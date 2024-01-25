HAWTHORNE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) ("Taro" or the "Company") today provided unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023.
Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Highlights - compared to December 31, 2022
- Net sales of $157.1 million increased $17.9 million or 12.9% principally due to new launches and gross-to-net ("GTN") adjustments. Excluding the impact of GTN adjustments, sales growth was high single digits.
- Gross profit of $79.9 million (50.8% of net sales) compared to $64.0 million (46.0% of net sales).
- Research and development (R&D) expenses of $13.6 million increased $0.7 million.
- Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $50.4 million included certain one-time charges of $0.9 million related to recruiting expenses for the relocation of our Alchemee operations from California to New York and legal costs related to the Special Committee that was established by the Board to consider the proposal submitted by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on May 26, 2023. Excluding these charges, SG&A declined marginally.
- Operating income was $15.9 million; excluding the impact from the certain one-time charges, operating income was $16.8 million compared to operating income of $1.3 million in the previous year quarter.
- Interest and other financial income of $15.5 million increased $8.9 million.
- Tax expense of $13.1 million compared to a tax expense of $1.9 million in the prior year quarter.
- Net income was $20.2 million compared to net income of $7.3 million in the previous quarter, resulting in earnings per share of $0.54 compared to earnings per share of $0.19.
Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 Highlights - compared to December 31, 2022
- Net sales of $464.2 million increased $37.9 million or 8.9%, due to one-time GTN adjustments. Excluding, these adjustments, the sales growth was mid-single-digits.
- Gross profit of $217.6 million (46.9% of net sales as compared to 45.2%) increased $25.0 million.
- R&D expenses of $44.1 million increased $8.1 million, principally the result of increased clinical studies.
- SG&A of $160.8 million included certain one-time charges of $13.2 million related to the aforementioned certain one-time charges. Excluding these charges, SG&A was $147.6 million, slightly below the prior year.
- Operating income was $12.7 million; excluding the impact from the GTN adjustments and the certain one-time charges, operating income was slightly increased as compared to the prior year.
- Interest and other financial income of $40.4 million increased $27.5 million from $12.8 million in the prior year.
- Net income was $38.8 million compared to $18.5 million, resulting in earnings per share of $1.03 compared to earnings per share of $0.49.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights
- Net cash provided by operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 was $86.2 million compared to net cash used in operations of $24.9 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. Excluding the impact from settlement payments and settlement and loss contingencies charges impacting the prior year, cash flow provided by operations was $97.7 million compared to $50.4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022.
- As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and marketable securities (both short- and long-term) increased $51.0 million to $1.306 billion from March 31, 2023.
Taro Announces Merger Agreement with Sun Pharma
On January 17, 2024, Taro and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715) (together with its subsidiaries and/or associates referred as "Sun Pharma") announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement in which Sun Pharma, Taro's controlling shareholder, has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Taro (other than the shares already held by Sun Pharma or its affiliates) for $43.00 per share in cash without interest. The merger is subject to various closing conditions. These include, among other conditions, the approval of the merger by the affirmative vote of shareholders representing at least 75% of the voting power of the Company's shares present and voting in person or by proxy at a meeting of the Company's shareholders, including at least a majority of the voting power of such shares held by holders other than Sun Pharma and its affiliates or any other holders having a personal interest (under the Israeli Companies Law) in the merger and voting thereon.
The $43.00 per share purchase price represents a 48% premium over the closing price of $28.97 per share on May 25, 2023, the last trading day before Sun Pharma first submitted its non-binding proposal to Taro, and a 58% premium to the volume-weighted average price of the shares during the 60 days prior to and including May 25, 2023.
The Company cautions that the foregoing 2023 financial information is unaudited and is subject to change.
About Taro
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company's website at www.taro.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the annual consolidated financial statements and, in the opinion of management, reflect all adjustments necessary to present fairly the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC.
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate to events or circumstances the Company "estimates," "believes," or "expects" to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to the Company's financial performance, availability of financial information, and estimates of financial results and information for fiscal year 2024. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position, litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.
**Financial Tables Follow**
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Sales, net
$
157,145
$
139,202
$
464,241
$
426,365
|Cost of sales
77,241
75,155
246,651
233,750
|Impairment
23
-
23
-
|Gross profit
79,881
64,047
217,567
192,615
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and development
13,588
12,907
44,058
35,937
|Selling, marketing, general and administrative
50,410
49,861
160,808
148,238
|Operating income *
15,883
1,279
12,701
8,440
|Financial (income)/expense, net:
|Interest and other financial income
(15,496
)
(6,592
)
(40,358
)
(12,814
)
|Foreign exchange (income)/expense
(138
)
(738
)
(597
)
2,344
|Other gain, net
1,827
563
2,783
1,403
|Income before income taxes
33,344
9,172
56,440
20,313
|Tax expense
13,136
1,907
17,651
1,781
|Net income *
$
20,208
$
7,265
$
38,789
$
18,532
|Net income/(loss) per ordinary share:
|Basic and Diluted *
$
0.54
$
0.19
$
1.03
$
0.49
|Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income/(loss) per share:
|Basic and Diluted
37,584,891
37,584,891
37,584,891
37,584,891
* For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, excluding the impact from the certain one-time charges of $0.9 million (see page one of release for a description), operating income was $16.8 million compared to operating income of $1.3 million. Excluding the impact of the certain one-time charges, net income was $21.0 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.56.
* For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, excluding the impact from the certain one-time charges of $13.2 million (see page one of release for a description), operating income was $25.9 million compared to $8.4 million. Excluding the impact of the certain one-time charges, net income was $50.2 million, resulting in earnings per share of $1.34.
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2023
|ASSETS
(unaudited)
(audited)
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
382,409
$
154,495
|Short-term bank deposits
56,480
119,980
|Marketable securities
463,327
575,814
|Accounts receivable and other:
|Trade, net
191,232
202,260
|Other receivables and prepaid expenses
39,140
57,210
|Inventories
214,816
226,669
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,347,404
1,336,428
|Marketable securities
403,544
404,896
|Property, plant and equipment, net
218,385
190,139
|Deferred income taxes
97,300
103,672
|Goodwill
17,231
17,231
|Other assets
79,315
83,147
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,163,179
$
2,135,513
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
$
51,183
$
68,485
|Other current liabilities
322,876
317,064
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
374,059
385,549
|Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities
10,027
19,106
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
384,086
404,655
|Taro shareholders' equity
1,779,093
1,730,858
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,163,179
$
2,135,513
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
$
38,789
$
18,533
|Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
22,872
21,320
|Impairment of long-lived assets
23
-
|Realized loss on sale of long-lived assets
-
2
|Change in derivative instruments, net
-
(24
)
|Decrease in goodwill and intangible assets
242
-
|Effect of change in exchange rate on marketable securities and bank deposits
(539
)
1,590
|Deferred income taxes, net
5,189
4,612
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
10,781
(5,168
)
|Decrease (increase) in inventories, net
11,769
(12,361
)
|Decrease in other receivables, income tax receivables, prepaid expenses and other
18,367
7,287
|Decrease in trade, income tax, accrued expenses and other payables
(14,972
)
(67,938
)
|(Income)/expense from amortization of marketable securities bonds, net
(6,303
)
7,247
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
86,218
(24,900
)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net
(48,229
)
(11,186
)
|Investment in other intangible assets
(99
)
(122
)
|Proceeds (Investment) in short-term bank deposits, net
63,500
(121,982
)
|Proceeds from marketable securities, net
126,367
3,060
|Investment in other investments
-
(2,000
)
|Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities
141,539
(132,230
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net cash used in financing activities
-
-
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
157
(2,031
)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
227,914
(159,161
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
154,495
251,134
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
382,409
$
91,973
|Cash Paid during the year for:
|Income taxes
$
10,600
$
3,415
|Cash Received during the year for:
|Income taxes
$
12,931
$
14,156
|Non-cash investing transactions:
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable
$
1,360
$
1,260
|Non-cash financing transactions:
|Purchase of marketable securities, net
$
1,305
$
2,710
|Sale of marketable securities
$
270
$
-
