WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bancorp, Inc. ("The Bancorp" or "we") (NASDAQ: TBBK), a financial holding company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Highlights

The Bancorp reported net income of $44.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $40.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Excluding the tax effected impact of a $10.0 million provision for credit loss on its only trust preferred security, non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to $0.95.*

Return on assets and equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 amounted to 2.4% and 22%, respectively, compared to 2.1% and 24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (all percentages "annualized").

Net interest income increased 20% to $92.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $76.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income increases reflected the impact of Federal Reserve rate increases on The Bancorp's variable rate loans and securities.

Net interest margin amounted to 5.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 4.21% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 5.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs were $5.36 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $5.20 billion at September 30, 2023 and $5.49 billion at December 31, 2022. Those changes reflected an increase of 3% quarter over linked quarter and a decrease of 2% year over year.

Gross dollar volume ("GDV"), representing the total amounts spent on prepaid and debit cards, increased $3.84 billion, or 13%, to $33.29 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase reflects continued organic growth with existing partners and the impact of clients added within the past year. Total prepaid, debit card, ACH and other payment fees increased 15% to $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Small business loans ("SBL"), including those held at fair value, amounted to $896.2 million at December 31, 2023, or 13% higher year over year, and 4% quarter over linked quarter, excluding $28.6 million of loans with related secured borrowings.

Direct lease financing balances increased 8% year over year to $685.7 million at December 31, 2023, and 2% quarter over September 30, 2023.

At December 31, 2023, real estate bridge loans of $2.00 billion had grown 8% compared to the $1.85 billion balance at September 30, 2023, and 20% compared to the December 31, 2022 balance of $1.67 billion. These real estate bridge loans consist entirely of apartment buildings.

Security backed lines of credit ("SBLOC"), insurance backed lines of credit ("IBLOC") and investment advisor financing loans collectively decreased 26% year over year and decreased 4% quarter over linked quarter to $1.85 billion at December 31, 2023.

The average interest rate on $6.37 billion of average deposits and interest-bearing liabilities during the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.51%. Average deposits of $6.25 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected a decrease of 6% from the $6.62 billion of average deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and a 1% decrease from $6.29 billion of average deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decreases reflected the planned exit of $200 million of higher cost funds on July 1, 2023. Not included in deposit totals are deposits which are sold to other financial institutions totaling $300.7 million at December 31, 2023.

The Bancorp emphasizes safety and soundness, and liquidity. The vast majority of its funding is comprised of insured and small balance accounts. The Bancorp also has lines of credit with U.S. government agencies totaling approximately $2.7 billion as of December 31, 2023, as well as access to other liquidity.

As of December 31, 2023, tier one capital to assets (leverage), tier one capital to risk-weighted assets, total capital to risk-weighted assets and common equity-tier 1 to risk-weighted assets ratios were 11.19%, 15.66%, 16.23% and 15.66%, respectively, compared to well-capitalized minimums of 5%, 8%, 10% and 6.5%, respectively. The Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, National Association, each remain well capitalized under banking regulations.

Book value per common share at December 31, 2023 was $15.17 compared to $12.46 per common share at December 31, 2022, an increase of 22%.

The Bancorp repurchased 664,499 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $37.62 per share during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

*The Bank purchased a $10.0 million trust preferred security in 2006, which is the only such security in its portfolios. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank took a charge for the full amount of the security through a provision for credit loss. The following reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") for the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusts for the impact of that charge.

Net Income (000's) EPS GAAP $44,028 $0.81 Provision for credit loss on trust preferred security, net of tax effect 7,489 0.14 As adjusted, non-GAAP $51,517 $0.95

CEO and President Damian Kozlowski commented, "In 2023, we rode the waves of market turmoil and interest rate hikes and demonstrated the superiority of our rigorous commitment to our business partners, safety and soundness and shareholder advocacy. The strength of our business model and our comprehensive and integrated risk management showed that sound fundamental banking can reduce event risk and create opportunities for exemplar performance even in times of economic dislocations. We are confirming 2024 guidance of $4.25 a share without including the impact of share buybacks of $200 million for the year, or $50 million a quarter."

