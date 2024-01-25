WEST READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI):

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Q4 2023 net income available to common shareholders was $58.2 million, or $1.79 per diluted share; ROAA was 1.16% and ROCE was 15.93%.

Q4 2023 core earnings* were $61.6 million, or $1.90 per diluted share; Core ROAA* was 1.22% and Core ROCE* was 16.87%.

CET 1 capital ratio of 12.2% 1 at December 31, 2023, compared to 11.3% at September 30, 2023, surpassing 11.0% - 11.5% target.

at December 31, 2023, compared to 11.3% at September 30, 2023, surpassing 11.0% - 11.5% target. TCE / TA ratio* of 7.0% at December 31, 2023, compared to 6.5% at September 30, 2023, achieving stated target.

Q4 2023 net interest margin, tax equivalent ("NIM") was 3.31%, compared to Q3 2023 NIM of 3.70%. Q3 2023 NIM included the benefit of outsized discount accretion of roughly 50 basis points. Normalizing for this outsized accretion, Q4 2023 NIM expanded by 11 basis points.

Total deposits decreased by $275.1 million in Q4 2023 from Q3 2023 with a significant positive mix shift. Q4 2023 core deposit growth of $1.1 billion funded in part the repayment of maturing wholesale CDs of $0.7 billion and the planned outflow of student-related deposit accounts serviced by BMTX of $0.6 billion.

Total estimated insured deposits were 77% 2 of total deposits at December 31, 2023, with immediately available liquidity covering uninsured deposits by approximately 202%.

of total deposits at December 31, 2023, with immediately available liquidity covering uninsured deposits by approximately 202%. Non-performing assets were $27.2 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.14% at September 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases equaled 499% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2023, compared to 466% at September 30, 2023.

Q4 2023 provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $13.4 million was lower than Q3 2023 largely driven by lower balances in loans held for investment.

Q4 2023 book value per share and tangible book value per share* both grew by approximately $2.26, or 5.0% over Q3 2023, driven by strong quarterly earnings combined with decreased AOCI losses of $13.2 million over the same time period.

______________________________________________ * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document. 1 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are estimates. 2 Uninsured deposits (estimate) of $5.4 billion to be reported on the Bank's call report, less deposits of $1.1 billion collateralized by standby letters of credit from the FHLB and from our affiliates of $118.0 million.

Full Year 2023 Highlights

2023 net income available to common shareholders was $235.4 million, or $7.32 per diluted share; ROAA was 1.16% and ROCE was 17.33%.

2023 core earnings* were $248.2 million, or $7.72 per diluted share; Core ROAA* was 1.22% and Core ROCE* was 18.27%.

Record 2023 net interest income of $687.4 million.

CET 1 capital ratio of 12.2% 1 at December 31, 2023, compared to 9.6% at December 31, 2022, surpassing 11.0% - 11.5% target.

at December 31, 2023, compared to 9.6% at December 31, 2022, surpassing 11.0% - 11.5% target. TCE / TA ratio* of 7.0% at December 31, 2023, compared to 6.0% at December 31, 2022.

2023 NIM was 3.29%, an increase of 10 basis points over 2022 NIM of 3.19%.

Non-performing assets were $27.2 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at December 31, 2023 compared to $30.8 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases equaled 499% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2023, compared to 426% at December 31, 2022.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share* grew year over year by approximately $8.65 or 22.1%, driven by strong 2023 annual earnings combined with the decreased AOCI losses of $26.5 million over the same time period. Tangible book value per share* has grown at a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past 5 years, significantly higher than the regional bank peer median 3 of 4%.

of 4%. Repurchased 1,379,883 common shares at a weighted-average price of $28.58 for $39.8 million in 2023.

CEO Commentary

"We are pleased to share our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results as we continued to execute on our strategic priorities and delivered again for shareholders," said Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO Jay Sidhu. "While the banking industry has stabilized following the challenges in early 2023, higher interest rates and less liquidity in the banking system remain headwinds for all banks. We again demonstrated the sustainability of our differentiated deposit franchise by growing core deposits by $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter which funded in part the repayment of maturing wholesale CDs of $743 million and the planned outflow of student-related deposit accounts serviced by BMTX totaling approximately $637 million. Additional liquidity inflows primarily from sales of investment securities were used to payoff $340 million in callable FHLB advances. The core deposit growth was again broad-based with more than 20 different channels increasing balances and roughly half contributing $25 million or more. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits remained relatively flat at 25%. Excluding the outsized accretion we experienced in the third quarter, our net interest margin continued to expand in the fourth quarter in contrast to the industry trends. Capital levels continued to increase substantially as evidenced by two consecutive quarters with a 50 basis point increase in our TCE / TA ratio* and a 90 basis point increase in our CET 1 ratio. In the last three quarters, we have increased our TCE / TA ratio* by 110 basis points to 7.0% and our CET 1 ratio by 260 basis points to 12.2%. We remain well-positioned to continue strengthening our deposit franchise, improve our profitability, and maintain our capital ratios," stated Jay Sidhu.

