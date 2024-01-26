Anzeige
Freitag, 26.01.2024
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
WKN: A2QQZ2 | ISIN: US22266T1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 788
Tradegate
26.01.24
10:42 Uhr
13,320 Euro
-0,080
-0,60 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
COUPANG INC Chart 1 Jahr
COUPANG INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,26013,39011:10
13,26013,39011:04
COUPANG
COUPANG INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COUPANG INC13,320-0,60 %
FARFETCH LIMITED0,030-28,91 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.