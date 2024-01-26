Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Bankinvest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 29 January 2024. ISIN DK0062502621 --------------------------------------------------------- Name BankInvest Emerging Markets Aktier Akk. A --------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS --------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 320494 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name BAIEMAAA --------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66