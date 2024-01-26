Sandia National Laboratories developed software with tools to isolate downed or damaged lines, automate energy production and consumption regulation, and troubleshoot unintentional loops.From pv magazine USA A group of researchers at Sandia National Laboratories are studying ways to increase grid resilience to extreme weather storms and hackers. Their idea is to build a self-healing grid through various algorithms coded into grid relays. These detectors would quickly restore power for critical infrastructure, including hospitals, grocery stores, assisted living facilities, and water treatment ...

