25.01.2024
Panel Built Announces Soundproofed Privacy Pods

Panel Built's Privacy Pods offer a convenient, soundproof space for employees to focus.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Panel Built Inc. announced modular Privacy Pods as a new prefabricated product. Privacy Pods are soundproofed spaces that allow employees to avoid distractions and focus on their work.

Privacy Pods

Privacy Pods



"Warehouses can be noisy, and sometimes employees need a quiet space to complete their work. Silence booths are the perfect way to create a personal, private space within an existing warehouse or open office space," says Angie Vinez, sales manager at Panel Built Inc.

"Panel Built saw this need for our customers and wanted to provide a quick and easy solution."

Features and benefits of our Privacy Pods include.

  • Comfort
  • Panel Built is used to work with the soundproofing needs of heavy industrial environments, which can have consistent decibel levels of 90 or louder. Our experience and materials ensure that your office booth has zen-like quiet.
  • The Panel Built team can adjust your privacy pod to fit your unique needs, whether an ample space, unusually shaped, or designed to provide a specialty purpose like a conference room.
  • Privacy Pods can be delivered pre-assembled or as knockdown units for on-site installation. Each booth includes pre-wired electrical connections, data hook-ups, a stainless-steel countertop, and other features, providing a ready-to-go functional workspace.
  • Customizability
  • Easy Installation

Privacy Pods are available now. For more information on our Privacy Pods, visit our product page.

About Panel Built Inc.: From modular offices to military tower systems, Panel Built has experience engineering, designing, and installing structures for various commercial, military, government, and industrial customers. Panel Built operates under one mission, "To Solve Our Customers' Space Needs With Excellence And Great Customer Service."

Contact Information

Elizabeth Satterfield
Marketing Manager
marketing@panelbuilt.com
8006363873

SOURCE: Panel Built

View the original press release on newswire.com.

