First Financial Bancorp.: First Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.60 ; $0.62 on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 1.31%; 1.37% on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 4.26%; 7 bp decrease from linked quarter
  • Loan growth of $286.4 million ; 10.7% on an annualized basis
  • Average deposit balances increased 12.9% on an annualized basis
  • Credit trends stable to improving in the quarter
  • Tangible Book Value increased $1.47, or 13.5% from linked quarter
  • Quarterly dividend of $0.23 approved by Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $56.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $63.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $2.69 compared to $2.30 for the same period in 2022.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.31% while return on average tangible common equity was 21.36%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.48% and return on average tangible common equity of 23.60%(1) in the third quarter of 2023.

Fourth quarter 2023 highlights include:

  • Net interest margin of 4.21%, or 4.26% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
    • 7 bp decrease to 4.26% from 4.33% in the third quarter due to increasing funding costs
    • Higher asset yields and earning asset mix significantly offset 31 bp increase in cost of deposits
    • Average deposit balances increased $415.7 million with growth in money market accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, retail CDs and brokered CD's offsetting declines in noninterest bearing checking and savings accounts
  • Noninterest income of $47.0 million, or $47.6 million as adjusted(1)
    • Bannockburn income of $8.7 million included $4.6 million loss on a trade; loss was offset by lower noninterest expenses
    • Strong leasing business income of $12.9 million
    • Higher other noninterest income driven by increase in syndication fees
    • Adjusted(1) $0.6 million for losses on investment securities and other items not expected to recur
  • Noninterest expenses of $119.1 million, or $116.8 million as adjusted(1)
    • $2.9 million decrease from linked quarter driven primarily by lower employee costs and marketing expenses
    • Fourth quarter adjustments(1) include $0.9 million FDIC special assessment and other costs not expected to recur such as acquisition, severance and branch consolidation costs
    • Efficiency ratio of 59.3%; 58.0% as adjusted(1)

______________________________________________________________________________
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

  • Accelerating loan growth during the quarter
    • Loan balances increased $286.4 million compared to the third quarter
    • Growth of 10.7% on an annualized basis
    • CRE, specialty lending, residential mortgages and finance leases drove quarterly growth
  • Robust deposit growth during the quarter
    • Total deposits increased $445.2 million, or 3.4%, from linked quarter
    • Average deposit balances increased $415.7 million with growth in money market accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, retail CDs and brokered CD's offsetting declines in noninterest bearing checking and savings accounts
  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $159.9 million ; Total quarterly provision expense of $10.2 million
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $141.4 million ; decreased 7 bps to 1.29% of total loans
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $18.4 million ; increased $1.4 million from linked quarter
    • Provision expense driven by net charge-offs and loan growth; Classified assets were stable at $141.0 million
    • Annualized net charge-offs were 46 bps of total loans and included $9.2 million related to a single relationship that was previously reserved for
  • Capital ratios remain solid
    • Total capital ratio increased 24 bps to 13.75%
    • Tier 1 common equity increased 25 bps to 11.85%
    • Tangible common equity increased 67 bps to 7.17%(1); 9.05%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
    • Tangible book value per share of $12.38 (1); 13.5% increase from linked quarter

Additionally, the board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 .

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "I am pleased with our fourth quarter performance. Adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.62, which resulted in an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.37% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity ratio of 22.2%. As expected, rising funding costs outpaced our asset yields, however our net interest margin remained very strong at 4.26%. Additionally, balance sheet trends were positive during the quarter, with loans increasing $286 million, or 11% on an annualized basis, and average deposits increasing $416 million, or 13% on an annualized basis."

Mr. Brown continued, "Noninterest income and expenses were both lower than we expected during the quarter. The decline in noninterest income included a $4.6 million loss on a trade at Bannockburn, however excluding this loss, foreign exchange income was within our range of expectations. Leasing income also declined during the period due to lower end of term fees and lease originations shifting to a greater mix of finance leases. While this shift increased interest income and the net interest margin, it resulted in lower noninterest income during the period. Noninterest expenses declined for the quarter primarily due to lower incentive compensation, which is tied directly to noninterest income."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality, "Asset quality was stable for the quarter with underlying credit trends improving. Net charge-offs were 46 basis points during the quarter and were driven by a relationship that included borrower fraud . This loan had been on non-accrual for most of the year and was almost fully reserved coming into the fourth quarter. Additionally, nonperforming assets declined by 12% to 0.38% of total assets and classified asset balances were relatively unchanged from the third quarter."

Mr. Brown discussed full year results, "2023 was a record year for First Financial. Adjusted(1) earnings per share increased 17% from the prior year to $2.77, while adjusted(1) return on assets was 1.55%, adjusted (1) return on tangible common equity was 25.4% and our adjusted(1) efficiency ratio was 56%. Total revenue of $840.2 million was the highest in the Company's history, increasing 18.5% over the prior year. Our balance sheet responded favorably to the interest rate environment, resulting in a 21% increase in net interest income. Additionally, record years from wealth management and Summit drove a 12% increase in noninterest income."

Mr. Brown continued, "We are extremely pleased with the performance of our balance sheet during 2023, especially given the turmoil in the banking industry in the first half of the year. Loan production was solid, exceeding 6% in balance growth, while average deposit balances increased 2.4% compared to the prior year. We are also very happy with the 122 basis point expansion in the tangible common equity ratio and 24% increase in tangible book value per share for the year."

Mr. Brown commented on full year asset quality, "Asset quality trends were elevated during the year. Net charge-offs increased to 33 basis points for 2023, after we achieved a record low of 6 basis points in 2022. This increase was driven by two large relationships, as well as the loss on the sale of a small portfolio of ICRE loans. Non-performing assets to total assets ended the year at 38 basis points. We believe we are well positioned to manage the coming year and we are cautiously optimistic regarding asset quality in 2024."

