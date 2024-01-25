Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - CO2 Lock Corp. ("CO2 Lock" or the "Company"), a leading British Columbia-based clean technology startup specializing in carbon capture and storage ("CCS") via permanent mineralization, is very pleased to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive field program at its SAM site in central British Columbia, including the first-ever successful injection of CO2 into a brucite-rich ultramafic deposit. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the development of the Company's cutting-edge in-situ CO2 mineralization technology.

Highlights

Successful injection of CO2 at depth, with downhole CO2 sensors verifying the desired CO2 content throughout the carbonated water injection, bolstering the Company's confidence in the effectiveness of its groundbreaking approach.

Geological analysis confirms that the SAM deposit has an exceptionally promising mineralogy for CO2 mineralization and permanent storage. The brucite values averaged 3-times higher through entire length of the drill hole than at the Decar Nickel district, from which CO2 Lock's foundation research was conducted.

Extraction of multi-ton surface bulk sample for use in the Company's ex-situ CO2 mineralization pilot at CO2 Lock's lab facility in the Vancouver area.

"This successful field program represents a pivotal step for CO2 Lock and reinforces our dedication to developing sustainable solutions for permanent carbon storage," said Dr. Nader Mosavat, CO2 Lock's Chief Technology Officer. "The promising geological analysis and successful demonstration of the CO2 injection into our SAM deposit highlight the very significant potential of our in-situ CO2 mineralization technologies to play a crucial role in mitigating carbon emissions. The bulk sample, with similarly high brucite concentration, will be used to advance the Company's groundbreaking work on ex-situ CO2 mineralization." The following Figures 1 and 2 provide illustrations of CO2 Lock in-situ and ex-situ mineralization technology using brucite-rich serpentinite deposits to permanently store CO2.

The success of the SAM field program positions the Company as a key player in the ongoing efforts to address climate change through innovative and effective CO2 mineralization solutions. The Company looks forward to further advancing its technology and expanding its impact on CCS initiatives. Refined Techno-Economic and Life Cycle Analyses of both in-situ and ex-situ mineralization, and an ex-situ pilot program are planned to be completed in the first half of 2024.





Figure 1 and Figure 2

About SAM

The SAM property is one of several ultramafic bodies identified by the BC Geological Survey along the same trend as FPX Nickel's Decar Nickel District, and Giga Metals' Turnagain Nickel Project. Located approximately 50 kilometers southwest of Prince George, BC, the 4,084 hectare SAM project was staked in 2022 based on regional mapping and sampling of a large, serpentinized ultramafic body composed primarily of harzburgite, dunite, and peridotite with significant levels of brucite mineralization of potentially economic size.

About CO2 Lock Corp.

CO2 Lock Corp is focused on harnessing the untapped potential of ultramafic brucite-rich serpentinized peridotite deposits to commercialize CCS projects that will permanently lock away mega-tonnes, to eventually giga-tonnes, of CO2. With this focus on sustainability and innovation, we are committed to advancing large-scale carbon mineralization of CO2 underground (in-situ mineralization) and at surface (ex-situ mineralization)

On March 30, 2022, FPX Nickel Corp. ("FPX") announced the formation of CO2 Lock to greatly expand on the five years of laboratory and field research into CO2 mineralization using material from its Baptiste deposit in the Decar Nickel District. This work, conducted jointly with the University of British Columbia and Natural Resources Canada, demonstrated that the serpentinized peridotite host rocks at Decar are particularly favorable for mineralizing CO2, especially where the mineral brucite is present. FPX's international exploration has concluded that mineral deposits of this nature have the potential for mineralizing CO2 at an enormous scale.

CO2 Lock has full access to the original research conducted by FPX, including the international database, and is focused on developing CCS by CO2 mineralisation in geological settings worldwide with similarities to FPX's Decar Nickel District. CO2 Lock has established ownership in prospective mineral tenures and is developing intellectual property associated with the operation of CCS sites worldwide.

As a stand-alone, partially owned subsidiary of FPX, CO2 Lock is backed by the extensive project development, resource estimation, permitting, mining engineering and economic assessment capabilities of FPX. CO2 Lock is also strongly supported by BGC Engineering, a firm with over 700 engineers, through its Horizon 3 R&D fund giving the Company access to a great depth of geological engineering, hydrogeology, tailings management and related fields. These relationships support CO2 Lock's commitment to sustainable innovation and dedication to pioneering advancements in the cleantech sector.

For more information or media inquiries, please view the Company's website at www.CO2lockcorp.com, or contact us at info@CO2lockcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

