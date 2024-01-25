Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
25.01.24
21:20 Uhr
403,20 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
402,80403,0021:23
402,80403,2021:22
ACCESSWIRE
25.01.2024 | 20:26
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth: It's Time for Industry Leaders To Start Using AI for Good; Here's How

By Shamina Singh, Founder & President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and Executive Vice President, Sustainability at Mastercard

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
Originally Published by Financial Times

When it came time for 17-year-old Esther Egbe - an aspiring engineer living in Texas - to attend college, like millions of students, she needed financial aid to pay for it. Applying for financial aid can be complex and cumbersome, but an AI chatbot called Wyatt, developed by Benefits Data Trust, a US-based non-profit organisation, guided Esther through the process - along with 30,000 other users, more than half of whom are students of colour or from low-income backgrounds.

While much of the discussion around AI today focus on either mitigating harms or reducing barriers to entry for innovators (important considerations in their own right), we haven't focused enough attention on the end goal: using AI for good.

Safety and accessibility are table stakes, but they're not enough if economies and societies hope to capitalise on the promise AI offers. We know from experience. The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth began its journey to address the growing chasm between those working to solve society's toughest problems and those with the know-how and assets to unlock data's potential. At the time, we saw how emerging technologies could be used to build an inclusive economy for everyone, everywhere. It's why we work to increase access to digital tools and platforms, as well as provide people with the digital literacy skills.

Continue reading here.

Image courtesy of Financial Times

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard-center-inclusive-growth
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.