Mr. Brown concluded, "Finally, I'd like to commend our associates for their exemplary performance in 2023. They were client focused and executed at a very high level despite the industry uncertainty earlier in the year. During the year we have strengthened our team with the addition of talent in Wealth Management and in expansion markets, including Chicago, IL, Evansville, IN and Cleveland, OH. I'm extremely proud of the work our team accomplished in 2023 and believe we are positioned to have sustained success in 2024 and beyond."

Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter 2023 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information
First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time . Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (888) 550-5723 (U.S. toll free) or (646) 960-0471 (U.S. local), access code 5048068. The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (800) 770-2030 (U.S. toll free), (647) 362-9199 (U.S. local), access code 5048068. The recording will be available until February 9, 2024. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website atwww.bankatfirst.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website
This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'believes,' 'anticipates,' "likely," "expected," "estimated," 'intends' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

  • economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
  • future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
  • the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
  • Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
  • mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
  • the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
  • changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
  • the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
  • our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
  • financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
  • the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
  • our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $17.5 billion in assets, $10.9 billion in loans, $13.4 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. The Company operated 130 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2023, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended,


Twelve months ended,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


2023


2023


2023


2023


2022


2023


2022

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS














Net income

$ 56,732


$ 63,061


$ 65,667


$ 70,403


$ 69,086


$ 255,863


$ 217,612

Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.60


$ 0.67


$ 0.70


$ 0.75


$ 0.74


$ 2.72


$ 2.33

Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.60


$ 0.66


$ 0.69


$ 0.74


$ 0.73


$ 2.69


$ 2.30

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.92


$ 0.92















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.31 %


1.48 %


1.55 %


1.69 %


1.63 %


1.51 %


1.33 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.50 %


11.62 %


12.32 %


13.71 %


13.64 %


12.01 %


10.34 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

21.36 %


23.60 %


25.27 %


29.02 %


29.93 %


24.72 %


21.62 %















Net interest margin

4.21 %


4.28 %


4.43 %


4.51 %


4.43 %


4.36 %


3.73 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)

4.26 %


4.33 %


4.48 %


4.55 %


4.47 %


4.40 %


3.77 %















Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

12.94 %


12.49 %


12.54 %


12.53 %


12.01 %


12.94 %


12.01 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:














Ending tangible assets (1)

7.17 %


6.50 %


6.56 %


6.47 %


5.95 %


7.17 %


5.95 %

Risk-weighted assets (1)

8.90 %


7.88 %


8.03 %


7.87 %


7.32 %


8.90 %


7.32 %















Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

12.52 %


12.70 %


12.60 %


12.29 %


11.98 %


12.53 %


12.85 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of














average tangible assets (1)

6.57 %


6.69 %


6.57 %


6.21 %


5.84 %


6.51 %


6.59 %















Book value per share

$ 23.84


$ 22.39


$ 22.52


$ 22.29


$ 21.51


$ 23.84


$ 21.51

Tangible book value per share (1)

$ 12.38


$ 10.91


$ 11.02


$ 10.76


$ 9.97


$ 12.38


$ 9.97















Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)

11.85 %


11.60 %


11.34 %


11.00 %


10.83 %


11.85 %


10.83 %

Tier 1 ratio (3)

12.19 %


11.94 %


11.68 %


11.34 %


11.17 %


12.19 %


11.17 %

Total capital ratio (3)

13.75 %


13.51 %


13.44 %


13.11 %


13.09 %


13.75 %


13.09 %

Leverage ratio (3)

9.70 %


9.59 %


9.33 %


9.03 %


8.89 %


9.70 %


8.89 %















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS














Loans (4)

$ 10,751,028


$ 10,623,734


$ 10,513,505


$ 10,373,302


$ 10,059,119


$ 10,566,587


$ 9,574,965

Investment securities

3,184,408


3,394,237


3,560,453


3,635,317


3,705,304


3,442,233


4,032,046

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

548,153


386,173


329,584


318,026


372,054


396,089


314,552

Total earning assets

$ 14,483,589


$ 14,404,144


$ 14,403,542


$ 14,326,645


$ 14,136,477


$ 14,404,909


$ 13,921,563

Total assets

$ 17,124,955


$ 16,951,389


$ 16,968,055


$ 16,942,999


$ 16,767,598


$ 16,997,223


$ 16,382,730

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,368,024


$ 3,493,305


$ 3,663,419


$ 3,954,915


$ 4,225,192


$ 3,617,961


$ 4,196,735

Interest-bearing deposits

9,834,819


9,293,860


9,050,464


8,857,226


8,407,114


9,261,866


8,383,529

Total deposits

$ 13,202,843


$ 12,787,165


$ 12,713,883


$ 12,812,141


$ 12,632,306


$ 12,879,827


$ 12,580,264

Borrowings

$ 1,083,954


$ 1,403,071


$ 1,523,699


$ 1,434,338


$ 1,489,088


$ 1,360,420


$ 1,177,013

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,144,482


$ 2,153,601


$ 2,137,765


$ 2,082,210


$ 2,009,564


$ 2,129,751


$ 2,105,339















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS













Allowance to ending loans

1.29 %


1.36 %


1.41 %


1.36 %


1.29 %


1.29 %


1.29 %

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

215.10 %


193.75 %


276.70 %


409.46 %


464.58 %


215.10 %


464.58 %

Allowance to nonperforming loans

215.10 %


193.75 %


276.70 %


409.46 %


335.94 %


215.10 %


335.94 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.60 %


0.70 %


0.51 %


0.33 %


0.38 %


0.60 %


0.38 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.60 %


0.70 %


0.51 %


0.33 %


0.28 %


0.60 %


0.28 %

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.60 %


0.71 %


0.51 %


0.33 %


0.39 %


0.60 %


0.39 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.38 %


0.44 %


0.32 %


0.21 %


0.23 %


0.38 %


0.23 %

Classified assets to total assets

0.80 %


0.82 %


0.81 %


0.94 %


0.75 %


0.80 %


0.75 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.46 %


0.61 %


0.22 %


0.00 %


(0.01) %


0.33 %


0.06 %


(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(3) December 31, 2023 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended,


