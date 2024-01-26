Patient Prism and Curve Dental Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Revolutionize Growth in Dental Practices

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / In a landmark move set to redefine the dental industry, Patient Prism and Curve Dental® have joined forces to launch an innovative integration aimed at accelerating growth in dental practices nationwide. This partnership challenges the status quo, urging dental professionals to embrace digital and AI transformation for outsized returns in the coming decade.

The collaboration brings together Patient Prism's sophisticated AI platform and Curve Dental's world-class practice management software solution, offering an unprecedented view of the patient journey from marketing to production and re-engagement. This integration is a first in the industry, providing end-to-end funnel metrics powered by Curve data - a crucial tool for business success.

Revolutionizing the Dental Industry with AI and Digital Innovation

Amol Nirgudkar, CEO of Patient Prism, emphasized the significance of this integration. "End-to-end funnel metrics is the holy grail in any business," he said. "Our partnership with Curve Dental equips practices with a predictable way to grow their top and bottom lines, leveraging the power of AI and digital innovation."

Jana Macon, President of Curve Dental, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. "Combining forces with Patient Prism, the most sophisticated conversational AI platform in dentistry, was a logical step to redefine growth for our customers. Our commitment to this partnership, including alliances with world-class companies like Pearl and Patient Prism, demonstrates our dedication to bringing the best technology to our customers and helping them manage and grow their practices."

Challenging the Status Quo

As the dental industry stands at a crossroads, with rapid consolidation, technological advancements, and evolving patient acquisition strategies reshaping the landscape, this partnership is timely. The integration between Patient Prism and Curve Dental is not just a technological leap but a call to action for dental practices to adopt digital transformation and AI to remain competitive and achieve remarkable growth.

About Patient Prism

Patient Prism is a leading AI technology firm in the dental industry, focused on providing innovative solutions to enhance patient acquisition, engagement and practice growth. Patient Prism AI harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to seamlessly optimize marketing, sales, and operations across dental organizations. This ensures robust top and bottom line growth by enhancing patient acquisition, engagement, and overall practice efficiency. For more information, contact Michelle Holguin at 800-381-3638 or Michelle@patientprism.com.

About Curve Dental

Founded in 2004, Curve Dental provides the leading cloud-based practice management software for over 70,000 dental professionals across the United States and Canada. From the start, Curve has been singularly focused on the dental industry and is committed to delivering the best all-in-one dental practice management and patient engagement software for practices of all sizes. The company is privately-held, with offices in Provo, Utah; Atlanta, Georgia; Calgary, Alberta; and Aberdeen, Scotland. Visit www.curvedental.com or call 1-888-910-HERO for more information.

