Ameris Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Highlights of the Company's results for the full year 2023 include the following:

Net income of $269.1 million, or $3.89 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (1) of $276.3 million, or $4.00 per diluted share

of $276.3 million, or $4.00 per diluted share Growth in tangible book value (1) of $3.72 per share, or 12.4%, to $33.64 at December 31, 2023

of $3.72 per share, or 12.4%, to $33.64 at December 31, 2023 Increase in the allowance for credit losses to 1.52% of loans, from 1.04% at December 31, 2022, due to forecasted economic conditions, particularly related to commercial real estate price levels

Nonperforming portfolio assets, excluding government-guaranteed loans, as a percentage of total assets improved to 0.33% at December 31, 2023, compared with 0.34% at December 31, 2022

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 52.58%

of 52.58% Organic growth in loans of $414.1 million, or 2.1%

Growth in total deposits of $1.25 billion, or 6.4%

Growth in TCE ratio(1) of 97bps, or 11.2%, to 9.64% at December 31, 2023

Significant items from the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2023 include the following:

Net income of $65.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (1) of $73.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share

of $73.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share Stable net interest margin of 3.54%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 52.87%

of 52.87% Growth in TCE ratio(1) of 53bps to 9.64% at December 31, 2023, compared with 9.11% last quarter

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $65.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with $82.2 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $73.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with $81.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, FDIC special assessment, natural disaster expenses, servicing right valuation adjustments, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") and gain/loss on sale of bank premises.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $269.1 million, or $3.89 per diluted share, compared with $346.5 million, or $4.99 per diluted share, for 2022. The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $276.3 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $329.4 million, or $4.75 per diluted share, for 2022. Adjusted net income for the year excludes the same items listed above for the fourth quarter.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The solid fourth quarter financial results were a successful way to end 2023 and have us well positioned for 2024. For the quarter and the full year, we continued to grow tangible book value and strengthened our balance sheet through strong deposit growth, controlled loan growth, sound asset quality, increased reserves for credit losses and robust capital growth. We continue to operate with discipline to execute our strategies and to produce strong financial results. Looking forward, we are focused on maintaining disciplined growth and top of peer group financial results in our strong Southeastern markets."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for 2023 increased to $838.8 million, compared with $804.9 million for 2022. The Company's net interest margin was 3.61% for 2023, compared with 3.76% for 2022. The Company recorded accretion income of $910,000 for 2023, compared with accretion expense of $285,000 for 2022. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to deployment of excess liquidity in the loan and securities portfolios during the year.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $207.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 0.8%, from last quarter and $18.0 million, or 8.0%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company's net interest margin was stable at 3.54% for both the third and fourth quarters of 2023, while down from 4.03% reported for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Yields on earning assets increased seven basis points during the quarter to 5.69%, compared with 5.62% in the third quarter of 2023, and increased 78 basis points from 4.91% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Yields on loans increased to 5.83% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 5.81% for the third quarter of 2023 and 5.07% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $417.4 million, with weighted average yields of 10.35%, compared with $621.0 million and 9.49%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023 and $612.9 million and 7.92%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $3.3 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023, with weighted average yields of 7.38%, compared with $4.2 billion and 7.28%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2023 and $3.6 billion and 6.06%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company's total cost of funds was 2.32% in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of eight basis points compared with the third quarter of 2023. Deposit costs increased 16 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2023 to 2.16%, compared with 2.00% in the third quarter of 2023. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 2.97% in the third quarter of 2023 to 3.17% in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting deposit beta catch-up in the current hold phase of the interest rate cycle.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $6.9 million, or 11.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $56.2 million, compared with $63.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $4.8 million, or 13.3%, to $31.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $36.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. Gain on sale spreads decreased to 1.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 2.15% for the third quarter of 2023. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $891.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $1.18 billion for the third quarter of 2023. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $400.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $623.9 million at September 30, 2023.

For the full year 2023, noninterest income decreased $41.6 million, or 14.6%, to $242.8 million, compared with $284.4 million for 2022, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $45.0 million, or 24.3%, to $139.9 million in 2023, compared with $184.9 million in 2022. Production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $4.3 billion in 2023, compared with $5.5 billion in 2022, while gain on sale spreads narrowed to 2.07% in 2023 from 2.27% in 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $7.6 million, or 5.3%, to $149.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $141.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $11.6 million related to the FDIC special assessment and a $1.9 million gain on sale of bank premises. Excluding those charges, adjusted expenses(1) decreased approximately $2.1 million, or 1.5%, to $139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, from $141.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $4.5 million decline in mortgage expenses related to reduced production, offset by a $3.3 million increase in the banking division, the majority of which was related to increased legal and professional fees, data processing expenses and a decrease in the gain on sale of OREO properties. Management continues to deliver high performing operating efficiency, with an adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 52.87% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 52.02% in the third quarter of 2023.