Twelve months ended,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


2023


2022


% Change


2023


2022


% Change

Interest income












Loans and leases, including fees

$ 197,416


$ 152,299


29.6 %


$ 743,770


$ 458,742


62.1 %

Investment securities












Taxable

30,294


30,248


0.2 %


125,520


102,314


22.7 %

Tax-exempt

3,402


4,105


(17.1) %


13,901


18,466


(24.7) %

Total investment securities interest

33,696


34,353


(1.9) %


139,421


120,780


15.4 %

Other earning assets

7,325


3,262


124.6 %


19,813


5,484


261.3 %

Total interest income

238,437


189,914


25.5 %


903,004


585,006


54.4 %













Interest expense












Deposits

69,193


16,168


328.0 %


202,010


28,140


617.9 %

Short-term borrowings

10,277


11,091


(7.3) %


53,378


19,132


179.0 %

Long-term borrowings

5,202


4,759


9.3 %


19,846


18,591


6.8 %

Total interest expense

84,672


32,018


164.5 %


275,234


65,863


317.9 %

Net interest income

153,765


157,896


(2.6) %


627,770


519,143


20.9 %

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

8,804


8,689


1.3 %


43,074


6,731


539.9 %

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

1,426


1,341


6.3 %


33


4,982


(99.3) %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

143,535


147,866


(2.9) %


584,663


507,430


15.2 %













Noninterest income












Service charges on deposit accounts

6,846


6,406


6.9 %


27,289


28,062


(2.8) %

Wealth management fees

6,091


5,648


7.8 %


26,081


23,506


11.0 %

Bankcard income

3,349


3,736


(10.4) %


14,039


14,380


(2.4) %

Client derivative fees

711


1,822


(61.0) %


5,155


5,441


(5.3) %

Foreign exchange income

8,730


19,592


(55.4) %


54,051


54,965


(1.7) %

Leasing business income

12,856


11,124


15.6 %


51,322


31,574


62.5 %

Net gains from sales of loans

2,957


2,206


34.0 %


13,217


15,048


(12.2) %

Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

(851)


(393)


116.5 %


(1,258)


(569)


121.1 %

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

202


1,315


(84.6) %


206


(639)


(132.2) %

Other

6,102


4,579


33.3 %


22,320


17,873


24.9 %

Total noninterest income

46,993


56,035


(16.1) %


212,422


189,641


12.0 %













Noninterest expenses












Salaries and employee benefits

70,637


73,621


(4.1) %


292,731


269,368


8.7 %

Net occupancy

5,890


5,434


8.4 %


22,990


22,208


3.5 %

Furniture and equipment

3,523


3,234


8.9 %


13,543


13,224


2.4 %

Data processing

8,488


8,567


(0.9) %


35,852


33,662


6.5 %

Marketing

2,087


2,198


(5.1) %


9,647


8,744


10.3 %

Communication

707


690


2.5 %


2,729


2,683


1.7 %

Professional services

3,148


3,015


4.4 %


9,926


9,734


2.0 %

State intangible tax

984


974


1.0 %


3,914


4,285


(8.7) %

FDIC assessments

3,651


2,173


68.0 %


11,948


7,194


66.1 %

Intangible amortization

2,601


2,573


1.1 %


10,402


11,185


(7.0) %

Leasing business expense

8,955


6,061


47.7 %


32,500


20,363


59.6 %

Other

8,466


15,902


(46.8) %


32,307


52,699


(38.7) %

Total noninterest expenses

119,137


124,442


(4.3) %


478,489


455,349


5.1 %

Income before income taxes

71,391


79,459


(10.2) %


318,596


241,722


31.8 %

Income tax expense (benefit)

14,659


10,373


41.3 %


62,733


24,110


160.2 %

Net income

$ 56,732


$ 69,086


(17.9) %


$ 255,863


$ 217,612


17.6 %













ADDITIONAL DATA












Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.60


$ 0.74




$ 2.72


$ 2.33



Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.60


$ 0.73




$ 2.69


$ 2.30



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.23


$ 0.23




$ 0.92


$ 0.92















Return on average assets

1.31 %


1.63 %




1.51 %


1.33 %



Return on average shareholders' equity

10.50 %


13.64 %




12.01 %


10.34 %















Interest income

$ 238,437


$ 189,914


25.5 %


$ 903,004


$ 585,006


54.4 %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,672


1,553


7.7 %


6,356


6,357


0.0 %

Interest income - tax equivalent

240,109


191,467


25.4 %


909,360


591,363


53.8 %

Interest expense

84,672


32,018


164.5 %


275,234


65,863


317.9 %

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 155,437


$ 159,449


(2.5) %


$ 634,126


$ 525,500


20.7 %













Net interest margin

4.21 %


4.43 %




4.36 %


3.73 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.26 %


4.47 %




4.40 %


3.77 %















Full-time equivalent employees

2,129


2,070





















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)














2023


Fourth


Third


Second


First


Year to


% Change


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Date


Linked Qtr.

