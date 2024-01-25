LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCB Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCB), the holding company of PCB Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $5.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $7.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the previous quarter and $8.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the year-ago quarter. For 2023, net income was $30.7 million, or $2.12 per diluted common share, compared with $35.0 million and $2.31 per diluted common share, for the previous year.

Q4 2023 and Full Year Highlights

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year performance. Our results reflect our solid business strategy of strong relationship banking, which continues to provide strong loan funding opportunities and stable operating performance that has positioned us well to overcome the continued economic uncertainties," said Henry Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "PCB's performance for the fourth quarter of 2023 benefited from strong loan growth and higher yields on interest-earning assets. However, the continued higher interest rate environment and its effect on our funding costs resulted in moderate compression in net interest margin during the quarter. During the quarter loan balance increased 7.1% to $2.3 billion, deposit balance increased 7.3% to $2.4 billion, and we continue to maintain very strong credit metrics with ACL to loans ratio of 1.19%, and non-performing assets and classified assets to total assets ratios of 0.23% and 0.34%, respectively."

Mr. Kim added, "As we look ahead in 2024, PCB is well positioned to continue delivering solid results with emphasis on strong balance sheet and sound asset quality with robust capital levels that are above our peers to operate in all economic cycles and changing market conditions."

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change Net income $ 5,908 $ 7,023 (15.9 )% $ 8,702 (32.1 )% $ 30,705 $ 34,987 (12.2 )% Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.49 (16.3 )% $ 0.58 (29.3 )% $ 2.12 $ 2.31 (8.2 )% Net interest income $ 21,924 $ 22,449 (2.3 )% $ 24,265 (9.6 )% $ 88,504 $ 89,632 (1.3 )% Provision (reversal) for credit losses (1) 1,698 751 126.1 % 1,149 47.8 % (132 ) 3,602 NM Noninterest income 2,503 2,502 - % 2,389 4.8 % 10,683 14,499 (26.3 )% Noninterest expense 14,469 14,207 1.8 % 13,115 10.3 % 56,057 51,126 9.6 % Return on average assets (2) 0.89 % 1.09 % 1.44 % 1.20 % 1.54 % Return on average shareholders' equity (2) 6.82 % 8.12 % 10.31 % 9.02 % 11.42 % Return on average tangible common equity ("TCE") (2),(3) 8.54 % 10.17 % 12.99 % 11.31 % 13.23 % Net interest margin (2) 3.40 % 3.57 % 4.15 % 3.57 % 4.08 % Efficiency ratio (4) 59.23 % 56.94 % 49.20 % 56.52 % 49.10 %

($ in thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change Total assets $ 2,789,506 $ 2,567,974 8.6 % $ 2,420,036 15.3 % Net loans held-for-investment 2,295,919 2,142,006 7.2 % 2,021,121 13.6 % Total deposits 2,351,612 2,192,129 7.3 % 2,045,983 14.9 % Book value per common share (5) $ 24.46 $ 23.87 $ 22.94 TCE per common share (3) $ 19.62 $ 19.05 $ 18.21 Tier 1 leverage ratio (consolidated) 13.43 % 13.76 % 14.33 % Total shareholders' equity to total assets 12.51 % 13.31 % 13.86 % TCE to total assets (3), (6) 10.03 % 10.62 % 11.00 %

(1) Provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $57 thousand and $85 thousand, respectively, for the year-ago quarter and previous year were recorded in Other Expense on Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited). See Provision (reversal) for credit losses included in the Result of Operations discussion for additional information. (2) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (3) Non-GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. (4) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by the number of outstanding common shares. (6) The Company did not have any intangible asset component for the presented periods.

Result of Operations (Unaudited)