For the full year 2023, noninterest expense increased $17.6 million, or 3.1%, to $578.3 million, compared with $560.7 million in 2022. Excluding adjustment items of $9.7 million in 2023 and $1.3 million in 2022, adjusted expenses increased $9.3 million, or 1.7% to $586.6 million in 2023, from $559.3 million in 2022. This increase is primarily attributable to a reduction in deferred loan origination costs, partially offset by a reduction in variable expenses related to mortgage production.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for 2023 was 24.6%, compared with 23.5% in 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 27.1%, compared with 23.7% in the third quarter of 2023. The increased rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of a return to provision adjustment when the Company filed its 2022 income tax returns in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at December 31, 2023 were $25.20 billion, compared with $25.05 billion at December 31, 2022. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased to $1.40 billion, compared with $1.50 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $414.1 million, or 2.1%, to $20.27 billion at December 31, 2023, compared with $19.86 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans held for sale decreased $110.7 million from $392.1 million at December 31, 2022 to $281.3 million at December 31, 2023 due to a decline in mortgage activity resulting from the rising rate environment.

At December 31, 2023, total deposits amounted to $20.71 billion, or 97.0% of total funding, compared with $19.46 billion and 90.7%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, deposits grew $118.2 million with NOW and money market accounts increasing $513.9 million and retail CD accounts increasing $48.5 million, with such increases being offset in part by a $98.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing accounts and a $324.2 million decrease in brokered CDs. Due to the increased interest rate environment, the Company continued to see the shift of customer deposits from noninterest bearing accounts into interest bearing accounts, such that at December 31, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $6.49 billion, or 31.3% of total deposits, compared with $7.93 billion, or 40.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, utilizing existing liquidity the Company reduced borrowings with the FHLB by $700.0 million .

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023 totaled $3.43 billion, an increase of $229.3 million, or 7.2%, from December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $269.1 million during 2023, partially offset by dividends declared and share repurchases. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $1.26 per share, or 15.4% annualized, during the fourth quarter to $33.64 at December 31, 2023. The Company recorded an improvement of $0.36 per share of tangible book value(1) this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the decrease in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio. For the year-to-date period, tangible book value per share(1) increased $3.72, or 12.4%, to $33.64 at December 31, 2023, compared with $29.92 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 9.64% at December 31, 2023, compared with 8.67% at the end of 2022.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $23.0 million, compared with a provision of $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased 11 basis points to 0.69% during the quarter. Approximately $90.2 million, or 51.7%, of the nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure. Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were only 0.33% at December 31, 2023, compared with 0.27% at September 30, 2023. The net charge-off ratio was 26 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 23 basis points in the third quarter of 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, January 26, 2024, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-317-6789. The conference call access code is Ameris Bancorp. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until February 2, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529. The conference replay access code is 3003910. The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com .

(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9D

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is the parent of Ameris Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $25.20 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at www.amerisbank.com .

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 EARNINGS

























Net income $ 65,934

$ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 269,105

$ 346,540 Adjusted net income $ 73,568

$ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 59,935

$ 81,086

$ 276,253

$ 329,415



























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common shareholders

























Basic $ 0.96

$ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.87

$ 1.19

$ 3.90

$ 5.01 Diluted $ 0.96

$ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.87

$ 1.18

$ 3.89

$ 4.99 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 1.07

$ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.86

$ 1.17

$ 4.00

$ 4.75 Cash dividends per share $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.60