Interest income












Loans and leases, including fees

$ 197,416


$ 192,261


$ 184,387


$ 169,706


$ 743,770


2.7 %

Investment securities












Taxable

30,294


31,297


32,062


31,867


125,520


(3.2) %

Tax-exempt

3,402


3,522


3,513


3,464


13,901


(3.4) %

Total investment securities interest

33,696


34,819


35,575


35,331


139,421


(3.2) %

Other earning assets

7,325


5,011


3,933


3,544


19,813


46.2 %

Total interest income

238,437


232,091


223,895


208,581


903,004


2.7 %













Interest expense












Deposits

69,193


57,069


44,292


31,456


202,010


21.2 %

Short-term borrowings

10,277


14,615


15,536


12,950


53,378


(29.7) %

Long-term borrowings

5,202


4,952


4,835


4,857


19,846


5.0 %

Total interest expense

84,672


76,636


64,663


49,263


275,234


10.5 %

Net interest income

153,765


155,455


159,232


159,318


627,770


(1.1) %

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

8,804


12,907


12,719


8,644


43,074


(31.8) %

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

1,426


(1,234)


(1,994)


1,835


33


(215.6) %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

143,535


143,782


148,507


148,839


584,663


(0.2) %













Noninterest income












Service charges on deposit accounts

6,846


6,957


6,972


6,514


27,289


(1.6) %

Wealth management fees

6,091


6,943


6,713


6,334


26,081


(12.3) %

Bankcard income

3,349


3,406


3,692


3,592


14,039


(1.7) %

Client derivative fees

711


1,612


1,827


1,005


5,155


(55.9) %

Foreign exchange income

8,730


13,384


15,039


16,898


54,051


(34.8) %

Leasing business income

12,856


14,537


10,265


13,664


51,322


(11.6) %

Net gains from sales of loans

2,957


4,086


3,839


2,335


13,217


(27.6) %

Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

(851)


(4)


(384)


(19)


(1,258)


N/M

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

202


(54)


(82)


140


206


474.1 %

Other

6,102


5,761


5,377


5,080


22,320


5.9 %

Total noninterest income

46,993


56,628


53,258


55,543


212,422


(17.0) %













Noninterest expenses












Salaries and employee benefits

70,637


75,641


74,199


72,254


292,731


(6.6) %

Net occupancy

5,890


5,809


5,606


5,685


22,990


1.4 %

Furniture and equipment

3,523


3,341


3,362


3,317


13,543


5.4 %

Data processing

8,488


8,473


9,871


9,020


35,852


0.2 %

Marketing

2,087


2,598


2,802


2,160


9,647


(19.7) %

Communication

707


744


644


634


2,729


(5.0) %

Professional services

3,148


2,524


2,308


1,946


9,926


24.7 %

State intangible tax

984


981


964


985


3,914


0.3 %

FDIC assessments

3,651


2,665


2,806


2,826


11,948


37.0 %

Intangible amortization

2,601


2,600


2,601


2,600


10,402


0.0 %

Leasing business expense

8,955


8,877


6,730


7,938


32,500


0.9 %

Other

8,466


7,791


8,722


7,328


32,307


8.7 %

Total noninterest expenses

119,137


122,044


120,615


116,693


478,489


(2.4) %

Income before income taxes

71,391


78,366


81,150


87,689


318,596


(8.9) %

Income tax expense (benefit)

14,659


15,305


15,483


17,286


62,733


(4.2) %

Net income

$ 56,732


$ 63,061


$ 65,667


$ 70,403


$ 255,863


(10.0) %













ADDITIONAL DATA












Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.60


$ 0.67


$ 0.70


$ 0.75


$ 2.72



Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.60


$ 0.66


$ 0.69


$ 0.74


$ 2.69



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.92















Return on average assets

1.31 %


1.48 %


1.55 %


1.69 %


1.51 %



Return on average shareholders' equity

10.50 %


11.62 %


12.32 %


13.71 %


12.01 %















Interest income

$ 238,437


$ 232,091


$ 223,895


$ 208,581


$ 903,004


2.7 %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,672


1,659


1,601


1,424


6,356


0.8 %

Interest income - tax equivalent

240,109


233,750


225,496


210,005


909,360


2.7 %

Interest expense

84,672


76,636


64,663


49,263


275,234


10.5 %

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 155,437


$ 157,114


$ 160,833


$ 160,742


$ 634,126


(1.1) %













Net interest margin

4.21 %


4.28 %


4.43 %


4.51 %


4.36 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.26 %


4.33 %


4.48 %


4.55 %


4.40 %















Full-time equivalent employees

2,129


2,121


2,193


2,066

















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












2022


Fourth


Third


Second


First


Full


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Year

Interest income










Loans and leases, including fees

$ 152,299


$ 122,170


$ 97,091


$ 87,182


$ 458,742

Investment securities










Taxable

30,248


26,331


23,639


22,096


102,314

Tax-exempt

4,105


5,014


4,916


4,431


18,466

Total investment securities interest

34,353


31,345


28,555


26,527


120,780

Other earning assets

3,262


1,597


505


120


5,484

Total interest income

189,914


155,112


126,151


113,829


585,006











Interest expense










Deposits

16,168


6,386


2,963


2,623


28,140

Short-term borrowings

11,091


6,158


1,566


317


19,132

Long-term borrowings

4,759


4,676


4,612


4,544


18,591

Total interest expense

32,018


17,220


9,141


7,484


65,863

Net interest income

157,896


137,892


117,010


106,345


519,143

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

8,689


7,898


(4,267)


(5,589)


6,731

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

1,341


386


3,481


(226)


4,982

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

147,866


129,608


117,796


112,160


507,430











Noninterest income










Service charges on deposit accounts

6,406


6,279


7,648


7,729


28,062

Wealth management fees

5,648


5,487


6,311


6,060


23,506

Bankcard income

3,736


3,484


3,823


3,337


14,380

Client derivative fees

1,822


1,447


1,369


803


5,441

Foreign exchange income

19,592


11,752


13,470


10,151


54,965

Leasing business income

11,124


7,127


7,247


6,076


31,574

Net gains from sales of loans

2,206


3,729


5,241


3,872


15,048

Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

(393)


