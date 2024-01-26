Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2024) - Pioneer3 Innovation Labs, a prominent blockchain innovation laboratory with global recognition, announces the launch of its groundbreaking blockchain red-packet/giftbox project, BaoBao protocol.





BaoBao Protocol

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8713/195788_wechatimg6693.jpg

The core of the BaoBao Protocol is a pioneering red packet blockchain protocol designed for seamless integration with popular traditional social networks. The blockchain protocol is deployed on the BNB chain, and the initial rollout features a crypto red-packet/giftbox tool on Telegram, a leading social media platform with over 1.3 billion registered users worldwide. BaoBao's debut capitalizes on Telegram's extensive user base and its strong community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. By integrating with the Telegram platform, BaoBao Protocol offers users an experience akin to traditional red packet exchanges, smoothly facilitating the sending and receiving of digital currency red packets directly within the Telegram app.

The BaoBao Protocol emerges from the innovative fusion of blockchain technology with the enduring tradition of gift exchanges. The BaoBao Protocol ingeniously integrates blockchain and cryptocurrencies into this tradition, transforming it into an activity that is both more versatile and expansive. This innovative approach is not only enriching tradition but also significantly contributing to the mass incorporation of blockchain technology into everyday life.

The Baobao red packets on Telegram offer a user-friendly experience. Telegram users can effortlessly claim gifts from red packets by simply clicking the "Claim" button, requiring no prior knowledge. This action triggers an automated sequence: setting up a decentralized Web3 wallet for new users and the user grabbing a red packet with record on blockchain. Red packets distributed via the BaoBao protocol on Telegram are free from gas costs upon grabbing, allowing users to conduct additional crypto transactions directly within the chatroom where the red packet was received. Looking ahead, Baobao aims to broaden its reach to other popular social networks, including Discord, LINE, and X.

The BaoBao Protocol also introduces a novel approach to marketing and promotion through the innovative use of blockchain technology. A standout feature of the Baobao red packet is its ability to be shared across various chats, fostering viral user engagement. The protocol's compatibility with any token on EVM chains positions it as an ideal distribution tool for crypto community projects. As a blockchain protocol, it inherently supports Digital IDs (DID), enabling targeted participation-for instance, allowing only holders of specific tokens or NFT collections to engage in red packet grabbing. Additionally, red packet distributors have the flexibility to customize the packet's cover and insert greeting messages, which are often utilized for advertising. Collectively, these features coalesce to form a potent new marketing platform, designed to significantly enhance brand visibility and expand user bases.

In summary, the official debut of the BaoBao red-packet/giftbox project marks a substantial advancement in the mass adoption of blockchain technology within the social media landscape. By ingeniously integrating blockchain technology with a time-honored tradition, BaoBao offers a dynamic and enjoyable method of gift distribution. It also doubles as an effective marketing tool, particularly beneficial for teams within the crypto community. Committed to ongoing development and expansion, BaoBao is dedicated to playing a pivotal role in bringing blockchain technology into everyday life.

About Pioneer3 Innovation Labs

Pioneer3 Innovation Labs, a globally recognized leader in blockchain innovation, is at the vanguard of advancing blockchain technology, with a particular emphasis on developing infrastructure that facilitates the mass adoption of blockchain in everyday life. Assembling a team of exceptional talent, Pioneer3 Innovation Labs brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in fintech and Web3.0 entrepreneurship. This diverse expertise positions the lab at the cutting edge of technological progress in the blockchain sector.



Website: https://blockbao.io/

Official X: https://twitter.com/BaoBao_Protocol

For media inquiries, please contact:

Melody Shao

contact@innoguild.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195788

SOURCE: Flashdao