$ 0.60 Book value per share (period end) $ 49.62

$ 48.41

$ 47.51

$ 46.89

$ 46.09

$ 49.62

$ 46.09 Tangible book value per share (period end)(1) $ 33.64

$ 32.38

$ 31.42

$ 30.79

$ 29.92

$ 33.64

$ 29.92 Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 68,824,004

68,879,352

68,989,549

69,171,562

69,138,431

68,977,453

69,193,591 Diluted 69,014,793

68,994,247

69,034,763

69,322,664

69,395,224

69,104,158

69,419,721 Period end number of shares 69,053,341

69,138,461

69,139,783

69,373,863

69,369,050

69,053,341

69,369,050 Market data

























High intraday price $ 53.84

$ 45.34

$ 37.18

$ 50.54

$ 54.24

$ 53.84

$ 55.62 Low intraday price $ 34.26

$ 33.21

$ 28.33

$ 34.28

$ 44.61

$ 28.33

$ 38.22 Period end closing price $ 53.05

$ 38.39

$ 34.21

$ 36.58

$ 47.14

$ 53.05

$ 47.14 Average daily volume 390,190

361,167

475,198

452,242

340,890

419,347

400,670



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.03 %

1.25 %

0.98 %

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.06 %

1.47 % Adjusted return on average assets(1) 1.15 %

1.25 %

0.98 %

0.97 %

1.32 %

1.09 %

1.39 % Return on average common equity 7.73 %

9.56 %

7.63 %

7.54 %

10.30 %

8.12 %

11.24 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) 12.81 %

14.35 %

11.53 %

11.41 %

15.78 %

12.55 %

16.92 % Earning asset yield (TE) 5.69 %

5.62 %

5.52 %

5.25 %

4.91 %

5.52 %

4.19 % Total cost of funds 2.32 %

2.24 %

2.05 %

1.59 %

0.94 %

2.05 %

0.46 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.54 %

3.54 %

3.60 %

3.76 %

4.03 %

3.61 %

3.76 % Efficiency ratio 56.80 %

52.21 %

53.60 %

52.08 %

49.57 %

53.65 %

51.65 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1) 52.87 %

52.02 %

53.41 %

51.99 %

49.61 %

52.58 %

52.48 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 13.60 %

13.02 %

12.73 %

12.47 %

12.76 %

13.60 %

12.76 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.64 %

9.11 %

8.80 %

8.55 %

8.67 %

9.64 %

8.67 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 2,060

2,049

2,069

2,093

2,079

2,060

2,079 Retail Mortgage Division 595

601

613

630

633

595

633 Warehouse Lending Division 7

8

8

8

8

7

8 SBA Division 28

33

35

39

39

28

39 Premium Finance Division 75

78

76

78

76

75

76 Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,765

2,769

2,801

2,848

2,835

2,765

2,835



























Branch locations 164

164

164

164

164

164

164 Deposits per branch location $ 126,271

$ 125,551

$ 124,653

$ 121,326

$ 118,675

$ 126,271

$ 118,675



























(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9D









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest income

























Interest and fees on loans $ 303,487

$ 304,699

$ 292,012

$ 271,964

$ 250,263

$ 1,172,162

$ 834,969 Interest on taxable securities 14,033

14,754

15,915

14,300

13,029

59,002

34,656 Interest on nontaxable securities 326

331

339

339

358

1,335

1,176 Interest on deposits in other banks 14,368

10,769

13,686

9,113

9,984

47,936

23,008 Interest on federal funds sold -

-

-

-

8

-

77 Total interest income 332,214

330,553

321,952

295,716

273,642

1,280,435

893,886



























Interest expense

























Interest on deposits 111,749

102,999

88,087

53,182

33,071

356,017

56,105 Interest on other borrowings 14,364

19,803

24,325

30,882

16,434

89,374

36,755 Total interest expense 126,113

122,802

112,412

84,064

49,505

445,391

92,860



























Net interest income 206,101

207,751

209,540

211,652

224,137

835,044

801,026



























Provision for loan losses 30,401

30,095

43,643

49,376

24,648

153,515

52,610 Provision for unfunded commitments (7,438)

(5,634)

1,873

346

8,246

(10,853)

19,226 Provision for other credit losses (11)

(2)

-

7

(4)

(6)

(139) Provision for credit losses 22,952

24,459

45,516

49,729

32,890

142,656

71,697 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 183,149

183,292

164,024

161,923

191,247

692,388

729,329



























Noninterest income

























Service charges on deposit accounts 12,252

12,092

11,295

10,936

11,125

46,575

44,499 Mortgage banking activity 31,461

36,290

40,742

31,392

22,855

139,885

184,904 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,234

1,221

975

971

968

4,401

3,875 Gain (loss) on securities (288)

(16)

(6)

6

3

(304)

203 Other noninterest income 11,589

13,594

14,343

12,745

13,397

52,271

50,943 Total noninterest income 56,248

63,181

67,349

56,050

48,348

242,828

284,424



























Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 75,966

81,898

81,336

80,910

75,196

320,110

319,719 Occupancy and equipment 13,197

12,745

12,522

12,986

12,905

51,450

51,361 Data processing and communications expenses 14,028

12,973

13,451

13,034

12,486

53,486

49,228 Credit resolution-related expenses(1) 157

(1,360)

848

435

372

80

29 Advertising and marketing 2,974

2,723

2,627

3,532

3,818

11,856

12,481 Amortization of intangible assets 4,425

4,425

4,688

4,706

4,709

18,244

19,744 Merger and conversion charges -

-

-

-

235

-

1,212 Other noninterest expenses 38,264

28,042

32,931

23,818

25,340

123,055

106,881 Total noninterest expense 149,011

141,446

148,403

139,421

135,061

578,281

560,655



























Income before income tax expense 90,386

105,027

82,970

78,552

104,534

356,935

453,098 Income tax expense 24,452

24,912

20,335

18,131

22,313

87,830

106,558 Net income $ 65,934

$ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 269,105

$ 346,540



























Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.96

$ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.87

$ 1.18

$ 3.89

$ 4.99



























(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 230,470

$ 241,137

$ 284,552

$ 266,400

$ 284,567 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 936,834

1,304,636

1,034,578

1,754,453

833,565 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,402,944

1,424,081

1,460,356

1,496,836

1,500,060 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 141,512

141,859

142,513

134,175

134,864 Other investments 71,794

104,957

109,656

146,715

110,992 Loans held for sale 281,332

381,466

391,472

395,096

392,078



















Loans, net of unearned income 20,269,303

20,201,079

20,471,759

19,997,871

19,855,253 Allowance for credit losses (307,100)

(290,104)

(272,071)

(242,658)

(205,677) Loans, net 19,962,203

19,910,975

20,199,688

19,755,213

19,649,576



















Other real estate owned 6,199

3,397

6,170

1,502

843 Premises and equipment, net 216,435

217,564

218,662

218,878

220,283 Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646 Other intangible assets, net 87,949