Conference Call Webcast

You may access the LIVE webcast of The Bancorp's Quarterly Earnings Conference Call at 8:00 AM ET Friday, January 26, 2024 by clicking on the webcast link on The Bancorp's homepage at www.thebancorp.com. Or you may dial 1.888.259.6580, conference code 18545154. You may listen to the replay of the webcast following the live call on The Bancorp's investor relations website or telephonically until Friday, February 2, 2024 by dialing 1.877.674.7070, access code 545154#.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, National Association, (or "The Bancorp Bank, N.A.") provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech Solutions, Institutional Banking, Commercial Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https://thebancorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this earnings release regarding The Bancorp's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including but not limited to the words "intend," "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "look," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "continue," or similar words, and are based on current expectations about important economic, political, and technological factors, among others, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results, events or achievements to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by the forward-looking statements and related assumptions. For further discussion of the risks and uncertainties to which these forward-looking statements may be subject, see The Bancorp's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of those filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Bancorp does not undertake to publicly revise or update forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this press release, except as may be required under applicable law.

The Bancorp, Inc. Financial highlights (unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, Consolidated condensed income statements 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data) Net interest income $ 92,159 $ 76,760 $ 354,052 $ 248,841 Provision for credit losses on loans 4,314 2,777 8,330 7,108 Provision for credit loss on security 10,000 - 10,000 - Non-interest income ACH, card and other payment processing fees 2,669 2,383 9,822 8,935 Prepaid, debit card and related fees 22,404 19,371 89,417 77,236 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on commercial loans, at fair value (426) 2,269 3,745 13,531 Leasing related income 1,556 1,256 6,324 4,822 Other non-interest income 786 461 2,786 1,159 Total non-interest income 26,989 25,740 112,094 105,683 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 27,628 27,520 121,055 105,368 Data processing expense 1,324 1,245 5,447 4,972 Legal expense 740 703 3,850 3,878 Legal settlement - - - 1,152 Civil money penalty - - - 1,750 FDIC insurance 724 944 2,957 3,270 Software 4,368 4,181 17,349 16,211 Other non-interest expense 10,826 8,882 40,384 32,901 Total non-interest expense 45,610 43,475 191,042 169,502 Income before income taxes 59,224 56,248 256,774 177,914 Income tax expense 15,196 16,007 64,478 47,701 Net income 44,028 40,241 192,296 130,213 Net income per share - basic $ 0.82 $ 0.72 $ 3.52 $ 2.30 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.71 $ 3.49 $ 2.27 Weighted average shares - basic 53,549,138 55,885,015 54,506,065 56,556,303 Weighted average shares - diluted 54,201,312 56,588,011 55,053,497 57,268,946

Condensed consolidated balance sheets December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2023 (unaudited) 2023 (unaudited) 2023 (unaudited) 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 4,820 $ 4,881 $ 6,496 $ 24,063 Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 1,033,270 898,533 874,050 864,126 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,038,090 903,414 880,546 888,189 Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value, net of $10.0 million allowance for credit loss 747,534 756,636 776,410 766,016 Commercial loans, at fair value 332,766 379,603 396,581 589,143 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 5,361,139 5,198,972 5,267,574 5,486,853 Allowance for credit losses (27,378) (24,145) (23,284) (22,374) Loans, net 5,333,761 5,174,827 5,244,290 5,464,479 Federal Home Loan Bank, Atlantic Central Bankers Bank, and Federal Reserve Bank stock 15,591 20,157 20,157 12,629 Premises and equipment, net 27,474 28,978 26,408 18,401 Accrued interest receivable 37,534 34,159 34,062 32,005 Intangible assets, net 1,651 1,751 1,850 2,049 Other real estate owned 16,949 18,756 20,952 21,210 Deferred tax asset, net 21,219 20,379 19,215 19,703 Other assets 133,126 127,107 122,435 89,176 Total assets $ 7,705,695 $ 7,465,767 $ 7,542,906 $ 7,903,000 Liabilities: Deposits Demand and interest checking $ 6,630,251 $ 6,455,043 $ 6,554,967 $ 6,559,617 Savings and money market 50,659 49,428 68,084 140,496 Time deposits, $100,000 and over - - - 330,000 Total deposits 6,680,910 6,504,471 6,623,051 7,030,113 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 42 42 42 42 Senior debt 95,859 95,771 95,682 99,050 Subordinated debenture 13,401 13,401 13,401 13,401 Other long-term borrowings 38,561 9,861 9,917 10,028 Other liabilities 69,641 68,533 51,646 56,335 Total liabilities $ 6,898,414 $ 6,692,079 $ 6,793,739 $ 7,208,969 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - authorized, 75,000,000 shares of $1.00 par value; 53,202,630 and 55,689,627 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 53,203 53,867 54,542 55,690 Additional paid-in capital 212,431 234,320 256,115 299,279 Retained earnings 561,615 517,587 467,450 369,319 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,968) (32,086) (28,940) (30,257) Total shareholders' equity 807,281 773,688 749,167 694,031 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,705,695 $ 7,465,767 $ 7,542,906 $ 7,903,000

