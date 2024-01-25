IBMer and Veteran Marqueta Pomare Embodies the Spirit of National Mentoring Month Through Volunteering for IBM SkillsBuild

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / IBM

IBM LinkedIn

In honor of National Mentoring Month, meet IBM's Marqueta Pomare, a Business Transformation Consultant and military veteran, who volunteers for IBM SkillsBuild as a mentor to fellow veterans and members of communities who are historically underrepresented in technology.

Hoping to make a positive impact, Marqueta's decision to become a mentor was born out of a personal journey. During her transition from the military to a corporate role, she felt alone while navigating the process.

"I didn't have help or someone to lean on. If I had questions, I had to navigate the process by myself and I felt overwhelmed, nervous, and had a lot of fear of the unknown. I always told myself that I never wanted anyone to feel the way I felt," said Marqueta.

The most rewarding aspect of her mentorship journey is the ability to connect with someone who shares a similar background. During this journey, Marqueta has regular check-ins with her mentee, during which she offers support, provides a listening ear, gives feedback, and addresses any questions related to the transition from active duty to a corporate role.

Volunteerism and giving are at the epicenter of IBM's values and are foundational to its commitment to advancing social and economic inclusivity. Learn more at https://www.ibm.com/impact





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: IBM

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View the original press release on accesswire.com