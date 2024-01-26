Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
26.01.2024 | 09:10
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Bankinvest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 29 January 2024. 



ISIN      DK0062502621               
---------------------------------------------------------
Name      BankInvest Emerging Markets Aktier Akk. A
---------------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS      
---------------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  320494                  
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name   BAIEMAAA                 
---------------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK                   
---------------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK                   
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.