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following table presents the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change Interest income/expense on Loans $ 37,189 $ 34,651 7.3 % $ 28,786 29.2 % $ 136,029 $ 95,054 43.1 % Investment securities 1,271 1,170 8.6 % 957 32.8 % 4,679 2,907 61.0 % Other interest-earning assets 2,491 3,031 (17.8 )% 1,833 35.9 % 10,469 3,790 176.2 % Total interest-earning assets 40,951 38,852 5.4 % 31,576 29.7 % 151,177 101,751 48.6 % Interest-bearing deposits 18,728 16,403 14.2 % 7,295 156.7 % 62,165 11,984 418.7 % Borrowings 299 - - % 16 1,768.8 % 508 135 276.3 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 19,027 16,403 16.0 % 7,311 160.3 % 62,673 12,119 417.1 % Net interest income $ 21,924 $ 22,449 (2.3 )% $ 24,265 (9.6 )% $ 88,504 $ 89,632 (1.3 )% Average balance of Loans $ 2,242,457 $ 2,137,184 4.9 % $ 2,004,220 11.9 % $ 2,137,851 $ 1,872,557 14.2 % Investment securities 139,227 138,993 0.2 % 134,066 3.8 % 140,596 132,538 6.1 % Other interest-earning assets 175,336 219,115 (20.0 )% 182,018 (3.7 )% 198,809 194,205 2.4 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,557,020 $ 2,495,292 2.5 % $ 2,320,304 10.2 % $ 2,477,256 $ 2,199,300 12.6 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,650,132 $ 1,561,582 5.7 % $ 1,269,739 30.0 % $ 1,538,234 $ 1,111,449 38.4 % Borrowings 21,000 - - % 1,739 1,107.6 % 9,192 6,290 46.1 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,671,132 $ 1,561,582 7.0 % $ 1,271,478 31.4 % $ 1,547,426 $ 1,117,739 38.4 % Total funding (1) $ 2,249,026 $ 2,188,320 2.8 % $ 2,043,110 10.1 % $ 2,177,200 $ 1,949,360 11.7 % Annualized average yield/cost of Loans 6.58 % 6.43 % 5.70 % 6.36 % 5.08 % Investment securities 3.62 % 3.34 % 2.83 % 3.33 % 2.19 % Other interest-earning assets 5.64 % 5.49 % 4.00 % 5.27 % 1.95 % Total interest-earning assets 6.35 % 6.18 % 5.40 % 6.10 % 4.63 % Interest-bearing deposits 4.50 % 4.17 % 2.28 % 4.04 % 1.08 % Borrowings 5.65 % - % 3.65 % 5.53 % 2.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.52 % 4.17 % 2.28 % 4.05 % 1.08 % Net interest margin 3.40 % 3.57 % 4.15 % 3.57 % 4.08 % Cost of total funding (1) 3.36 % 2.97 % 1.42 % 2.88 % 0.62 % Supplementary information Net accretion of discount on loans $ 806 $ 775 4.0 % $ 869 (7.2 )% $ 3,003 $ 3,551 (15.4 )% Net amortization of deferred loan fees $ 449 $ 226 98.7 % $ 167 168.9 % $ 1,097 $ 2,181 (49.7 )%

(1) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Loans. The increases in average yield for the current quarter compared with the previous and year-ago quarters were primarily due to increases in overall interest rates on loans from the rising interest rate environment and net amortization of deferred loan fees from the increased amount of prepayment penalties. The increase in average yield for the current year compared with the previous year was primarily due to the increase in overall interest rates on loans, partially offset by decreases in net accretion of discount on loans and net amortization of deferred loan fees from the decreased amount of SBA PPP loan payoffs.

The following table presents a composition of total loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted-average contractual rates as of the dates indicated:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 % to Total Loans Weighted-Average Contractual Rate % to Total Loans Weighted-Average Contractual Rate % to Total Loans Weighted-Average Contractual Rate Fixed rate loans 21.2 % 4.86 % 22.4 % 4.75 % 23.2 % 4.51 % Hybrid rate loans 39.0 % 4.93 % 38.8 % 4.71 % 39.1 % 4.40 % Variable rate loans 39.8 % 8.51 % 38.8 % 8.52 % 37.7 % 7.86 %

Investment Securities. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year were primarily due to a decrease in net amortization of premiums on securities and higher yield on newly purchased investment securities.

Other Interest-Earning Assets. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year were primarily due to an increased interest rate on cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank and an increase in dividend received on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Interest-Bearing Deposits. The increases in average cost for the current quarter and year were primarily due to an increase in market rates and the migration of noninterest-bearing demand deposits to interest-bearing deposits attributable to the rising market rates. To retain existing and attract new customers, the Bank offers competitive rates on deposit products.

Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses

The following table presents a composition of provision (reversal) for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change Provision for credit losses on loans $ 1,935 $ 822 135.4 % $ 1,149 68.4 % $ 497 $ 3,602 (86.2 )% Provision (reversal) for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposure (1) (237 ) (71 ) 233.8 % 57 NM (629 ) 85 NM Total provision (reversal) for credit losses $ 1,698 $ 751 126.1 % $ 1,206 40.8 % $ (132 ) $ 3,687 NM

(1) Provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures for year-ago quarter and previous year were recorded in Other Expense on Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited).