(179)


0


3


(569)

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

1,315


(701)


(1,054)


(199)


(639)

Other

4,579


4,109


5,723


3,462


17,873

Total noninterest income

56,035


42,534


49,778


41,294


189,641











Noninterest expenses










Salaries and employee benefits

73,621


66,808


64,992


63,947


269,368

Net occupancy

5,434


5,669


5,359


5,746


22,208

Furniture and equipment

3,234


3,222


3,201


3,567


13,224

Data processing

8,567


8,497


8,334


8,264


33,662

Marketing

2,198


2,523


2,323


1,700


8,744

Communication

690


657


670


666


2,683

Professional services

3,015


2,346


2,214


2,159


9,734

State intangible tax

974


1,090


1,090


1,131


4,285

FDIC assessments

2,173


1,885


1,677


1,459


7,194

Intangible amortization

2,573


2,783


2,915


2,914


11,185

Leasing business expense

6,061


5,746


4,687


3,869


20,363

Other

15,902


23,842


5,572


7,383


52,699

Total noninterest expenses

124,442


125,068


103,034


102,805


455,349

Income before income taxes

79,459


47,074


64,540


50,649


241,722

Income tax expense (benefit)

10,373


(8,631)


13,020


9,348


24,110

Net income

$ 69,086


$ 55,705


$ 51,520


$ 41,301


$ 217,612











ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.74


$ 0.60


$ 0.55


$ 0.44


$ 2.33

Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.73


$ 0.59


$ 0.55


$ 0.44


$ 2.30

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.92











Return on average assets

1.63 %


1.35 %


1.28 %


1.03 %


1.33 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.64 %


10.58 %


9.84 %


7.53 %


10.34 %











Interest income

$ 189,914


$ 155,112


$ 126,151


$ 113,829


$ 585,006

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,553


1,712


1,625


1,467


6,357

Interest income - tax equivalent

191,467


156,824


127,776


115,296


591,363

Interest expense

32,018


17,220


9,141


7,484


65,863

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 159,449


$ 139,604


$ 118,635


$ 107,812


$ 525,500











Net interest margin

4.43 %


3.93 %


3.41 %


3.11 %


3.73 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.47 %


3.98 %


3.45 %


3.16 %


3.77 %











Full-time equivalent employees

2,070


2,072


2,096


2,050













(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)
















Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


% Change


% Change


2023


2023


2023


2023


2022


Linked Qtr.


Comp Qtr.

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$ 213,059


$ 220,335


$ 217,385


$ 199,835


$ 207,501


(3.3) %


2.7 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

792,960


452,867


485,241


305,465


388,182


75.1 %


104.3 %

Investment securities available-for-sale

3,021,126


3,044,361


3,249,404


3,384,949


3,409,648


(0.8) %


(11.4) %

Investment securities held-to-maturity

80,321


81,236


82,372


83,070


84,021


(1.1) %


(4.4) %

Other investments

129,945


133,725


141,892


143,606


143,160


(2.8) %


(9.2) %

Loans held for sale

9,213


12,391


15,267


9,280


7,918


(25.6) %


16.4 %

Loans and leases














Commercial and industrial

3,501,221


3,420,873


3,433,162


3,449,289


3,410,272


2.3 %


2.7 %

Lease financing

474,817


399,973


360,801


273,898


236,124


18.7 %


101.1 %

Construction real estate

564,832


578,824


536,464


525,906


512,050


(2.4) %


10.3 %

Commercial real estate

4,080,939


3,992,654


4,048,460


4,056,627


4,052,759


2.2 %


0.7 %

Residential real estate

1,333,674


1,293,470


1,221,484


1,145,069


1,092,265


3.1 %


22.1 %

Home equity

758,676


743,991


728,711


724,672


733,791


2.0 %


3.4 %

Installment

159,078


160,648


165,216


204,372


209,895


(1.0) %


(24.2) %

Credit card

59,939


56,386


55,911


53,552


51,815


6.3 %


15.7 %

Total loans

10,933,176


10,646,819


10,550,209


10,433,385


10,298,971


2.7 %


6.2 %

Less:














Allowance for credit losses

(141,433)


(145,201)


(148,646)


(141,591)


(132,977)