"Our Q4 2023 GAAP earnings were $58.2 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, and core earnings were $61.6 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, considerably above consensus estimates. At December 31, 2023, our deposit base was well diversified, with approximately 77%2 of total deposits insured. We maintain a strong liquidity position, with $8.5 billion of liquidity immediately available, which covers approximately 202% of uninsured deposits2 and our loan to deposit ratio was 74%. We continue to focus loan production where we have a holistic and primary relationship. We are seeing attractive new origination opportunities. We have ample liquidity and capital, which we plan to deploy in 2024, to support the needs of our customers. At December 31, 2023, we had $3.8 billion of cash on hand, which we believe is prudent balance sheet and liquidity management in the current environment. Asset quality remains exceptional with our NPA ratio down slightly at just 0.13% of total assets and reserve levels are robust at over 499% of total non-performing loans at the end of Q4 2023. Our exposure to higher risk commercial real estate such as the office and retail sectors is minimal, each representing only 1% of the loan portfolio. Continued execution on our strategic priorities has positioned us favorably for success in 2024 from a capital, credit, liquidity, interest rate risk and earnings perspective. We will remain disciplined, but opportunistic, with our balance sheet capacity to minimize risk and maintain robust capital levels. We are extremely proud of the progress we made in 2023 and are confident in our risk management capabilities and ability to provide excellent service to our clients in all operating environments. We are excited and optimistic about the opportunities in 2024 and beyond," Jay Sidhu continued.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Profitability Metrics: Net income available for common shareholders $ 58,223 $ 82,953 $ (24,730 ) (29.8 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.79 $ 2.58 $ (0.79 ) (30.6 )% Core earnings* $ 61,633 $ 83,294 $ (21,661 ) (26.0 )% Core earnings per share* $ 1.90 $ 2.59 $ (0.69 ) (26.6 )% Return on average assets ("ROAA") 1.16 % 1.57 % (0.41 ) Core ROAA* 1.22 % 1.57 % (0.35 ) Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 15.93 % 23.97 % (8.04 ) Core ROCE* 16.87 % 24.06 % (7.19 ) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income* $ 101,884 $ 128,564 $ (26,680 ) (20.8 )% Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.31 % 3.70 % (0.39 ) Yield on loans (Loan yield) 7.30 % 7.87 % (0.57 ) Cost of deposits 3.39 % 3.24 % 0.15 Efficiency ratio 49.08 % 41.01 % 8.07 Core efficiency ratio* 46.70 % 41.04 % 5.66 Non-interest expense to average total assets 1.75 % 1.62 % 0.13 Core non-interest expense to average total assets* 1.67 % 1.62 % 0.05 Balance Sheet Trends: Total assets $ 21,316,265 $ 21,857,152 $ (540,887 ) (2.5 )% Total cash and investment securities $ 7,355,156 $ 7,371,551 $ (16,395 ) (0.2 )% Total loans and leases $ 13,202,084 $ 13,713,482 $ (511,398 ) (3.7 )% Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 4,422,494 $ 4,758,682 $ (336,188 ) (7.1 )% Total deposits $ 17,920,236 $ 18,195,364 $ (275,128 ) (1.5 )% Capital Metrics: Common Equity $ 1,500,600 $ 1,423,813 $ 76,787 5.4 % Tangible Common Equity* $ 1,496,971 $ 1,420,184 $ 76,787 5.4 % Common Equity to Total Assets 7.0 % 6.5 % 0.5 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets* 7.0 % 6.5 % 0.5 Book Value per common share $ 47.73 $ 45.47 $ 2.26 5.0 % Tangible Book Value per common share* $ 47.61 $ 45.36 $ 2.25 5.0 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 12.2 % 11.3 % 0.9 Total risk based capital ratio (1) 15.3 % 14.3 % 1.0 (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are estimates. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) Twelve Months Ended Increase (Decrease) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Profitability Metrics: Net income available for common shareholders $ 58,223 $ 25,623 $ 32,600 127.2 % $ 235,448 $ 218,402 $ 17,046 7.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.79 $ 0.77 $ 1.02 132.5 % $ 7.32 $ 6.51 $ 0.81 12.4 % Core earnings* $ 61,633 $ 39,368 $ 22,265 56.6 % $ 248,233 $ 256,415 $ (8,182 ) (3.2 )% Core earnings per share* $ 1.90 $ 1.19 $ 0.71 59.7 % $ 7.72 $ 7.63 $ 0.09 1.2 % Return on average assets ("ROAA") 1.16 % 0.55 % 0.61 1.16 % 1.13 % 0.03 Core ROAA* 1.22 % 0.81 % 0.41 1.22 % 1.32 % (0.10 ) Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 15.93 % 8.05 % 7.88 17.33 % 17.40 % (0.07 ) Core ROCE* 16.87 % 12.36 % 4.51 18.27 % 20.43 % (2.16 ) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income* $ 101,884 $ 81,377 $ 20,507 25.2 % $ 416,563 $ 400,712 $ 15,851 4.0 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.31 % 2.67 % 0.64 3.29 % 3.19 % 0.10 Yield on loans (Loan yield) 7.30 % 5.64 % 1.66 7.16 % 5.00 % 2.16 Cost of deposits 3.39 % 2.73 % 0.66 3.27 % 1.31 % 1.96 Efficiency ratio 49.08 % 49.20 % (0.12 ) 46.49 % 44.81 % 1.68 Core efficiency ratio* 46.70 % 49.12 % (2.42 ) 45.45 % 43.02 % 2.43 Non-interest expense to average total assets 1.75 % 1.50 % 0.25 1.64 % 1.51 % 0.13 Core non-interest expense to average total assets* 1.67 % 1.50 % 0.17 1.62 % 1.50 % 0.12 Balance Sheet Trends: Total assets $ 21,316,265 $ 20,896,112 $ 420,153 2.0 % Total cash and investment securities $ 7,355,156 $ 4,283,565 $ 3,071,591 71.7 % Total loans and leases $ 13,202,084 $ 15,794,671 $ (2,592,587 ) (16.4 )% Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 4,422,494 $ 1,885,045 $ 2,537,449 134.6 % Total deposits $ 17,920,236 $ 18,156,953 $ (236,717 ) (1.3 )% Capital Metrics: Common Equity $ 1,500,600 $ 1,265,167 $ 235,433 18.6 % Tangible Common Equity* $ 1,496,971 $ 1,261,538 $ 235,433 18.7 % Common Equity to Total Assets 7.0 % 6.0 % 1.0 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets* 7.0 % 6.0 % 1.0 Book Value per common share $ 47.73 $ 39.08 $ 8.65 22.1 % Tangible Book Value per common share* $ 47.61 $ 38.97 $ 8.64 22.2 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 12.2 % 9.6 % 2.6 Total risk based capital ratio (1) 15.3 % 12.2 % 3.1 (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are estimates. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document.

Key Balance Sheet Trends

Loans and Leases

The following table presents the composition of total loans and leases as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 % of Total September 30, 2023 % of Total December 31, 2022 % of Total Loans and Leases Held for Investment Commercial: Commercial & industrial: Specialty lending $ 5,006,693 38.9 % $ 5,422,161 40.0 % $ 5,412,887 35.0 % Other commercial & industrial 1,087,582 8.5 1,115,364 8.2 1,135,336 7.4 Loans to mortgage companies 1,014,742 7.9 1,042,549 7.7 1,447,919 9.4 Multifamily 2,138,622 16.6 2,130,213 15.7 2,213,019 14.3 Commercial real estate owner occupied 797,319 6.2 794,815 5.9 885,339 5.7 Loans receivable, PPP 74,735 0.6 137,063 1.0 998,153 6.5 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,177,650 9.2 1,178,203 8.7 1,290,730 8.3 Construction 166,393 1.2 252,588 1.8 162,009 1.0 Total commercial loans and leases 11,463,736 89.1 12,072,956 89.0 13,545,392 87.6 Consumer: Residential 484,435 3.8 483,133 3.6 497,952 3.3 Manufactured housing 38,670 0.3 40,129 0.3 45,076 0.3 Installment: Personal 555,533 4.3 629,843 4.6 964,641 6.2 Other 319,393 2.5 337,053 2.5 413,298 2.7 Total installment loans 874,926 6.8 966,896 7.1 1,377,939 8.9 Total consumer loans 1,398,031 10.9 1,490,158 11.0 1,920,967 12.4 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 12,861,767 100.0 % $ 13,563,114 100.0 % $ 15,466,359 100.0 % Loans Held for Sale Commercial: Multifamily $ - - % $ - - % $ 4,079 1.2 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied - - - - - - Total commercial loans and leases - - - - 4,079 1.2 Consumer: Residential 1,215 0.3 1,005 0.7 829 0.3 Installment: Personal 151,040 44.4 124,848 83.0 133,801 40.8 Other 188,062 55.3 24,515 16.3 189,603 57.8 Total installment loans 339,102 99.7 149,363 99.3 323,404 98.6 Total consumer loans 340,317 100.0 150,368 100.0 324,233 98.8 Total loans held for sale $ 340,317 100.0 % $ 150,368 100.0 % $ 328,312 100.0 % Total loans and leases portfolio $ 13,202,084 $ 13,713,482 $ 15,794,671

Loans and Leases Held for Investment

Loans and leases held for investment were $12.9 billion at December 31, 2023, down $701.3 million, or 5.2%, from September 30, 2023. Specialty lending decreased $415.5 million, or 7.7% quarter-over-quarter, to $5.0 billion. Construction loans decreased $86.2 million, or 34.1% quarter-over-quarter, to $166.4 million. Loans to mortgage companies decreased $27.8 million, or 2.7% quarter-over-quarter due to lower mortgage activity. Consumer installment loans held for investment decreased $92.0 million, or 9.5% quarter-over-quarter, to $874.9 million due to the continued build out of the held-for-sale strategy and de-risking of the held-for-investment loan portfolio in 2023.

Loans and leases held for investment of $12.9 billion at December 31, 2023 was down $2.6 billion, or 16.8%, year-over-year, largely driven by reduced balances in PPP loans of $923.4 million, consumer installment loans of $503.0 million, or 36.5% year-over-year, loans to mortgage companies of $433.2 million and specialty lending of $406.2 million.

Loans Held for Sale

Loans held for sale increased $189.9 million quarter-over-quarter, and were $340.3 million at December 31, 2023 due to the continued build out of the held-for-sale strategy in 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases

The following table presents the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as of the dates and for the periods presented:

At or Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) At or Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 135,311 $ 139,213 $ (3,902 ) $ 135,311 $ 130,924 $ 4,387 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases $ 13,420 $ 17,055 $ (3,635 ) $ 13,420 $ 27,891 $ (14,471 ) Net charge-offs from loans held for investment $ 17,322 $ 17,498 $ (176 ) $ 17,322 $ 27,164 $ (9,842 ) Annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.51 % 0.70 % Coverage of credit loss reserves for loans and leases held for investment 1.13 % 1.10 % 1.13 % 0.93 %

Net charge-offs were relatively stable with $17.3 million in Q4 2023, compared to $17.5 million in Q3 2023 and decreased compared to $27.2 million in Q4 2022.

Provision (benefit) for Credit Losses

Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases $ 13,420 $ 17,055 $ (3,635 ) $ 13,420 $ 27,891 $ (14,471 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses on available for sale debt securities 103 801 (698 ) 103 325 (222 ) Provision for credit losses 13,523 17,856 (4,333 ) 13,523 28,216 (14,693 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments (136 ) 48 (184 ) (136 ) 153 (289 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 13,387 $ 17,904 $ (4,517 ) $ 13,387 $ 28,369 $ (14,982 )

The provision for credit losses on loans and leases in Q4 2023 was $13.4 million, compared to $17.1 million in Q3 2023 and $27.9 million in Q4 2022. The lower provision in Q4 2023 was primarily due to lower balances in loans held for investment.

The provision for credit losses on available for sale investment securities in Q4 2023 was $0.1 million, compared to provision of $0.8 million in Q3 2023 and $0.3 million in Q4 2022.

Asset Quality

The following table presents asset quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Increase (Decrease) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Increase (Decrease) Non-performing assets ("NPAs"): Nonaccrual / non-performing loans ("NPLs") $ 27,110 $ 29,867 $ (2,757 ) $ 27,110 $ 30,737 $ (3,627 ) Non-performing assets $ 27,209 $ 29,970 $ (2,761 ) $ 27,209 $ 30,783 $ (3,574 ) NPLs to total loans and leases 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.19 % Reserves to NPLs 499.12 % 466.11 % 499.12 % 425.95 % NPAs to total assets 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.15 % Loans and leases (1) risk ratings: Commercial loans and leases (2) Pass $ 9,955,243 $ 10,503,731 $ (548,488 ) $ 9,955,243 $ 10,793,980 $ (838,737 ) Special Mention 196,182 189,329 6,853 196,182 138,829 57,353 Substandard 339,664 280,267 59,397 339,664 291,118 48,546 Total commercial loans and leases 10,491,089 10,973,327 (482,238 ) 10,491,089 11,223,927 (732,838 ) Consumer loans Performing 1,379,603 1,473,493 (93,890 ) 1,379,603 1,899,376 (519,773 ) Non-performing 18,428 16,665 1,763 18,428 21,591 (3,163 ) Total consumer loans 1,398,031 1,490,158 (92,127 ) 1,398,031 1,920,967 (522,936 ) Loans and leases receivable (1) $ 11,889,120 $ 12,463,485 $ (574,365 ) $ 11,889,120 $ 13,144,894 $ (1,255,774 ) (1) Risk ratings are assigned to loans and leases held for investment, and excludes loans held for sale and loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value. (2) Excludes loan receivable, PPP, as eligible PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.

