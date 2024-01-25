Over 25 years of experience in innovative medical technologies with world leaders in spine surgery

Strong expertise in strategic and commercial management

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of technological medical equipment, announced the appointment of Max W. Painter as VP General Manager of Implanet America. In this position, he will lead Implanet America, with the aim of optimizing its organizational structure to accelerate the adoption and advancement of Implanet's innovative technologies in this crucial market.

Max W. Painter, VP General Manager of Implanet America, stated: "It is a great privilege for me to join the Implanet team. I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead this subsidiary and support its rapid development ambitions in the US market. I am convinced of the robust growth potential of Implanet's future technologies, which will complement the current JAZZ® sublaminar band offering to address the markets of severe deformities and degenerative spine pathologies. We have a customer first philosophy and I look forward to bringing my strong surgeon and distributor relationships to Implanet America."

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Max to lead the Implanet America team. His experience, strategic vision and managerial skills will enable him to successfully implement Implanet's ambitious growth plan in the United States. Throughout his career, he always met new challenges with excellent results, whatever the challenge. His successful track record makes him a natural leader for our US subsidiary, which now boasts a strong sales team and over fifty partner agencies covering 70% of the country. I am convinced that Max's contribution will be decisive in enabling us to reach new milestones in our development, in partnership with our reference shareholder, SanYou Medical.

Max W. Painter brings over 25 years of successful development and growth of medical technology companies in the spine industry. Max began his career at Sofamor Danek, later acquired by Medtronic, where he received numerous promotions managing both International and US business teams. Subsequently, he joined Ellipse Technologies creating and leading a world class pediatric sales force which resulted in the acquisition by Nuvasive, Inc. He joined Nuvasive as a senior leader assisting in the transition and leading the Nuvasive Specialized Orthopedics Sales group prior to founding his own Spine and Pain Distribution company. More recently, he was Global VP Sales Marketing at Camber Spine, an American manufacturer of spine surgery implants.

Upcoming financial publication

2023 Annual Results, on March 5, 2024, after market

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes medical technology equipment. Its activity revolves around a comprehensive innovative solution for improving the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®) complemented by the product range offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark in Europe and ANVISA approval in Brazil. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, China's second largest medical device manufacturer. IMPLANET employs forty-three staff and recorded a consolidated revenue of €7.4 million in 2023. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET opened a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240125087546/en/

Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tél.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@Implanet.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Nicolas Fossiez

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu