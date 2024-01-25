HAWTHORNE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) ("Taro" or the "Company") today provided unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023.

Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Highlights - compared to December 31, 2022

Net sales of $157.1 million increased $17.9 million or 12.9% principally due to new launches and gross-to-net ("GTN") adjustments. Excluding the impact of GTN adjustments, sales growth was high single digits.

Gross profit of $79.9 million (50.8% of net sales) compared to $64.0 million (46.0% of net sales).

Research and development (R&D) expenses of $13.6 million increased $0.7 million.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $50.4 million included certain one-time charges of $0.9 million related to recruiting expenses for the relocation of our Alchemee operations from California to New York and legal costs related to the Special Committee that was established by the Board to consider the proposal submitted by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on May 26, 2023. Excluding these charges, SG&A declined marginally.

Operating income was $15.9 million; excluding the impact from the certain one-time charges, operating income was $16.8 million compared to operating income of $1.3 million in the previous year quarter.

Interest and other financial income of $15.5 million increased $8.9 million.

Tax expense of $13.1 million compared to a tax expense of $1.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income was $20.2 million compared to net income of $7.3 million in the previous quarter, resulting in earnings per share of $0.54 compared to earnings per share of $0.19.

Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 Highlights - compared to December 31, 2022

Net sales of $464.2 million increased $37.9 million or 8.9%, due to one-time GTN adjustments. Excluding, these adjustments, the sales growth was mid-single-digits.

Gross profit of $217.6 million (46.9% of net sales as compared to 45.2%) increased $25.0 million.

R&D expenses of $44.1 million increased $8.1 million, principally the result of increased clinical studies.

SG&A of $160.8 million included certain one-time charges of $13.2 million related to the aforementioned certain one-time charges. Excluding these charges, SG&A was $147.6 million, slightly below the prior year.

Operating income was $12.7 million; excluding the impact from the GTN adjustments and the certain one-time charges, operating income was slightly increased as compared to the prior year.

Interest and other financial income of $40.4 million increased $27.5 million from $12.8 million in the prior year.

Net income was $38.8 million compared to $18.5 million, resulting in earnings per share of $1.03 compared to earnings per share of $0.49.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Net cash provided by operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 was $86.2 million compared to net cash used in operations of $24.9 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. Excluding the impact from settlement payments and settlement and loss contingencies charges impacting the prior year, cash flow provided by operations was $97.7 million compared to $50.4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and marketable securities (both short- and long-term) increased $51.0 million to $1.306 billion from March 31, 2023.

Taro Announces Merger Agreement with Sun Pharma

On January 17, 2024, Taro and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715) (together with its subsidiaries and/or associates referred as "Sun Pharma") announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement in which Sun Pharma, Taro's controlling shareholder, has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Taro (other than the shares already held by Sun Pharma or its affiliates) for $43.00 per share in cash without interest. The merger is subject to various closing conditions. These include, among other conditions, the approval of the merger by the affirmative vote of shareholders representing at least 75% of the voting power of the Company's shares present and voting in person or by proxy at a meeting of the Company's shareholders, including at least a majority of the voting power of such shares held by holders other than Sun Pharma and its affiliates or any other holders having a personal interest (under the Israeli Companies Law) in the merger and voting thereon.

The $43.00 per share purchase price represents a 48% premium over the closing price of $28.97 per share on May 25, 2023, the last trading day before Sun Pharma first submitted its non-binding proposal to Taro, and a 58% premium to the volume-weighted average price of the shares during the 60 days prior to and including May 25, 2023.

The Company cautions that the foregoing 2023 financial information is unaudited and is subject to change.

************************

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company's website at www.taro.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the annual consolidated financial statements and, in the opinion of management, reflect all adjustments necessary to present fairly the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate to events or circumstances the Company "estimates," "believes," or "expects" to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to the Company's financial performance, availability of financial information, and estimates of financial results and information for fiscal year 2024. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position, litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

**Financial Tables Follow**

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales, net $ 157,145 $ 139,202 $ 464,241 $ 426,365 Cost of sales 77,241 75,155 246,651 233,750 Impairment 23 - 23 - Gross profit 79,881 64,047 217,567 192,615 Operating Expenses: Research and development 13,588 12,907 44,058 35,937 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 50,410 49,861 160,808 148,238 Operating income * 15,883 1,279 12,701 8,440 Financial (income)/expense, net: Interest and other financial income (15,496 ) (6,592 ) (40,358 ) (12,814 ) Foreign exchange (income)/expense (138 ) (738 ) (597 ) 2,344 Other gain, net 1,827 563 2,783 1,403 Income before income taxes 33,344 9,172 56,440 20,313 Tax expense 13,136 1,907 17,651 1,781 Net income * $ 20,208 $ 7,265 $ 38,789 $ 18,532 Net income/(loss) per ordinary share: Basic and Diluted * $ 0.54 $ 0.19 $ 1.03 $ 0.49 Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income/(loss) per share: Basic and Diluted 37,584,891 37,584,891 37,584,891 37,584,891

* For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, excluding the impact from the certain one-time charges of $0.9 million (see page one of release for a description), operating income was $16.8 million compared to operating income of $1.3 million. Excluding the impact of the certain one-time charges, net income was $21.0 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.56.

* For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, excluding the impact from the certain one-time charges of $13.2 million (see page one of release for a description), operating income was $25.9 million compared to $8.4 million. Excluding the impact of the certain one-time charges, net income was $50.2 million, resulting in earnings per share of $1.34.

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) December 31, March 31, 2023 2023 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 382,409 $ 154,495 Short-term bank deposits 56,480 119,980 Marketable securities 463,327 575,814 Accounts receivable and other: Trade, net 191,232 202,260 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 39,140 57,210 Inventories 214,816 226,669 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,347,404 1,336,428 Marketable securities 403,544 404,896 Property, plant and equipment, net 218,385 190,139 Deferred income taxes 97,300 103,672 Goodwill 17,231 17,231 Other assets 79,315 83,147 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,163,179 $ 2,135,513 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 51,183 $ 68,485 Other current liabilities 322,876 317,064 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 374,059 385,549 Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities 10,027 19,106 TOTAL LIABILITIES 384,086 404,655 Taro shareholders' equity 1,779,093 1,730,858 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,163,179 $ 2,135,513

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 38,789 $ 18,533 Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,872 21,320 Impairment of long-lived assets 23 - Realized loss on sale of long-lived assets - 2 Change in derivative instruments, net - (24 ) Decrease in goodwill and intangible assets 242 - Effect of change in exchange rate on marketable securities and bank deposits (539 ) 1,590 Deferred income taxes, net 5,189 4,612 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 10,781 (5,168 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories, net 11,769 (12,361 ) Decrease in other receivables, income tax receivables, prepaid expenses and other 18,367 7,287 Decrease in trade, income tax, accrued expenses and other payables (14,972 ) (67,938 ) (Income)/expense from amortization of marketable securities bonds, net (6,303 ) 7,247 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 86,218 (24,900 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net (48,229 ) (11,186 ) Investment in other intangible assets (99 ) (122 ) Proceeds (Investment) in short-term bank deposits, net 63,500 (121,982 ) Proceeds from marketable securities, net 126,367 3,060 Investment in other investments - (2,000 ) Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities 141,539 (132,230 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net cash used in financing activities - - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 157 (2,031 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 227,914 (159,161 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 154,495 251,134 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 382,409 $ 91,973 Cash Paid during the year for: Income taxes $ 10,600 $ 3,415 Cash Received during the year for: Income taxes $ 12,931 $ 14,156 Non-cash investing transactions: Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,360 $ 1,260 Non-cash financing transactions: Purchase of marketable securities, net $ 1,305 $ 2,710 Sale of marketable securities $ 270 $ -

Contacts

William J. Coote

VP, CFO

(914) 345-9001

William.Coote@taro.com