92,375

96,800

101,488

106,194 Cash value of bank owned life insurance 395,778

393,769

391,483

389,201

388,405 Other assets 454,603

465,968

449,042

412,781

416,213 Total assets $ 25,203,699

$ 25,697,830

$ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286



















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 6,491,639

$ 6,589,610

$ 6,706,897

$ 7,297,893

$ 7,929,579 Interest-bearing 14,216,870

14,000,735

13,736,228

12,599,562

11,533,159 Total deposits 20,708,509

20,590,345

20,443,125

19,897,455

19,462,738 Other borrowings 509,586

1,209,553

1,536,989

2,401,327

1,875,736 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 130,315

129,817

129,319

128,820

128,322 Other liabilities 428,542

421,046

406,555

407,587

389,090 Total liabilities 21,776,952

22,350,761

22,515,988

22,835,189

21,855,886



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock -

-

-

-

- Common stock 72,516

72,514

72,515

72,484

72,264 Capital stock 1,945,385

1,942,852

1,939,865

1,937,664

1,935,211 Retained earnings 1,539,957

1,484,424

1,414,742

1,362,512

1,311,258 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (35,939)

(60,818)

(50,618)

(35,581)

(46,507) Treasury stock (95,172)

(91,903)

(91,874)

(83,884)

(74,826) Total shareholders' equity 3,426,747

3,347,069

3,284,630

3,253,195

3,197,400 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,203,699

$ 25,697,830

$ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286



















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 23,103,719

$ 23,558,078

$ 23,610,334

$ 23,925,146

$ 22,826,812 Intangible assets 1,103,595

1,108,021

1,112,446

1,117,134

1,121,840 Interest-bearing liabilities 14,856,771

15,340,105

15,402,536

15,129,709

13,537,217 Average assets 25,341,990

25,525,913

25,631,846

25,115,927

24,354,979 Average common shareholders' equity 3,383,554

3,324,960

3,293,049

3,250,289

3,168,320

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Allowance for Credit Losses

























Balance at beginning of period $ 339,180

$ 326,783

$ 295,497

$ 258,163

$ 229,135

$ 258,163

$ 200,981



























Adoption of ASU 2022-02 -

-

-

(1,711)

-

(1,711)

-



























Provision for loan losses 30,401

30,095

43,643

49,376

24,648

153,515

52,610 Provision for unfunded commitments (7,438)

(5,634)

1,873

346

8,246

(10,853)

19,226 Provision for other credit losses (11)

(2)

-

7

(4)

(6)

