Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBYQ | ISIN: US29350E1047 | Ticker-Symbol: 2Q5
Tradegate
25.01.24
10:36 Uhr
4,200 Euro
+0,040
+0,96 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENOVARO BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENOVARO BIOSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5004,62019:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.01.2024 | 18:58
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renovaro Biosciences Inc.: Renovaro Biosciences Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) (the "Company"), a biotechnology corporation focusing on cell, gene, and immunotherapy, announced today the results of the Company's Special Meeting of Shareholders held at 12:00 pm ET on January 25, 2024.

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated January 3, 2024, were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the meeting.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the meeting, please consult the Company's Form 8-K which will be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Renovaro has developed advanced cell, gene, and immunotherapy platforms designed to renew the body's natural tumor-fighting capabilities against cancer and infectious diseases. For more information on Renovaro, go to their website at www.renovarobio.com.

Contact: ir@renovarobio.com
Source: Renovaro Bioscience Inc.


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.