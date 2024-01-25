LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OP Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPBK), the holding company of Open Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, compared with $5.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023, and $8.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the full year of 2023 was $23.9 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share, compared with $33.3 million, or $2.14 per diluted common share, for the full year of 2022.

Min Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"Given the continued stress in banking from the high interest rate environment, we have been focusing on managing our funding strategy for balancing effective cost control against the need to maintain ample liquidity. As comments from the Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee suggest that the Fed's tightening cycle appears to be nearing an end, the pressure on funding cost seems to be fading away, and we expect to see a turnaround in our net interest margin in the coming quarters," said Min Kim, President and Chief Executive.

"We know that our customers are going through this difficult time as well. To return our gratitude to our customer for their loyalty and trust they have in us, we will continue our effort to work together with the customers and provide all the support they need from us."

Although we may encounter additional challenges in the short term, we remain hopeful to achieve our long term strategic goals while maintaining an appropriate risk and control environment."

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in thousands, except per share data) As of and For the Three Months Ended % Change 4Q2023 vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 3Q2023 4Q2022 Selected Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 16,230 $ 17,313 $ 20,198 (6.3 ) % (19.6 ) % Provision for credit losses 630 1,359 977 (53.6 ) (35.5 ) Noninterest income 3,680 2,601 3,223 41.5 14.2 Noninterest expense 11,983 11,535 11,327 3.9 5.8 Income tax expense 2,125 1,899 3,089 11.9 (31.2 ) Net income 5,172 5,121 8,028 1.0 (35.6 ) Diluted earnings per share 0.34 0.33 0.51 3.0 (33.3 ) Selected Balance Sheet Data: Gross loans $ 1,765,845 $ 1,759,525 $ 1,678,292 0.4 % 5.2 % Total deposits 1,807,558 1,825,171 1,885,771 (1.0 ) (4.1 ) Total assets 2,147,730 2,142,675 2,094,497 0.2 2.5 Average loans(1) 1,787,540 1,740,188 1,691,642 2.7 5.7 Average deposits 1,813,411 1,821,361 1,836,736 (0.4 ) (1.3 ) Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans $ 6,082 $ 4,211 $ 2,033 44.4 % 199.2 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.34 % 0.24 % 0.12 % 0.10 0.22 Criticized loans(2) to gross loans 0.76 0.78 0.19 (0.02 ) 0.57 Net charge-offs to average gross loans(3) 0.04 0.11 0.03 (0.07 ) 0.01 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.25 1.23 1.15 0.02 0.10 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 362 513 946 (151 ) (584 ) Financial Ratios: Return on average assets(3) 0.96 % 0.96 % 1.56 % - % (0.60 ) % Return on average equity(3) 11.18 11.07 18.58 0.11 (7.40 ) Net interest margin(3) 3.12 3.38 4.08 (0.26 ) (0.96 ) Efficiency ratio(4) 60.19 57.92 48.36 2.27 11.83 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.52 12.09 11.87 0.43 0.65 Leverage ratio 9.57 9.63 9.38 (0.06 ) 0.19 Book value per common share $ 12.84 $ 12.17 $ 11.59 5.5 10.8

(1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Includes special mention, substandard, doubtful, and loss categories. (3) Annualized. (4) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

($ in thousands, except per share data) As of and For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change Selected Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 68,687 $ 76,911 (10.7 ) % Provision for credit losses 1,651 2,976 (44.5 ) Noninterest income 14,181 17,619 (19.5 ) Noninterest expense 47,726 44,830 6.5 Income tax expense 9,573 13,414 (28.6 ) Net income 23,918 33,310 (28.2 ) Diluted earnings per share 1.55 2.14 (27.6 ) Selected Balance Sheet Data: Average loans(1) $ 1,744,878 $ 1,578,218 10.6 % Average deposits 1,829,717 1,716,758 6.6 Credit Quality: Net charge-offs to average gross loans 0.04 % - % 0.04 % Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.74 % (0.61 ) % Return on average equity 13.05 19.57 (6.52 ) Net interest margin 3.37 4.18 (0.81 ) Efficiency ratio(2) 57.59 47.42 10.17

(1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 4Q2023 vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 3Q2023 4Q2022 Interest Income Interest income $ 31,783 $ 31,186 $ 26,886 1.9 % 18.2 % Interest expense 15,553 13,873 6,688 12.1 132.6 Net interest income $ 16,230 $ 17,313 $ 20,198 (6.3 ) % (19.6 ) %

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 Average

Balance Interest

and Fees Yield/Rate

(1) Average

Balance Interest

and Fees Yield/Rate

(1) Average

Balance Interest

and Fees Yield/Rate

(1) Interest-earning Assets: Loans $ 1,787,540 $ 28,914 6.43 % $ 1,740,188 $ 28,250 6.45 % $ 1,691,642 $ 24,719 5.81 % Total interest-earning assets 2,071,613 31,783 6.10 2,038,321 31,186 6.08 1,966,165 26,886 5.43 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 1,243,446 14,127 4.51 1,222,099 13,006 4.22 1,085,331 6,598 2.41 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,362,210 15,553 4.53 1,301,990 13,873 4.23 1,093,489 6,688 2.43 Ratios: Net interest income / interest rate spreads 16,230 1.57 17,313 1.85 20,198 3.00 Net interest margin 3.12 3.38 4.08 Total deposits / cost of deposits 1,813,411 14,127 3.09 1,821,361 13,006 2.83 1,836,736 6,598 1.43 Total funding liabilities / cost of funds 1,932,175 15,553 3.19 1,901,252 13,873 2.90 1,844,894 6,688 1.44

(1) Annualized.