(139) Provision for credit losses 22,952

24,459

45,516

49,729

32,890

142,656

71,697



























Charge-offs 20,104

19,488

20,670

14,956

8,371

75,218

33,075 Recoveries 6,699

7,426

6,440

4,272

4,509

24,837

18,560 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 13,405

12,062

14,230

10,684

3,862

50,381

14,515



























Ending balance $ 348,727

$ 339,180

$ 326,783

$ 295,497

$ 258,163

$ 348,727

$ 258,163



























Allowance for loan losses $ 307,100

$ 290,104

$ 272,071

$ 242,658

$ 205,677

$ 307,100

$ 205,677 Allowance for unfunded commitments 41,558

48,996

54,630

52,757

52,411

41,558

52,411 Allowance for other credit losses 69

80

82

82

75

69

75 Total allowance for credit losses $ 348,727

$ 339,180

$ 326,783

$ 295,497

$ 258,163

$ 348,727

$ 258,163



























Net Charge-off Information

























Charge-offs

























Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 15,840

$ 16,519

$ 13,316

$ 12,233

$ 5,108

$ 57,908

$ 18,635 Consumer 2,785

948

2,052

1,140

1,136

6,925

4,926 Indirect automobile 20

36

65

34

86

155

265 Premium Finance 1,347

1,951

1,848

1,421

1,812

6,567

5,452 Real estate - construction and development -

-

-

-

27

-

27 Real estate - commercial and farmland 84

-

3,320

-

196

3,404

3,574 Real estate - residential 28

34

69

128

6

259

196 Total charge-offs 20,104

19,488

20,670

14,956

8,371

75,218

33,075 Recoveries

























Commercial, financial and agricultural 4,701

4,745

3,545

2,043

2,072

15,034

9,954 Consumer 130

203

194

297

217

824

882 Indirect automobile 177

158

225

216

229

776

1,045 Premium Finance 1,100

1,639

1,680

1,382

1,682

5,801

5,065 Real estate - construction and development 303

74

472

100

223

949

892 Real estate - commercial and farmland 90

371

61

44

48

566

225 Real estate - residential 198

236

263

190

38

887

497 Total recoveries 6,699

7,426

6,440

4,272

4,509

24,837

18,560 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 13,405

$ 12,062

$ 14,230

$ 10,684

$ 3,862

$ 50,381

$ 14,515



























Non-Performing Assets

























Nonaccrual portfolio loans $ 60,961

$ 53,806

$ 57,025

$ 68,028

$ 65,221

$ 60,961

$ 65,221 Other real estate owned 6,199

3,397

6,170

1,502

843

6,199

843 Repossessed assets 17

22

9

25

28

17

28 Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 16,988

11,891

13,424

15,792

17,865

16,988

17,865 Non-performing portfolio assets $ 84,165

$ 69,116

$ 76,628

$ 85,347

$ 83,957

$ 84,165

$ 83,957 Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans 90,156

80,752

69,655

74,999

69,587

90,156

69,587 Total non-performing assets $ 174,321

$ 149,868

$ 146,283

$ 160,346

$ 153,544

$ 174,321

$ 153,544



























Asset Quality Ratios

























Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets 0.33 %

0.27 %

0.30 %

0.33 %

0.34 %

0.33 %

0.34 % Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.69 %

0.58 %

0.57 %

0.61 %

0.61 %

0.69 %

0.61 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.26 %

0.23 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.08 %

0.25 %

0.08 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,688,929

$ 2,632,836

$ 2,718,831

$ 2,722,180

$ 2,679,403 Consumer 241,552

259,797

307,486

349,775

384,037 Indirect automobile 34,257

47,108

63,231

83,466

108,648 Mortgage warehouse 818,728

852,823

1,147,413

958,418

1,038,924 Municipal 492,668

497,093

510,410

505,515

509,151 Premium Finance 946,562

1,007,334

988,731

947,257

1,023,479 Real estate - construction and development 2,129,187

2,236,686

2,217,744

2,144,605

2,086,438 Real estate - commercial and farmland 8,059,754

7,865,389

7,815,779

7,721,732

7,604,868 Real estate - residential 4,857,666

4,802,013

4,702,134

4,564,923

4,420,305 Total loans $ 20,269,303

$ 20,201,079

$ 20,471,759

$ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253



















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grades 1 through 5 - Pass $ 19,846,731

$ 19,812,895

$ 20,114,816

$ 19,654,232

$ 19,513,726 Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 203,725

187,449

171,035

116,345

104,614 Grade 7 - Substandard 218,847

200,735

185,908

227,294

236,913 Grade 8 - Doubtful -

-

-

-

- Grade 9 - Loss -

-

-

-

- Total loans $ 20,269,303

$ 20,201,079

$ 20,471,759

$ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 924

$ -

$ 10,836 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 936,733

864,028

998,609

859,614

1,009,935

914,818

1,993,672 Debt securities - taxable 1,503,889

1,548,647

1,582,076

1,586,404

1,451,861

1,555,009

1,065,511 Debt securities - nontaxable 40,227

40,896

42,580

43,052

44,320

41,679

39,779 Other investments 87,678

101,517

117,020

131,044

83,730

109,175

58,170 Loans held for sale 405,080

464,452

577,606

490,295

371,952

484,070

718,599 Loans 20,252,773

20,371,689

20,164,938

19,820,749

19,212,560

20,154,321

17,521,461 Total Earning Assets $ 23,226,380

$ 23,391,229

$ 23,482,829

$ 22,931,158

$ 22,175,282

$ 23,259,072

$ 21,408,028



























Deposits

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,572,190

$ 6,655,191

$ 6,729,789

$ 7,136,373

$ 8,138,887

$ 6,771,464

$ 8,005,201 NOW accounts 3,760,992

3,661,701

3,949,850

4,145,991

3,621,454

3,878,034

3,675,586 MMDA 5,994,361

5,527,731

5,002,590

4,994,195

5,161,047

5,382,865

5,128,497 Savings accounts 817,075

915,678

1,009,749

1,005,614

1,010,966

936,454

1,005,752 Retail CDs 2,281,357

2,200,413

2,024,014

1,612,325

1,450,037

2,031,828

1,604,978 Brokered CDs 1,122,684

1,441,854

1,393,206

125,133

-

1,024,606

- Total Deposits 20,548,659

20,402,568

20,109,198

19,019,631

19,382,391

20,025,251

19,420,014 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase -

-

-

-

1

-

1,477 FHLB advances 538,096

943,855

1,408,855

1,968,811

918,228

1,210,242

279,409 Other borrowings 311,091

312,572

316,626

361,445

377,056

325,260

393,393 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 130,054

129,554

129,056

128,557

128,060

129,310

127,316 Total Non-Deposit Funding 979,241

1,385,981

1,854,537

2,458,813

1,423,345

1,664,812

801,595 Total Funding $ 21,527,900

$ 21,788,549

$ 21,963,735

$ 21,478,444

$ 20,805,736

$ 21,690,063

$ 20,221,609

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest Income

























Federal funds sold $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 8

$ -

$ 77 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 14,368

10,769

13,686

9,113

9,984

47,936

23,008 Debt securities - taxable 14,033

14,754

15,915

14,300

13,029

59,002

34,656 Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 413

418

430

429

454

1,690

1,489 Loans held for sale 6,846

7,460

8,398

7,007

5,519

29,711

29,699 Loans (TE) 297,501

298,102

284,471

265,802

245,603

1,145,876

808,826 Total Earning Assets $ 333,161

$ 331,503

$ 322,900

$ 296,651

$ 274,597

$ 1,284,215

$ 897,755



























Interest Expense

























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts $ 19,293

$ 17,255

$ 18,003

$ 15,033

$ 8,564

$ 69,584

$ 14,367 MMDA 54,002

45,683

35,224

27,809

20,683

162,718

33,143 Savings accounts 974

1,791

2,296

1,288

654

6,349

1,287 Retail CDs 22,257

19,013

14,751

7,629

3,170

63,650

7,308 Brokered CDs 15,223

19,257

17,813

1,423

-

53,716

- Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 111,749

102,999

88,087

53,182

33,071

356,017

56,105 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase -

-

-

-

-

-

4 FHLB advances 7,089

12,543

17,222

22,448

8,801

59,302

9,710 Other borrowings 3,798

3,821

3,902

5,349

4,953

16,870

19,209 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 3,477

3,439

3,201

3,085

2,680

13,202

7,832 Total Non-Deposit Funding 14,364

19,803

24,325

30,882

16,434

89,374

36,755 Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 126,113

$ 122,802

$ 112,412

$ 84,064

$ 49,505

$ 445,391

$ 92,860



























Net Interest Income (TE) $ 207,048

$ 208,701

$ 210,488

$ 212,587

$ 225,092

$ 838,824

$ 804,895

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold - %

- %

- %

- %

3.43 %

- %

0.71 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 6.09 %

4.94 %

5.50 %

4.30 %

3.92 %

5.24 %

1.15 % Debt securities - taxable 3.70 %

3.78 %

4.03 %

3.66 %

3.56 %

3.79 %

3.25 % Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 4.07 %

4.06 %

4.05 %

4.04 %

4.06 %

4.05 %

3.74 % Loans held for sale 6.71 %

6.37 %

5.83 %

5.80 %

5.89 %

6.14 %

4.13 % Loans (TE) 5.83 %

5.81 %

5.66 %

5.44 %

5.07 %

5.69 %

4.62 % Total Earning Assets 5.69 %

5.62 %

5.52 %

5.25 %

4.91 %

5.52 %

4.19 %



























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts 2.04 %

1.87 %

1.83 %

1.47 %

0.94 %

1.79 %

0.39 % MMDA 3.57 %

3.28 %

2.82 %

2.26 %

1.59 %

3.02 %

0.65 % Savings accounts 0.47 %

0.78 %

0.91 %

0.52 %

0.26 %

0.68 %

0.13 % Retail CDs 3.87 %

3.43 %

2.92 %

1.92 %

0.87 %

3.13 %

0.46 % Brokered CDs 5.38 %

5.30 %

5.13 %

4.61 %

- %

5.24 %

- % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3.17 %

2.97 %

2.64 %

1.82 %

1.17 %

2.69 %

0.49 % Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase - %

- %

- %

- %

- %

- %

0.27 % FHLB advances 5.23 %

5.27 %

4.90 %

4.62 %

3.80 %

4.90 %

3.48 % Other borrowings 4.84 %

4.85 %

4.94 %

6.00 %

5.21 %

5.19 %

4.88 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 10.61 %

10.53 %

9.95 %

9.73 %

8.30 %

10.21 %

6.15 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 5.82 %

5.67 %

5.26 %

5.09 %

4.58 %

5.37 %

4.59 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3.35 %

3.22 %

2.96 %

2.38 %

1.55 %

2.99 %

0.76 %



























Net Interest Spread 2.34 %

2.40 %

2.56 %

2.87 %

3.36 %

2.53 %

3.43 %



























Net Interest Margin(2) 3.54 %

3.54 %

3.60 %

3.76 %

4.03 %

3.61 %

3.76 %



























Total Cost of Funds(3) 2.32 %

2.24 %

2.05 %

1.59 %

0.94 %

2.05 %

0.46 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.







(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.







(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Non-GAAP Reconciliations





















































Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 65,934

$ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 269,105

$ 346,540



























Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges -

-

-

-

235

-

1,212 Gain on sale of MSR -

-

-

-

(1,672)

-

(1,356) Servicing right impairment (recovery) -

-

-

-

-

-

(21,824) Gain on BOLI proceeds -

-

-

(486)

-

(486)

(55) FDIC special assessment 11,566

-

-

-

-

11,566

- Natural disaster expenses -

-

-

-

-

-

151 (Gain) loss on bank premises (1,903)

-

-

-

-

(1,903)

(45) Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1) (2,029)

-

-

-

302

(2,029)

4,792 After tax adjustment items 7,634

-

-

(486)

(1,135)

7,148

(17,125) Adjusted net income $ 73,568

$ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 59,935

$ 81,086

$ 276,253

$ 329,415



























Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,014,793

68,994,247

69,034,763

69,322,664

69,395,224

69,104,158

69,419,721 Net income per diluted share $ 0.96

$ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.87

$ 1.18

$ 3.89

$ 4.99 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.07

$ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.86

$ 1.17

$ 4.00

$ 4.75



























Average assets $ 25,341,990

$ 25,525,913

$ 25,631,846

$ 25,115,927

$ 24,354,979

$ 25,404,873

$ 23,644,754 Return on average assets 1.03 %

1.25 %

0.98 %

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.06 %

1.47 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.15 %

1.25 %

0.98 %

0.97 %

1.32 %

1.09 %

1.39 %



























Average common equity $ 3,383,554

$ 3,324,960

$ 3,293,049

$ 3,250,289

$ 3,168,320

$ 3,313,361

$ 3,083,081 Average tangible common equity $ 2,277,810

$ 2,214,775

$ 2,178,323

$ 2,130,856

$ 2,039,094

$ 2,200,883

$ 1,947,222 Return on average common equity 7.73 %

9.56 %

7.63 %

7.54 %

10.30 %

8.12 %

11.24 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 12.81 %

14.35 %

11.53 %

11.41 %

15.78 %

12.55 %

16.92 %



























Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for the twelve months ended December 2022 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

