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the provisions of ASC 326, also known as the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard, through the application of the modified retrospective transition approach. Provision (reversal) for credit losses and ACL for reporting periods beginning with January 1, 2023 are presented under ASC 326, while prior period comparisons continue to be presented under legacy ASC 450 and ASC 310 in this release. See CECL Adoption and Allowance for Credit Losses sections included in the Balance Sheet section of this release for additional information.

The provision for credit losses on loans for the current quarter was primarily due to an increase in loan held-for-investment.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change Gain on sale of loans $ 803 $ 689 16.5 % $ 759 5.8 % $ 3,570 $ 7,990 (55.3 )% Service charges and fees on deposits 391 371 5.4 % 352 11.1 % 1,475 1,326 11.2 % Loan servicing income 751 851 (11.8 )% 734 2.3 % 3,330 2,969 12.2 % Bank-owned life insurance income 202 187 8.0 % 181 11.6 % 753 706 6.7 % Other income 356 404 (11.9 )% 363 (1.9 )% 1,555 1,508 3.1 % Total noninterest income $ 2,503 $ 2,502 - % $ 2,389 4.8 % $ 10,683 $ 14,499 (26.3 )%

Gain on Sale of Loans. The following table presents information on gain on sale of loans for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change Gain on sale of SBA loans Sold loan balance $ 20,751 $ 17,697 17.3 % $ 17,448 18.9 % $ 82,343 $ 122,886 (33.0 )% Premium received 1,250 1,112 12.4 % 1,102 13.4 % 5,612 9,944 (43.6 )% Gain recognized 803 689 16.5 % 759 5.8 % 3,570 7,982 (55.3 )% Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans Sold loan balance $ - $ - - % $ 858 (100.0 )% $ - $ 858 (100.0 )% Gain recognized - - - % 8 (100.0 )% - 8 (100.0 )%

Loan Servicing Income. The following table presents information on loan servicing income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change Loan servicing income Servicing income received $ 1,290 $ 1,321 (2.3 )% $ 1,284 0.5 % $ 5,212 $ 5,103 2.1 % Servicing assets amortization (539 ) (470 ) 14.7 % (550 ) (2.0 )% (1,882 ) (2,134 ) (11.8 )% Loan servicing income $ 751 $ 851 (11.8 )% $ 734 2.3 % $ 3,330 $ 2,969 12.2 % Underlying loans at end of period $ 532,231 $ 536,424 (0.8 )% $ 531,095 0.2 % $ 532,231 $ 531,095 0.2 %

The Company services SBA loans and certain residential property loans sold to the secondary market.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the components of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,397 $ 8,572 (2.0 )% $ 7,879 6.6 % $ 34,572 $ 33,056 4.6 % Occupancy and equipment 2,145 1,964 9.2 % 1,897 13.1 % 7,924 6,481 22.3 % Professional fees 898 685 31.1 % 607 47.9 % 3,087 2,239 37.9 % Marketing and business promotion 772 980 (21.2 )% 724 6.6 % 2,327 2,150 8.2 % Data processing 393 367 7.1 % 434 (9.4 )% 1,552 1,706 (9.0 )% Director fees and expenses 207 152 36.2 % 176 17.6 % 756 706 7.1 % Regulatory assessments 285 281 1.4 % 159 79.2 % 1,103 597 84.8 % Other expense 1,372 1,206 13.8 % 1,239 10.7 % 4,736 4,191 13.0 % Total noninterest expense $ 14,469 $ 14,207 1.8 % $ 13,115 10.3 % $ 56,057 $ 51,126 9.6 %

Salaries and Employee Benefits. The decrease for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to a decrease in vacation accrual, partially offset by increases in salaries and other employee benefit expense, and incentives tied to sales of SBA loans originated at loan production offices. The increase for the current quarter compared with the year-ago quarter was primarily due to increases in salaries and other employee benefit expense, partially offset by a decrease in vacation accrual. The increase for the current year compared with the previous year was primarily due to increases in salaries and other employee benefit expense, partially offset by decreases in bonus and vacation accruals, and incentives tied to sales of SBA loans originated at loan production offices. The number of full-time equivalent employees was 270, 270 and 272 as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Occupancy and Equipment. The increases for the current quarter compared with the previous and year-ago quarters were primarily due to expansions of headquarters and relocation of a regional office and branches. The Company plans to relocate and consolidate a regional office and two branches into one location in Orange County, California in 2024. The increase for the current year compared with the previous year was primarily due to the expansions of headquarters and the relocation of a regional office and branches, as well as 3 new branch openings during the second half of 2022. The Company opened 3 new full-service branches in Dallas and Carrollton, Texas and Palisades Park, New Jersey during the second half of 2022.

