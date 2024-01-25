Anzeige
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
25.01.24
21:13 Uhr
51,14 Euro
-0,36
-0,70 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,1251,3622:59
51,1651,3822:00
Dow Jones News
25.01.2024 | 23:10
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted A/S: Skipjack Wind to be repositioned for future offtake opportunities

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Skipjack Wind to be repositioned for future offtake opportunities 
25-Jan-2024 / 22:39 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25.1.2024 22:39:33 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Today, Ørsted announced that it will reposition Skipjack Wind, a combined 966 MW project under development off the 
coast of the Delmarva peninsula in the US, for future offtake opportunities. 
Following consultation with the State of Maryland, Ørsted has withdrawn from the Maryland Public Service Commission 
orders approving the Skipjack 1 and 2 projects. Ørsted intends to continue advancing development and permitting for the 
combined project, including submission of its updated Construction and Operations Plan to the Bureau of Ocean Energy 
Management (BOEM). 
This action follows an extensive review of the orders. The payment amounts for ORECs set forth in the orders are no 
longer commercially viable because of today's challenging market conditions, including inflation, high interest rates 
and supply chain constraints. 
"Today's announcement affirms our commitment to developing value creating projects and represents an opportunity to 
reposition Skipjack Wind, located in a strategically valuable federal lease area and with a state that's highly 
supportive of offshore wind, for future offtake opportunities," said David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of 
Region Americas at Ørsted. "As we explore the best path forward for Skipjack Wind, we anticipate several opportunities 
and will evaluate each as it becomes available. We'll continue to advance Skipjack Wind's development milestones, 
including its construction and operations plan." 
"We're grateful to Governor Moore, the Maryland Public Service Commission and the State of Maryland for their steadfast 
partnership and support as we have worked diligently to develop Skipjack Wind under challenging economic 
circumstances," Hardy continued. "We fully support the state's leadership as they pursue their ambitious offshore wind 
goal. We also thank the State of Delaware for its collaborative approach to supporting Skipjack Wind's development." 
Ørsted continues to advance, build, and invest into several US offshore wind projects. With its partner Eversource, its 
South Fork Wind project serving New York is set to reach full operation in the weeks ahead as the first 
commercial-scale offshore wind farm in America. Revolution Wind, also with Eversource and delivering power to Rhode 
Island and Connecticut, has already started construction activities. Sunrise Wind, also serving New York, was 
re-submitted today in the New York 4 solicitation, which, if awarded, would improve the project's financial position 
and advance the most mature offshore wind project in the state's pipeline. 
In addition, Ørsted maintains valuable uncontracted seabed along the US East Coast that is strategically positioned to 
create value and continue growing the US industry. In the Northeast, approximately 10 GW of offshore wind energy is 
expected to be awarded this year, and the Mid-Atlantic has additional solicitations expected in the next 1-2 years. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,700 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Skipjack investor news.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  299798 
EQS News ID:  1823469 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1823469&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2024 16:39 ET (21:39 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