Average balance sheet and net interest income Three months ended December 31, 2023 Three months ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate Interest earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees and costs(2) $ 5,583,467 $ 112,334 8.05% $ 6,083,587 $ 94,477 6.21% Leases-bank qualified(3) 4,658 109 9.36% 2,952 50 6.78% Investment securities-taxable 747,384 10,258 5.49% 782,046 8,483 4.34% Investment securities-nontaxable(3) 2,895 49 6.77% 3,559 32 3.60% Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 677,524 9,356 5.52% 424,255 3,886 3.66% Net interest earning assets 7,015,928 132,106 7.53% 7,296,399 106,928 5.86% Allowance for credit losses (24,070) (20,227) Other assets 356,785 223,692 $ 7,348,643 $ 7,499,864 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 6,204,048 $ 37,830 2.44% $ 5,891,947 $ 21,350 1.45% Savings and money market 46,428 392 3.38% 474,302 4,332 3.65% Time deposits - - - 257,231 2,193 3.41% Total deposits 6,250,476 38,222 2.45% 6,623,480 27,875 1.68% Short-term borrowings 2,717 37 5.45% 26,847 271 4.04% Repurchase agreements 41 - - 42 - - Long-term borrowings 10,144 125 4.94% 38,951 498 5.11% Subordinated debentures 13,401 296 8.84% 13,401 226 6.75% Senior debt 95,808 1,234 5.15% 99,005 1,280 5.17% Total deposits and liabilities 6,372,587 39,914 2.51% 6,801,726 30,150 1.77% Other liabilities 185,572 19,254 Total liabilities 6,558,159 6,820,980 Shareholders' equity 790,484 678,884 $ 7,348,643 $ 7,499,864 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis(3) $ 92,192 $ 76,778 Tax equivalent adjustment 33 18 Net interest income $ 92,159 $ 76,760 Net interest margin(3) 5.26% 4.21%

(1)Interest on loans for 2023 and 2022 includes $5,000 and $12,000, respectively, of interest and fees on PPP loans. (2)Includes commercial loans, at fair value. All periods include non-accrual loans. (3)Full taxable equivalent basis, using 21% respective statutory federal tax rates in 2023 and 2022.

Average balance sheet and net interest income Year ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate Interest earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees and costs(2) $ 5,724,679 $ 436,343 7.62% $ 5,670,957 $ 275,651 4.86% Leases-bank qualified(3) 4,106 388 9.45% 3,479 235 6.75% Investment securities-taxable 766,906 39,078 5.10% 855,629 25,598 2.99% Investment securities-nontaxable(3) 3,118 193 6.19% 3,559 125 3.51% Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 649,873 33,627 5.17% 479,791 6,762 1.41% Net interest earning assets 7,148,682 509,629 7.13% 7,013,415 308,371 4.40% Allowance for credit losses (23,412) (19,374) Other assets 292,491 213,491 $ 7,417,761 $ 7,207,532 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 6,308,509 $ 144,814 2.30% $ 5,670,818 $ 39,872 0.70% Savings and money market 78,074 2,857 3.66% 510,370 8,524 1.67% Time deposits 20,794 858 4.13% 86,907 2,740 3.15% Total deposits 6,407,377 148,529 2.32% 6,268,095 51,136 0.82% Short-term borrowings 5,739 271 4.72% 60,312 1,538 2.55% Repurchase agreements 41 - - 41 - - Long-term borrowings 9,995 507 5.07% 39,202 1,004 2.56% Subordinated debentures 13,401 1,121 8.37% 13,401 658 4.91% Senior debt 96,864 5,027 5.19% 98,865 5,118 5.18% Total deposits and liabilities 6,533,417 155,455 2.38% 6,479,916 59,454 0.92% Other liabilities 133,688 54,374 Total liabilities 6,667,105 6,534,290 Shareholders' equity 750,656 673,242 $ 7,417,761 $ 7,207,532 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis(3) $ 354,174 $ 248,917 Tax equivalent adjustment 122 76 Net interest income $ 354,052 $ 248,841 Net interest margin(3) 4.95% 3.55%

