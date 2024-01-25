Horizon Kinetics LLC: Horizon Kinetics Active ETF Webinar Series

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / We are pleased to kick off our 2024 Horizon Kinetics Active ETF Portfolio Manager Webinar Series. Horizon Kinetics launched its first active ETF, INFL (Inflation Beneficiaries ETF) in January 2021, followed by BCDF (Blockchain Development ETF) in August 2022, SPAQ (SPAC Active ETF) in January 2023 and NVIR (Energy and Remediation ETF) in February 2023. Collectively, these active ETFs represent $673 mm in assets under management, out of $6.5B firmwide.

Here are the dates and registration links to join a webinar discussion with portfolio managers for each active ETF.

INFL (Inflation Beneficiaries ETF) - February 1, 2024 at 11am EST

REGISTER HERE

Featured Portfolio Manager: James Davolos SPAQ (SPAC Active ETF) - February 8, 2024 at 11am EST

REGISTER HERE

Featured Portfolio Managers: Andrew Dakos and Philip Goldstein from Ryan Heritage LLC (sub-adviser) BCDF (Blockchain Development ETF) - February 22, 2024 at 11am EST

REGISTER HERE

Featured Portfolio Manager: Brandon Colavita NVIR (Energy and Remediation ETF) - February 27, 2024 at 11am EST

REGISTER HERE

Featured Portfolio Managers: Fredrik Tjernstrom and Steven Tuen

After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Webinar. Questions and requests for a replay can be addressed to info@horizonkinetics.com. For further information on the Horizon Kinetics ETFs, please visit www.horizonkineticsetf.com.

We thank you for your consideration and partnership.

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURES

Please consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory prospectus and summary prospectus by contacting 646-495-7333. Read it carefully before investing.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (Symbol: INFL), Blockchain Development ETF (Symbol: BCDF), Medical ETF (Symbol: MEDX), SPAC Active ETF (Symbol: SPAQ), Energy and Remediation ETF (Symbol: NVIR) are exchange traded funds managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("HKAM").

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund's investments in securities linked to real assets involve significant risks, including financial, operating, and competitive risks. Investments in securities linked to real assets expose the Fund to potentially adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as a rise in interest rates or a downturn in the economy in which the asset is located.

The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund.

Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.

The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets.

The Fund may invest in the securities of smaller and mid-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies. The fund is actively managed and may be affected by the investment adviser's security selections.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market.

HKAM does not provide tax or legal advice, all investors are encouraged to consult their tax and legal advisors regarding an investment in the Fund. You may obtain additional information about HKAM at our website at www.horizonkinetics.com.

Murray Stahl is a member of the Board of Directors of Texas Pacific Land Corporation ("TPL"), a large holding in certain client accounts and funds managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("HKAM"). Officers, directors and employees may also hold substantial amounts of TPL, both directly and indirectly, in their personal accounts. HKAM seeks to address potential conflicts of interest through the adoption of various policies and procedures, which include both electronic and physical safeguards. All personal and proprietary trading is also subject to HKAM's Code of Ethics and is monitored by the firm's Legal and Compliance Department.

No part of this material may be copied, photocopied, or duplicated in any form, by any means, or redistributed without the express written consent of HKAM.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (Symbol: INFL), Blockchain Development ETF (Symbol: BCDF), Medical ETF (Symbol: MEDX), SPAC Active ETF (Symbol: SPAQ), Energy and Remediation ETF (Symbol: NVIR) are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC ("Foreside"). Foreside are not affiliated with these ETFs or Horizon Kinetics LLC or its subsidiaries.