Professional Fees. The increases for the current quarter and year were primarily due to increases in consulting and internal audit fees for enhancing internal controls and process, and professional fees related to a planned core system conversion.

Marketing and Business Promotion. The decrease for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to the Company's 20th anniversary celebration during the previous quarter.

Director Fees and Expenses. The increase for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to additional expenses related to stock options issued to directors during the current quarter.

Regulatory Assessments. The increases for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2022 were due to an increase in FDIC assessment rates. The FDIC increased the initial base deposit insurance assessment rate schedules by two basis points beginning in the first quarterly assessment period of 2023.

Other Expense. The increase for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to increases in office expense and loan related expense. The increase for the current year was primarily due to increases in office expenses and armed guard expenses from the branch network expansion. Provision for credit losses on off-balance credit exposures of $57 thousand and $85 thousand was included in other expense for the year-ago quarter and previous year, respectively, while the provision (reversal) for the current reporting periods beginning January 1, 2023 was included in provision (reversal) for credit losses.

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Total assets were $2.79 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $221.5 million, or 8.6%, from $2.57 billion at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $369.5 million, or 15.3%, from $2.42 billion at December 31, 2022. The increases for the current quarter and year were primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents, loans held-for-investment and operating lease assets. The increase in operating lease assets was primarily due to renewal and additional leases of the Company's headquarters and a new location for the relocation of a regional office and branches.

CECL Adoption

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the provisions of ASC 326 through the application of the modified retrospective transition approach. The initial adjustment to the ACL reflects the expected lifetime credit losses associated with the composition of financial assets within the scope of ASC 326 as of January 1, 2023, as well as management's current expectation of future economic conditions. The Company recorded a net decrease of $1.9 million to the beginning balance of retained earnings as of January 1, 2023 for the cumulative effect adjustment, reflecting an initial adjustment to the ACL on loans of $1.1 million and the ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $1.6 million, net of related deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences of $788 thousand. As a part of the adoption of ASC 326, the Company reviewed and revised certain loan segments for the Company's ACL model. See Loan Segments Revision section of this release for a reconciliation of revised loan segments to legacy loan segments, which were utilized before the adoption of ASC 326.

Loans

The following table presents a composition of total loans (includes both loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment) as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change Commercial real estate: Commercial property $ 855,270 $ 814,547 5.0 % $ 772,020 10.8 % Business property 558,772 537,351 4.0 % 526,513 6.1 % Multifamily 132,500 132,558 - % 124,751 6.2 % Construction 24,843 19,246 29.1 % 17,054 45.7 % Total commercial real estate 1,571,385 1,503,702 4.5 % 1,440,338 9.1 % Commercial and industrial 342,002 279,608 22.3 % 249,250 37.2 % Consumer: Residential mortgage 389,420 363,369 7.2 % 333,726 16.7 % Other consumer 20,645 20,926 (1.3 )% 22,749 (9.2 )% Total consumer 410,065 384,295 6.7 % 356,475 15.0 % Loans held-for-investment 2,323,452 2,167,605 7.2 % 2,046,063 13.6 % Loans held-for-sale 5,155 6,693 (23.0 )% 22,811 (77.4 )% Total loans $ 2,328,607 $ 2,174,298 7.1 % $ 2,068,874 12.6 %

The increase in loans held-for-investment for the current quarter was primarily due to new funding and advances on lines of credit of $468.4 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $312.5 million. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to new funding and advances on lines of credit of $1.19 billion and purchases of residential mortgage loans of $15.7 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $923.0 million.

The decrease in loans held-for-sale for the current quarter was primarily due to sales of $20.8 million, partially offset by new funding of $19.3 million. The decrease for the current year-to-date was primarily due to sales of $82.3 million and pay-downs and pay-offs of $4.4 million, partially offset by new funding of $69.0 million.

