
Other liabilities$6,469 $5,308 $4,671
Shareholder's equity$81,759 $80,535 $70,128
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$960,852 $949,445 $943,902
Cost of funds 3.15 3.05 1.73
Net interest margin 2.78 2.61 2.83
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023* December 31, 2022
Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
Earning Assets
Loans$635,059 5.85$37,150 $562,647 4.35$24,470
Loan fees$0 0.10$654 $0 0.12$654
Loans with fees$635,059 5.95$37,804 $562,647 4.47$25,124
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0 $28 4.13$1
Federal funds sold$1,907 5.21$101 $2,102 1.85$39
Deposits with banks$13,711 5.07$695 $27,043 1.73$469
Investment securities - taxable$247,483 3.78$9,350 $232,515 2.26$5,247
Investment securities - tax-exempt$38,410 3.40$876 $64,684 3.28$1,568
Total Earning Assets$936,570 5.26$48,826 $889,019 3.71$32,448
Non interest earning assets
Allowance for loan losses (6,087) (5,318)
Cash and due from banks 5,960 $7,789
Premises and equipment$154 $251
Accrued interest receivable$3,271 $2,453
Other real estate$0 $0
Other assets$29,175 $25,359
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (26,891) (17,031)
Total Assets$942,152 $902,522
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand$351,956 3.20$11,247 $366,943 1.19$4,350
Savings and Money Market$134,518 2.50$3,368 $143,591 0.68$975
Time deposits - Retail$17,168 2.53$435 $19,072 1.08$205
Time Deposits - Wholesale$143,922 4.05$5,832 $89,916 1.40$1,262
Total interest bearing deposits$647,564 3.22$20,882 $619,522 1.10$6,792
Federal home Loan Bank advances$12,355 3.91$490 $6,511 2.14$141
Subordinated debt$14,831 5.12$771 $14,853 5.21$780
Other borrowings$47,985 4.42$2,153 $2,124 2.54$48
Total borrowed funds$75,171 4.48$3,414 $23,488 4.07$969
Total interest bearing liabilities$722,735 3.36$24,296 $643,010 1.20$7,761
Net interest rate spread 1.90$24,530 2.51$24,687
Non-interest bearing deposits$135,909 $180,665
Other liabilities$4,810 $4,142
Shareholder's equity$78,619 $74,771
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$942,073 $902,588
Cost of funds 2.82 0.94
Net interest margin 2.67 2.84
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