(1)Interest on loans for 2023 and 2022 includes $32,000 and $514,000, respectively, of interest and fees on PPP loans. (2)Includes commercial loans, at fair value. All periods include non-accrual loans. (3)Full taxable equivalent basis, using 21% respective statutory federal tax rates in 2023 and 2022.

Allowance for credit losses Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 (unaudited) 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance in the allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 22,374 $ 17,806 Loans charged-off: SBA non-real estate 871 885 SBA commercial mortgage 76 - Direct lease financing 3,666 576 IBLOC 24 - Consumer - other 3 - Total 4,640 1,461 Recoveries: SBA non-real estate 475 140 SBA commercial mortgage 75 - Direct lease financing 330 124 Consumer - home equity 299 - Other loans - 24 Total 1,179 288 Net charge-offs 3,461 1,173 Provision for credit losses, excluding commitment provision 8,465 5,741 Balance in allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 27,378 $ 22,374 Net charge-offs/average loans 0.07% 0.03% Net charge-offs/average assets 0.05% 0.02%

Loan portfolio December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2023 (unaudited) 2023 (unaudited) 2023 (unaudited) 2022 (Dollars in thousands) SBL non-real estate $ 137,752 $ 130,579 $ 117,621 $ 108,954 SBL commercial mortgage 606,986 547,107 515,008 474,496 SBL construction 22,627 19,204 32,471 30,864 Small business loans 767,365 696,890 665,100 614,314 Direct lease financing 685,657 670,208 657,316 632,160 SBLOC / IBLOC(1) 1,627,285 1,720,513 1,883,607 2,332,469 Advisor financing(2) 221,612 199,442 173,376 172,468 Real estate bridge loans 1,999,782 1,848,224 1,826,227 1,669,031 Other loans(3) 50,638 55,800 55,644 61,679 5,352,339 5,191,077 5,261,270 5,482,121 Unamortized loan fees and costs 8,800 7,895 6,304 4,732 Total loans, including unamortized fees and costs $ 5,361,139 $ 5,198,972 $ 5,267,574 $ 5,486,853

Small business portfolio December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2023 (unaudited) 2023 (unaudited) 2023 (unaudited) 2022 (Dollars in thousands) SBL, including unamortized fees and costs $ 776,867 $ 705,790 $ 673,667 $ 621,641 SBL, included in loans, at fair value 119,287 126,543 134,131 146,717 Total small business loans(4) $ 896,154 $ 832,333 $ 807,798 $ 768,358

(1)SBLOC are collateralized by marketable securities, while IBLOC are collateralized by the cash surrender value of insurance policies. At December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, IBLOC loans amounted to $646.9 million and $1.12 billion, respectively. (2)In 2020 The Bancorp began originating loans to investment advisors for purposes of debt refinancing, acquisition of another firm or internal succession. Maximum loan amounts are subject to loan-to-value ("LTV") ratios of 70% of the business enterprise value based on a third-party valuation, but may be increased depending upon the debt service coverage ratio. Personal guarantees and blanket business liens are obtained as appropriate. (3)Includes demand deposit overdrafts reclassified as loan balances totaling $1.7 million and $2.6 million at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Estimated overdraft charge-offs and recoveries are reflected in the allowance for credit losses and are immaterial. (4)The SBLs held at fair value are comprised of the government guaranteed portion of 7(a) Program loans at the dates indicated.

