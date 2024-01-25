Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage, will be participating in The Microcap Conference on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Michelle Ressler, Real's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 11:15 a.m. ET on January 31, 2024, and the management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Interested parties can register to attend at the link here.

About Real



Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life's most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 14,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

Contact Information

For additional information, please contact:

Ravi Jani

Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis

investors@therealbrokerage.com

908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elisabeth Warrick

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

201.564.4221

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195686

SOURCE: DealFlow Events