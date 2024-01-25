Northern Trust, Limerick Welcomes 2024 Co-Operative Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Northern Trust



Smile for the camera!

The first early career intake of 2024 has now begun.

Allow us to introduce our 2024 co-operative students, over 50 of them, who have started with the teams at the Northern Trust, Limerick office. We wish them the very best of luck over the coming eight months with us.

They join various teams across Fund Accounting, Financial Reporting, Derivatives, Transfer Agency, and more.

Our placement program is designed to enable students to develop their skills and expertise in a global financial company while preparing them for the future world of work.

This group is from both the University of Limerick and the Technological University of the Shannon.

"It is great to positively kick off the new year with the launch of the 2024 Co-Op program in our Limerick office. We have now participated in this placement program for over a decade. We are fortunate to have well-established relationships with both the University of Limerick and the Technological University of the Shannon, where we recruit many high-caliber and diverse students each year". Dubheasa Forde Murray - Early Careers Recruitment Consultant for EMEA.

Students & Graduates: Learn then lead. Want to discover more about our global Student and Graduate opportunities?

Click here to find out more: https://www.northerntrust.com/united-states/about-us/careers/students-and-graduates

