Ameris Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Highlights of the Company's results for the full year 2023 include the following:
- Net income of $269.1 million, or $3.89 per diluted share
- Adjusted net income(1) of $276.3 million, or $4.00 per diluted share
- Growth in tangible book value(1) of $3.72 per share, or 12.4%, to $33.64 at December 31, 2023
- Increase in the allowance for credit losses to 1.52% of loans, from 1.04% at December 31, 2022, due to forecasted economic conditions, particularly related to commercial real estate price levels
- Nonperforming portfolio assets, excluding government-guaranteed loans, as a percentage of total assets improved to 0.33% at December 31, 2023, compared with 0.34% at December 31, 2022
- Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 52.58%
- Organic growth in loans of $414.1 million, or 2.1%
- Growth in total deposits of $1.25 billion, or 6.4%
- Growth in TCE ratio(1) of 97bps, or 11.2%, to 9.64% at December 31, 2023
Significant items from the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2023 include the following:
- Net income of $65.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share
- Adjusted net income(1) of $73.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share
- Stable net interest margin of 3.54%
- Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 52.87%
- Growth in TCE ratio(1) of 53bps to 9.64% at December 31, 2023, compared with 9.11% last quarter
ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $65.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with $82.2 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $73.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with $81.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, FDIC special assessment, natural disaster expenses, servicing right valuation adjustments, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") and gain/loss on sale of bank premises.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $269.1 million, or $3.89 per diluted share, compared with $346.5 million, or $4.99 per diluted share, for 2022. The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $276.3 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $329.4 million, or $4.75 per diluted share, for 2022. Adjusted net income for the year excludes the same items listed above for the fourth quarter.
Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The solid fourth quarter financial results were a successful way to end 2023 and have us well positioned for 2024. For the quarter and the full year, we continued to grow tangible book value and strengthened our balance sheet through strong deposit growth, controlled loan growth, sound asset quality, increased reserves for credit losses and robust capital growth. We continue to operate with discipline to execute our strategies and to produce strong financial results. Looking forward, we are focused on maintaining disciplined growth and top of peer group financial results in our strong Southeastern markets."
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for 2023 increased to $838.8 million, compared with $804.9 million for 2022. The Company's net interest margin was 3.61% for 2023, compared with 3.76% for 2022. The Company recorded accretion income of $910,000 for 2023, compared with accretion expense of $285,000 for 2022. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to deployment of excess liquidity in the loan and securities portfolios during the year.
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $207.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 0.8%, from last quarter and $18.0 million, or 8.0%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company's net interest margin was stable at 3.54% for both the third and fourth quarters of 2023, while down from 4.03% reported for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Yields on earning assets increased seven basis points during the quarter to 5.69%, compared with 5.62% in the third quarter of 2023, and increased 78 basis points from 4.91% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Yields on loans increased to 5.83% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 5.81% for the third quarter of 2023 and 5.07% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $417.4 million, with weighted average yields of 10.35%, compared with $621.0 million and 9.49%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023 and $612.9 million and 7.92%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $3.3 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023, with weighted average yields of 7.38%, compared with $4.2 billion and 7.28%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2023 and $3.6 billion and 6.06%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2022.
The Company's total cost of funds was 2.32% in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of eight basis points compared with the third quarter of 2023. Deposit costs increased 16 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2023 to 2.16%, compared with 2.00% in the third quarter of 2023. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 2.97% in the third quarter of 2023 to 3.17% in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting deposit beta catch-up in the current hold phase of the interest rate cycle.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased $6.9 million, or 11.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $56.2 million, compared with $63.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $4.8 million, or 13.3%, to $31.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $36.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. Gain on sale spreads decreased to 1.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 2.15% for the third quarter of 2023. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $891.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $1.18 billion for the third quarter of 2023. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $400.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $623.9 million at September 30, 2023.
For the full year 2023, noninterest income decreased $41.6 million, or 14.6%, to $242.8 million, compared with $284.4 million for 2022, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $45.0 million, or 24.3%, to $139.9 million in 2023, compared with $184.9 million in 2022. Production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $4.3 billion in 2023, compared with $5.5 billion in 2022, while gain on sale spreads narrowed to 2.07% in 2023 from 2.27% in 2022.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $7.6 million, or 5.3%, to $149.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $141.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $11.6 million related to the FDIC special assessment and a $1.9 million gain on sale of bank premises. Excluding those charges, adjusted expenses(1) decreased approximately $2.1 million, or 1.5%, to $139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, from $141.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $4.5 million decline in mortgage expenses related to reduced production, offset by a $3.3 million increase in the banking division, the majority of which was related to increased legal and professional fees, data processing expenses and a decrease in the gain on sale of OREO properties. Management continues to deliver high performing operating efficiency, with an adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 52.87% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 52.02% in the third quarter of 2023.
For the full year 2023, noninterest expense increased $17.6 million, or 3.1%, to $578.3 million, compared with $560.7 million in 2022. Excluding adjustment items of $9.7 million in 2023 and $1.3 million in 2022, adjusted expenses increased $9.3 million, or 1.7% to $586.6 million in 2023, from $559.3 million in 2022. This increase is primarily attributable to a reduction in deferred loan origination costs, partially offset by a reduction in variable expenses related to mortgage production.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for 2023 was 24.6%, compared with 23.5% in 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 27.1%, compared with 23.7% in the third quarter of 2023. The increased rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of a return to provision adjustment when the Company filed its 2022 income tax returns in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at December 31, 2023 were $25.20 billion, compared with $25.05 billion at December 31, 2022. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased to $1.40 billion, compared with $1.50 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $414.1 million, or 2.1%, to $20.27 billion at December 31, 2023, compared with $19.86 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans held for sale decreased $110.7 million from $392.1 million at December 31, 2022 to $281.3 million at December 31, 2023 due to a decline in mortgage activity resulting from the rising rate environment.
At December 31, 2023, total deposits amounted to $20.71 billion, or 97.0% of total funding, compared with $19.46 billion and 90.7%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, deposits grew $118.2 million with NOW and money market accounts increasing $513.9 million and retail CD accounts increasing $48.5 million, with such increases being offset in part by a $98.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing accounts and a $324.2 million decrease in brokered CDs. Due to the increased interest rate environment, the Company continued to see the shift of customer deposits from noninterest bearing accounts into interest bearing accounts, such that at December 31, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $6.49 billion, or 31.3% of total deposits, compared with $7.93 billion, or 40.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.
During the fourth quarter of 2023, utilizing existing liquidity the Company reduced borrowings with the FHLB by $700.0 million .
Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023 totaled $3.43 billion, an increase of $229.3 million, or 7.2%, from December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $269.1 million during 2023, partially offset by dividends declared and share repurchases. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $1.26 per share, or 15.4% annualized, during the fourth quarter to $33.64 at December 31, 2023. The Company recorded an improvement of $0.36 per share of tangible book value(1) this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the decrease in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio. For the year-to-date period, tangible book value per share(1) increased $3.72, or 12.4%, to $33.64 at December 31, 2023, compared with $29.92 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 9.64% at December 31, 2023, compared with 8.67% at the end of 2022.
Credit Quality
Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $23.0 million, compared with a provision of $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased 11 basis points to 0.69% during the quarter. Approximately $90.2 million, or 51.7%, of the nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure. Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were only 0.33% at December 31, 2023, compared with 0.27% at September 30, 2023. The net charge-off ratio was 26 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 23 basis points in the third quarter of 2023.
Conference Call
(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9D
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is the parent of Ameris Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $25.20 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at www.amerisbank.com.
This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.
This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Financial Highlights
Table 1
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
EARNINGS
Net income
$ 65,934
$ 80,115
$ 62,635
$ 60,421
$ 82,221
$ 269,105
$ 346,540
Adjusted net income
$ 73,568
$ 80,115
$ 62,635
$ 59,935
$ 81,086
$ 276,253
$ 329,415
COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$ 0.96
$ 1.16
$ 0.91
$ 0.87
$ 1.19
$ 3.90
$ 5.01
Diluted
$ 0.96
$ 1.16
$ 0.91
$ 0.87
$ 1.18
$ 3.89
$ 4.99
Adjusted diluted EPS(1)