(2.6) %


6.4 %

Net loans

10,791,743


10,501,618


10,401,563


10,291,794


10,165,994


2.8 %


6.2 %

Premises and equipment

194,740


192,572


192,077


188,959


189,080


1.1 %


3.0 %

Operating leases

153,214


136,883


132,272


153,986


91,738


11.9 %


67.0 %

Goodwill

1,005,868


1,005,868


1,005,828


1,005,738


1,001,507


0.0 %


0.4 %

Other intangibles

83,949


86,378


88,662


91,169


93,919


(2.8) %


(10.6) %

Accrued interest and other assets

1,056,762


1,186,618


1,078,186


1,076,033


1,220,648


(10.9) %


(13.4) %

Total Assets

$ 17,532,900


$ 17,054,852


$ 17,090,149


$ 16,933,884


$ 17,003,316


2.8 %


3.1 %















LIABILITIES














Deposits














Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,993,219


$ 2,880,617


$ 2,919,472


$ 2,761,811


$ 3,037,153


3.9 %


(1.4) %

Savings

4,331,228


4,023,455


3,785,445


3,746,403


3,828,139


7.6 %


13.1 %

Time

2,718,390


2,572,909


2,484,780


2,336,368


1,700,705


5.7 %


59.8 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

10,042,837


9,476,981


9,189,697


8,844,582


8,565,997


6.0 %


17.2 %

Noninterest-bearing

3,317,960


3,438,572


3,605,181


3,830,102


4,135,180


(3.5) %


(19.8) %

Total deposits

13,360,797


12,915,553


12,794,878


12,674,684


12,701,177


3.4 %


5.2 %

FHLB short-term borrowings

800,000


755,000


1,050,300


1,089,400


1,130,000


6.0 %


(29.2) %

Other

137,814


219,188


165,983


128,160


157,156


(37.1) %


(12.3) %

Total short-term borrowings

937,814


974,188


1,216,283


1,217,560


1,287,156


(3.7) %


(27.1) %

Long-term debt

344,115


340,902


339,963


342,647


346,672


0.9 %


(0.7) %

Total borrowed funds

1,281,929


1,315,090


1,556,246


1,560,207


1,633,828


(2.5) %


(21.5) %

Accrued interest and other liabilities

622,200


694,700


595,606


577,497


626,938


(10.4) %


(0.8) %

Total Liabilities

15,264,926


14,925,343


14,946,730


14,812,388


14,961,943


2.3 %


2.0 %















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Common stock

1,638,972


1,636,054


1,632,659


1,629,428


1,634,605


0.2 %


0.3 %

Retained earnings

1,136,718


1,101,905


1,060,715


1,016,893


968,237


3.2 %


17.4 %

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(309,819)


(410,005)


(353,010)


(328,059)


(358,663)


(24.4) %


(13.6) %

Treasury stock, at cost

(197,897)


(198,445)


(196,945)


(196,766)


(202,806)


(0.3) %


(2.4) %

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,267,974


2,129,509


2,143,419


2,121,496


2,041,373


6.5 %


11.1 %

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 17,532,900


$ 17,054,852


$ 17,090,149


$ 16,933,884


$ 17,003,316


2.8 %


3.1 %


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Quarterly Averages


Year-to-Date Averages


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


2023


2023


2023


2023


2022


2023


2022

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$ 214,678


$ 211,670


$ 221,527


$ 218,724


$ 218,216


$ 216,625


$ 233,925

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

548,153


386,173


329,584


318,026


372,054


396,089


314,552

Investment securities

3,184,408


3,394,237


3,560,453


3,635,317


3,705,304


3,442,233


4,032,046

Loans held for sale

12,547


15,420


11,856


5,531


8,639


11,369


12,968

Loans and leases














Commercial and industrial

3,422,381


3,443,615


3,469,683


3,456,681


3,249,252


3,447,984


2,979,273

Lease financing

419,179


371,598


323,819


252,219


203,790


342,243


153,380

Construction real estate

540,314


547,884


518,190


536,294


501,787


535,715


476,597

Commercial real estate

4,060,733


4,024,798


4,050,946


4,017,021


4,028,944


4,038,457


4,040,365

Residential real estate

1,320,670


1,260,249


1,181,053


1,115,889


1,066,859


1,220,138


976,775

Home equity

750,925


735,251


726,333


728,185


735,039


735,236


721,048

Installment

160,242


164,092


172,147


205,934


208,484


175,447


159,807

Credit card

64,037


60,827


59,478


55,548


56,325


59,998


54,752

Total loans

10,738,481


10,608,314


10,501,649


10,367,771


10,050,480


10,555,218


9,561,997

Less:














Allowance for credit losses

(149,398)


(150,297)


(145,578)


(136,419)


(127,541)


(145,472)


(125,001)

Net loans

10,589,083


10,458,017


10,356,071


10,231,352


9,922,939


10,409,746


9,436,996

Premises and equipment

194,435


194,228


190,583


190,346


189,342


192,414


191,191

Operating leases

139,331


132,984


138,725


107,092


88,365


129,631


76,967

Goodwill

1,005,870


1,005,844


1,005,791


1,005,713


998,575


1,005,805


999,611

Other intangibles

85,101


87,427


89,878


92,587


95,256


88,724


99,081

Accrued interest and other assets

1,151,349


1,065,389


1,063,587


1,138,311


1,168,908


1,104,587


985,393

Total Assets

$ 17,124,955


$ 16,951,389


$ 16,968,055


$ 16,942,999


$ 16,767,598


$ 16,997,223


$ 16,382,730















LIABILITIES














Deposits














Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,988,086


$ 2,927,416


$ 2,906,855


$ 2,906,712


$ 3,103,091


$ 2,932,477


$ 3,158,560

Savings

4,235,658


3,919,590


3,749,902


3,818,807


3,943,342


3,932,100


4,049,883

Time

2,611,075


2,446,854


2,393,707


2,131,707


1,360,681


2,397,289


1,175,086

Total interest-bearing deposits

9,834,819


9,293,860


9,050,464


8,857,226


8,407,114


9,261,866


8,383,529

Noninterest-bearing

3,368,024


3,493,305


3,663,419


3,954,915


4,225,192


3,617,961


4,196,735

Total deposits

13,202,843


12,787,165


12,713,883


12,812,141


12,632,306


12,879,827


12,580,264

Federal funds purchased and securities sold














under agreements to repurchase

3,586


10,788


21,881


26,380


16,167


15,583


29,526

FHLB short-term borrowings

554,826


878,199


1,028,207


925,144


944,320


845,666


672,928

Other

185,221


175,682


132,088


139,195


184,439


158,221


115,041

Total short-term borrowings

743,633


1,064,669


1,182,176


1,090,719


1,144,926


1,019,470


817,495

Long-term debt

340,321


338,402


341,523


343,619


344,162


340,950


359,518

Total borrowed funds

1,083,954


1,403,071


1,523,699


1,434,338


1,489,088


1,360,420


1,177,013

Accrued interest and other liabilities

693,676


607,552


592,708


614,310


636,640


627,225


520,114

Total Liabilities

14,980,473


14,797,788


14,830,290


14,860,789


14,758,034


14,867,472


14,277,391















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Common stock

1,637,197


1,634,102


1,631,230


1,633,396


1,632,941


1,633,992


1,634,558

Retained earnings

1,111,786


1,076,515


1,034,092


989,777


941,987


1,053,441


887,826

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(406,265)