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Yield Change 4Q2023

vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 Interest

& Fees Yield(1) Interest

& Fees Yield(1) Interest

& Fees Yield(1) 3Q2023 4Q2022 Loan Yield Component: Contractual interest rate $ 28,596 6.36 % $ 27,319 6.24 % $ 23,694 5.57 % 0.12 % 0.79 % SBA discount accretion 960 0.21 1,263 0.29 1,034 0.24 (0.08 ) (0.03 ) Amortization of net deferred fees (67 ) -0.01 1 - 46 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Amortization of premium (423 ) (0.09 ) (445 ) (0.10 ) (344 ) (0.08 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) Net interest recognized on nonaccrual loans (345 ) (0.08 ) (26 ) (0.01 ) - - (0.07 ) (0.08 ) Prepayment penalties(2) and other fees 193 0.04 138 0.03 289 0.07 0.01 (0.03 ) Yield on loans $ 28,914 6.43 % $ 28,250 6.45 % $ 24,719 5.81 % (0.02 ) % 0.62 % Amortization of Net Deferred Fees: PPP loan forgiveness $ - - % $ 3 - % $ 15 - % - % - % Other (67 ) (0.01 ) (2 ) - 31 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Total amortization of net deferred fees $ (67 ) (0.01 ) % $ 1 - % $ 46 0.01 % (0.01 ) % (0.02 ) %

(1) Annualized. (2) Prepayment penalty income of $43 thousand and $172 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, was from Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") and Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") loans.

Impact of Hana Loan Purchase on Average Loan Yield and Net Interest Margin

During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank purchased an SBA portfolio of 638 loans with an ending balance of $100.0 million, excluding loan discount of $8.9 million from Hana Small Business Lending, Inc. ("Hana"). The following table presents impacts of the Hana loan purchase on average loan yield and net interest margin:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 Hana Loan Purchase: Contractual interest rate $ 1,160 $ 1,383 $ 1,286 Purchased loan discount accretion 226 513 374 Other fees 9 27 25 Total interest income $ 1,395 $ 1,923 $ 1,685 Effect on average loan yield(1) 0.14 % 0.25 % 0.20 % Effect on net interest margin(1) 0.20 % 0.30 % 0.22 %

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 Average

Balance Interest

and Fees Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

and Fees Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

and Fees Yield/

Rate Average loan yield(1) $ 1,787,540 $ 28,914 6.43 % $ 1,740,188 $ 28,250 6.45 % $ 1,691,642 $ 24,719 5.81 % Adjusted average loan yield excluding purchased Hana loans(1)(2) 1,739,603 27,519 6.29 1,688,404 26,327 6.20 1,631,128 23,034 5.61 Net interest margin(1) 2,071,613 16,230 3.12 2,038,321 17,313 3.38 1,966,165 20,198 4.08 Adjusted interest margin excluding purchased Hana loans(1)(2) 2,023,676 14,835 2.92 1,986,537 15,390 3.08 1,905,651 18,513 3.86

(1) Annualized. (2) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2023

Net interest income decreased $1.1 million, or 6.3%, primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by higher interest income on loans. Net interest margin was 3.12%, a decrease of 26 basis points from 3.38%.

A $1.1 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was primarily due to a 29 basis point increase in average cost as deposit accounts continued to reprice following the Federal Reserve's rate increases in 2022 and 2023.

A $559 thousand increase in interest expense on borrowings was primarily due to a $38.9 million, or 49%, increase in average balance to complement our liability management strategy for effective cost controls.

A $664 thousand increase in interest income on loans was primarily due to a $47.4 million, or 3%, increase in average balance.

Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022

Net interest income decreased $4.0 million, or 19.6%, primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by higher interest income on loans as our deposit and borrowing costs repriced more quickly than our interest-earning assets. Net interest margin was 3.12%, a decrease of 96 basis points from 4.08%.

A $7.5 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was primarily due to a $158.1 million, or 15%, increase in average balance and a 210 basis point increase in average cost driven by the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

A $1.3 million increase in interest expense on borrowings was primarily due to a $110.6 million, or 1,356%, increase in average balance and a 41 basis point increase in average cost driven by the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

A $4.2 million increase in interest income on loans was primarily due to a $95.9 million, or 6%, increase in average balance and a 62 basis point increase in average yield as a result of the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

Provision for Credit Losses

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 Provision for credit losses on loans $ 537 $ 1,303 $ 977 Provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure(1) 93 56 74 Total provision for credit losses $ 630 $ 1,359 $ 1,051

(1) Provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure of $93 thousand and $56 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively, was included in total provision for credit losses. Prior to CECL adoption, provisions for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure of $74 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was included in other expenses.

Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2023

The Company recorded a $630 thousand provision for credit losses, a decrease of $729 thousand, compared with a $1.4 million provision for credit losses.

Provision for credit losses on loans was $537 thousand, primarily due to a $341 thousand in specific reserves on two individually evaluated SBA loans, a $161 thousand in net charge-offs, and a $44 thousand increase in qualitative factor adjustments. The change in quantitative general reserve during the quarter was insignificant as the impact from a 0.4% growth in gross loans was mostly offset by a decrease in historical loss factors.

Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022

The Company recorded a $630 thousand provision for credit losses, a decrease of $421 thousand, compared with a $1.1 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 4Q2023 vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 3Q2023 4Q2022 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits $ 557 $ 575 $ 406 (3.1 ) % 37.2 % Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 540 468 705 15.4 (23.4 ) Gain on sale of loans 1,996 1,179 1,684 69.3 18.5 Other income 587 379 428 54.9 37.1 Total noninterest income $ 3,680 $ 2,601 $ 3,223 41.5 % 14.2 %

Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2023

Noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 41.5%, primarily due to higher gain on sale of loans and other income.