The following table presents a composition of off-balance sheet credit exposure as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change Commercial property $ 11,634 $ 9,827 18.4 % $ 7,006 66.1 % Business property 9,899 8,388 18.0 % 8,396 17.9 % Multifamily 1,800 1,800 - % 4,500 (60.0 )% Construction 23,739 29,293 (19.0 )% 18,211 30.4 % Commercial and industrial 351,025 283,119 24.0 % 254,668 37.8 % Other consumer 3,421 271 1,162.4 % 692 394.4 % Total commitments to extend credit 401,518 332,698 20.7 % 293,473 36.8 % Letters of credit 6,583 6,083 8.2 % 5,392 22.1 % Total off-balance sheet credit exposure $ 408,101 $ 338,781 20.5 % $ 298,865 36.6 %

Credit Quality

The following table presents a summary of non-performing loans and assets, and classified assets as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change Nonaccrual loans Commercial real estate: Commercial property $ 958 $ 686 39.7 % $ - - % Business property 2,865 2,964 (3.3 )% 2,985 (4.0 )% Total commercial real estate 3,823 3,650 4.7 % 2,985 28.1 % Commercial and industrial 68 72 (5.6 )% - - % Consumer: Residential mortgage - - - % 372 (100.0 )% Other consumer 25 8 212.5 % 3 733.3 % Total consumer 25 8 212.5 % 375 (93.3 )% Total nonaccrual loans held-for-investment 3,916 3,730 5.0 % 3,360 16.5 % Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - % - - % Non-performing loans ("NPLs") held-for-investment 3,916 3,730 5.0 % 3,360 16.5 % NPLs held-for-sale - - - % 4,000 (100.0 )% Total NPLs 3,916 3,730 5.0 % 7,360 (46.8 )% Other real estate owned ("OREO") 2,558 - - % - - % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 6,474 $ 3,730 73.6 % $ 7,360 (12.0 )% Loans past due and still accruing Past due 30 to 59 days $ 1,394 $ 654 113.1 % $ 47 2,866.0 % Past due 60 to 89 days 34 54 (37.0 )% 87 (60.9 )% Past due 90 days or more - - - % - - % Total loans past due and still accruing $ 1,428 $ 708 101.7 % 134 965.7 % Special mention loans $ 5,156 $ 5,281 (2.4 )% $ 6,857 (24.8 )% Classified assets Classified loans held-for-investment $ 7,000 $ 6,742 3.8 % $ 6,211 12.7 % Classified loans held-for-sale - - - % 4,000 (100.0 )% OREO 2,558 - - % - - % Classified assets $ 9,558 $ 6,742 41.8 % $ 10,211 (6.4 )% NPLs held-for-investment to loans held-for-investment 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.16 % NPAs to total assets 0.23 % 0.15 % 0.30 % Classified assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.26 % 0.42 %

During the current quarter, the Company recognized an OREO of $2.6 million by transferring a SBA 7(a) loan, of which its guaranteed portion was previously sold. The Company's exposure is 25% of the OREO and 75% will be submitted to the SBA upon the sale of property. During the first quarter of 2023, NPLs held-for-sale of $4.0 million were paid-off.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table presents activities in ACL for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change ACL on loans Balance at beginning of period $ 25,599 $ 24,867 2.9 % $ 23,761 7.7 % $ 24,942 $ 22,381 11.4 % Impact of ASC 326 adoption - - NM - NM 1,067 - NM Charge-offs (13 ) (112 ) (88.4 )% (28 ) (53.6 )% (132 ) (1,199 ) (89.0 )% Recoveries 12 22 (45.5 )% 60 (80.0 )% 1,159 158 633.5 % Provision for credit losses on loans 1,935 822 135.4 % 1,149 68.4 % 497 3,602 (86.2 )% Balance at end of period $ 27,533 $ 25,599 7.6 % $ 24,942 10.4 % $ 27,533 $ 24,942 10.4 % Percentage to loans held-for-investment at end of period 1.19 % 1.18 % 1.22 % 1.22 % ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposure (1) Balance at beginning of period $ 1,514 $ 1,585 (4.5 )% $ 242 525.6 % $ 299 $ 214 39.7 % Impact of ASC 326 adoption - - NM - NM 1,607 - NM Provision (reversal) for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposure (237 ) (71 ) 233.8 % 57 NM (629 ) 85 NM Balance at end of period $ 1,277 $ 1,514 (15.7 )% $ 299 327.1 % $ 1,277 $ 299 327.1 %

(1) ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures was recorded in Accrued Interest Payable and Other Liabilities on Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited).

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $143.3 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $4.1 million, or 2.9%, from $139.2 million at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $1.5 million, or 1.0%, from $141.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase for the current quarter was primarily due to purchases of $1.3 million and a fair value increase of $6.4 million, partially offset by principal pay-downs and calls of $3.6 million and net premium amortization of $40 thousand. The increase for the current year was primarily due to purchases of $17.3 million and a fair value increase of $2.3 million, partially offset by principal pay-downs and calls of $17.9 million and net premium amortization of $209 thousand.

Deposits

The following table presents the Company's deposit mix as of the dates indicated:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 ($ in thousands) Amount % to Total Amount % to Total Amount % to Total Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 594,673 25.3 % $ 611,021 27.9 % $ 734,989 35.9 % Interest-bearing deposits Savings 6,846 0.3 % 6,846 0.3 % 8,579 0.4 % NOW 16,825 0.7 % 16,076 0.7 % 11,405 0.6 % Retail money market accounts 397,531 16.8 % 436,115 19.8 % 494,749 24.1 % Brokered money market accounts 1 0.1 % 1 0.1 % 8 0.1 % Retail time deposits of $250,000 or less 456,293 19.4 % 406,407 18.5 % 295,354 14.4 % More than $250,000 515,702 21.9 % 454,406 20.8 % 353,876 17.3 % State and brokered time deposits 363,741 15.5 % 261,257 11.9 % 147,023 7.2 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,756,939 74.7 % 1,581,108 72.1 % 1,310,994 64.1 % Total deposits $ 2,351,612 100.0 % $ 2,192,129 100.0 % $ 2,045,983 100.0 % Estimated total deposits not covered by deposit insurance $ 947,294 40.3 % $ 983,851 44.9 % $ 1,062,111 51.9 %

The decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to strong deposit market competition and the migration to interest-bearing deposits attributable to the rising market rates. To retain existing and attract new customers, the Bank offers competitive rates on deposit products.

The increase in retail time deposits for the current quarter was primarily due to new accounts of $188.0 million, renewals of the matured accounts of $264.1 million and balance increases of $9.5 million, partially offset by matured and closed accounts of $350.4 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to new accounts of $657.0 million, renewals of the matured accounts of $555.3 million and balance increases of $26.7 million, partially offset by matured and closed accounts of $916.2 million.

Liquidity

The following table presents a summary of the Company's liquidity position as of December 31, 2023:

($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 242,342 $ 147,031 64.8 % Cash and cash equivalents to total assets 8.7 % 6.1 % Available borrowing capacity FHLB advances $ 602,976 $ 561,745 7.3 % Federal Reserve Discount Window 528,893 23,902 2,112.8 % Overnight federal funds lines 65,000 65,000 - % Total $ 1,196,869 $ 650,647 84.0 % Total available borrowing capacity to total assets 42.9 % 26.9 %

During the current year, the Company increased cash and cash equivalents by $95.3 million, or 64.8%, to $242.3 million and available borrowing capacity by $546.2 million, or 84.0%, to $1.20 billion. During the current year, the Company began participating in the Borrower-in Custody Program with the Federal Reserve Bank providing additional borrowing capacity. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's cash and cash equivalents and available borrowing capacity covered approximately 151.9% of deposits not covered by deposit insurance compared to 75.1% at December 31, 2022.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity was $348.9 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $7.0 million, or 2.1%, from $341.9 million at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $13.4 million, or 4.0%, from $335.4 million at December 31, 2022. The increase for the current quarter was primarily due to net income and a decrease in other comprehensive loss of $4.5 million, partially offset by cash dividends declared on common stock of $2.6 million and repurchase of common stock of $925 thousand. The increase for the current year was primarily due to net income, cash proceeds from exercise of stock options of $1.4 million and a decrease in other comprehensive loss of $1.6 million, partially offset by cash dividend declared on common stock of $9.9 million, repurchase of common stock of $8.8 million, and cumulative effect adjustment upon adoption of ASC 326 of $1.9 million.

Stock Repurchases

On July 28, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock, which represented 747,938 shares, through February 1, 2023. On January 26, 2023, the Company announced the amendment to the repurchase program, which extended the program expiration from February 1, 2023 to February 1, 2024. The Company completed the repurchase program during the first quarter of 2023. Under this repurchase program, the Company repurchased and retired 747,938 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $18.15 per share, totaling $13.6 million.

On August 2, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock, which represented 720,000 shares, through August 2, 2024. The Company repurchased and retired 127,276 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $15.58 per share, totaling $2.0 million under this repurchase program through December 31, 2023.

For the current year, the Company repurchased and retired 512,657 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $17.22, totaling $8.8 million.

Issuance of Preferred Stock Under the Emergency Capital Investment Program

On May 24, 2022, the Company issued 69,141 shares of Senior Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, liquidation preference of $1,000 per share ("Series C Preferred Stock") for the capital investment of $69.1 million from the U.S. Treasury under the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP"). The ECIP investment is treated as tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes.

The Series C Preferred Stock bears no dividend for the first 24 months following the investment date. Thereafter, the dividend rate will be adjusted based on the lending growth criteria listed in the terms of the ECIP investment with an annual dividend rate up to 2%. After the tenth anniversary of the investment date, the dividend rate will be fixed based on average annual amount of lending in years 2 through 10.

Capital Ratios

Based on the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company policy, the Company is not currently subject to consolidated minimum capital measurements. At such time as the Company reaches the $3 billion asset level, it will be subject to consolidated capital requirements independent of the Bank. For comparison purposes, the Company's capital ratios are included in following table, which presents capital ratios for the Company and the Bank as of the dates indicated:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Well Capitalized Requirements PCB Bancorp Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.23 % 13.07 % 13.29 % N/A Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.39 % 17.48 % 17.83 % N/A Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.16 % 16.24 % 16.62 % N/A Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 13.43 % 13.76 % 14.33 % N/A PCB Bank Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.85 % 15.87 % 16.30 % 6.5 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.07 % 17.11 % 17.52 % 10.0 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.85 % 15.87 % 16.30 % 8.0 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 13.16 % 13.44 % 14.05 % 5.0 %

PCB Bancorp is the bank holding company for PCB Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control, including but not limited to the health of the national and local economies including the impact to the Company and its customers resulting from changes to, and the level of, inflation and interest rates; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its deposit base; loan demand and continued portfolio performance; the impact of adverse developments at other banks, including bank failures, that impact general sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks that could affect the Company's liquidity, financial performance and stock price; changes to valuations of the Company's assets and liabilities including the allowance for credit losses, earning assets, and intangible assets; changes to the availability of liquidity sources including borrowing lines and the ability to pledge or sell certain assets; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees; customers' service expectations; cyber security risks; the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology; acquisitions and branch and loan production office expansions; operational risks including the ability to detect and prevent errors and fraud; the effectiveness of the Company's enterprise risk management framework; costs related to litigation; changes in laws, rules, regulations, or interpretations to which the Company is subject; the effects of severe weather events, pandemics, other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business.

PCB Bancorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 26,518 $ 22,691 16.9 % $ 23,202 14.3 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 215,824 169,659 27.2 % 123,829 74.3 % Total cash and cash equivalents 242,342 192,350 26.0 % 147,031 64.8 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 143,323 139,218 2.9 % 141,863 1.0 % Loans held-for-sale 5,155 6,693 (23.0 )% 22,811 (77.4 )% Loans held-for-investment 2,323,452 2,167,605 7.2 % 2,046,063 13.6 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (27,533 ) (25,599 ) 7.6 % (24,942 ) 10.4 % Net loans held-for-investment 2,295,919 2,142,006 7.2 % 2,021,121 13.6 % Premises and equipment, net 5,999 6,229 (3.7 )% 6,916 (13.3 )% Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock 12,716 12,716 - % 10,183 24.9 % Other real estate owned, net 2,558 - NM - NM Bank-owned life insurance 30,817 30,615 0.7 % 30,064 2.5 % Deferred tax assets, net - 4,486 (100.0 )% 3,115 (100.0 )% Servicing assets 6,666 6,920 (3.7 )% 7,347 (9.3 )% Operating lease assets 18,913 5,626 236.2 % 6,358 197.5 % Accrued interest receivable 9,468 8,731 8.4 % 7,472 26.7 % Other assets 15,630 12,384 26.2 % 15,755 (0.8 )% Total assets $ 2,789,506 $ 2,567,974 8.6 % $ 2,420,036 15.3 % Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand $ 594,673 $ 611,021 (2.7 )% $ 734,989 (19.1 )% Savings, NOW and money market accounts 421,203 459,038 (8.2 )% 514,741 (18.2 )% Time deposits of $250,000 or less 760,034 607,664 25.1 % 382,377 98.8 % Time deposits of more than $250,000 575,702 514,406 11.9 % 413,876 39.1 % Total deposits 2,351,612 2,192,129 7.3 % 2,045,983 14.9 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 39,000 - NM 20,000 95.0 % Deferred tax liabilities, net 876 - NM - NM Operating lease liabilities 20,137 5,852 244.1 % 6,809 195.7 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 29,009 28,141 3.1 % 11,802 145.8 % Total liabilities 2,440,634 2,226,122 9.6 % 2,084,594 17.1 % Commitments and contingent liabilities Shareholders' equity Preferred stock 69,141 69,141 - % 69,141 - % Common stock 142,563 143,401 (0.6 )% 149,631 (4.7 )% Retained earnings 146,092 142,750 2.3 % 127,181 14.9 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (8,924 ) (13,440 ) (33.6 )% (10,511 ) (15.1 )% Total shareholders' equity 348,872 341,852 2.1 % 335,442 4.0 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,789,506 $ 2,567,974 8.6 % $ 2,420,036 15.3 % Outstanding common shares 14,260,440 14,319,014 14,625,474 Book value per common share (1) $ 24.46 $ 23.87 $ 22.94 TCE per common share (2) $ 19.62 $ 19.05 $ 18.21 Total loan to total deposit ratio 99.02 % 99.19 % 101.12 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 25.29 % 27.87 % 35.92 %