(358,769)


(330,263)


(339,450)


(361,284)


(358,870)


(207,778)

Treasury stock, at cost

(198,236)


(198,247)


(197,294)


(201,513)


(204,080)


(198,812)


(209,267)

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,144,482


2,153,601


2,137,765


2,082,210


2,009,564


2,129,751


2,105,339

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 17,124,955


$ 16,951,389


$ 16,968,055


$ 16,942,999


$ 16,767,598


$ 16,997,223


$ 16,382,730















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Quarterly Averages


Year-to-Date Averages



December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022



Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Yield


Balance


Yield

Earning assets



























Investments:



























Investment securities


$ 3,184,408


$ 33,696


4.20 %


$ 3,394,237


$ 34,819


4.07 %


$ 3,705,304


$ 34,353


3.68 %


$ 3,442,233


4.05 %


$ 4,032,046


3.00 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


548,153


7,325


5.30 %


386,173


5,011


5.15 %


372,054


3,262


3.48 %


396,089


5.00 %


314,552


1.74 %

Gross loans (1)


10,751,028


197,416


7.29 %


10,623,734


192,261


7.18 %


10,059,119


152,299


6.01 %


10,566,587


7.04 %


9,574,965


4.79 %

Total earning assets


14,483,589


238,437


6.53 %


14,404,144


232,091


6.39 %


14,136,477


189,914


5.33 %


14,404,909


6.27 %


13,921,563


4.20 %




























Nonearning assets



























Allowance for credit losses


(149,398)






(150,297)






(127,541)






(145,472)




(125,001)



Cash and due from banks


214,678






211,670






218,216






216,625




233,925



Accrued interest and other assets


2,576,086






2,485,872






2,540,446






2,521,161




2,352,243



Total assets


$ 17,124,955






$ 16,951,389






$ 16,767,598






$ 16,997,223




$ 16,382,730






























Interest-bearing liabilities



























Deposits:



























Interest-bearing demand


$ 2,988,086


$ 14,480


1.92 %


$ 2,927,416


$ 12,953


1.76 %


$ 3,103,091


$ 5,195


0.66 %


$ 2,932,477


1.45 %


$ 3,158,560


0.28 %

Savings


4,235,658


26,632


2.49 %


3,919,590


19,853


2.01 %


3,943,342


4,819


0.48 %


3,932,100


1.73 %


4,049,883


0.22 %

Time


2,611,075


28,081


4.27 %


2,446,854


24,263


3.93 %


1,360,681


6,154


1.79 %


2,397,289


3.81 %


1,175,086


0.88 %

Total interest-bearing deposits


9,834,819


69,193


2.79 %


9,293,860


57,069


2.44 %


8,407,114


16,168


0.76 %


9,261,866


2.18 %


8,383,529


0.34 %

Borrowed funds



























Short-term borrowings


743,633


10,277


5.48 %


1,064,669


14,615


5.45 %


1,144,926


11,091


3.84 %


1,019,470


5.24 %


817,495


2.34 %

Long-term debt


340,321


5,202


6.06 %


338,402


4,952


5.81 %


344,162


4,759


5.49 %


340,950


5.82 %


359,518


5.17 %

Total borrowed funds


1,083,954


15,479


5.67 %


1,403,071


19,567


5.53 %


1,489,088


15,850


4.22 %


1,360,420


5.38 %


1,177,013


3.20 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities


10,918,773


84,672


3.08 %


10,696,931


76,636


2.84 %


9,896,202


32,018


1.28 %


10,622,286


2.59 %


9,560,542


0.69 %




























Noninterest-bearing liabilities



























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


3,368,024






3,493,305






4,225,192






3,617,961




4,196,735



Other liabilities


693,676






607,552






636,640






627,225




520,114



Shareholders' equity


2,144,482






2,153,601






2,009,564






2,129,751




2,105,339



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 17,124,955






$ 16,951,389






$ 16,767,598






$ 16,997,223




$ 16,382,730






























Net interest income


$ 153,765






$ 155,455






$ 157,896






$ 627,770




$ 519,143



Net interest spread






3.45 %






3.55 %






4.05 %




3.68 %




3.51 %

Net interest margin






4.21 %






4.28 %






4.43 %




4.36 %




3.73 %




























Tax equivalent adjustment






0.05 %






0.05 %






0.04 %




0.04 %




0.04 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)






4.26 %






4.33 %






4.47 %




4.40 %




3.77 %























































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS(1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)









































Linked Qtr. Income Variance


Comparable Qtr. Income Variance


Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total

Earning assets



















Investment securities


$ 1,097


$ (2,220)


$ (1,123)


$ 4,855


$ (5,512)


$ (657)


$ 42,530


$ (23,889)


$ 18,641

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


149


2,165


2,314


1,710


2,353


4,063


10,250


4,079


14,329

Gross loans (2)


2,818


2,337


5,155


32,412


12,705


45,117


215,229


69,799


285,028

Total earning assets


4,064


2,282


6,346


38,977


9,546


48,523


268,009


49,989


317,998




















Interest-bearing liabilities



















Total interest-bearing deposits


$ 8,318


$ 3,806


$ 12,124


$ 42,980


$ 10,045


$ 53,025


$ 154,713


$ 19,157


$ 173,870

Borrowed funds



















Short-term borrowings


99


(4,437)


(4,338)


4,732


(5,546)


(814)


23,671


10,575


34,246

Long-term debt


221


29


250


502


(59)


443


2,336


(1,081)


1,255

Total borrowed funds


320


(4,408)


(4,088)


5,234


(5,605)


(371)


26,007


9,494


35,501

Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,638


(602)


8,036


48,214


4,440


52,654


180,720


28,651


209,371

Net interest income (1)


$ (4,574)


$ 2,884


$ (1,690)


$ (9,237)


$ 5,106


$ (4,131)


$ 87,289


$ 21,338


$ 108,627







































(1) Not tax equivalent.



