Gain on sale of loans was $2.0 million, an increase of $817 thousand from $1.2 million, primarily due to a higher SBA loan sold amount. The Bank sold $40.1 million in SBA loans at an average premium rate of 5.99%, compared to the sale of $23.4 million at an average premium rate of 6.50%.

Other income was $587 thousand, an increase of $208 thousand from $379 thousand. The increase was primarily due to a $259 thousand increase in holding gain on equity investment for CRA purposes driven by a significant drop in the yields curve.

Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022

Noninterest income increased $457 thousand, or 14.2%, primarily due to higher gain on sale of loans.

Gain on sale of loans was $2.0 million, an increase of $312 thousand from $1.7 million, primarily due to a higher SBA loan sold amount. The Bank sold $40.1 million in SBA loans at an average premium rate of 5.99%, compared to the sale of $32.2 million at an average premium rate of 6.13%.

Service charges on deposits was $557 thousand, and increase of $151 thousand from $406 thousand, primarily due to an increase in deposit analysis fees from an increase in the number of analysis accounts.

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization was $540 thousand, a decrease of $165 thousand from $705 thousand, primarily due to an increase in servicing fee amortization driven by higher loan payoffs.

Other income was $587 thousand, an increase of $159 thousand from $428 thousand, primarily due to a $146 thousand increase in holding gain on equity investment for CRA purposes driven by a drop in the yield curve.

Noninterest Expense

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 4Q2023 vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 3Q2023 4Q2022 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,646 $ 7,014 $ 7,080 9.0 % 8.0 % Occupancy and equipment 1,616 1,706 1,560 (5.3 ) 3.6 Data processing and communication 644 369 514 74.5 25.3 Professional fees 391 440 330 (11.1 ) 18.5 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 237 333 176 (28.8 ) 34.7 Promotion and advertising 86 207 12 (58.5 ) 616.7 Directors' fees 145 164 145 (11.6 ) - Foundation donation and other contributions 524 529 851 (0.9 ) (38.4 ) Other expenses 694 773 659 (10.2 ) 5.3 Total noninterest expense $ 11,983 $ 11,535 $ 11,327 3.9 % 5.8 %

Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2023

Noninterest expense increased $448 thousand, or 3.9%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and data processing communication, partially offset by decreases in noninterest expense items listed below.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $632 thousand, primarily due to a $491 thousand increase in employee incentive accruals.

Data processing and communication increased $275 thousand primarily due to an accrual adjustment for a credit received on data processing fees in the third quarter of 2023.

Promotion and advertising decreased $121 thousand, FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments decreased $96 thousand, and occupancy and equipment decreased $90 thousand, primarily due to year end accrual adjustments.

Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022

Noninterest expense increased $656 thousand, or 5.8%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and data processing and communication, partially offset by lower foundation donation and other contributions.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $566 thousand, primarily due to an increase from employee salary adjustments in 2023 and an increase in employee incentive accruals.

Data processing and communication increased $130 thousand, primarily due to an increase in data and item processing fees in line with the Bank's growth.

Foundation donations and other contributions decreased $327 thousand, primarily due to a lower donation accrual for Open Stewardship as a result of lower net income.

Income Tax Expense

Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2023

Income tax expense was $2.1 million and the effective tax rate was 29.1%, compared to income tax expense of $1.9 million and the effective rate of 27.1%. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to an adjustment for differences between the prior year tax provision and the final tax returns that were applied in the third quarter of 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022

Income tax expense was $2.1 million and the effective tax rate was 29.1%, compared to income tax expense of $3.1 million and an effective rate of 27.8%. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to an adjustment for differences between the tax provision for 2021 and the final 2021 tax returns that were applied in the fourth quarter of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans

($ in thousands) As of % Change 4Q2023 vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 3Q2023 4Q2022 CRE loans $ 885,585 $ 878,824 $ 842,208 0.8 % 5.2 % SBA loans 239,692 240,154 234,717 (0.2 ) 2.1 C&I loans 120,970 124,632 116,951 (2.9 ) 3.4 Home mortgage loans 518,024 515,789 482,949 0.4 7.3 Consumer & other loans 1,574 126 1,467 n/m 7.3 Gross loans $ 1,765,845 $ 1,759,525 $ 1,678,292 0.4 % 5.2 %

The following table presents new loan originations based on loan commitment amounts for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 4Q2023 vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 3Q2023 4Q2022 CRE loans $ 15,885 $ 33,222 $ 44,416 (52.2 ) % (64.2 ) % SBA loans 51,855 39,079 55,594 32.7 (6.7 ) C&I loans 15,270 14,617 46,014 4.5 (66.8 ) Home mortgage loans 12,417 9,137 28,188 35.9 (55.9 ) Consumer & other loans 1,500 - - - - Gross loans $ 96,927 $ 96,055 $ 174,212 0.9 % (44.4 ) %

The following table presents changes in gross loans by loan activity for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 4Q2023 4Q2022 Loan Activities: Gross loans, beginning $ 1,759,525 $ 1,716,197 $ 1,618,018 $ 1,678,292 1,314,019 New originations 96,927 96,055 174,212 374,503 645,188 Net line advances (7,350 ) 22,146 (80,144 ) (809 ) (120,820 ) Purchases 2,371 6,732 49,980 27,604 225,133 Sales (40,122 ) (23,377 ) (32,204 ) (145,311 ) (182,315 ) Paydowns (19,901 ) (22,169 ) (22,939 ) (99,470 ) (73,975 ) Payoffs (23,590 ) (36,024 ) (23,238 ) (113,909 ) (139,544 ) PPP payoffs - (250 ) (657 ) (450 ) (41,289 ) Decrease in loans held for sale (1,795 ) - (7,693 ) 42,541 - Other (220 ) 215 2,957 2,854 51,895 Total 6,320 43,328 60,274 87,553 364,273 Gross loans, ending $ 1,765,845 $ 1,759,525 $ 1,678,292 $ 1,765,845 $ 1,678,292

As of December 31, 2023 vs. September 30, 2023

Gross loans were $1.77 billion as of December 31, 2023, up $6.3 million from September 30, 2023, primarily due to new loan originations, partially offset by loan sales, payoffs and paydowns.

