TOKYO, Jan 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) announced today that it will showcase its latest digital transformation capabilities, including a wide range of AI and global network technologies, at MWC Barcelona 2024 from February 26 - 29 at Hall 2, Stand 2H40.NEC's market-leading generative AI and world-class network abilities reach from the ocean floor to outer space and are underpinned by All Photonics Network (APN) and wireless technologies. Moreover, NEC is fully committed to sustainability and the improvement of the global environment by reducing CO2 throughout the supply chain system and by providing advanced technologies and solutions to solve related issues.On Tuesday, February 27, Motoo Nishihara, CTO of NEC, will give a keynote presentation from 16:15 CEST on "Beyond ChatGPT: The Future of Generative AI in Business". During this program, Nishihara will highlight NEC's unique generative AI, which was launched in July 2023, and the concept of "AI orchestration" for enabling AI models to be autonomously deployed and linked to solve social issues.MWC Barcelona attendees can view the keynote in person or on screens located throughout the Fira Gran Via trade center.In addition, at the NEC stand, visitors can experience how NEC is connecting people, things, and services through its AI technologies and networking strengths.Learn more about NEC's MWC 2024 experience below.Keynote: "Beyond ChatGPT: The Future of Generative AI in Business"Tuesday, Feb. 27 | 16:15-17:00 CETMWC Keynote StageAMotoo Nishihara, CTO of NECTechnology and Solutions DemonstrationsExperience how NEC is connecting people, things, and services through its digital technologies towards a more sustainable and prosperous future:- NEC's Generative AI- Network Optimizations for Industrial Applications- Climate Change Adaptation Finance- Open Optical Transport and Networks as Sensors- NEC xHaul Transformation Service- 5G/Open RAN Collaborations and SolutionsFor more detail on NEC's participation in MWC Barcelona 2024, please visit:https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/5g/mwc/2024/index.html