Doctor Marketing, MD: Top 10 Chicago Plastic Surgeons: Best Rated Reviews 2024 Q1

The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD unveils the Top 10 Rated Plastic Surgery Practices in Chicago, Illinois after exhaustive analysis of over 6,000+ online patient reviews.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Chicago has many of the best plastic surgeons in the Midwest. The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD has identified which Chicago practices made the list for the first quarter of 2024. After analyzing data from over 126 medical practices and 6,372 online Google Reviews, the Top 10 Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery Clinics in Chicago stand out for their patient quality of care, number of online reviews, and satisfaction. The Top 10 account for 3,054 Google Reviews and 47.93% percent of all reviews online for Chicago plastic surgeons. With an average of over 305.4 reviews per practice, these skillful surgeons display excellence which sets them apart from the rest. Chicagoland patients discuss their positive cosmetic experiences from the sheer number of reviews. For those individuals who want top cosmetic enhancements in the Chicago metro area, these 10 practices represent the best of the best for Chicagoans to choose from.

Chicago's Top 10 Plastic Surgeons , the best-rated in Chicago, Illinois. There were fourteen plastic surgeons from the Top 10 Plastic Surgery Practices in Chicago for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 11/30/23. Image Credit: Respective Chicago Plastic Surgeons. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"We've compiled extensive Google Review data from 126 plastic surgeons and cosmetic surgery practices in Chicago, IL The Top 10 Best Plastic Surgery Clinics in Chicago is made up of 14 of the best Chicago plastic surgeons that received a combined 5,074 patient reviews. Doctor Marketing, MD gives recognition to those Chicagoland medical practices and doctors for their achievements for generating the highest number of patient reviews and ratings based on patient satisfaction and quality of care," said Marty Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of leading doctor marketing agency Doctor Marketing, MD and the Review Growth Index (RGI).

Top 10 Ranked Plastic Surgeons and Cosmetic Practices in Chicago, Illinois

Here are the top ten:

Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology: 1070 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Carolyn Jacob

- Dr. Niki Christopoulos

Anil Shah MD, FACS: 426 Reviews / 4.5 Rating

- Dr. Anil Shah

Michael Horn Plastic Surgery & Med Spa: 234 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Michael Horn

Elysium SurgiSpa: 215 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Mick Singh

Jason Ko, MD, MBA: 197 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Jason Ko

Chicago Breast & Body Aesthetics: 194 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong

- Dr. Pey-Yi Lin

- Dr. Francine Vagotis

Dr. Steven Dayan, MD, FACS: 184 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Steven Dayan

- Dr. Benjamin Caughlin

Bloom Plastic Surgery: 181 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. Jacob Bloom

The Few Institute: 177 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. Julius Few

Shifrin Plastic Surgery: 176 Reviews / 4.6 Rating

- Dr. David Shifrin

Review Growth Index (RGI) Best Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, Illinois for Q1 of 2024

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Review data was compiled through November 30th, 2023 to determine the top best rankings for Chicago, Illinois (IL).

Here is the in-depth data snapshot compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI):

126 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in Chicago, Illinois were identified via Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for Chicago.

123 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices / clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

6,372 total online Google Reviews for all Chicago plastic surgeons as of 11/30/23.

100 practices (81.3%) had at least 1 online review.

23 practices (18.7%) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.53 stars.

51.80 was the average number of reviews per practice.

Statistics Exclusively for the Top 10 Chicago Practices:

3,054 total reviews for the Top 10 combined.

This was 47.93% of all reviews combined.

305.4 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the Top 10.

Star Ratings ranged from 4.5 to 5 stars, with the average being 4.78 stars.

Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology: 1070 Reviews / 4.8 Stars - Ranked #1

Image Credit: Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology, ChicagoDermatology.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology, ranked #1 with 1,070 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, is co-led by Dermatologist Dr. Carolyn Jacob and double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Niki Christopoulos. Drs. Jacob and Christopoulos offer patients integrated surgical and medical skincare treatments tailored to help each patient tackle their unique aesthetic goals.

Anil Shah MD, FACS: 426 Reviews / 4.5 Stars - Ranked #2

Image Credit: Anil Shah MD, FACS, ShahFacialPlastics.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

Anil Shah MD, FACS, ranked #2 with 426 reviews and 4.5 stars, is led by double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Anil Shah. Dr. Shah is renowned for his natural-looking rhinoplasty, facelift, and eyelid surgery outcomes and for putting patient needs first. His meticulous approach aims to enhance patients' graceful confidence.

Michael Horn Plastic Surgery & Med Spa: 234 Reviews / 4.7 Stars - Ranked #3

Image Credit: Michael Horn Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, LakeShorePlasticSurgery.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

Michael Horn Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, ranked #3 with 234 reviews and 4.7 stars, is led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Horn. Dr. Horn offers patients surgical expertise alongside the area's top non-invasive treatments. His keen artistic eye and technical skill produce stunning yet balanced transformations.

