Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB), the holding company of Oregon Pacific Bank, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended, and year ended, December 31, 2023.

Highlights:

Fourth quarter net income of $2.2 million; $0.31 per diluted share

Quarterly loan growth of $11.4 million or 2.18%

Quarterly tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.64%

Annual return on average assets of 1.22%

Annual loan growth of $53.7 million or 11.11%

Portland office grand opening November 1, 2023

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $2.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share compared to $2.3 million or $0.33 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. On an annual basis, the Bank recorded net income totaling $9.2 million, or $1.30 per diluted share compared to $7.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.

"We are happy to report the Bank's strong financial performance as 2023 comes to a close," said Ron Green, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the year, Oregon Pacific Bank made a material investment in expansion into the Portland Market, and we are happy to report that despite these expenses, the Bank achieved record profitability during 2023. We continue to look for the best bankers in the Portland-metro area, and in all markets that we serve, who might be seeking a team-oriented community bank culture. Strategic hires may occur in 2024 if opportunities arise. We continue to be excited about the prospects for organic growth throughout the state of Oregon."

Period-end loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $536.7 million, representing quarterly growth of $11.4 million, or 2.18%. The fourth quarter loan yield grew to 5.15%, representing an increase of 0.08% over the prior quarter as new loan production is occurring at a rate higher than the existing portfolio yield. Quarterly loan production for new and renewed loans totaled $33.5 million, with a weighted average effective rate of 6.90% and a weighted-average repricing life of 4.89 years.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Bank reversed $70 thousand in provision for credit losses. This net reversal occurred due to the combination of $80 thousand of provision for credit loss expense on loans and reversal of $150 thousand for provision for credit loss expense on unfunded commitments. The reduction in provision for unfunded commitments occurred primarily due to advances on lines of credit, shifting the reserve from the reserve for unfunded commitments into the Allowance for Credit Losses and overall improvements in external credit quality indicators. During the quarter, the Bank also experienced an increase in classified assets, defined as loans and loan contingent liabilities internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans, adversely classified securities and other real estate owned, totaling $4.9 million. The increase occurred due to the downgrading of three loan relationships totaling $2.5 million, $1.2 million and $880 thousand, respectively, into substandard classification. Two of the downgraded relationships are nonprofits that have experienced mid-year reductions in revenue and are updating their forecasted operating budgets to reflect expense adjustments for the coming fiscal year. One relationship is undergoing a property improvement plan for a conversion to a branded hotel flag that has experienced delays. All loans continue to pay as agreed and are well-secured with commercial real estate.

The Bank's cost of funds moved to 1.00% during the fourth quarter 2023, compared to 0.86% during the third quarter 2023, resulting in a quarterly increase in interest expense of $342 thousand. The Bank experienced quarterly deposit contraction totaling $9.5 million compared to deposit totals at September 30, 2023.

"Deposits contracted during the quarter as clients self-funded projects or looked for alternative investments," commented John Raleigh, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. "The Bank has focused on retaining relationship deposits through targeted incremental interest rate adjustments to remain competitive, also acknowledging that some deposit movement is not interest rate related."

During the fourth quarter a large client continued to utilize excess cash to fund a large construction project, with their deposit usage totaling approximately $3 million. Additionally, another depositor utilized excess cash of $2.6 million to purchase commercial real estate.

Noninterest income totaled $1.8 million during the fourth quarter 2023 and represented growth of $52 thousand over third quarter 2023. The largest increase in non-interest income occurred in the trust fee income category, which grew $96 thousand over the prior quarter, primarily due to growth in trust assets under management (AUM). Trust revenue continues to be the Bank's strongest source of noninterest income and a differentiator amongst similarly sized community banks. Trust revenue has historically been consistent, and it is generally not affected by economic factors such as interest rates or the stock market that could impact other lines of noninterest income including mortgage or investment advisory services. The Bank has five trust officers across its markets and believes this location-based service will enable future growth of this business line.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2023 totaled $5.7 million, representing an increase of $108 thousand over the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The largest expense fluctuation totaled $84 thousand and occurred in the occupancy and equipment category. The growth in this expense was attributable to two facility updates: 1) the opening of the Portland Office, located at 16101 SW 72nd Ave in Tigard on November 1, 2023 and 2) the full quarter of expense associated with the Bank's new administrative building, located in Eugene at 1045 Willagillespie Rd. The Bank purchased a building in December 2021 with plans to develop the building into the Eugene administrative headquarters due to the growth of Eugene-based employees. This building was renovated throughout 2023, with staff moving into the location in September 2023. The additional quarterly expense is anticipated to be a permanent change moving into 2024.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,106 $ 8,925 $ 10,657 Interest bearing deposits 6,246 11,216 39,863 Securities 177,599 176,593 195,881 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 536,662 525,231 482,979 Allowance for credit losses (6,975 ) (6,892 ) (6,666 ) Premises and equipment, net 13,470 13,024 9,556 Bank owned life insurance 8,866 8,801 8,616 Deferred tax asset 5,758 6,604 5,631 Other assets 11,254 8,986 7,665 Total assets $ 760,986 $ 752,488 $ 754,182 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 155,693 $ 160,272 $ 180,589 Demand - interest bearing 272,968 270,677 236,511 Money market 129,543 139,033 165,671 Savings 66,254 69,018 82,662 Certificates of deposit 35,991 30,917 17,436 Total deposits 660,449 669,917 682,869 FHLB borrowings 17,000 5,000 - Junior subordinated debenture 4,124 4,124 4,124 Subordinated debenture 14,727 14,702 14,627 Other liabilities 8,304 8,168 6,474 Total liabilities 704,604 701,911 708,094 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 21,291 21,212 21,099 Retained earnings 44,083 41,859 35,462 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (8,992 ) (12,494 ) (10,473 ) Total stockholders' equity 56,382 50,577 46,088 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 760,986 $ 752,488 $ 754,182

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME Non-PPP loans $ 6,871 $ 6,587 $ 5,517 $ 25,531 $ 19,392 PPP loans - - - - 349 Securities 1,608 1,568 1,470 6,504 3,984 Other interest income 172 373 664 1,263 1,170 Total interest income 8,651 8,528 7,651 33,298 24,895 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,677 1,483 361 5,331 729 Borrowed funds 379 231 220 1,066 795 Total interest expense 2,056 1,714 581 6,397 1,524 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,595 6,814 7,070 26,901 23,371 (Credit) provision for credit losses (70 ) (123 ) 335 (230 ) 694 Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses 6,665 6,937 6,735 27,131 22,677 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust fee income 944 848 841 3,619 3,206 Service charges 348 359 329 1,374 1,273 Mortgage loan sales 56 25 57 147 297 Merchant card services 129 162 121 515 515 Oregon Pacific Wealth Management income 274 294 236 1,095 977 Other income 106 117 304 405 1,085 Total noninterest income 1,857 1,805 1,888 7,155 7,353 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,218 3,164 2,787 12,594 10,830 Outside services 631 678 593 2,449 2,199 Occupancy & equipment 540 456 432 1,895 1,657 Trust expense 542 545 461 2,102 1,686 Loan and collection, OREO expense 16 9 (8 ) 76 63 Advertising 77 93 111 417 440 Supplies and postage 98 98 75 363 279 Loss on sale of securities - - 1,829 - 1,829 Other operating expenses 561 532 457 2,119 1,536 Total noninterest expense 5,683 5,575 6,737 22,015 20,519 Income before taxes 2,839 3,167 1,886 12,271 9,511 Provision for income taxes 614 820 459 3,039 2,368 NET INCOME $ 2,225 $ 2,347 $ 1,427 $ 9,232 $ 7,143