Small business loans as of December 31, 2023

Loan principal (Dollars in millions) U.S. government guaranteed portion of SBA loans(1) $ 399 PPP loans(1) 2 Commercial mortgage SBA(2) 284 Construction SBA(3) 12 Non-guaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed 7(a) Program loans(4) 113 Non-SBA SBLs 46 Other(5) 29 Total principal $ 885 Unamortized fees and costs 11 Total SBLs $ 896

(1)Includes the portion of SBA 7(a) Program loans and PPP loans which have been guaranteed by the U.S. government, and therefore are assumed to have no credit risk. (2)Substantially all these loans are made under the 504 Program, which dictates origination date LTV percentages, generally 50-60%, to which The Bancorp adheres. (3)Includes $4.0 million in 504 Program first mortgages with an origination date LTV of 50-60%, and $8.0 million in SBA interim loans with an approved SBA post-construction full takeout/payoff. (4)Includes the unguaranteed portion of 7(a) Program loans which are 70% or more guaranteed by the U.S. government. SBA 7(a) Program loans are not made on the basis of real estate LTV; however, they are subject to SBA's "All Available Collateral" rule which mandates that to the extent a borrower or its 20% or greater principals have available collateral (including personal residences), the collateral must be pledged to fully collateralize the loan, after applying SBA-determined liquidation rates. In addition, all 7(a) Program loans and 504 Program loans require the personal guaranty of all 20% or greater owners. (5)Comprised of $29.0 million of loans sold that do not qualify for true sale accounting.

Small business loans by type as of December 31, 2023

(Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) Program and PPP loans)

SBL commercial mortgage(1) SBL construction(1) SBL non-real estate Total % Total (Dollars in millions) Hotels and motels $ 77 $ - $ - $ 77 17% Funeral homes and funeral services 41 - - 41 9% Full-service restaurants 24 6 2 32 7% Car washes 19 - - 19 4% Child day care services 16 2 2 20 4% Outpatient mental health and substance abuse centers 15 - - 15 3% Homes for the elderly 13 - - 13 3% Gasoline stations with convenience stores 12 - - 12 3% Fitness and recreational sports centers 8 - 2 10 2% Lessors of other real estate property 9 - 1 10 2% Offices of lawyers 9 - - 9 2% Limited-service restaurants 3 1 3 7 2% Caterers 7 - - 7 2% General warehousing and storage 7 - - 7 2% Lessors of nonresidential buildings 6 - - 6 1% Plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning 6 - 1 7 2% All other specialty trade contractors 5 - - 5 1% Lessors of residential buildings 5 - - 5 1% Miscellaneous durable goods merchants 5 - - 5 1% Packaged frozen food merchant wholesalers 5 - - 5 1% Technical and trade schools 5 - - 5 1% Amusement and recreation 4 - - 4 1% Offices of dentists 3 - - 3 1% Vocational rehabilitation services - 3 - 3 1% Other(2) 99 2 27 128 27% Total $ 403 $ 14 $ 38 $ 455 100%

(1)Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $121.0 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) Program loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 Program loans with 50%-60% origination date LTVs. SBL Commercial excludes $29.0 million of loans sold that do not qualify for true sale accounting. (2)Loan types of less than $3.0 million are spread over approximately one hundred different business types.

State diversification as of December 31, 2023

(Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) Program loans and PPP loans)

SBL commercial mortgage(1) SBL construction(1) SBL non-real estate Total % Total (Dollars in millions) California $ 82 $ 5 $ 3 $ 90 20% Florida 68 1 3 72 16% North Carolina 38 1 2 41 9% Pennsylvania 34 - 1 35 8% New York 25 2 2 29 6% New Jersey 17 3 4 24 5% Texas 18 - 6 24 5% Georgia 20 1 2 23 5% Other States 101 1 15 117 26% Total $ 403 $ 14 $ 38 $ 455 100%

(1)Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $121.0 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) Program loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 Program loans with 50%-60% origination date LTVs. SBL Commercial excludes $29.0 million of loans that do not qualify for true sale accounting.

Top 10 loans as of December 31, 2023

Type(1) State SBL commercial mortgage (Dollars in millions) Funeral homes and funeral services PA $ 13 Mental health and substance abuse center FL 10 Funeral homes and funeral services ME 9 Hotel FL 8 Lawyers office CA 8 Hotel NC 7 General warehousing and storage PA 7 Hotel FL 6 Hotel NY 6 Hotel NC 5 Total $ 79

(1)The table above does not include loans to the extent that they are U.S. government guaranteed.

