California's rooftop solar industry is rapidly shedding jobs and losing companies to bankruptcy due to policy changes. The California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA) has suggested some near-term policy changes to slow the bleeding.From pv magazine USA California, once known as a clean energy leader, has fallen off track with its clean energy goals. This is the view that was shared last week by CALSSA in a panel discussion at the Intersolar North America conference in San Diego, California. The US state passed a bill in 2018 targeting 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045. Governor Gavin ...