(1) The ratios are calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by the number of outstanding common shares. The Company did not have any intangible equity components for the presented periods. (2) Non-GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

PCB Bancorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 % Change Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 37,189 $ 34,651 7.3 % $ 28,786 29.2 % $ 136,029 $ 95,054 43.1 % Investment securities 1,271 1,170 8.6 % 957 32.8 % 4,679 2,907 61.0 % Other interest-earning assets 2,491 3,031 (17.8 )% 1,833 35.9 % 10,469 3,790 176.2 % Total interest income 40,951 38,852 5.4 % 31,576 29.7 % 151,177 101,751 48.6 % Interest expense Deposits 18,728 16,403 14.2 % 7,295 156.7 % 62,165 11,984 418.7 % Other borrowings 299 - - % 16 1,768.8 % 508 135 276.3 % Total interest expense 19,027 16,403 16.0 % 7,311 160.3 % 62,673 12,119 417.1 % Net interest income 21,924 22,449 (2.3 )% 24,265 (9.6 )% 88,504 89,632 (1.3 )% Provision (reversal) for credit losses 1,698 751 126.1 % 1,149 47.8 % (132 ) 3,602 NM Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses 20,226 21,698 (6.8 )% 23,116 (12.5 )% 88,636 86,030 3.0 % Noninterest income Gain on sale of loans 803 689 16.5 % 759 5.8 % 3,570 7,990 (55.3 )% Service charges and fees on deposits 391 371 5.4 % 352 11.1 % 1,475 1,326 11.2 % Loan servicing income 751 851 (11.8 )% 734 2.3 % 3,330 2,969 12.2 % Bank-owned life insurance income 202 187 8.0 % 181 11.6 % 753 706 6.7 % Other income 356 404 (11.9 )% 363 (1.9 )% 1,555 1,508 3.1 % Total noninterest income 2,503 2,502 - % 2,389 4.8 % 10,683 14,499 (26.3 )% Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,397 8,572 (2.0 )% 7,879 6.6 % 34,572 33,056 4.6 % Occupancy and equipment 2,145 1,964 9.2 % 1,897 13.1 % 7,924 6,481 22.3 % Professional fees 898 685 31.1 % 607 47.9 % 3,087 2,239 37.9 % Marketing and business promotion 772 980 (21.2 )% 724 6.6 % 2,327 2,150 8.2 % Data processing 393 367 7.1 % 434 (9.4 )% 1,552 1,706 (9.0 )% Director fees and expenses 207 152 36.2 % 176 17.6 % 756 706 7.1 % Regulatory assessments 285 281 1.4 % 159 79.2 % 1,103 597 84.8 % Other expense 1,372 1,206 13.8 % 1,239 10.7 % 4,736 4,191 13.0 % Total noninterest expense 14,469 14,207 1.8 % 13,115 10.3 % 56,057 51,126 9.6 % Income before income taxes 8,260 9,993 (17.3 )% 12,390 (33.3 )% 43,262 49,403 (12.4 )% Income tax expense 2,352 2,970 (20.8 )% 3,688 (36.2 )% 12,557 14,416 (12.9 )% Net income $ 5,908 $ 7,023 (15.9 )% $ 8,702 (32.1 )% $ 30,705 $ 34,987 (12.2 )% Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.49 $ 0.59 $ 2.14 $ 2.35 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.49 $ 0.58 $ 2.12 $ 2.31 Average common shares Basic 14,223,831 14,294,802 14,700,010 14,301,691 14,822,018 Diluted 14,316,581 14,396,216 14,904,106 14,417,938 15,065,175 Dividend paid per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.69 $ 0.60 Return on average assets (1) 0.89 % 1.09 % 1.44 % 1.20 % 1.54 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 6.82 % 8.12 % 10.31 % 9.02 % 11.42 % Return on average TCE (1), (2) 8.54 % 10.17 % 12.99 % 11.31 % 13.23 % Efficiency ratio (3) 59.23 % 56.94 % 49.20 % 56.52 % 49.10 %

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (2) Non-GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. (3) The ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.