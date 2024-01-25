HAL Trust: Dividend proposal of € 2.85 per share in cash

At the shareholders meeting to be held on May 16, 2024, it will be proposed to distribute a cash dividend per share of € 2.85 over 2023 (cash dividend 2022: € 2.50 per share).On November 23, 2023 an amendment of the dividend policy was announced.The current dividend policy is, barring unforeseen circumstances and provided sufficient liquid assets, to base the dividend (in cash) on 2.5% of the volume-weighted average December share price of HAL Trust in the year prior to the year of the dividend payment. The financial calendar 2024 is included in the appendix to this press releaseHAL Holding N.V.January 25, 2024This press release contains inside information relating to HAL Trust within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024Extraordinary Shareholders meeting HAL Trust: March 22, 2024Publication of 2023 annual results: March 27, 2024Shareholders meeting HAL Trust and first quarter update: May 16, 2024Ex-dividend date: May 20, 2024Dividend record date: May 21, 2024Payment of dividend: May 24, 2024Publication of 2024 first half year results: August 29, 2024Third quarter update: November 26, 2024