New loan originations, loan sales, and loan payoffs and paydowns were $96.9 million $40.1 million and $43.5 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $96.1 million, $23.4 million and $58.4 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023.

As of December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

Gross loans were $1.77 billion as of December 31, 2023, up $87.6 million from December 31, 2022, primarily due to new loan originations of $374.5 million and loan purchases of $27.6 million, primarily offset by loan sales of $145.3 million and loan payoffs and paydowns of $213.8 million.

The following table presents the composition of gross loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted average contractual rates as of the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) As of 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 % Rate % Rate % Rate Fixed rate 35.1 % 5.07 % 36.3 % 4.95 % 36.0 % 4.63 % Hybrid rate 33.9 5.15 34.0 5.08 33.8 4.79 Variable rate 31.0 9.15 29.7 9.23 30.2 8.46 Gross loans 100.0 % 6.36 % 100.0 % 6.27 % 100.0 % 5.84 %

The following table presents the maturity of gross loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted average contractual rates for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) As of December 31, 2023 Within One Year One Year Through

Five Years After Five Years Total Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Fixed rate $ 85,254 5.55 % $ 300,165 4.89 % $ 235,510 5.13 % $ 620,929 5.07 % Hybrid rate - - 122,695 4.28 475,633 5.38 598,328 5.15 Variable rate 116,289 8.83 110,647 9.02 319,652 9.31 546,588 9.15 Gross loans $ 201,543 7.44 % $ 533,507 5.60 % $ 1,030,795 6.54 % $ 1,765,845 6.36 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Company adopted the CECL accounting standard effective as of January 1, 2023 under a modified retrospective approach. The adoption resulted in a $1.9 million increase to the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $184 thousand increase to the allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure, a $624 thousand increase to deferred tax assets, and a $1.5 million charge to retained earnings.

The following table presents impact of CECL adoption for allowance for credit losses and related items on January 1, 2023:

($ in thousands) Allowance For

Credit Losses on

Loans Allowance For

Credit Losses on

Off-Balance

Sheet Exposure Deferred Tax

Assets Retained

Earnings As of December 31, 2022 $ 19,241 $ 263 $ 14,316 $ 105,690 Day 1 adjustments on January 1, 2023 1,924 184 624 (1,484 ) After Day 1 adjustments $ 21,165 $ 447 $ 14,940 $ 104,206

The following table presents allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses as of and for the periods presented:

($ in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended % Change 4Q2023 vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 3Q2023 4Q2022 Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning $ 21,617 $ 20,802 $ 18,369 3.9 % 17.7 % Provision for credit losses 537 1,303 977 (58.8 ) (45.0 ) Gross charge-offs (236 ) (492 ) (109 ) (52.0 ) 116.5 Gross recoveries 75 4 4 1775.0 1775.0 Net charge-offs (161 ) (488 ) (105 ) (67.0 ) 53.3 Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending(1) $ 21,993 $ 21,617 $ 19,241 1.7 % 14.3 % Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure, beginning $ 423 $ 367 $ 189 15.3 % 123.8 % Impact of CECL adoption - - - - - Provision for credit losses 93 56 74 66.1 25.7 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure, ending(1) $ 516 $ 423 $ 263 22.0 % 96.2 %

(1) Allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 were calculated under the CECL methodology while allowance for loan losses for December 31, 2022 was calculated under the incurred loss methodology.

Asset Quality

($ in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended Change 4Q2023 vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 3Q2023 4Q2022 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing $ 9,607 $ 8,356 $ 3,477 15.0 % 176.3 % As a % of gross loans 0.54 % 0.47 % 0.21 % 0.07 0.33 Nonperforming loans(1) $ 6,082 $ 4,211 $ 2,033 44.4 % 199.2 % Nonperforming assets(1) 6,082 4,211 2,033 44.4 199.2 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.34 % 0.24 % 0.12 % 0.10 0.22 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.20 % 0.10 % 0.08 0.18 Criticized loans(1)(2) $ 13,349 $ 13,790 $ 3,264 (3.2 ) % 309.0 % Criticized loans to gross loans 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.19 % (0.02 ) 0.57 Allowance for credit losses ratios: As a % of gross loans 1.25 % 1.23 % 1.15 % 0.02 % 0.10 % As an adjusted % of gross loans(3) 1.27 1.26 1.18 0.01 0.09 As a % of nonperforming loans 362 513 946 (151 ) (584 ) As a % of nonperforming assets 362 513 946 (151 ) (584 ) As a % of criticized loans 165 157 589 8 (424 ) Net charge-offs(4) to average gross loans(5) 0.04 0.11 0.03 (0.07 ) 0.01

(1) Excludes the guaranteed portion of SBA loans that are in liquidation totaling $2.0 million, $5.2 million and $1.0 million as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Consists of special mention, substandard, doubtful and loss categories. (3) See the Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Financial Measures. (4) Annualized. (5) Includes loans held for sale.

Overall, the Bank continued to maintain low levels of nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. Our allowance remained strong with an adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio of 1.27%.

Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing were $9.6 million or 0.54% of gross loans as of December 31, 2023, compared with $8.4 million or 0.47% as of September 30, 2023. Subsequent to December 31, 2023, payments on loans totaling $3.2 million were collected, and the loans are now current.

Nonperforming loans were $6.1 million or 0.34% of gross loans as of December 31, 2023, compared with $4.2 million or 0.24% as of September 30, 2023. The increase was due to an addition of $2.2 million on two SBA loans, one of which was from Hana purchased pool of loans with discount. The loans were individually evaluated for impairment, and a $183 thousand provision for credit losses was recorded. Of these nonperforming loans, two loans totaling $1.8 million are under workout and performing, three loans totaling $3.4 million are listed for sale, and two loans totaling $528 thousand are performing and current. The Bank expects minimum losses from these loans.

Nonperforming assets were $6.1 million or 0.28% of total assets as of December 31, 2023, compared with $4.2 million or 0.20% as of September 30, 2023. The Company did not have OREO as of December 31, 2023 or September 30, 2023.

Criticized loans were $13.3 million or 0.76% of gross loans as of December 31, 2023, compared with $13.8 million or 0.78% as of September 30, 2023.

Net charge-offs were $161 thousand or 0.04% of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $488 thousand, or 0.11% of average loans in the third quarter of 2023 and of $105 thousand, or 0.03% of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Deposits

($ in thousands) As of % Change 4Q2023 vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 Amount % Amount % Amount % 3Q2023 4Q2022 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 522,751 28.9 % $ 605,509 33.2 % $ 701,584 37.2 % (13.7 ) % (25.5 ) % Money market deposits and others 399,018 22.1 348,869 19.1 526,321 27.9 14.4 (24.2 ) Time deposits 885,789 49.0 870,793 47.7 657,866 34.9 1.7 34.6 Total deposits $ 1,807,558 100.0 % $ 1,825,171 100.0 % $ 1,885,771 100.0 % (1.0 ) % (4.1 ) % Estimated uninsured deposits $ 1,156,270 64.0 % $ 1,061,964 58.2 % $ 938,329 49.8 % 8.9 % 23.2 %

As of December 31, 2023 vs. September 30, 2023

Total deposits were $1.81 billion as of December 31, 2023, down $17.6 million from September 30, 2023, primarily due to a decrease of $82.8 million in noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $50.1 million increase in money market deposits and a $15.0 million in time deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits, as a percentage of total deposits, decreased to 28.9% from 33.2%. The composition shift to money market and time deposits was primarily due to customers' continued preference for high-rate deposit products driven by the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

As of December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

Total deposits were $1.81 billion as of December 31, 2023, down $78.2 million from December 31, 2022, primarily driven by decreases of $178.8 million in noninterest-bearing deposits and $127.3 million in money market deposits, partially offset by an increase of $227.9 million in time deposits. The composition shift to time deposits was primarily due to customers' preference for high-rate deposit products driven by market rate increases as a result of the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

The following table sets forth the maturity of time deposits as of December 31, 2023:

As of December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Within

Three

Months Three to

Six Months Six to Nine

Months Nine to

Twelve

Months After

Twelve

Months Total Time deposits (more than $250) $ 177,329 $ 75,343 $ 48,158 $ 130,795 $ 2,267 $ 433,892 Time deposits ($250 or less) 94,692 131,152 60,472 123,316 42,265 451,897 Total time deposits $ 272,021 $ 206,495 $ 108,630 $ 254,111 $ 44,532 $ 885,789 Weighted average rate 4.54 % 4.92 % 4.89 % 5.17 % 4.16 % 4.83 %

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Liquidity

The Company maintains ample access to liquidity, including highly liquid assets on our balance sheet and available unused borrowings from other financial institutions. The following table presents the Company's liquid assets and available borrowings as of dates presented:

($ in thousands) 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 Liquidity Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,216 $ 105,740 $ 82,972 Available-for-sale debt securities 194,250 191,313 209,809 Liquid assets $ 285,466 $ 297,053 $ 292,781 Liquid assets to total assets 13.3 % 13.9 % 14.0 % Available borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank-San Francisco $ 363,615 $ 375,874 $ 440,358 Federal Reserve Bank 182,989 186,380 175,605 Pacific Coast Bankers Bank 50,000 50,000 50,000 Zions Bank 25,000 25,000 25,000 First Horizon Bank 25,000 25,000 24,950 Total available borrowings $ 646,604 $ 662,254 $ 715,913 Total available borrowings to total assets 30.1 % 30.9 % 34.2 % Liquid assets and available borrowings to total deposits 51.6 % 52.6 % 53.5 %

Capital and Capital Ratios

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on or about February 22, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2024.

The Company repurchased 150,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $8.72 during the fourth quarter of 2023 under the stock repurchase program announced in August 2023. Since the announcement of the initial stock repurchase program in January 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 2,020,000 shares of its common stock at an average repurchase price of $8.59 per share through December 31, 2023.

Basel III OP Bancorp(1) Open Bank Minimum

Well

Capitalized

Ratio Minimum

Capital Ratio+

Conservation

Buffer(2) Risk-Based Capital Ratios: Total risk-based capital ratio 13.77 % 13.66 % 10.00 % 10.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.52 12.41 8.00 8.50 Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.52 12.41 6.50 7.00 Leverage ratio 9.57 9.49 5.00 4.00

(1) The capital requirements are only applicable to the Bank, and the Company's ratios are included for comparison purpose. (2) An additional 2.5% capital conservation buffer above the minimum capital ratios are required in order to avoid limitations on distributions, including dividend payments and certain discretionary bonuses to executive officers.

OP Bancorp Basel III Change 4Q2023 vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 3Q2023 4Q2022 Risk-Based Capital Ratios: Total risk-based capital ratio 13.77 % 13.31 % 13.06 % 0.46 % 0.71 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.52 12.09 11.87 0.43 0.65 Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.52 12.09 11.87 0.43 0.65 Leverage ratio 9.57 9.63 9.38 (0.06 ) 0.19 Risk-weighted Assets ($ in thousands) $ 1,667,067 $ 1,707,318 $ 1,638,040 (2.36 ) 1.77

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to GAAP measures, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance.

Pre-provision net revenue removes provision for credit losses and income tax expense. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures (as applicable), provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. This non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates a comparison of our performance to prior periods.

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 Interest income $ 31,783 $ 31,186 $ 26,886 Interest expense 15,553 13,873 6,688 Net interest income 16,230 17,313 20,198 Noninterest income 3,680 2,601 3,223 Noninterest expense 11,983 11,535 11,327 Pre-provision net revenue (a) $ 7,927 $ 8,379 $ 12,094 Reconciliation to net income Provision for credit losses (b) 630 1,359 977 Income tax expense (c) 2,125 1,899 3,089 Net income (a)-(b)-(c) $ 5,172 $ 5,121 $ 8,028

During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank purchased 638 loans from Hana for a total purchase price of $97.6 million. The Company evaluated $100.0 million of the loans purchased in accordance with the provisions of ASC 310-20, Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs, which were recorded with a $8.9 million discount. As a result, the fair value discount on these loans is being accreted into interest income over the expected life of the loans using the effective yield method. Adjusted loan yield and net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 excluded the impacts of contractual interest and discount accretion of the purchased Hana loans as management does not consider purchasing loan portfolios to be normal or recurring transactions. Management believes that presenting the adjusted average loan yield and net interest margin provide comparability to prior periods and these non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance.

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 Yield on Average Loans Interest income on loans $ 28,914 $ 28,250 $ 24,719 Less: interest income on purchased Hana loans 1,395 1,923 1,685 Adjusted interest income on loans (a) $ 27,519 $ 26,327 $ 23,034 Average loans $ 1,787,540 $ 1,740,188 $ 1,691,642 Less: Average purchased Hana loans 47,937 51,784 60,514 Adjusted average loans (b) $ 1,739,603 $ 1,688,404 $ 1,631,128 Average loan yield(1) 6.43 % 6.45 % 5.81 % Effect on average loan yield(1) 0.14 0.25 0.20 Adjusted average loan yield(1) (a)/(b) 6.29 % 6.20 % 5.61 % Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 16,230 $ 17,313 $ 20,198 Less: interest income on purchased Hana loans 1,395 1,923 1,685 Adjusted net interest income (c) $ 14,835 $ 15,390 $ 18,513 Average interest-earning assets $ 2,071,613 $ 2,038,321 $ 1,966,165 Less: Average purchased Hana loans 47,937 51,784 60,514 Adjusted average interest-earning assets (d) $ 2,023,676 $ 1,986,537 $ 1,905,651 Net interest margin(1) 3.12 % 3.38 % 4.08 % Effect on net interest margin(1) 0.20 0.30 0.22 Adjusted net interest margin(1) (c)/(d) 2.92 % 3.08 % 3.86 %

(1) Annualized.

Adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio removes the impacts of purchased Hana loans, PPP loans and allowance on accrued interest receivable. Management believes that this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between the Company's results and those of its peer banks.

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 Gross loans $ 1,765,845 $ 1,759,525 $ 1,678,292 Less: Purchased Hana loans (47,272 ) (48,780 ) (58,966 ) PPP loans(1) (1 ) (1 ) (434 ) Adjusted gross loans (a) $ 1,718,572 $ 1,710,744 $ 1,618,892 Accrued interest receivable on loans $ 7,331 $ 7,057 $ 6,413 Less: Accrued interest receivable on purchased Hana loans (306 ) (402 ) (397 ) Accrued interest receivable on PPP loans - - (8 ) Adjusted accrued interest receivable on loans (b) $ 7,025 $ 6,655 $ 6,008 Adjusted gross loans and accrued interest receivable (a)+(b)=(c) $ 1,725,597 $ 1,717,399 $ 1,624,900 Allowance for credit losses $ 21,993 $ 21,617 $ 19,241 Add: Allowance on accrued interest receivable - - - Adjusted Allowance (d) $ 21,993 $ 21,617 $ 19,241 Adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio (d)/(c) 1.27 % 1.26 % 1.18 %

(1) Excludes purchased PPP loans of $8 thousand as of December 31, 2022.

ABOUT OP BANCORP

OP Bancorp, the holding company for Open Bank (the "Bank"), is a California corporation whose common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol, "OPBK." The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Clara Counties in California, the Dallas metropolitan area in Texas, and Clark County in Nevada and is focused on serving the banking needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The Bank currently operates eleven full-service branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Cerritos, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara, California, Carrollton, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bank also has four loan production offices in Pleasanton, California, Atlanta, Georgia, Aurora, Colorado, and Lynnwood, Washington. The Bank commenced its operations on June 10, 2005 as First Standard Bank and changed its name to Open Bank in October 2010. Its headquarters is located at 1000 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 500, Los Angeles, California 90017. Phone 213.892.9999; www.myopenbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters set forth herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations regarding future operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: the effects of substantial fluctuations in interest rates on our borrowers' ability to perform in accordance with the terms of their loans and on our deposit customers' expectation for higher rates on deposit products; business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry and our primary market areas; the continuing effects of inflation and monetary policies, particularly those relating to the decisions and indicators of intent expressed by the Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee, as those circumstances impact our current and prospective borrowers and depositors; our ability to balance deposit liabilities and liquidity sources (including our ability to reprice those instruments to keep pace with changing market conditions) in a manner that balances the need to meet current and expected withdrawals while investing a sufficient portion of our assets to promote strong earning capacity; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and to assess, adjust and monitor the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; factors that can impact the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas, the financial health of our commercial borrowers, the success of construction projects that we finance, including any loans acquired in acquisition transactions; the impacts of credit quality on our earnings and the related effects of increases to the reserve on our net income; our ability to effectively execute our strategic plan and manage our growth; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on our profitability; external economic and/or market factors, such as changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including inflation or deflation, changes in the demand for loans, and fluctuations in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits, which may have an adverse impact on our financial condition; continued or increasing competition from other financial institutions, credit unions, and non-bank financial services companies, many of which are subject to less restrictive or less costly regulations than we are; challenges arising from unsuccessful attempts to expand into new geographic markets, products, or services; practical and regulatory constraints on the ability of Open Bank to pay dividends to us; increased capital requirements imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; a failure in the internal controls we have implemented to address the risks inherent to the business of banking; including internal controls that affect the reliability of our publicly reported financial statements; inaccuracies in our assumptions about future events, which could result in material differences between our financial projections and actual financial performance, particularly with respect to the effects of predictions of future economic conditions as those circumstances affect our estimates for the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the related provision expense; changes in our management personnel or our inability to retain motivate and hire qualified management personnel; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; an inability to keep pace with the rate of technological advances due to a lack of resources to invest in new technologies; risks related to potential acquisitions; political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, fires, drought, pandemic diseases (such as the coronavirus) or extreme weather events, any of which may affect services we use or affect our customers, employees or third parties with which we conduct business; incremental costs and obligations associated with operating as a public company; the impact of any claims or legal actions to which we may be subject, including any effect on our reputation; compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities and tax matters, and our ability to maintain licenses required in connection with commercial mortgage origination, sale and servicing operations; changes in federal tax law or policy; and our ability the manage the foregoing and other factors set forth in the Company's public reports. We describe these and other risks that could affect our results in Item 1A. "Risk Factors," of our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

($ in thousands) As of % Change 4Q2023 vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 3Q2023 4Q2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 16,948 $ 21,748 $ 12,952 (22.1 ) % 30.9 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 74,268 83,992 70,020 (11.6 ) 6.1 Cash and cash equivalents 91,216 105,740 82,972 (13.7 ) 9.9 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 194,250 191,313 209,809 1.5 (7.4 ) Other investments 16,276 16,100 12,098 1.1 34.5 Loans held for sale 1,795 - 44,335 n/m (96.0 ) CRE loans 885,585 878,824 842,208 0.8 5.2 SBA loans 239,692 240,154 234,717 (0.2 ) 2.1 C&I loans 120,970 124,632 116,951 (2.9 ) 3.4 Home mortgage loans 518,024 515,789 482,949 0.4 7.3 Consumer loans 1,574 126 1,467 n/m 7.3 Gross loans receivable 1,765,845 1,759,525 1,678,292 0.4 5.2 Allowance for credit losses (21,993 ) (21,617 ) (19,241 ) 1.7 14.3 Net loans receivable 1,743,852 1,737,908 1,659,051 0.3 5.1 Premises and equipment, net 5,248 5,378 4,400 (2.4 ) 19.3 Accrued interest receivable, net 8,259 7,996 7,180 3.3 15.0 Servicing assets 11,741 11,931 12,759 (1.6 ) (8.0 ) Company owned life insurance 22,233 22,071 21,613 0.7 2.9 Deferred tax assets, net 13,309 15,061 14,316 (11.6 ) (7.0 ) Operating right-of-use assets 8,497 8,993 9,097 (5.5 ) (6.6 ) Other assets 31,054 20,184 16,867 53.9 84.1 Total assets $ 2,147,730 $ 2,142,675 $ 2,094,497 0.2 % 2.5 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing $ 522,751 $ 605,509 $ 701,584 (13.7 ) % (25.5 ) % Money market and others 399,018 348,869 526,321 14.4 (24.2 ) Time deposits greater than $250 433,892 420,162 356,197 3.3 21.8 Other time deposits 451,897 450,631 301,669 0.3 49.8 Total deposits 1,807,558 1,825,171 1,885,771 (1.0 ) (4.1 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances 105,000 95,000 - 10.5 n/m Accrued interest payable 12,628 13,552 2,771 (6.8 ) 355.7 Operating lease liabilities 9,341 9,926 10,213 (5.9 ) (8.5 ) Other liabilities 20,538 14,719 18,826 39.5 9.1 Total liabilities 1,955,065 1,958,368 1,917,581 (0.2 ) 2.0 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 76,319 77,632 79,326 (1.7 ) (3.8 ) Additional paid-in capital 10,942 10,606 9,743 3.2 12.3 Retained earnings 120,855 117,483 105,690 2.9 14.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,451 ) (21,414 ) (17,843 ) (27.8 ) (13.4 ) Total shareholders' equity 192,665 184,307 176,916 4.5 8.9 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,147,730 $ 2,142,675 $ 2,094,497 0.2 % 2.5 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended % Change 4Q2023 vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 3Q2023 4Q2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 28,914 $ 28,250 $ 24,719 2.4 % 17.0 % Interest on available-for-sale debt securities 1,484 1,519 1,237 (2.3 ) 20.0 Other interest income 1,385 1,417 930 (2.3 ) 48.9 Total interest income 31,783 31,186 26,886 1.9 18.2 Interest expense Interest on deposits 14,127 13,006 6,597 8.6 114.1 Interest on borrowings 1,426 867 91 64.5 n/m Total interest expense 15,553 13,873 6,688 12.1 132.6 Net interest income 16,230 17,313 20,198 (6.3 ) (19.6 ) Provision for credit losses 630 1,359 977 (53.6 ) (35.5 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,600 15,954 19,221 (2.2 ) (18.8 ) Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 557 575 406 (3.1 ) 37.2 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 540 468 705 15.4 (23.4 ) Gain on sale of loans 1,996 1,179 1,684 69.3 18.5 Other income 587 379 428 54.9 37.1 Total noninterest income 3,680 2,601 3,223 41.5 14.2 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,646 7,014 7,080 9.0 8.0 Occupancy and equipment 1,616 1,706 1,560 (5.3 ) 3.6 Data processing and communication 644 369 514 74.5 25.3 Professional fees 391 440 330 (11.1 ) 18.5 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 237 333 176 (28.8 ) 34.7 Promotion and advertising 86 207 12 (58.5 ) 616.7 Directors' fees 145 164 145 (11.6 ) - Foundation donation and other contributions 524 529 851 (0.9 ) (38.4 ) Other expenses 694 773 659 (10.2 ) 5.3 Total noninterest expense 11,983 11,535 11,327 3.9 5.8 Income before income tax expense 7,297 7,020 11,117 3.9 (34.4 ) Income tax expense 2,125 1,899 3,089 11.9 (31.2 ) Net income $ 5,172 $ 5,121 $ 8,028 1.0 % (35.6 ) % Book value per share $ 12.84 $ 12.17 $ 11.59 5.5 % 10.8 % Earnings per share - basic 0.34 0.33 0.52 3.0 (34.6 ) Earnings per share - diluted 0.34 0.33 0.51 3.0 (33.3 ) Shares of common stock outstanding, at period end 15,000,436 15,149,203 15,270,344 (1.0 ) % (1.8 ) % Weighted average shares: - Basic 15,027,110 15,131,587 15,208,308 (0.7 ) % (1.2 ) % - Diluted 15,034,822 15,140,577 15,264,971 (0.7 ) (1.5 )

KEY RATIOS

For the Three Months Ended Change 4Q2023 vs. 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 3Q2023 4Q2022 Return on average assets (ROA)(1) 0.96 % 0.96 % 1.56 % - % (0.6 ) % Return on average equity (ROE)(1) 11.18 11.07 18.58 0.1 (7.4 ) Net interest margin(1) 3.12 3.38 4.08 (0.3 ) (1.0 ) Efficiency ratio 60.19 57.92 48.36 2.3 11.8 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.77 % 13.31 % 13.06 % 0.5 % 0.7 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.52 12.09 11.87 0.4 0.7 Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.52 12.09 11.87 0.4 0.7 Leverage ratio 9.57 9.63 9.38 (0.1 ) 0.2

(1) Annualized.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Twelve Months Ended 4Q2023 4Q2022 % Change Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 110,463 $ 82,864 33.3 % Interest on available-for-sale debt securities 6,131 3,351 83.0 Other interest income 5,071 1,997 153.9 Total interest income 121,665 88,212 37.9 Interest expense Interest on deposits 49,435 11,210 341.0 Interest on borrowings 3,543 91 3793.4 Total interest expense 52,978 11,301 368.8 Net interest income 68,687 76,911 (10.7 ) Provision for credit losses 1,651 2,976 (44.5 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 67,036 73,935 (9.3 ) Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 2,123 1,675 26.7 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 2,449 2,416 1.4 Gain on sale of loans 7,843 12,285 (36.2 ) Other income 1,766 1,243 42.1 Total noninterest income 14,181 17,619 (19.5 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 29,593 27,189 8.8 Occupancy and equipment 6,490 5,964 8.8 Data processing and communication 2,109 2,085 1.2 Professional fees 1,571 1,620 (3.0 ) FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 1,457 813 79.2 Promotion and advertising 614 543 13.1 Directors' fees 680 682 (0.3 ) Foundation donation and other contributions 2,400 3,393 (29.3 ) Other expenses 2,812 2,541 10.7 Total noninterest expense 47,726 44,830 6.5 Income before income tax expense 33,491 46,724 (28.3 ) Income tax expense 9,573 13,414 (28.6 ) Net income $ 23,918 $ 33,310 (28.2 ) % Book value per share $ 12.84 $ 11.59 10.8 % Earnings per share - basic 1.55 2.15 (27.9 ) Earnings per share - diluted 1.55 2.14 (27.6 ) Shares of common stock outstanding, at period end 15,000,436 15,270,344 (1.8 ) % Weighted average shares: - Basic 15,149,597 15,171,240 (0.1 ) % - Diluted 15,158,857 15,231,418 (0.5 )

KEY RATIOS

For the Twelve Months Ended 4Q2023 4Q2022 % Change Return on average assets (ROA) 1.13 % 1.74 % (0.6 ) % Return on average equity (ROE) 13.05 19.57 (6.5 ) Net interest margin 3.37 4.18 (0.8 ) Efficiency ratio 57.59 47.42 10.2 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.77 % 13.06 % 0.7 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.52 11.87 0.7 Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.52 11.87 0.7 Leverage ratio 9.57 9.38 0.2

ASSET QUALITY