Commercial real estate loans, excluding SBA loans, are as follows including LTV at origination:

Type as of December 31, 2023

Type # Loans Balance Weighted average origination date LTV Weighted average interest rate (Dollars in millions) Real estate bridge loans (multi-family apartment loans recorded at amortized cost)(1) 148 $ 2,000 71% 9.30% Non-SBA commercial real estate loans, at fair value: Multi-family (apartment bridge loans)(1) 9 $ 168 77% 8.82% Hospitality (hotels and lodging) 2 27 65% 9.82% Retail 2 12 72% 8.19% Other 2 9 73% 4.97% 15 216 75% 8.74% Fair value adjustment (3) Total non-SBA commercial real estate loans, at fair value 213 Total commercial real estate loans $ 2,213 72% 9.26%

(1)In the third quarter of 2021, we resumed the origination of multi-family apartment loans. These are similar to the multi-family apartment loans carried at fair value, but at origination are intended to be held on the balance sheet, so they are not accounted for at fair value.

State diversification as of December 31, 2023 15 largest loans as of December 31, 2023 State Balance Origination date LTV State Balance Origination date LTV (Dollars in millions) (Dollars in millions) Texas $ 814 72% Texas $ 46 75% Georgia 247 69% Texas 44 72% Florida 221 70% Tennessee 40 72% Michigan 112 69% Texas 39 75% Indiana 92 73% Texas 39 79% New Jersey 78 69% Texas 37 80% Ohio 73 67% Michigan 37 62% Other States each <$63 million 576 73% Texas 36 67% Total $ 2,213 72% Florida 35 72% Indiana 34 76% Texas 34 62% Michigan 32 79% Oklahoma 31 78% New Jersey 30 62% Georgia 29 69% 15 largest commercial real estate loans $ 543 72%

Institutional banking loans outstanding at December 31, 2023

Type Principal % of total (Dollars in millions) SBLOC $ 980 53% IBLOC 647 35% Advisor financing 222 12% Total $ 1,849 100%

For SBLOC, we generally lend up to 50% of the value of equities and 80% for investment grade securities. While the value of equities has fallen in excess of 30% in recent years, the reduction in collateral value of brokerage accounts collateralizing SBLOCs generally has been less, for two reasons. First, many collateral accounts are "balanced" and accordingly have a component of debt securities, which have either not decreased in value as much as equities, or in some cases may have increased in value. Second, many of these accounts have the benefit of professional investment advisors who provided some protection against market downturns, through diversification and other means. Additionally, borrowers often utilize only a portion of collateral value, which lowers the percentage of principal to collateral.

Top 10 SBLOC loans at December 31, 2023

Principal amount % Principal to collateral (Dollars in millions) $ 11 20% 9 94% 9 39% 9 41% 9 94% 8 72% 8 68% 8 27% 8 52% 7 74% Total and weighted average $ 86 57%

Insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC)

IBLOC loans are backed by the cash value of eligible life insurance policies which have been assigned to us. We generally lend up to 95% of such cash value. Our underwriting standards require approval of the insurance companies which carry the policies backing these loans. Currently, fifteen insurance companies have been approved and, as of December 31, 2023, all were rated A- (Excellent) or better by AM BEST.

Direct lease financing by type as of December 31, 2023

Principal balance(1) % Total (Dollars in millions) Government agencies and public institutions(2) $ 109 16% Waste management and remediation services 106 15% Construction 104 15% Real estate and rental and leasing 76 11% Manufacturing 35 5% Finance and insurance 33 5% Health care and social assistance 26 4% Other services (except public administration) 26 4% General freight trucking 25 4% Professional, scientific, and technical services 22 3% Wholesale trade 18 3% Utilities 15 2% Transportation and warehousing 14 2% Other 77 11% Total $ 686 100%

(1)Of the total $686.0 million of direct lease financing, $611.0 million consisted of vehicle leases with the remaining balance consisting of equipment leases. (2)Includes public universities and school districts.

Direct lease financing by state as of December 31, 2023

State Principal balance % Total (Dollars in millions) Florida $ 98 14% Utah 67 10% California 57 8% New York 51 7% Pennsylvania 42 6% New Jersey 39 6% North Carolina 35 5% Maryland 33 5% Texas 31 5% Connecticut 30 4% Idaho 17 2% Washington 15 2% Georgia 14 2% Ohio 13 2% Alabama 12 2% Other States 132 20% Total $ 686 100%