$ 1.07
$ 1.16
$ 0.91
$ 0.86
$ 1.17
$ 4.00
$ 4.75
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
Book value per share (period end)
$ 49.62
$ 48.41
$ 47.51
$ 46.89
$ 46.09
$ 49.62
$ 46.09
Tangible book value per share (period end)(1)
$ 33.64
$ 32.38
$ 31.42
$ 30.79
$ 29.92
$ 33.64
$ 29.92
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
68,824,004
68,879,352
68,989,549
69,171,562
69,138,431
68,977,453
69,193,591
Diluted
69,014,793
68,994,247
69,034,763
69,322,664
69,395,224
69,104,158
69,419,721
Period end number of shares
69,053,341
69,138,461
69,139,783
69,373,863
69,369,050
69,053,341
69,369,050
Market data
High intraday price
$ 53.84
$ 45.34
$ 37.18
$ 50.54
$ 54.24
$ 53.84
$ 55.62
Low intraday price
$ 34.26
$ 33.21
$ 28.33
$ 34.28
$ 44.61
$ 28.33
$ 38.22
Period end closing price
$ 53.05
$ 38.39
$ 34.21
$ 36.58
$ 47.14
$ 53.05
$ 47.14
Average daily volume
390,190
361,167
475,198
452,242
340,890
419,347
400,670
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.03 %
1.25 %
0.98 %
0.98 %
1.34 %
1.06 %
1.47 %
Adjusted return on average assets(1)
1.15 %
1.25 %
0.98 %
0.97 %
1.32 %
1.09 %
1.39 %
Return on average common equity
7.73 %
9.56 %
7.63 %
7.54 %
10.30 %
8.12 %
11.24 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)
12.81 %
14.35 %
11.53 %
11.41 %
15.78 %
12.55 %
16.92 %
Earning asset yield (TE)
5.69 %
5.62 %
5.52 %
5.25 %
4.91 %
5.52 %
4.19 %
Total cost of funds
2.32 %
2.24 %
2.05 %
1.59 %
0.94 %
2.05 %
0.46 %
Net interest margin (TE)
3.54 %
3.54 %
3.60 %
3.76 %
4.03 %
3.61 %
3.76 %
Efficiency ratio
56.80 %
52.21 %
53.60 %
52.08 %
49.57 %
53.65 %
51.65 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1)
52.87 %
52.02 %
53.41 %
51.99 %
49.61 %
52.58 %
52.48 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)
Shareholders' equity to assets
13.60 %
13.02 %
12.73 %
12.47 %
12.76 %
13.60 %
12.76 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
9.64 %
9.11 %
8.80 %
8.55 %
8.67 %
9.64 %
8.67 %
OTHER DATA (period end)
Full time equivalent employees
Banking Division
2,060
2,049
2,069
2,093
2,079
2,060
2,079
Retail Mortgage Division
595
601
613
630
633
595
633
Warehouse Lending Division
7
8
8
8
8
7
8
SBA Division
28
33
35
39
39
28
39
Premium Finance Division
75
78
76
78
76
75
76
Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount
2,765
2,769
2,801
2,848
2,835
2,765
2,835
Branch locations
164
164
164
164
164
164
164
Deposits per branch location
$ 126,271
$ 125,551
$ 124,653
$ 121,326
$ 118,675
$ 126,271
$ 118,675
(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9D
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Income Statement
Table 2
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 303,487
$ 304,699
$ 292,012
$ 271,964
$ 250,263
$ 1,172,162
$ 834,969
Interest on taxable securities
14,033
14,754
15,915
14,300
13,029
59,002
34,656
Interest on nontaxable securities
326
331
339
339
358
1,335
1,176
Interest on deposits in other banks
14,368
10,769
13,686
9,113
9,984
47,936
23,008
Interest on federal funds sold
-
-
-
-
8
-
77
Total interest income
332,214
330,553
321,952
295,716
273,642
1,280,435
893,886
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
111,749
102,999
88,087
53,182
33,071
356,017
56,105
Interest on other borrowings
14,364
19,803
24,325
30,882
16,434
89,374
36,755
Total interest expense
126,113
122,802
112,412
84,064
49,505
445,391
92,860
Net interest income
206,101
207,751
209,540
211,652
224,137
835,044
801,026
Provision for loan losses
30,401
30,095
43,643
49,376
24,648
153,515
52,610
Provision for unfunded commitments
(7,438)
(5,634)
1,873
346
8,246
(10,853)
19,226
Provision for other credit losses
(11)
(2)
-
7
(4)
(6)
(139)
Provision for credit losses
22,952
24,459
45,516
49,729
32,890
142,656
71,697
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
183,149
183,292
164,024
161,923
191,247
692,388
729,329
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
12,252
12,092
11,295
10,936
11,125
46,575
44,499
Mortgage banking activity
31,461
36,290
40,742
31,392
22,855
139,885
184,904
Other service charges, commissions and fees
1,234
1,221
975
971
968
4,401
3,875
Gain (loss) on securities
(288)
(16)
(6)
6
3
(304)
203
Other noninterest income
11,589
13,594
14,343
12,745
13,397
52,271
50,943
Total noninterest income
56,248
63,181
67,349
56,050
48,348
242,828
284,424
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
75,966
81,898
81,336
80,910
75,196
320,110
319,719
Occupancy and equipment
13,197
12,745
12,522
12,986
12,905
51,450
51,361
Data processing and communications expenses
14,028
12,973
13,451
13,034
12,486
53,486
49,228
Credit resolution-related expenses(1)
157
(1,360)
848
435
372
80
29
Advertising and marketing
2,974
2,723
2,627
3,532
3,818
11,856
12,481
Amortization of intangible assets
4,425
4,425
4,688
4,706
4,709
18,244
19,744
Merger and conversion charges
-
-
-
-
235
-
1,212
Other noninterest expenses
38,264
28,042
32,931
23,818
25,340
123,055
106,881
Total noninterest expense
149,011
141,446
148,403
139,421
135,061
578,281
560,655
Income before income tax expense
90,386
105,027
82,970
78,552
104,534
356,935
453,098
Income tax expense
24,452
24,912
20,335
18,131
22,313
87,830
106,558
Net income
$ 65,934
$ 80,115
$ 62,635
$ 60,421
$ 82,221
$ 269,105
$ 346,540
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.96
$ 1.16
$ 0.91
$ 0.87
$ 1.18
$ 3.89
$ 4.99
(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Period End Balance Sheet
Table 3
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 230,470
$ 241,137
$ 284,552
$ 266,400
$ 284,567
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks
936,834
1,304,636
1,034,578
1,754,453
833,565
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,402,944
1,424,081
1,460,356
1,496,836
1,500,060
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
141,512
141,859
142,513
134,175
134,864
Other investments
71,794
104,957
109,656
146,715
110,992
Loans held for sale
281,332
381,466
391,472
395,096
392,078
Loans, net of unearned income
20,269,303
20,201,079
20,471,759
19,997,871
19,855,253
Allowance for credit losses
(307,100)
(290,104)
(272,071)
(242,658)
(205,677)
Loans, net
19,962,203
19,910,975
20,199,688
19,755,213
19,649,576
Other real estate owned
6,199
3,397
6,170
1,502
843
Premises and equipment, net
216,435
217,564
218,662
218,878
220,283
Goodwill
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
Other intangible assets, net
87,949
92,375
96,800
101,488
106,194
Cash value of bank owned life insurance
395,778
393,769
391,483
389,201
388,405
Other assets
454,603
465,968
449,042
412,781
416,213
Total assets
$ 25,203,699
$ 25,697,830
$ 25,800,618
$ 26,088,384
$ 25,053,286
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 6,491,639
$ 6,589,610
$ 6,706,897
$ 7,297,893
$ 7,929,579
Interest-bearing
14,216,870
14,000,735
13,736,228
12,599,562
11,533,159
Total deposits
20,708,509
20,590,345
20,443,125
19,897,455
19,462,738
Other borrowings
509,586
|
1,209,553
1,536,989
2,401,327
1,875,736
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
130,315
129,817
129,319
128,820
128,322
Other liabilities
428,542
421,046
406,555
407,587
389,090
Total liabilities
21,776,952
22,350,761
22,515,988
22,835,189
21,855,886
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
72,516
72,514
72,515
72,484
72,264
Capital stock
1,945,385
1,942,852
1,939,865
1,937,664
1,935,211
Retained earnings
1,539,957
1,484,424
1,414,742
1,362,512
1,311,258
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(35,939)
(60,818)
(50,618)
(35,581)
(46,507)
Treasury stock
(95,172)
(91,903)
(91,874)
(83,884)
(74,826)
Total shareholders' equity
3,426,747
3,347,069
3,284,630
3,253,195
3,197,400
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 25,203,699
$ 25,697,830
$ 25,800,618
$ 26,088,384
$ 25,053,286
Other Data
Earning assets
$ 23,103,719
$ 23,558,078
$ 23,610,334
$ 23,925,146
$ 22,826,812
Intangible assets
1,103,595
1,108,021
1,112,446
1,117,134
1,121,840
Interest-bearing liabilities
14,856,771
15,340,105
15,402,536
15,129,709
13,537,217
Average assets
25,341,990
25,525,913
25,631,846
25,115,927
24,354,979
Average common shareholders' equity
3,383,554
3,324,960
3,293,049
3,250,289
3,168,320
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Asset Quality Information
Table 4
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance at beginning of period
$ 339,180
$ 326,783
$ 295,497
$ 258,163
$ 229,135
$ 258,163
$ 200,981
Adoption of ASU 2022-02
-
-
-
(1,711)
-
(1,711)
-
Provision for loan losses
30,401
30,095
43,643
49,376
24,648
153,515
52,610
Provision for unfunded commitments
(7,438)
(5,634)
1,873
346
8,246
(10,853)
19,226
Provision for other credit losses
(11)
(2)
-
7
(4)
(6)
(139)
Provision for credit losses
22,952
24,459
45,516
49,729
32,890
142,656
71,697
Charge-offs
20,104
19,488
20,670
14,956
8,371
75,218
33,075
Recoveries
6,699
7,426
6,440
4,272
4,509
24,837
18,560
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
13,405
12,062
14,230
10,684
3,862
50,381
14,515
Ending balance
$ 348,727
$ 339,180
$ 326,783
$ 295,497
$ 258,163
$ 348,727
$ 258,163
Allowance for loan losses
$ 307,100
$ 290,104
$ 272,071
$ 242,658
$ 205,677
$ 307,100
$ 205,677
Allowance for unfunded commitments
41,558
48,996
54,630
52,757
52,411
41,558
52,411
Allowance for other credit losses
69
80
82
82
75
69
75
Total allowance for credit losses
$ 348,727
$ 339,180
$ 326,783
$ 295,497
$ 258,163
$ 348,727
$ 258,163
Net Charge-off Information
Charge-offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 15,840
$ 16,519
$ 13,316
$ 12,233
$ 5,108
$ 57,908
$ 18,635
Consumer
2,785
948
2,052
1,140
1,136
6,925
4,926
Indirect automobile
20
36
65
34
86
155
265
Premium Finance
1,347
1,951
1,848
1,421
1,812
6,567
5,452
Real estate - construction and development
-
-
-
-
27
-
27
Real estate - commercial and farmland
84
-
3,320
-
196
3,404
3,574
Real estate - residential
28
34
69
128
6
259
196
Total charge-offs
20,104
19,488
20,670
14,956
8,371
75,218
33,075
Recoveries
Commercial, financial and agricultural
4,701
4,745
3,545
2,043
2,072
15,034
9,954
Consumer
130
203
194
297
217
824
882
Indirect automobile
177
158
225
216
229
776
1,045
Premium Finance
1,100
1,639
1,680
1,382
1,682
5,801
5,065
Real estate - construction and development
303
74
472
100
223
949
892
Real estate - commercial and farmland
90
371
61
44
48
566
225
Real estate - residential
198
236
263
190
38
887
497
Total recoveries
6,699
7,426
6,440
4,272
4,509
24,837
18,560
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$ 13,405
$ 12,062
$ 14,230
$ 10,684
$ 3,862
$ 50,381
$ 14,515
Non-Performing Assets
Nonaccrual portfolio loans
$ 60,961
$ 53,806
$ 57,025
$ 68,028
$ 65,221
$ 60,961
$ 65,221
Other real estate owned
6,199
3,397
6,170
1,502
843
6,199
843
Repossessed assets
17
22
9
25
28
17
28
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
16,988
11,891
13,424
15,792
17,865
16,988
17,865
Non-performing portfolio assets
$ 84,165
$ 69,116
$ 76,628
$ 85,347
$ 83,957
$ 84,165
$ 83,957
Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans
90,156
80,752
69,655
74,999
69,587
90,156
69,587
Total non-performing assets
$ 174,321
$ 149,868
$ 146,283
$ 160,346
$ 153,544
$ 174,321
$ 153,544
Asset Quality Ratios
Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets
0.33 %
0.27 %
0.30 %
0.33 %
0.34 %
0.33 %
0.34 %
Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.69 %
0.58 %
0.57 %
0.61 %
0.61 %
0.69 %
0.61 %
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)
0.26 %
0.23 %
0.28 %
0.22 %
0.08 %
0.25 %
0.08 %
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Loan Information
Table 5
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Loans by Type
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 2,688,929
$ 2,632,836
$ 2,718,831
$ 2,722,180
$ 2,679,403
Consumer
241,552
259,797
307,486
349,775
384,037
Indirect automobile
34,257
47,108
63,231
83,466
108,648
Mortgage warehouse
818,728
852,823
1,147,413
958,418
1,038,924
Municipal
492,668
497,093
510,410
505,515
509,151
Premium Finance
946,562
1,007,334
988,731
947,257
1,023,479
Real estate - construction and development
2,129,187
2,236,686
2,217,744
2,144,605
2,086,438
Real estate - commercial and farmland
8,059,754
7,865,389
7,815,779
7,721,732
7,604,868
Real estate - residential
4,857,666
4,802,013
4,702,134
4,564,923
4,420,305
Total loans
$ 20,269,303
$ 20,201,079
$ 20,471,759
$ 19,997,871
$ 19,855,253
Loans by Risk Grade
Grades 1 through 5 - Pass
$ 19,846,731
$ 19,812,895
$ 20,114,816
$ 19,654,232
$ 19,513,726
Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned
203,725
187,449
171,035
116,345
104,614
Grade 7 - Substandard
218,847
200,735
185,908
227,294
236,913
Grade 8 - Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 9 - Loss
-
-
-
-
-
Total loans
$ 20,269,303
$ 20,201,079
$ 20,471,759
$ 19,997,871
$ 19,855,253
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Average Balances
Table 6
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Earning Assets
Federal funds sold
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 924
$ -
$ 10,836
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
936,733
864,028
998,609
859,614
1,009,935
914,818
1,993,672
Debt securities - taxable
1,503,889
1,548,647
1,582,076
1,586,404
1,451,861
1,555,009
1,065,511
Debt securities - nontaxable
40,227
40,896
42,580
43,052
44,320
41,679
39,779
Other investments
87,678
101,517
117,020
131,044
83,730
109,175
58,170
Loans held for sale
405,080
464,452
577,606
490,295
371,952
484,070
718,599
Loans
20,252,773
20,371,689
20,164,938
19,820,749
19,212,560
20,154,321
17,521,461
Total Earning Assets
$ 23,226,380
$ 23,391,229
$ 23,482,829
$ 22,931,158
$ 22,175,282
$ 23,259,072
$ 21,408,028
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 6,572,190
$ 6,655,191
$ 6,729,789
$ 7,136,373
$ 8,138,887
$ 6,771,464
$ 8,005,201
NOW accounts
3,760,992
3,661,701
3,949,850
4,145,991
3,621,454
3,878,034
3,675,586
MMDA
5,994,361
5,527,731
5,002,590
4,994,195
5,161,047
5,382,865
5,128,497
Savings accounts
817,075
915,678
1,009,749
1,005,614
1,010,966
936,454
1,005,752
Retail CDs
2,281,357
2,200,413
2,024,014
1,612,325
1,450,037
2,031,828
1,604,978
Brokered CDs
1,122,684
1,441,854
1,393,206
125,133
-
1,024,606
-
Total Deposits
20,548,659
20,402,568
20,109,198
19,019,631
19,382,391
20,025,251
19,420,014
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
-
-
-
1
-
1,477
FHLB advances
538,096
943,855
1,408,855
1,968,811
918,228
1,210,242
279,409
Other borrowings
311,091
312,572
316,626
361,445
377,056
325,260
393,393
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
130,054
129,554
129,056
128,557
128,060
129,310
127,316
Total Non-Deposit Funding
979,241
1,385,981
1,854,537
2,458,813
1,423,345
1,664,812
801,595
Total Funding
$ 21,527,900
$ 21,788,549
$ 21,963,735
$ 21,478,444
$ 20,805,736
$ 21,690,063
$ 20,221,609
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)
Table 7
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest Income
Federal funds sold
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 8
$ -
$ 77
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
14,368
10,769
13,686
9,113
9,984
47,936
23,008
Debt securities - taxable
14,033
14,754
15,915
14,300
13,029
59,002
34,656
Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)
413
418
430
429
454
1,690
1,489
Loans held for sale
6,846
7,460
8,398
7,007
5,519
29,711
29,699
Loans (TE)
297,501
298,102
284,471
265,802
245,603
1,145,876
808,826
Total Earning Assets
$ 333,161
$ 331,503
$ 322,900
$ 296,651
$ 274,597
$ 1,284,215
$ 897,755
Interest Expense
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
$ 19,293
$ 17,255
$ 18,003
$ 15,033
$ 8,564
$ 69,584
$ 14,367
MMDA
54,002
45,683
35,224
27,809
20,683
162,718
33,143
Savings accounts
974
1,791
2,296
1,288
654
6,349
1,287
Retail CDs
22,257
19,013
14,751
7,629
3,170
63,650
7,308
Brokered CDs
15,223
19,257
17,813
1,423
-
53,716
-
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
111,749
102,999
88,087
53,182
33,071
356,017
56,105
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
FHLB advances
7,089
12,543
17,222
22,448
8,801
59,302
9,710
Other borrowings
3,798
3,821
3,902
5,349
4,953
16,870
19,209
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
3,477
3,439
3,201
3,085
2,680
13,202
7,832
Total Non-Deposit Funding
14,364
19,803
24,325
30,882
16,434
89,374
36,755
Total Interest-Bearing Funding
$ 126,113
$ 122,802
$ 112,412
$ 84,064
$ 49,505
$ 445,391
$ 92,860
Net Interest Income (TE)
$ 207,048
$ 208,701
$ 210,488
$ 212,587
$ 225,092
$ 838,824
$ 804,895
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Yields(1)
Table 8
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Earning Assets
Federal funds sold
- %
- %
- %
- %
3.43 %
- %
0.71 %
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
6.09 %
4.94 %
5.50 %
4.30 %
3.92 %
5.24 %
1.15 %
Debt securities - taxable
3.70 %
3.78 %
4.03 %
3.66 %
3.56 %
3.79 %
3.25 %
Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)
4.07 %
4.06 %
4.05 %
4.04 %
4.06 %
4.05 %
3.74 %
Loans held for sale
6.71 %
6.37 %
5.83 %
5.80 %
5.89 %
6.14 %
4.13 %
Loans (TE)
5.83 %
5.81 %
5.66 %
5.44 %
5.07 %
5.69 %
4.62 %
Total Earning Assets
5.69 %
5.62 %
5.52 %
5.25 %
4.91 %
5.52 %
4.19 %
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
2.04 %
1.87 %
1.83 %
1.47 %
0.94 %
1.79 %
0.39 %
MMDA
3.57 %
3.28 %
2.82 %
2.26 %
1.59 %
3.02 %
0.65 %
Savings accounts
0.47 %
0.78 %
0.91 %
0.52 %
0.26 %
0.68 %
0.13 %
Retail CDs
3.87 %
3.43 %
2.92 %
1.92 %
0.87 %
3.13 %
0.46 %
Brokered CDs
5.38 %
5.30 %
5.13 %
4.61 %
- %
5.24 %
- %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
3.17 %
2.97 %
2.64 %
1.82 %
1.17 %
2.69 %
0.49 %
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
0.27 %
FHLB advances
5.23 %
5.27 %
4.90 %
4.62 %
3.80 %
4.90 %
3.48 %
Other borrowings
4.84 %
4.85 %
4.94 %
6.00 %
5.21 %
5.19 %
4.88 %
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
10.61 %
10.53 %
9.95 %
9.73 %
8.30 %
10.21 %
6.15 %
Total Non-Deposit Funding
5.82 %
5.67 %
5.26 %
5.09 %
4.58 %
5.37 %
4.59 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3.35 %
3.22 %
2.96 %
2.38 %
1.55 %
2.99 %
0.76 %
Net Interest Spread
2.34 %
2.40 %
2.56 %
2.87 %
3.36 %
2.53 %
3.43 %
Net Interest Margin(2)
3.54 %
3.54 %
3.60 %
3.76 %
4.03 %
3.61 %
3.76 %
Total Cost of Funds(3)
2.32 %
2.24 %
2.05 %
1.59 %
0.94 %
2.05 %
0.46 %
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Adjusted Net Income
Table 9A
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 65,934
$ 80,115
$ 62,635
$ 60,421
$ 82,221
$ 269,105
$ 346,540
Adjustment items:
Merger and conversion charges
-
-
-
-
235
-
1,212
Gain on sale of MSR
-
-
-
-
(1,672)
-
(1,356)
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(21,824)
Gain on BOLI proceeds
-
-
-
(486)
-
(486)
(55)
FDIC special assessment
11,566
-
-
-
-
11,566
-
Natural disaster expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
151
(Gain) loss on bank premises
(1,903)
-
-
-
-
(1,903)
(45)
Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)
(2,029)
-
-
-
302
(2,029)
4,792
After tax adjustment items
7,634
-
-
(486)
(1,135)
7,148
(17,125)
Adjusted net income
$ 73,568
$ 80,115
$ 62,635
$ 59,935
$ 81,086
$ 276,253
$ 329,415
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
69,014,793
68,994,247
69,034,763
69,322,664
69,395,224
69,104,158
69,419,721
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.96
$ 1.16
$ 0.91
$ 0.87
$ 1.18
$ 3.89
$ 4.99
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$ 1.07
$ 1.16
$ 0.91
$ 0.86
$ 1.17
$ 4.00
$ 4.75
Average assets
$ 25,341,990
$ 25,525,913
$ 25,631,846
$ 25,115,927
$ 24,354,979
$ 25,404,873
$ 23,644,754
Return on average assets
1.03 %
1.25 %
0.98 %
0.98 %
1.34 %
1.06 %
1.47 %
Adjusted return on average assets
1.15 %
1.25 %
0.98 %
0.97 %
1.32 %
1.09 %
1.39 %
Average common equity
$ 3,383,554
$ 3,324,960
$ 3,293,049
$ 3,250,289
$ 3,168,320
$ 3,313,361
$ 3,083,081
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,277,810
$ 2,214,775
$ 2,178,323
$ 2,130,856
$ 2,039,094
$ 2,200,883
$ 1,947,222
Return on average common equity
7.73 %
9.56 %
7.63 %
7.54 %
10.30 %
8.12 %
11.24 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
12.81 %
14.35 %
11.53 %
11.41 %
15.78 %
12.55 %
16.92 %
Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for the twelve months ended December 2022 are nondeductible for tax purposes.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)
Table 9B
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 149,011
$ 141,446
$ 148.403
$ 139,421
$ 135,061
$ 578,281
$ 560,655
Adjustment items:
Merger and conversion charges
-
-
-
-
(235)
-
(1,212)
FDIC special assessment
(11,566)
-
-
-
-
(11,566)
-
Natural disaster expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
(151)
Gain (loss) on bank premises
1,903
-
-
-
-
1,903
45
Adjusted noninterest expense
$ 139,348
$ 141,446
$ 148.403
$ 139,421
$ 134,826
$ 568,618
$ 559,337
Total Revenue
Net interest income
$ 206,101
$ 207,751
$ 209,540
$ 211,652
$ 224,137
$ 835,044
$ 801,026
Noninterest income
56,248
63,181
67,349
56,050
48,348
242,828
284,424
Total revenue
$ 262,349
$ 270,932
$ 276,889
$ 267,702
$ 272,485
$ 1,077,872
$ 1,085,450
Adjusted Total Revenue
Net interest income (TE)
$ 207,048
$ 208,701
$ 210,488
$ 212,587
$ 225,092
$ 838,824
$ 804,895
Noninterest income
56,248
63,181
67,349
56,050
48,348
242,828
284,424
Total revenue (TE)
263,296
271,882
277,837
268,637
273,440
1,081,652
1,089,319
Adjustment items:
(Gain) loss on securities
288
16
6
(6)
(3)
304
(203)
Gain on sale of MSR
-
-
-
-
(1,672)
-
(1,356)
Gain on BOLI proceeds
-
-
-
(486)
-
(486)
(55)
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(21,824)
Adjusted total revenue (TE)
$ 263,584
$ 271,898
$ 277,843
$ 268,145
$ 271,765
$ 1,081,470
$ 1,065,881
Efficiency ratio
56.80 %
52.21 %
53.60 %
52.08 %
49.57 %
53.65 %
51.65 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
52.87 %
52.02 %
53.41 %
51.99 %
49.61 %
52.58 %
52.48 %
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Table 9C
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total shareholders' equity
$ 3,426,747
$ 3,347,069
$ 3,284,630
$ 3,253,195
$ 3,197,400
$ 3,426,747
$ 3,197,400
Less:
Goodwill
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
Other intangibles, net
87,949
92,375
96,800
101,488
106,194
87,949
106,194
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$ 2,323,152
$ 2,239,048
$ 2,172,184
$ 2,136,061
$ 2,075,560
$ 2,323,152
$ 2,075,560
Period end number of shares
69,053,341
69,138,461
69,139,783
69,373,863
69,369,050
69,053,341
69,369,050
Book value per share (period end)
$ 49.62
$ 48.41
$ 47.51
$ 46.89
$ 46.09
$ 49.62
$ 46.09
Tangible book value per share (period end)
$ 33.64
$ 32.38
$ 31.42
$ 30.79
$ 29.92
$ 33.64
$ 29.92
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Table 9D
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total shareholders' equity
$ 3,426,747
$ 3,347,069
$ 3,284,630
$ 3,253,195
$ 3,197,400
$ 3,426,747
$ 3,197,400
Less:
Goodwill
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
Other intangibles, net
87,949
92,375
96,800
101,488
106,194
87,949
106,194
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$ 2,323,152
$ 2,239,048
$ 2,172,184
$ 2,136,061
$ 2,075,560
$ 2,323,152
$ 2,075,560
Total assets
$ 25,203,699
$ 25,697,830
$ 25,800,618
$ 26,088,384
$ 25,053,286
$ 25,203,699
$ 25,053,286
Less:
Goodwill
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
Other intangibles, net
87,949
92,375
96,800
101,488
106,194
87,949
106,194
Total tangible assets
$ 24,100,104
$ 24,589,809
$ 24,688,172
$ 24,971,250
$ 23,931,446
$ 24,100,104
$ 23,931,446
Equity to Assets
13.60 %
13.02 %
12.73 %
12.47 %
12.76 %
13.60 %
12.76 %
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
9.64 %
9.11 %
8.80 %
8.55 %
8.67 %
9.64 %
8.67 %
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Banking Division
Net interest income
$ 166,114
$ 167,595
$ 171,441
$ 175,328
$ 185,909
$ 680,478
$ 646,283
Provision for credit losses
21,194
20,833
40,831
47,140
35,946
129,998
61,898
Noninterest income
24,069
26,245
24,652
23,898
23,448
98,864
91,550
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
55,687
56,226
55,196
56,442
52,296
223,551
196,823
Occupancy and equipment expenses
11,865
11,437
11,175
11,606
11,482
46,083
45,081
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
12,540
11,786
11,898
11,797
11,085
48,021
43,957
Other noninterest expenses
33,089
20,274
27,643
19,023
21,811
100,029
85,953
Total noninterest expense
113,181
99,723
105,912
98,868
96,674
417,684
371,814
Income before income tax expense
55,808
73,284
49,350
53,218
76,737
231,660
304,121
Income tax expense
17,206
18,283
13,312
12,848
16,545
61,649
75,367
Net income
$ 38,602
$ 55,001
$ 36,038
$ 40,370
$ 60,192
$ 170,011
$ 228,754
Retail Mortgage Division
Net interest income
$ 24,053
$ 22,805
$ 21,417
$ 20,027
$ 19,837
$ 88,302
$ 79,194
Provision for credit losses
1,005
2,399
3,278
2,853
(2,778)
9,535
12,351
Noninterest income
30,588
35,691
39,808
31,058
24,011
137,145
182,039
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
16,996
21,231
21,930
20,160
19,164
80,317
107,810
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,210
1,182
1,224
1,283
1,242
4,899
5,579
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
1,318
1,052
1,397
1,069
1,203
4,836
4,580
Other noninterest expenses
11,634
12,153
11,859
11,747
11,126
47,393
48,224
Total noninterest expense
31,158
35,618
36,410
34,259
32,735
137,445
166,193
Income before income tax expense
22,478
20,479
21,537
13,973
13,891
78,467
82,689
Income tax expense
4,720
4,301
4,523
2,934
2,916
16,478
17,364
Net income
$ 17,758
$ 16,178
$ 17,014
$ 11,039
$ 10,975
$ 61,989
$ 65,325
Warehouse Lending Division
Net interest income
$ 5,965
$ 6,008
$ 6,166
$ 5,700
$ 6,601
$ 23,839
$ 26,727
Provision for credit losses
(68)
(589)
411
(194)
117
(440)
(1,074)
Noninterest income
929
662
1,404
480
579
3,475
4,537
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
296
924
772
802
427
2,794
1,973
Occupancy and equipment expenses
3
1
-
1
1
5
4
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
51
30
44
46
49
171
187
Other noninterest expenses
229
219
223
202
191
873
830
Total noninterest expense
579
1,174
1,039
1,051
668
3,843
2,994
Income before income tax expense
6,383
6,085
6,120
5,323
6,395
23,911
29,344
Income tax expense
1,340
1,278
1,285
1,118
1,342
5,021
6,162
Net income
$ 5,043
$ 4,807
$ 4,835
$ 4,205
$ 5,053
$ 18,890
$ 23,182
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting (continued)
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
SBA Division
Net interest income
$ 2,168
$ 1,962
$ 2,331
$ 1,957
$ 2,491
$ 8,418
$ 14,724
Provision for credit losses
794
1,677
424
(104)
265
2,791
(349)
Noninterest income
653
579
1,476
605
302
3,313
6,265
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,014
1,209
1,316
1,309
1,306
4,848
5,305
Occupancy and equipment expenses
36
36
40
37
98
149
360
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
19
32
46
37
30
134
116
Other noninterest expenses
(189)
157
333
422
368
723
1,387
Total noninterest expense
880
1,434
1,735
1,805
1,802
5,854
7,168
Income before income tax expense
1,147
(570)
1,648
861
726
3,086
14,170
Income tax expense
241
(120)
346
181
153
648
2,976
Net income
$ 906
$ (450)
$ 1,302
$ 680
$ 573
$ 2,438
$ 11,194
Premium Finance Division
Net interest income
$ 7,801
$ 9,381
$ 8,185
$ 8,640
$ 9,299
$ 34,007
$ 34,098
Provision for credit losses
27
139
572
34
(660)
772
(1,129)
Noninterest income
9
4
9
9
8
31
33
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,973
2,308
2,122
2,197
2,003
8,600
7,808
Occupancy and equipment expenses
83
89
83
59
82
314
337
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
100
73
66
85
119
324
388
Other noninterest expenses
1,057
1,027
1,036
1,097
978
4,217
3,953
Total noninterest expense
3,213
3,497
3,307
3,438
3,182
13,455
12,486
Income before income tax expense
4,570
5,749
4,315
5,177
6,785
19,811
22,774
Income tax expense
945
1,170
869
1,050
1,357
4,034
4,689
Net income
$ 3,625
$ 4,579
$ 3,446
$ 4,127
$ 5,428
$ 15,777
$ 18,085
Total Consolidated
Net interest income
$ 206,101
$ 207,751
$ 209,540
$ 211,652
$ 224,137
$ 835,044
$ 801,026
Provision for credit losses
22,952
24,459
45,516
49,729
32,890
142,656
71,697
Noninterest income
56,248
63,181
67,349
56,050
48,348
242,828
284,424
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
75,966
81,898
81,336
80,910
75,196
320,110
319,719
Occupancy and equipment expenses
13,197
12,745
12,522
12,986
12,905
51,450
51,361
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
14,028
12,973
13,451
13,034
12,486
53,486
49,228
Other noninterest expenses
45,820
33,830
41,094
32,491
34,474
153,235
140,347
Total noninterest expense
149,011
141,446
148,403
139,421
135,061
578,281
560,655
Income before income tax expense
90,386
105,027
82,970
78,552
104,534
356,935
453,098
Income tax expense
24,452
24,912
20,335
18,131
22,313
87,830
106,558
Net income
$ 65,934
$ 80,115
$ 62,635
$ 60,421
$ 82,221
$ 269,105
$ 346,540