Over the last decade, the Bank has developed a suite of commercial loan products with one particularly important common denominator: relatively low credit risk assumption. The Bank's C&I, loans to mortgage companies, corporate and specialty lending lines of business, and multifamily loans for example, are characterized by conservative underwriting standards and low loss rates. Because of this emphasis, the Bank's credit quality to date has been incredibly healthy despite an adverse economic environment. Maintaining strong asset quality also requires a highly active portfolio monitoring process. In addition to frequent client outreach and monitoring at the individual loan level, management employs a bottom-up data driven approach to analyze the commercial portfolio.

Total consumer installment loans held for investment at December 31, 2023 were less than 5% of total assets and approximately 7% of total loans and leases held for investment, and were supported by an allowance for credit losses of $56.4 million. At December 31, 2023, the consumer installment portfolio had the following characteristics: average original FICO score of 734, average debt-to-income of 19% and average borrower income of $107 thousand.

Non-performing loans at December 31, 2023 remained relatively stable at 0.21% of total loans and leases, compared to 0.22% at September 30, 2023 and 0.19% at December 31, 2022.

Investment Securities

The investment securities portfolio, including debt securities classified as available for sale ("AFS") and held to maturity ("HTM") provides periodic cash flows through regular maturities and amortization, can be used as collateral to secure additional funding, and is an important component of the Bank's liquidity position.

The following table presents the composition of the investment securities portfolio as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Debt securities, available for sale $ 2,376,860 $ 2,746,729 $ 2,961,015 Equity securities 28,780 26,478 26,485 Investment securities, at fair value 2,405,640 2,773,207 2,987,500 Debt securities, held to maturity 1,103,170 1,178,370 840,259 Total investment securities portfolio $ 3,508,810 $ 3,951,577 $ 3,827,759

Critically important to performance during the recent banking crisis are the characteristics of a bank's securities portfolio. While there may be virtually no credit risk in some of these portfolios, holding longer term and lower yielding securities is creating challenges for many banks. Customers' securities portfolio is highly liquid, short in duration, and high in yield. At December 31, 2023, the AFS debt securities portfolio had a spot yield of 5.12%, an effective duration of approximately 1.5 years, and approximately 41% are variable rate. Additionally, 59% of the AFS securities portfolio was AAA rated at December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2023, the HTM debt securities portfolio represented only 5.2% of total assets at December 31, 2023, had a spot yield of 4.31% and an effective duration of approximately 3.0 years. Additionally, at December 31, 2023, approximately 39% of the HTM securities were AAA rated and 52% were credit enhanced asset backed securities with no current expectation of credit losses.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 % of Total September 30, 2023 % of Total December 31, 2022 % of Total Demand, non-interest bearing $ 4,422,494 24.7 % $ 4,758,682 26.2 % $ 1,885,045 10.4 % Demand, interest bearing 5,580,527 31.1 5,824,410 32.0 8,476,027 46.7 Total demand deposits 10,003,021 55.8 10,583,092 58.2 10,361,072 57.1 Savings 1,402,941 7.8 1,118,353 6.1 811,798 4.5 Money market 3,226,395 18.0 2,499,593 13.7 2,734,217 15.1 Time deposits 3,287,879 18.4 3,994,326 22.0 4,249,866 23.3 Total deposits $ 17,920,236 100.0 % $ 18,195,364 100.0 % $ 18,156,953 100.0 %

Total deposits decreased $275.1 million, or 1.5%, to $17.9 billion at December 31, 2023 as compared to the prior quarter. Money market deposits increased $726.8 million, or 29.1%, to $3.2 billion and savings deposits increased $284.6 million, or 25.4%, to $1.4 billion. These increases were offset by decreases in time deposits of $706.4 million, or 17.7%, to $3.3 billion, non-interest bearing demand deposits of $336.2 million, or 7.1%, to $4.4 billion and interest bearing demand deposits of $243.9 million, or 4.2%, to $5.6 billion. There was also an outflow of student-related deposit accounts serviced by BMTX of $0.6 billion, including the planned transfer of approximately $430.0 million to a new partner bank on December 1st and expected seasonal outflows of $0.2 billion. The total average cost of deposits increased by 15 basis points to 3.39% in Q4 2023 from 3.24% in the prior quarter largely driven by the increase in market interest rates and a shift in deposit mix during the fourth quarter including the outflow of student-related deposits serviced by BMTX. Total estimated uninsured deposits was $4.2 billion1, or 23% of total deposits (inclusive of accrued interest) at December 31, 2023. Customers is also highly focused on total deposits with contractual term to manage its liquidity profile and the funding of loans and securities.

Total deposits decreased $236.7 million, or 1.3%, to $17.9 billion at December 31, 2023 as compared to a year ago. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $2.5 billion, or 134.6%, to $4.4 billion, savings deposits increased $591.1 million, or 72.8%, to $1.4 billion and money market deposits increased $492.2 million, or 18.0%, to $3.2 billion. These increases were offset by decreases in interest bearing demand deposits of $2.9 billion, or 34.2%, to $5.6 billion and time deposits of $962.0 million, or 22.6% to $3.3 billion. The total average cost of deposits increased by 66 basis points to 3.39% in Q4 2023 from 2.73% in the prior year primarily due to higher market interest rates and a shift in deposit mix.

__________________________________ 1 Uninsured deposits (estimate) of $5.4 billion to be reported on the Bank's call report, less deposits of $1.1 billion collateralized by standby letters of credit from the FHLB and from our affiliates of $118.0 million.

Borrowings

The following table presents the composition of our borrowings as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 FHLB advances $ 1,203,207 $ 1,529,839 $ 800,000 Senior notes 123,840 123,775 123,580 Subordinated debt 182,230 182,161 181,952 Total borrowings $ 1,509,277 $ 1,835,775 $ 1,105,532

Total borrowings decreased $326.5 million, or 17.8%, to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2023 as compared to the prior quarter. This decrease primarily resulted from the repayment of $340.0 million in callable FHLB advances. As of December 31, 2023, Customers' immediately available borrowing capacity with the FRB and FHLB was approximately $6.9 billion, of which $1.2 billion of available capacity was utilized in borrowings and $1.1 billion was utilized to collateralize deposits.