Quarterly Highlights 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Earnings Interest income $ 8,651 $ 8,528 $ 8,206 $ 7,912 $ 7,651 Interest expense 2,056 1,714 1,540 1,084 581 Net interest income $ 6,595 $ 6,814 $ 6,666 $ 6,828 $ 7,070 Provision for loan loss (70 ) (123 ) 14 (51 ) 335 Noninterest income 1,857 1,805 1,792 1,701 1,888 Noninterest expense 5,683 5,575 5,442 5,313 6,737 Provision for income taxes 614 820 771 834 459 Net income $ 2,225 $ 2,347 $ 2,231 $ 2,433 $ 1,427 Average shares outstanding 7,094,180 7,094,180 7,097,866 7,085,840 7,070,425 Average diluted shares outstanding 7,100,680 7,100,680 7,104,366 7,089,090 NA Period end shares outstanding 7,094,180 7,094,180 7,094,562 7,102,271 7,068,659 Period end diluted shares outstanding 7,100,680 7,100,680 7,101,062 7,108,771 NA Earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.20 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 NA Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.13 % 0.74 % Return on average equity 17.45 % 18.65 % 18.12 % 21.01 % 13.34 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent 3.64 % 3.74 % 3.72 % 3.87 % 3.87 % Yield on loans 5.15 % 5.07 % 4.96 % 4.85 % 4.70 % Yield on securities 3.53 % 3.43 % 3.37 % 3.41 % 3.02 % Cost of deposits 1.00 % 0.86 % 0.78 % 0.51 % 0.21 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.52 % 1.26 % 1.15 % 0.84 % 0.44 % Efficiency ratio 67.25 % 64.73 % 64.34 % 62.29 % 75.21 % Full-time equivalent employees 134 131 128 127 120 Capital Tier 1 capital $ 82,278 $ 80,082 $ 77,917 $ 75,684 $ 73,882 Leverage ratio 10.70 % 10.40 % 10.24 % 9.94 % 9.55 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.28 % 14.34 % 14.18 % 14.16 % 13.92 % Tier 1 risk based ratio 14.28 % 14.34 % 14.18 % 14.16 % 13.92 % Total risk based ratio 15.53 % 15.59 % 15.43 % 15.41 % 15.17 % Book value per share $ 7.95 $ 7.13 $ 7.03 $ 6.97 $ 6.52

Quarterly Highlights 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Asset quality Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 6,975 $ 6,892 $ 6,887 $ 6,884 $ 6,666 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 443 $ 456 $ 178 $ 72 $ 52 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 443 $ 456 $ 178 $ 72 $ 52 Classified Assets (1) $ 9,186 $ 4,252 $ 3,750 $ 3,842 $ 3,877 Net loan charge offs (recoveries) $ (3 ) $ (6 ) $ (3 ) $ (88 ) $ (4 ) ACL as a percentage of net loans 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.35 % 1.39 % 1.38 % ACL as a percentage of NPLs 1574.49 % 1511.40 % 3869.10 % 9561.11 % 12819.23 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.00 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.10 % 0.01 % Classified Asset Ratio (2) 10.29 % 4.89 % 4.42 % 4.65 % 4.81 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.06 % 0.19 % Off-balance sheet figures Off-balance sheet demand deposits (3) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 18,976 Unused credit commitments $ 105,900 $ 103,163 $ 97,111 $ 85,390 $ 89,680 Trust assets under management (AUM) $ 226,695 $ 219,268 $ 222,880 $ 219,731 $ 215,736 Oregon Pacific Wealth Management AUM $ 147,159 $ 140,153 $ 141,990 $ 133,138 $ 117,549 End of period balances Total securities $ 177,599 $ 176,593 $ 181,530 $ 195,647 $ 195,881 Total short term deposits $ 6,246 $ 11,216 $ 22,967 $ 41,931 $ 39,863 Total loans net of allowance $ 529,687 $ 518,339 $ 503,377 $ 486,596 $ 476,313 Total earning assets $ 722,855 $ 715,273 $ 716,793 $ 733,090 $ 720,712 Total assets $ 760,986 $ 752,488 $ 752,804 $ 764,489 $ 754,182 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 155,693 $ 160,272 $ 159,184 $ 166,409 $ 180,589 Total deposits $ 660,449 $ 669,917 $ 677,672 $ 690,046 $ 682,869 Average balances Total securities $ 176,066 $ 180,344 $ 190,818 $ 196,060 $ 192,348 Total short term deposits $ 12,637 $ 27,510 $ 24,616 $ 35,240 $ 68,808 Total loans net of allowance $ 522,432 $ 508,385 $ 498,069 $ 480,046 $ 459,440 Total earning assets $ 720,383 $ 725,179 $ 722,420 $ 720,003 $ 728,980 Total assets $ 756,740 $ 759,592 $ 751,845 $ 752,094 $ 761,361 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 156,729 $ 163,669 $ 154,949 $ 167,863 $ 178,226 Total deposits $ 668,296 $ 681,749 $ 675,954 $ 678,528 $ 692,412 (1) Classified assets is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (2) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for credit losses. (3) Deposits sold through IntraFi Network Deposits Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) program