Elysium SurgiSpa: 215 Reviews / 4.8 Stars - Ranked #4

Image Credit: Elysium SurgiSpa, ElysiumChicago.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

Elysium SurgiSpa, ranked #4 with 215 reviews and 4.8 stars, is led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Mick Singh. Dr. Singh provides exceptional care by combining the latest advancements with timeless artistry. His passion for teaching allows patients to make educated, empowered choices about their care.

Jason Ko, MD, MBA: 197 Reviews / 4.9 Stars - Ranked #5

Image Credit: Jason Ko, MD, MBA, JasonKoMD.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

Jason Ko, MD, MBA, ranked #5 with 197 reviews and 4.9 stars, is led by board-certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jason Ko. Dr. Ko offers patients an elite blend of surgical skill and medical spa therapies personalized to their unique anatomy and goals. His eye for beauty and balance produces refreshed, graceful outcomes.

Chicago Breast & Body Aesthetics: 194 Reviews / 4.7 Stars - Ranked #6

Image Credit: Chicago Breast & Body Aesthetics, ChicagoBreastandBody.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

Chicago Breast & Body Aesthetics, ranked #6 with 194 reviews and 4.7 stars, boasts a team of board-certified surgeons including Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, Dr. Pey-Yi Lin, and Dr. Francine Vagotis. Together, Drs. Truong, Lin, and Vagotis provide compassionate care and the latest techniques in cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery as well as body contouring.

Dr. Steven Dayan, MD, FACS: 184 Reviews / 4.8 Stars - Ranked #7

Image Credit: Dr. Steven Dayan, MD, FACS, DrDayan.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

Dr. Steven Dayan, MD, FACS, ranked #7 with 184 reviews and 4.8 stars, is co-led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Dayan alongside plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Caughlin. Drs. Dayan and Caughlin offer patients natural-looking surgical and non-invasive rejuvenation by blending cutting-edge techniques with a refined artistic vision.

Bloom Plastic Surgery: 181 Reviews / 5 Stars - Ranked #8

Image Credit: Bloom Plastic Surgery, BloomPlasticSurgery.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

Bloom Plastic Surgery, ranked #8 with 181 reviews and 5 stars, is led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jacob Bloom. Dr. Bloom provides each patient with exceptionally skilful, individualized care for comprehensive surgical and medspa treatments. His dedication to patient education and satisfaction shines through in every personalized plan.

The Few Institute: 177 Reviews / 5 Stars - Ranked #9

Image Credit: The Few Institute, FewInstitute.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

The Few Institute, ranked #9 with 177 reviews and 5 stars, is led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Julius Few. Dr. Few offers patients impeccable surgical skill combined with a nurturing approach. By taking the time to understand patients' unique goals and anatomy, he produces stunning yet balanced outcomes.

Shifrin Plastic Surgery: 4.6 Reviews / 176 Stars - Ranked #10

Image Credit: Shifrin Plastic Surgery, DavidShifrinMD.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

Shifrin Plastic Surgery, ranked #10 with 176 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, is led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. David Shifrin. Dr. Shifrin helps patients reveal their graceful confidence through his technical excellence, artistic vision, and genuine warmth. His meticulous approach aims to meet and exceed patients' aesthetic goals.

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index ( RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

Prior curated lists of plastic surgeon reviews include the Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX and the Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY .

About Doctor Marketing, MD

Doctor Marketing, MD is a top medical marketing agency , specializing in healthcare content creation, content distribution, and strategy. The firm works with Top Doctors and Physicians, Surgeons, Healthcare Companies, Medical Professionals, Private Practices, Medical Groups and Clinics, Hospitals, Executives, and Leaders in the Healthcare Industry and specialty Medical sectors.

Doctor Marketing, MD has built a world-class content writing team of award-winning writers, SEOs, copywriters, wordsmiths, and ghostwriters. They've perfected a proprietary content assembly line process, and further specialize in large-scale content production through well-crafted blog posts, articles, and medical content pieces that attract new patients.

Doctor Marketing, MD Helps Medical Professionals and Healthcare Providers Attract New Patients and Increase Patient Acquisition: Better, Faster and with Less Effort.

Need Strategic Marketing Guidance For Your Doctor's Office, Healthcare, Medical, Clinic, Medspa, Plastic or Cosmetic Surgical Practice?

CONTACT:

Doctor Marketing, MD

Anna Goldstein

Director of Media Relations

877-463-9777 ext. 3

anna.goldstein@doctormarketingmd.com

https://doctormarketingmd.com/

Connect with Doctor Marketing, MD on Social Media:

Linkedin , Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube

Schedule a Deep-Dive Marketing Analysis for Your Medical Practice, Visit:

https://DoctorMarketingMD.com/contact/

SOURCE: Doctor Marketing, MD (DRMMD)

View the original press release on accesswire.com