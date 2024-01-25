Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TUAG50 | ISIN: DE000TUAG505 | Ticker-Symbol: TUI1
Xetra
25.01.24
17:36 Uhr
6,680 Euro
+0,136
+2,08 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6266,66018:54
6,6526,68618:54
Dow Jones News
25.01.2024 | 18:01
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DJ TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 
25-Jan-2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: February 13, 2024 
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: February 13, 2024 
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  299792 
EQS News ID:  1823373 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1823373&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2024 11:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.