Capital ratios Tier 1 capital Tier 1 capital Total capital Common equity to average to risk-weighted to risk-weighted tier 1 to risk assets ratio assets ratio assets ratio weighted assets As of December 31, 2023 The Bancorp, Inc. 11.19% 15.66% 16.23% 15.66% The Bancorp Bank, National Association 12.37% 17.35% 17.92% 17.35% "Well capitalized" institution (under federal regulations-Basel III) 5.00% 8.00% 10.00% 6.50% As of December 31, 2022 The Bancorp, Inc. 9.63% 13.40% 13.87% 13.40% The Bancorp Bank, National Association 10.73% 14.95% 15.42% 14.95% "Well capitalized" institution (under federal regulations-Basel III) 5.00% 8.00% 10.00% 6.50%

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selected operating ratios Return on average assets(1) 2.38% 2.13% 2.59% 1.81% Return on average equity(1) 22.10% 23.52% 25.62% 19.34% Net interest margin 5.26% 4.21% 4.95% 3.55%

(1) Annualized

Book value per share table December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2022 Book value per share $ 15.17 $ 14.36 $ 13.74 $ 12.46

Loan quality table December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.25% 0.30% 0.28% 0.33% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39% 0.46% 0.47% 0.50% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.51% 0.46% 0.44% 0.41% Nonaccrual loans $ 11,525 $ 15,100 $ 14,027 $ 10,356 Loans 90 days past due still accruing interest 1,744 677 563 7,775 Other real estate owned 16,949 18,756 20,952 21,210 Total nonperforming assets $ 30,218 $ 34,533 $ 35,542 $ 39,341

Gross dollar volume (GDV) (1) Three months ended December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Prepaid and debit card GDV $ 33,292,350 $ 32,972,249 $ 32,776,154 $ 29,454,074

(1) Gross dollar volume represents the total dollar amount spent on prepaid and debit cards issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A.

Business line quarterly summary Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions) Balances % Growth Major business lines Average approximate rates(1) Balances(2) Year over year Linked quarter annualized Loans Institutional banking(3) 6.8% $ 1,849 (26%) (15%) Small business lending(4) 7.3% 896 13% 17% Leasing 7.4% 686 8% 9% Commercial real estate (non-SBA loans, at fair value) 8.7% 216 nm nm Real estate bridge loans (recorded at book value) 9.3% 2,000 20% 33% Weighted average yield 7.9% $ 5,647 Non-interest income % Growth Deposits: Fintech solutions group Current quarter Year over year Prepaid and debit card issuance, and other payments 2.5% $ 5,998 6% nm $ 25.1 15%

(1)Average rates are for the three months ended December 31, 2023. (2)Loan and deposit categories are based on period-end and average quarterly balances, respectively. (3)Institutional Banking loans are comprised of security backed lines of credit (SBLOC), collateralized by marketable securities, insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC), collateralized by the cash surrender value of eligible life insurance policies, and investment advisor financing. (4)Small Business Lending is substantially comprised of SBA loans. Growth rates exclude $29.0 million of loans that do not qualify for true sale accounting.

Summary of credit lines available

Notwithstanding that the vast majority of The Bancorp's funding is comprised of insured and small balance accounts, The Bancorp maintains lines of credit exceeding potential liquidity requirements as follows. The Bancorp also has access to other substantial sources of liquidity.

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Federal Reserve Bank $ 1,947,513 Federal Home Loan Bank 731,500 Total lines of credit available $ 2,679,013

Estimated insured vs uninsured deposits

The vast majority of The Bancorp's deposits are insured and low balance and accordingly do not constitute the liquidity risk experienced by certain institutions. Accordingly the deposit base is comprised as follows.

December 31, 2023 Insured 91% Low balance accounts 5% Other uninsured 4% Total deposits 100%

Calculation of efficiency ratio(1)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 92,159 $ 76,760 $ 354,052 $ 248,841 Non-interest income 26,989 25,740 112,094 105,683 Total revenue $ 119,148 $ 102,500 $ 466,146 $ 354,524 Non-interest expense $ 45,610 $ 43,475 $ 191,042 $ 169,502 Efficiency ratio 38% 42% 41% 48%

(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing GAAP total non-interest expense by the total of GAAP net interest income and non-interest income. This ratio compares revenues generated with the amount of expense required to generate such revenues, and may be used as one measure of overall efficiency.

Contacts

The Bancorp, Inc.

Andres Viroslav

Director, Investor Relations

215-861-7990

andres.viroslav@thebancorp.com