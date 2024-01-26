Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.01.2024 | 09:06
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celebrating Excellence: Bybit Institutional Presents Annual Institutional Awards

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, is proud to present the 2023 Bybit Institutional Awards. This prestigious annual award aims to honor its institutional partners that have made significant contributions to Bybit over the past year. Bybit recognizes the crucial role played by its institutional partners in achieving its success and aims to highlight their dedication and expertise.

Celebrating Excellence: Bybit Institutional Presents Annual Institutional Awards

The 2023 Bybit Institutional Awards features several categories, each representing a specific area of excellence within the crypto industry:

2023 Bybit Best Derivatives Partner
2023 Bybit Best Spot Partner
2023 Bybit Best Options Partner
2023 Bybit Best Third-Party Partner
2023 Bybit Best Liquidity Provider

These esteemed awards serve as a testament to the exceptional dedication and expertise demonstrated by Bybit's institutional partners. Bybit values its partnerships and acknowledges the pivotal role they play in achieving the vibrant, secure, and stable crypto industry that we see today. These awards also exemplify Bybit's solid and industry-leading network, which encompasses prominent industry leaders in various areas, including trading tools, liquidity providers, third-party custodians and so on.

Eugene Cheung, Head of Institutional at Bybit, expressed his thoughts on the importance of establishing a trustworthy reputation and network within the crypto industry, "I would like to send my congratulations to this year's deserving winner. Given the volatility of the crypto industry, it is crucial for players to build a trustworthy reputation and network to weather the industry's ups and downs."

Bybit's commitment to recognizing its institutional partners through the Bybit Institutional Awards further solidifies the exchange's dedication to fostering trust, stability, and growth within the crypto ecosystem.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327415/Celebrating_Excellence_Bybit_Institutional_Presents_Annual_Institutional_Awards.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/4514859/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celebrating-excellence-bybit-institutional-presents-annual-institutional-awards-302045468.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.