Total noninterest expense $ 149,011

$ 141,446

$ 148.403

$ 139,421

$ 135,061

$ 578,281

$ 560,655 Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges -

-

-

-

(235)

-

(1,212) FDIC special assessment (11,566)

-

-

-

-

(11,566)

- Natural disaster expenses -

-

-

-

-

-

(151) Gain (loss) on bank premises 1,903

-

-

-

-

1,903

45 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 139,348

$ 141,446

$ 148.403

$ 139,421

$ 134,826

$ 568,618

$ 559,337



























Total Revenue

























Net interest income $ 206,101

$ 207,751

$ 209,540

$ 211,652

$ 224,137

$ 835,044

$ 801,026 Noninterest income 56,248

63,181

67,349

56,050

48,348

242,828

284,424 Total revenue $ 262,349

$ 270,932

$ 276,889

$ 267,702

$ 272,485

$ 1,077,872

$ 1,085,450



























Adjusted Total Revenue

























Net interest income (TE) $ 207,048

$ 208,701

$ 210,488

$ 212,587

$ 225,092

$ 838,824

$ 804,895 Noninterest income 56,248

63,181

67,349

56,050

48,348

242,828

284,424 Total revenue (TE) 263,296

271,882

277,837

268,637

273,440

1,081,652

1,089,319 Adjustment items:

























(Gain) loss on securities 288

16

6

(6)

(3)

304

(203) Gain on sale of MSR -

-

-

-

(1,672)

-

(1,356) Gain on BOLI proceeds -

-

-

(486)

-

(486)

(55) Servicing right impairment (recovery) -

-

-

-

-

-

(21,824) Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 263,584

$ 271,898

$ 277,843

$ 268,145

$ 271,765

$ 1,081,470

$ 1,065,881



























Efficiency ratio 56.80 %

52.21 %

53.60 %

52.08 %

49.57 %

53.65 %

51.65 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 52.87 %

52.02 %

53.41 %

51.99 %

49.61 %

52.58 %

52.48 %



























Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,426,747

$ 3,347,069

$ 3,284,630

$ 3,253,195

$ 3,197,400

$ 3,426,747

$ 3,197,400 Less:

























Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646 Other intangibles, net 87,949

92,375

96,800

101,488

106,194

87,949

106,194 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,323,152

$ 2,239,048

$ 2,172,184

$ 2,136,061

$ 2,075,560

$ 2,323,152

$ 2,075,560



























Period end number of shares 69,053,341

69,138,461

69,139,783

69,373,863

69,369,050

69,053,341

69,369,050 Book value per share (period end) $ 49.62

$ 48.41

$ 47.51

$ 46.89

$ 46.09

$ 49.62

$ 46.09 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 33.64

$ 32.38

$ 31.42

$ 30.79

$ 29.92

$ 33.64

$ 29.92

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Table 9D

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,426,747

$ 3,347,069

$ 3,284,630

$ 3,253,195

$ 3,197,400

$ 3,426,747

$ 3,197,400 Less:

























Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646 Other intangibles, net 87,949

92,375

96,800

101,488

106,194

87,949

106,194 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,323,152

$ 2,239,048

$ 2,172,184

$ 2,136,061

$ 2,075,560

$ 2,323,152

$ 2,075,560



























Total assets $ 25,203,699

$ 25,697,830

$ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 25,203,699

$ 25,053,286 Less:

























Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646 Other intangibles, net 87,949

92,375

96,800

101,488

106,194

87,949

106,194 Total tangible assets $ 24,100,104

$ 24,589,809

$ 24,688,172

$ 24,971,250

$ 23,931,446

$ 24,100,104

$ 23,931,446



























Equity to Assets 13.60 %

13.02 %

12.73 %

12.47 %

12.76 %

13.60 %

12.76 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 9.64 %

9.11 %

8.80 %

8.55 %

8.67 %

9.64 %

8.67 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Banking Division

























Net interest income $ 166,114

$ 167,595

$ 171,441

$ 175,328

$ 185,909

$ 680,478

$ 646,283 Provision for credit losses 21,194

20,833

40,831

47,140

35,946

129,998

61,898 Noninterest income 24,069

26,245

24,652

23,898

23,448

98,864

91,550 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 55,687

56,226

55,196

56,442

52,296

223,551

196,823 Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,865

11,437

11,175

11,606

11,482

46,083

45,081 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 12,540

11,786

11,898

11,797

11,085

48,021

43,957 Other noninterest expenses 33,089

20,274

27,643

19,023

21,811

100,029

85,953 Total noninterest expense 113,181

99,723

105,912

98,868

96,674

417,684

371,814 Income before income tax expense 55,808

73,284

49,350

53,218

76,737

231,660

304,121 Income tax expense 17,206

18,283

13,312

12,848

16,545

61,649

75,367 Net income $ 38,602

$ 55,001

$ 36,038

$ 40,370

$ 60,192

$ 170,011

$ 228,754



























Retail Mortgage Division

























Net interest income $ 24,053

$ 22,805

$ 21,417

$ 20,027

$ 19,837

$ 88,302

$ 79,194 Provision for credit losses 1,005

2,399

3,278

2,853

(2,778)

9,535

12,351 Noninterest income 30,588

35,691

39,808

31,058

24,011

137,145

182,039 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 16,996

21,231

21,930

20,160

19,164

80,317

107,810 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,210

1,182

1,224

1,283

1,242

4,899

5,579 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,318

1,052

1,397

1,069

1,203

4,836

4,580 Other noninterest expenses 11,634

12,153

11,859

11,747

11,126

47,393

48,224 Total noninterest expense 31,158

35,618

36,410

34,259

32,735

137,445

166,193 Income before income tax expense 22,478

20,479

21,537

13,973

13,891

78,467

82,689 Income tax expense 4,720

4,301

4,523

2,934

2,916

16,478

17,364 Net income $ 17,758

$ 16,178

$ 17,014

$ 11,039

$ 10,975

$ 61,989

$ 65,325



























Warehouse Lending Division

























Net interest income $ 5,965

$ 6,008

$ 6,166

$ 5,700

$ 6,601

$ 23,839

$ 26,727 Provision for credit losses (68)

(589)

411

(194)

117

(440)

(1,074) Noninterest income 929

662

1,404

480

579

3,475

4,537 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 296

924

772

802

427

2,794

1,973 Occupancy and equipment expenses 3

1

-

1

1

5

4 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 51

30

44

46

49

171

187 Other noninterest expenses 229

219

223

202

191

873

830 Total noninterest expense 579

1,174

1,039

1,051

668

3,843

2,994 Income before income tax expense 6,383

6,085

6,120

5,323

6,395

23,911

29,344 Income tax expense 1,340

1,278

1,285

1,118

1,342

5,021

6,162 Net income $ 5,043

$ 4,807

$ 4,835

$ 4,205

$ 5,053

$ 18,890

$ 23,182

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 SBA Division

























Net interest income $ 2,168

$ 1,962

$ 2,331

$ 1,957

$ 2,491

$ 8,418

$ 14,724 Provision for credit losses 794

1,677

424

(104)

265

2,791

(349) Noninterest income 653

579

1,476

605

302

3,313

6,265 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,014

1,209

1,316

1,309

1,306

4,848

5,305 Occupancy and equipment expenses 36

36

40

37

98

149

360 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 19

32

46

37

30

134

116 Other noninterest expenses (189)

157

333

422

368

723

1,387 Total noninterest expense 880

1,434

1,735

1,805

1,802

5,854

7,168 Income before income tax expense 1,147

(570)

1,648

861

726

3,086

14,170 Income tax expense 241

(120)

346

181

153

648

2,976 Net income $ 906

$ (450)

$ 1,302

$ 680

$ 573

$ 2,438

$ 11,194



























Premium Finance Division

























Net interest income $ 7,801

$ 9,381

$ 8,185

$ 8,640

$ 9,299

$ 34,007

$ 34,098 Provision for credit losses 27

139

572

34

(660)

772

(1,129) Noninterest income 9

4

9

9

8

31

33 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,973

2,308

2,122

2,197

2,003

8,600

7,808 Occupancy and equipment expenses 83

89

83

59

82

314

337 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 100

73

66

85

119

324

388 Other noninterest expenses 1,057

1,027

1,036

1,097

978

4,217

3,953 Total noninterest expense 3,213

3,497

3,307

3,438

3,182

13,455

12,486 Income before income tax expense 4,570

5,749

4,315

5,177

6,785

19,811

22,774 Income tax expense 945

1,170

869

1,050

1,357

4,034

4,689 Net income $ 3,625

$ 4,579

$ 3,446

$ 4,127

$ 5,428

$ 15,777

$ 18,085



























Total Consolidated

























Net interest income $ 206,101

$ 207,751

$ 209,540

$ 211,652

$ 224,137

$ 835,044

$ 801,026 Provision for credit losses 22,952

24,459

45,516

49,729

32,890

142,656

71,697 Noninterest income 56,248

63,181

67,349

56,050

48,348

242,828

284,424 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 75,966

81,898

81,336

80,910

75,196

320,110

319,719 Occupancy and equipment expenses 13,197

12,745

12,522

12,986

12,905

51,450

51,361 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 14,028

12,973

13,451

13,034

12,486

53,486

49,228 Other noninterest expenses 45,820

33,830

41,094

32,491

34,474

153,235

140,347 Total noninterest expense 149,011

141,446

148,403

139,421

135,061

578,281

560,655 Income before income tax expense 90,386

105,027

82,970

78,552

104,534

356,935

453,098 Income tax expense 24,452

24,912

20,335

18,131

22,313

87,830

106,558 Net income $ 65,934

$ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 269,105

$ 346,540

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp