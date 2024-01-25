Diné Development Corporation: NOVA-Diné Secures $1.5 Billion DOC CATTS IDIQ Contract

WINDOW ROCK, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / NOVA-Diné (NOVA), a subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC) and leading technology solutions provider, was awarded the Department of Commerce (DOC) Acquisition for Transformational Technology Services (CATTS) contract to provide transformative technology services across the department's programs. This award reflects NOVA's commitment to drive innovation and efficiencies to streamline the federal government's critical missions.





NOVA-Diné Logo





The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract boasts a ceiling value of $1.5 billion, encompassing a range of task areas, including Chief Information Officer support, digital document and records management, managed service outsourcing and consulting, IT operations and maintenance, IT services management, and cyber security. Performance locations will include DOC facilities in Washington, D.C., as well as remote support for locations across the continental United States (CONUS).

"NOVA is enthusiastic about the opportunity to partner with the DOC and its multiple entities, including ITS, EDA, NIST, and the Census Bureau," stated NOVA President, Don MacDonald. "We are proud to deliver transformative solutions that enhance the quality and reliability of services across the DOC enterprise."

The CATTS contract period spans a total of ten years with a one-year base period and nine option years, offering long-term IT service delivery to the DOC and its affiliated entities. NOVA's partnership with the agency ensures transformative solutions that will drive strategic goals and advance its vital mission in the public sector.

About NOVA-Diné

Since 2004, NOVA-Diné (NOVA) has honored the Navajo legacy of innovation by providing seamless technical services that power the missions of defense and civilian communities. Through dedicated employees, deep-rooted relationships, and tenured experience, NOVA provides leading-edge technology solutions to ensure its clients accomplish their critical objectives. NOVA is a Tribally owned Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) and subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation.