Total borrowings increased $403.7 million, or 36.5%, to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2023 as compared to a year ago. This increase primarily resulted from an increase in FHLB advances to ensure ample cash on hand given the heightened liquidity risk in the banking system, particularly among regional banks since early March 2023, net of repayments of $340.0 million and $510.0 million in callable FHLB advances in Q4 2023 and Q3 2023, respectively.

Capital

The following table presents certain capital amounts and ratios as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands except per share data) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Customers Bancorp, Inc. Common Equity $ 1,500,600 $ 1,423,813 $ 1,265,167 Tangible Common Equity* $ 1,496,971 $ 1,420,184 $ 1,261,538 Common Equity to Total Assets 7.0 % 6.5 % 6.0 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets* 7.0 % 6.5 % 6.0 % Book Value per common share $ 47.73 $ 45.47 $ 39.08 Tangible Book Value per common share* $ 47.61 $ 45.36 $ 38.97 Common equity Tier 1 ("CET 1") capital ratio (1) 12.2 % 11.3 % 9.6 % Total risk based capital ratio (1) 15.3 % 14.3 % 12.2 % (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are estimates. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document.

Customers Bancorp's common equity increased $76.8 million to $1.5 billion, and tangible common equity* increased $76.8 million to $1.5 billion, at December 31, 2023 compared to the prior quarter, respectively, primarily from earnings of $58.2 million and decreased unrealized losses on investment securities of $13.2 million (net of taxes) deferred in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"). Similarly, book value per common share increased to $47.73 from $45.47, and tangible book value per common share* increased to $47.61 from $45.36, at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Customers Bancorp's common equity increased $235.4 million to $1.5 billion, and tangible common equity* increased $235.4 million to $1.5 billion, at December 31, 2023 compared to a year ago, respectively, primarily from earnings of $235.4 million and decreased unrealized losses on investment securities in AOCI of $26.5 million (net of taxes), partially offset by $39.8 million of common share repurchases. Similarly, book value per common share increased to $47.73 from $39.08, and tangible book value per common share* increased to $47.61 from $38.97, at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

At the Customers Bancorp level, the CET 1 capital ratio (estimate), total risk based capital ratio (estimate), common equity to total assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio* ("TCE / TA ratio") were 12.2%, 15.3%, 7.0%, and 7.0%, respectively, at December 31, 2023.

At the Customers Bank level, capital levels remained strong and well above regulatory minimums. At December 31, 2023, Tier 1 capital (estimate) and total risk based capital (estimate) were 13.7% and 15.3%, respectively.

"Even though we remain well capitalized by all regulatory measures, we are committed to maintaining our CET 1 ratio around 11.5% and growing our TCE / TA ratio* to 7.5% in 2024," stated Jay Sidhu.

Key Profitability Trends

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $172.5 million in Q4 2023, a decrease of $27.3 million from Q3 2023, primarily due to lower interest income from the acquired Venture Banking portfolio that had outsized discount accretion in Q3 2023.

"We experienced continued momentum in net interest income in the fourth quarter, despite elective reductions in loan balances. Loan balance reductions were in part due to exiting certain credits with less attractive pricing and clients without holistic banking relationships. Excluding the outsized accretion recognized in the third quarter on the acquired loan portfolio from the FDIC, our fourth quarter net interest income was in-line relative to the third quarter," stated Customers Bancorp President Sam Sidhu.

Net interest income totaled $172.5 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $37.4 million from Q4 2022. This increase was due to higher interest income of $76.3 million on variable rate lower credit risk specialty lending verticals, which included the acquired Venture Banking portfolio, investment securities and interest earning deposits, offset in part by higher interest expenses on deposits and other borrowings of $38.9 million primarily resulting from increased market interest rates and higher average balances of other borrowings. Interest-earning asset growth was primarily driven by an increase in interest earning deposits, offset in part by decreases in PPP loans, as the PPP program was substantially completed in Q1 2023, consumer installment loans and commercial loans to mortgage companies. Total consumer installment loans decreased in Q4 2023 as compared to Q4 2022, as installment loans held for investment decreased primarily for risk management purposes and the implementation of a held-for-sale strategy.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents details of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Commercial lease income $ 9,035 $ 8,901 $ 134 $ 9,035 $ 8,135 $ 900 Loan fees 5,926 6,029 (103 ) 5,926 4,017 1,909 Bank-owned life insurance 2,160 1,973 187 2,160 1,975 185 Mortgage warehouse transactional fees 927 1,018 (91 ) 927 1,295 (368 ) Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans (91 ) (348 ) 257 (91 ) - (91 ) Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (145 ) (429 ) 284 (145 ) (16,937 ) 16,792 Legal settlement gain - - - - 7,519 (7,519 ) Other 860 631 229 860 1,341 (481 ) Total non-interest income $ 18,672 $ 17,775 $ 897 $ 18,672 $ 7,345 $ 11,327

Non-interest income totaled $18.7 million for Q4 2023, an increase of $0.9 million compared to Q3 2023. The increase was primarily due to decreases in losses on sales of loans and investment securities, and increases in death benefits paid by insurance carriers under bank-owned life insurance policies and commercial lease income.

Non-interest income totaled $18.7 million for Q4 2023, an increase of $11.3 million compared to Q4 2022. The increase was primarily due to a decrease of $16.8 million in net loss realized from the sales of investment securities, and an increase in loan fees of $1.9 million resulting from increased servicing-related revenue and unused line of credit fees, partially offset by a $7.5 million gain from a court-approved settlement with a third party PPP service provider in Q4 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents details of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Salaries and employee benefits $ 33,965 $ 33,845 $ 120 $ 33,965 $ 29,194 $ 4,771 Technology, communication and bank operations 16,887 15,667 1,220 16,887 18,604 (1,717 ) Commercial lease depreciation 7,357 7,338 19 7,357 6,518 839 Professional services 9,820 8,569 1,251 9,820 6,825 2,995 Loan servicing 3,779 3,858 (79 ) 3,779 4,460 (681 ) Occupancy 2,320 2,471 (151 ) 2,320 3,672 (1,352 ) FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees 13,977 8,551 5,426 13,977 2,339 11,638 Advertising and promotion 850 650 200 850 1,111 (261 ) Legal settlement expense - 4,096 (4,096 ) - - - Other 4,812 4,421 391 4,812 5,696 (884 ) Total non-interest expense $ 93,767 $ 89,466 $ 4,301 $ 93,767 $ 78,419 $ 15,348

Non-interest expenses totaled $93.8 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $4.3 million compared to Q3 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to increases of $5.4 million in FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees resulting from higher FDIC assessments including the special assessment of $3.7 million, $1.3 million in professional fees and $1.2 million in technology, communication and bank operations mostly due to higher processing and software fees offset by lower servicing fees paid to BMTX. These increases were partially offset by $4.1 million of expenses from a settlement with a third party PPP service provider in Q3 2023. Q4 2023 core non-interest expenses* were $89.4 million, flat over Q3 2023.

Non-interest expenses totaled $93.8 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $15.3 million compared to Q4 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to increases of $11.6 million in FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees resulting primarily from higher FDIC assessments including the special assessment of $3.7 million, $4.8 million in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to higher headcount, annual merit increases and severance, and $3.0 million in professional fees. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $1.7 million in deposit servicing-related expenses mostly due to lower servicing fees and the discontinuation of interchange maintenance fees paid to BMTX offset by higher fees for processing and software as a service, and $1.4 million in occupancy mostly due to lower lease and maintenance expenses.

Taxes

Income tax expense decreased by $1.7 million to $21.8 million in Q4 2023 from $23.5 million in Q3 2023 primarily due to lower pre-tax income, partially offset by lower income tax credits.

Income tax expense increased by $14.7 million to $21.8 million in Q4 2023 from $7.1 million in Q4 2022 primarily due to higher pre-tax income and lower income tax credits.

The effective tax rate for Q4 2023 was 26%, and 24% for the full year 2023. Customers expects the full-year 2024 effective tax rate to be approximately 22% to 24%.

Outlook

"Looking forward, our strategy and risk management principles will remain unchanged. We're focused on managing risk, strengthening our deposit franchise, further improving our profitability and maintaining our higher capital ratios. Our deposits are expected to grow modestly with continued improvement in the quality of deposits, reducing higher cost wholesale deposits with lower cost core deposits. We see attractive opportunities to deploy securities cash flows and cash into franchise-enhancing loan growth in 2024. Core EPS (excluding PPP)* significantly exceeded our target of $6.00 per diluted share and core return on common equity* was well in excess of our target of 15%. We also achieved the tangible book value per share* target of $45.00, inclusive of the impact of AOCI, a full quarter early, ending at $47.61. The management of non-interest expenses remains a priority for us. However, this will not deter us from making investments in deposit teams and new technologies to support efficient and responsible growth in the future. Operating efficiency has and will continue to be a differentiator of our business model, and we will continue to only make investments that generate long-term positive operating leverage and enable the organization to operate at a mid-40's efficiency ratio. We remain committed to maintaining a CET 1 ratio around 11.5% in 2024, and growing our TCE / TA ratio* to 7.5%. We are committed to preserving superior credit quality, managing interest rate risk, maintaining robust liquidity, operating with higher capital ratios and generating positive operating leverage," concluded Sam Sidhu.

Q4 2023 Overview

The following table presents a summary of key earnings and performance metrics for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and the preceding four quarters, and full year 2023 and 2022:

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS SUMMARY - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data and stock price data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Profitability Metrics: Net income available to common shareholders $ 58,223 $ 82,953 $ 44,007 $ 50,265 $ 25,623 $ 235,448 $ 218,402 Per share amounts: Earnings per share - basic $ 1.86 $ 2.65 $ 1.41 $ 1.58 $ 0.79 $ 7.49 $ 6.69 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.79 $ 2.58 $ 1.39 $ 1.55 $ 0.77 $ 7.32 $ 6.51 Book value per common share (1) $ 47.73 $ 45.47 $ 42.16 $ 41.08 $ 39.08 $ 47.73 $ 39.08 CUBI stock price (1) $ 57.62 $ 34.45 $ 30.26 $ 18.52 $ 28.34 $ 57.62 $ 28.34 CUBI stock price as % of book value (1) 121 % 76 % 72 % 45 % 73 % 121 % 73 % Average shares outstanding - basic 31,385,043 31,290,581 31,254,125 31,819,203 32,413,459 31,435,647 32,632,751 Average shares outstanding - diluted 32,521,787 32,175,084 31,591,142 32,345,017 33,075,422 32,158,788 33,547,706 Shares outstanding (1) 31,440,906 31,311,254 31,282,318 31,239,750 32,373,697 31,440,906 32,373,697 Return on average assets ("ROAA") 1.16 % 1.57 % 0.88 % 1.03 % 0.55 % 1.16 % 1.13 % Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 15.93 % 23.97 % 13.22 % 16.00 % 8.05 % 17.33 % 17.40 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.31 % 3.70 % 3.15 % 2.96 % 2.67 % 3.29 % 3.19 % Efficiency ratio 49.08 % 41.01 % 49.25 % 47.71 % 49.20 % 46.49 % 44.81 % Non-GAAP Profitability Metrics (2): Core earnings $ 61,633 $ 83,294 $ 52,163 $ 51,143 $ 39,368 $ 248,233 $ 256,415 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 101,884 $ 128,564 $ 96,833 $ 89,282 $ 81,377 $ 416,563 $ 400,712 Per share amounts: Core earnings per share - diluted $ 1.90 $ 2.59 $ 1.65 $ 1.58 $ 1.19 $ 7.72 $ 7.63 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 47.61 $ 45.36 $ 42.04 $ 40.96 $ 38.97 $ 47.61 $ 38.97 CUBI stock price as % of tangible book value (1) 121 % 76 % 72 % 45 % 73 % 121 % 73 % Core ROAA 1.22 % 1.57 % 1.03 % 1.05 % 0.81 % 1.22 % 1.32 % Core ROCE 16.87 % 24.06 % 15.67 % 16.28 % 12.36 % 18.27 % 20.43 % Adjusted ROAA - pre-tax and pre-provision 1.90 % 2.32 % 1.79 % 1.72 % 1.56 % 1.94 % 1.99 % Adjusted ROCE - pre-tax and pre-provision 26.82 % 36.04 % 28.01 % 27.33 % 24.59 % 29.58 % 31.16 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP loans 3.33 % 3.75 % 3.20 % 2.80 % 2.87 % 3.28 % 3.16 % Core efficiency ratio 46.70 % 41.04 % 47.84 % 47.09 % 49.12 % 45.45 % 43.02 % Asset Quality: Net charge-offs $ 17,322 $ 17,498 $ 15,564 $ 18,651 $ 27,164 $ 69,035 $ 66,368 Annualized net charge-offs to average total loans and leases 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.42 % 0.49 % 0.70 % 0.48 % 0.45 % Non-performing loans ("NPLs") to total loans and leases (1) 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.19 % Reserves to NPLs (1) 499.12 % 466.11 % 494.46 % 405.56 % 425.95 % 499.12 % 425.95 % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.15 % Customers Bank Capital Ratios (3): Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.7 % 12.97 % 11.96 % 11.31 % 11.21 % 13.7 % 11.21 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.7 % 12.97 % 11.96 % 11.31 % 11.21 % 13.7 % 11.21 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.3 % 14.45 % 13.38 % 12.64 % 12.40 % 15.3 % 12.40 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 8.7 % 8.25 % 8.00 % 8.09 % 8.15 % 8.7 % 8.15 % (1) Metric is a spot balance for the last day of each quarter presented. (2) Customers' reasons for the use of these non-GAAP measures and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP amounts are included at the end of this document. (3) Regulatory capital ratios are estimated for Q4 2023 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, Customers elected to apply the CECL capital transition provisions which delayed the effects of CECL on regulatory capital for two years until January 1, 2022, followed by a three-year transition period. The cumulative CECL capital transition impact as of December 31, 2021 which amounted to $61.6 million will be phased in at 25% per year beginning on January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2023, our regulatory capital ratios reflected 50%, or $30.8 million, benefit associated with the CECL transition provisions.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 239,453 $ 271,107 $ 241,745 $ 244,212 $ 217,471 $ 996,517 $ 743,949 Investment securities 51,074 54,243 48,026 47,316 42,953 200,659 119,236 Interest earning deposits 44,104 43,800 27,624 10,395 6,754 125,923 10,952 Loans held for sale 8,707 4,664 11,149 11,701 1,269 36,221 1,364 Other 2,577 2,526 1,616 1,321 1,200 8,040 9,872 Total interest income 345,915 376,340 330,160 314,945 269,647 1,367,360 885,373 Interest expense: Deposits 150,307 145,825 136,375 143,930 124,366 576,437 226,239 FHLB advances 18,868 26,485 24,285 10,370 4,464 80,008 11,464 FRB advances - - - 6,286 - 6,286 - Subordinated debt 2,688 2,689 2,689 2,689 2,688 10,755 10,755 Other borrowings 1,546 1,568 1,540 1,771 2,992 6,425 13,195 Total interest expense 173,409 176,567 164,889 165,046 134,510 679,911 261,653 Net interest income 172,506 199,773 165,271 149,899 135,137 687,449 623,720 Provision for credit losses 13,523 17,856 23,629 19,603 28,216 74,611 60,066 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 158,983 181,917 141,642 130,296 106,921 612,838 563,654 Non-interest income: Commercial lease income 9,035 8,901 8,917 9,326 8,135 36,179 27,719 Loan fees 5,926 6,029 4,271 3,990 4,017 20,216 12,188 Bank-owned life insurance 2,160 1,973 4,997 2,647 1,975 11,777 15,697 Mortgage warehouse transactional fees 927 1,018 1,376 1,074 1,295 4,395 6,738 Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans (91 ) (348 ) (761 ) - - (1,200 ) 3,155 Loss on sale of capital call lines of credit - - (5,037 ) - - (5,037 ) - Loss on sale of consumer installment loans - - - - - - (23,465 ) Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (145 ) (429 ) - - (16,937 ) (574 ) (23,164 ) Legal settlement gain - - - - 7,519 - 7,519 Other 860 631 2,234 1,084 1,341 4,809 5,885 Total non-interest income 18,672 17,775 15,997 18,121 7,345 70,565 32,272 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 33,965 33,845 33,120 32,345 29,194 133,275 112,365 Technology, communication and bank operations 16,887 15,667 16,407 16,589 18,604 65,550 84,998 Commercial lease depreciation 7,357 7,338 7,328 7,875 6,518 29,898 22,978 Professional services 9,820 8,569 9,192 7,596 6,825 35,177 27,465 Loan servicing 3,779 3,858 4,777 4,661 4,460 17,075 15,023 Occupancy 2,320 2,471 2,519 2,760 3,672 10,070 13,606 FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees 13,977 8,551 9,780 2,728 2,339 35,036 8,869 Advertising and promotion 850 650 546 1,049 1,111 3,095 2,541 Legal settlement expense - 4,096 - - - 4,096 - Other 4,812 4,421 5,628 4,530 5,696 19,391 16,784 Total non-interest expense 93,767 89,466 89,297 80,133 78,419 352,663 304,629 Income before income tax expense 83,888 110,226 68,342 68,284 35,847 330,740 291,297 Income tax expense 21,796 23,470 20,768 14,563 7,136 80,597 63,263 Net income 62,092 86,756 47,574 53,721 28,711 250,143 228,034 Preferred stock dividends 3,869 3,803 3,567 3,456 3,088 14,695 9,632 Net income available to common shareholders $ 58,223 $ 82,953 $ 44,007 $ 50,265 $ 25,623 $ 235,448 $ 218,402 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.86 $ 2.65 $ 1.41 $ 1.58 $ 0.79 $ 7.49 $ 6.69 Diluted earnings per common share 1.79 2.58 1.39 1.55 0.77 7.32 6.51

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 45,210 $ 68,288 $ 54,127 $ 77,251 $ 58,025 Interest earning deposits 3,801,136 3,351,686 3,101,097 1,969,434 397,781 Cash and cash equivalents 3,846,346 3,419,974 3,155,224 2,046,685 455,806 Investment securities, at fair value 2,405,640 2,773,207 2,824,638 2,926,969 2,987,500 Investment securities held to maturity 1,103,170 1,178,370 1,258,560 870,294 840,259 Loans held for sale 340,317 150,368 78,108 424,057 328,312 Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value 897,912 962,566 1,006,268 1,247,367 1,323,312 Loans receivable, PPP 74,735 137,063 188,763 246,258 998,153 Loans and leases receivable 11,889,120 12,463,485 12,637,768 13,145,352 13,144,894 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (135,311 ) (139,213 ) (139,656 ) (130,281 ) (130,924 ) Total loans and leases receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans and leases 12,726,456 13,423,901 13,693,143 14,508,696 15,335,435 FHLB, Federal Reserve Bank, and other restricted stock 109,548 126,098 126,240 124,733 74,196 Accrued interest receivable 114,766 123,984 119,501 123,754 123,374 Bank premises and equipment, net 7,371 7,789 8,031 8,581 9,025 Bank-owned life insurance 292,193 291,670 290,322 339,607 338,441 Goodwill and other intangibles 3,629 3,629 3,629 3,629 3,629 Other assets 366,829 358,162 471,169 374,609 400,135 Total assets $ 21,316,265 $ 21,857,152 $ 22,028,565 $ 21,751,614 $ 20,896,112 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand, non-interest bearing deposits $ 4,422,494 $ 4,758,682 $ 4,490,198 $ 3,487,517 $ 1,885,045 Interest bearing deposits 13,497,742 13,436,682 13,460,233 14,236,100 16,271,908 Total deposits 17,920,236 18,195,364 17,950,431 17,723,617 18,156,953 FHLB advances 1,203,207 1,529,839 2,046,142 2,052,143 800,000 Other borrowings 123,840 123,775 123,710 123,645 123,580 Subordinated debt 182,230 182,161 182,091 182,021 181,952 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 248,358 264,406 269,539 249,168 230,666 Total liabilities 19,677,871 20,295,545 20,571,913 20,330,594 19,493,151 Preferred stock 137,794 137,794 137,794 137,794 137,794 Common stock 35,459 35,330 35,301 35,258 35,012 Additional paid in capital 564,538 559,346 555,737 552,255 551,721 Retained earnings 1,159,582 1,101,359 1,018,406 974,399 924,134 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (136,569 ) (149,812 ) (168,176 ) (156,276 ) (163,096 ) Treasury stock, at cost (122,410 ) (122,410 ) (122,410 ) (122,410 ) (82,604 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,638,394 1,561,607 1,456,652 1,421,020 1,402,961 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,316,265 $ 21,857,152 $ 22,028,565 $ 21,751,614 $ 20,896,112

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Income or Expense Average Yield or Cost (%) Average Balance Interest Income or Expense Average Yield or Cost (%) Average Balance Interest Income or Expense Average Yield or Cost (%) Assets Interest earning deposits $ 3,191,677 $ 44,104 5.48 % $ 3,211,753 $ 43,800 5.41 % $ 693,563 $ 6,754 3.86 % Investment securities (1) 4,007,418 51,074 5.10 % 4,240,116 54,243 5.12 % 4,061,555 42,953 4.23 % Loans and leases: Commercial & industrial: Specialty lending loans and leases (2) 5,574,149 130,838 9.31 % 5,717,252 157,671 10.94 % 5,529,567 90,885 6.52 % Other commercial & industrial loans (2) 1,550,201 27,214 6.96 % 1,613,614 28,012 6.89 % 1,670,000 22,796 5.42 % Commercial loans to mortgage companies 997,353 13,726 5.46 % 1,159,698 16,916 5.79 % 1,376,760 17,701 5.10 % Multifamily loans 2,131,750 22,347 4.16 % 2,141,384 21,292 3.94 % 2,235,885 22,481 3.99 % Loans receivable, PPP 115,851 839 2.87 % 166,164 604 1.44 % 1,065,919 7,249 2.70 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans 1,392,684 20,686 5.89 % 1,425,831 21,208 5.90 % 1,430,420 18,536 5.14 % Residential mortgages 526,422 5,942 4.48 % 528,022 5,965 4.48 % 524,344 5,462 4.13 % Installment loans 1,198,043 26,568 8.80 % 1,147,069 24,103 8.34 % 1,555,108 33,630 8.58 % Total loans and leases (3) 13,486,453 248,160 7.30 % 13,899,034 275,771 7.87 % 15,388,003 218,740 5.64 % Other interest-earning assets 116,756 2,577 8.75 % 134,416 2,526 7.45 % 67,907 1,200 7.01 % Total interest-earning assets 20,802,304 345,915 6.61 % 21,485,319 376,340 6.96 % 20,211,028 269,647 5.30 % Non-interest-earning assets 449,969 492,691 506,334 Total assets $ 21,252,273 $ 21,978,010 $ 20,717,362 Liabilities Interest checking accounts $ 5,656,212 $ 62,041 4.35 % $ 5,758,215 $ 58,637 4.04 % $ 8,536,962 $ 70,041 3.26 % Money market deposit accounts 2,802,309 29,990 4.25 % 2,181,184 22,983 4.18 % 3,094,206 21,220 2.72 % Other savings accounts 1,218,118 13,849 4.51 % 1,077,298 11,582 4.27 % 669,466 3,368 2.00 % Certificates of deposit 3,625,311 44,427 4.86 % 4,466,522 52,623 4.67 % 3,259,801 29,737 3.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits (4) 13,301,950 150,307 4.48 % 13,483,219 145,825 4.29 % 15,560,435 124,366 3.17 % Federal funds purchased - - - % - - - % 151,467 1,437 3.76 % Borrowings 1,816,047 23,102 5.05 % 2,328,955 30,742 5.24 % 819,032 8,707 4.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,117,997 173,409 4.55 % 15,812,174 176,567 4.43 % 16,530,934 134,510 3.23 % Non-interest-bearing deposits (4) 4,270,557 4,347,977 2,514,316 Total deposits and borrowings 19,388,554 3.55 % 20,160,151 3.48 % 19,045,250 2.80 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 276,198 306,822 271,129 Total liabilities 19,664,752 20,466,973 19,316,379 Shareholders' equity 1,587,521 1,511,037 1,400,983 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,252,273 $ 21,978,010 $ 20,717,362 Net interest income 172,506 199,773 135,137 Tax-equivalent adjustment 398 405 342 Net interest earnings $ 172,904 $ 200,178 $ 135,479 Interest spread 3.06 % 3.48 % 2.50 % Net interest margin 3.30 % 3.70 % 2.66 % Net interest margin tax equivalent 3.31 % 3.70 % 2.67 % Net interest margin tax equivalent excl. PPP (5) 3.33 % 3.75 % 2.87 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees. (4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 3.39%, 3.24% and 2.73% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset and excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.