Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
25.01.24
09:30 Uhr
0,183 Euro
-0,017
-8,32 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1770,22510:02
0,1930,20610:02
Dow Jones News
26.01.2024 | 08:31
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Superdry plc: Directorate Change

DJ Superdry plc: Directorate Change 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Directorate Change 
26-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 January 2024 
 
 
Superdry plc ("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
Directorate Change 
 
 
Superdry announces that Shaun Wills will step down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as a member of the Board on 31 
st March 2024. 
 
Giles David has been appointed Interim CFO, and will join the business on 29th January 2024. Shaun and Giles will work 
together on an orderly transition over the next two months, and it is anticipated that Giles will be appointed to the 
Board on the 1st April 2024. 
 
Giles has a strong track record in consumer-facing businesses where he has operated successfully in turnaround 
environments, with previous roles at companies including McColls, Casual Dining Group and Wiggle. 
 
Julian Dunkerton, Founder and CEO of Superdry, said: 
'Shaun is passionate about Superdry and has been a key figure in delivering a number of operational and strategic 
programmes. I am grateful for all of his contributions to the business, particularly his support on the ongoing 
turnaround plan, and I wish him all the very best with his future plans. 
 
Giles's CFO experience and strong track record in consumer facing businesses will help us continue and progress the 
great work the team has done to date. We look forward to welcoming him to the team.' 
 
Shaun Wills said: 
'I have enjoyed my time at Superdry but now is the right time for me to move on. Superdry remains a business and brand 
of which I am extremely fond, and I wish Julian and the team every success in the future.' 
 
Investor relations: 
Matthew Lee  investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747

Media enquiries 

Tim Danaher  superdry@brunswickgroup.com +44 (0) 207 4045959

Notes to Editors

Our mission is to be the "#1 Premium Sustainable Style Destination" through our distinct collections, defined by consumer style choices. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a clear strategy for delivering growth via a multi-channel approach combining Stores, Ecommerce, and Wholesale. Superdry has 216 physical stores and around 369 franchisees and licensees. We operate in 48 countries and have over 3,350 colleagues globally.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  299800 
EQS News ID:  1823487 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1823487&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.