(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)














Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Full Year


Full Year


2023


2023


2023


2023


2022


2023


2022

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY











Balance at beginning of period

$ 145,201


$ 148,646


$ 141,591


$ 132,977


$ 124,096


$ 132,977


$ 131,992

Provision for credit losses

8,804


12,907


12,719


8,644


8,689


43,074


6,731

Gross charge-offs














Commercial and industrial

6,866


9,207


2,372


730


334


19,175


5,899

Lease financing

4,244


76


90


13


0


4,423


152

Construction real estate

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Commercial real estate

1


6,008


2,648


66


245


8,723


3,667

Residential real estate

9


10


20


0


79


39


224

Home equity

174


54


21


91


72


340


160

Installment

2,054


1,349


1,515


1,524


717


6,442


1,549

Credit card

363


319


274


217


212


1,173


907

Total gross charge-offs

13,711


17,023


6,940


2,641


1,659


40,315


12,558

Recoveries














Commercial and industrial

459


335


631


109


293


1,534


939

Lease financing

52


1


1


1


0


55


49

Construction real estate

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Commercial real estate

93


39


153


2,238


1,327


2,523


4,304

Residential real estate

24


44


113


66


15


247


174

Home equity

178


125


232


80


88


615


898

Installment

210


87


90


54


68


441


165

Credit card

123


40


56


63


60


282


283

Total recoveries

1,139


671


1,276


2,611


1,851


5,697


6,812

Total net charge-offs

12,572


16,352


5,664


30


(192)


34,618


5,746

Ending allowance for credit losses

$ 141,433


$ 145,201


$ 148,646


$ 141,591


$ 132,977


$ 141,433


$ 132,977















NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)











Commercial and industrial

0.74 %


1.02 %


0.20 %


0.07 %


0.01 %


0.51 %


0.17 %

Lease financing

3.97 %


0.08 %


0.11 %


0.02 %


0.00 %


1.28 %


0.07 %

Construction real estate

0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %

Commercial real estate

(0.01) %


0.59 %


0.25 %


(0.22) %


(0.11) %


0.15 %


(0.02) %

Residential real estate

0.00 %


(0.01) %


(0.03) %


(0.02) %


0.02 %


(0.02) %


0.01 %

Home equity

0.00 %


(0.04) %


(0.12) %


0.01 %


(0.01) %


(0.04) %


(0.10) %

Installment

4.57 %


3.05 %


3.32 %


2.89 %


1.24 %


3.42 %


0.87 %

Credit card

1.49 %


1.82 %


1.47 %


1.12 %


1.07 %


1.49 %


1.14 %

Total net charge-offs

0.46 %


0.61 %


0.22 %


0.00 %


(0.01) %


0.33 %


0.06 %















COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans (1)














Commercial and industrial

$ 15,746


$ 17,152


$ 21,508


$ 13,971


$ 8,242


$ 15,746


$ 8,242

Lease financing

3,610


7,731


4,833


175


178


3,610


178

Construction real estate

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Commercial real estate

27,984


33,019


11,876


5,362


5,786


27,984


5,786

Residential real estate

14,067


12,328


11,697


11,129


10,691


14,067


10,691

Home equity

3,476


3,937


3,239


3,399


3,123


3,476


3,123

Installment

870


774


568


544


603


870


603

Nonaccrual loans

65,753


74,941


53,721


34,580


28,623


65,753


28,623

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) (2)

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


10,960


N/A


10,960

Total nonperforming loans (2)

65,753


74,941


53,721


34,580


39,583


65,753


39,583

Other real estate owned (OREO)

106


142


281


191


191


106


191

Total nonperforming assets (2)

65,859


75,083


54,002


34,771


39,774


65,859


39,774

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

2,028


698


873


159


857


2,028


857

Total underperforming assets (2)

$ 67,887


$ 75,781


$ 54,875


$ 34,930


$ 40,631


$ 67,887


$ 40,631

Total classified assets (2)

$ 140,995


$ 140,552


$ 138,909


$ 158,984


$ 128,137


$ 140,995


$ 128,137















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance for credit losses to














Nonaccrual loans

215.10 %


193.75 %


276.70 %


409.46 %


464.58 %


215.10 %


464.58 %

Nonperforming loans

215.10 %


193.75 %


276.70 %


409.46 %


335.94 %


215.10 %


335.94 %

Total ending loans

1.29 %


1.36 %


1.41 %


1.36 %


1.29 %


1.29 %


1.29 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.60 %


0.70 %


0.51 %


0.33 %


0.38 %


0.60 %


0.38 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.60 %


0.70 %


0.51 %


0.33 %


0.28 %


0.60 %


0.28 %

Nonperforming assets to














Ending loans, plus OREO

0.60 %


0.71 %


0.51 %


0.33 %


0.39 %


0.60 %


0.39 %

Total assets

0.38 %


0.44 %


0.32 %


0.21 %


0.23 %


0.38 %


0.23 %

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to














Ending loans, plus OREO

0.60 %


0.71 %


0.51 %


0.33 %


0.28 %


0.60 %


0.28 %

Total assets

0.38 %


0.44 %


0.32 %


0.21 %


0.17 %


0.38 %


0.17 %

Classified assets to total assets

0.80 %


0.82 %


0.81 %


0.94 %


0.75 %


0.80 %


0.75 %















(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $10.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

(2) Upon adoption of ASU 2022-02 as of January 1, 2023, the TDR model was eliminated. Prospectively, disclosures will include modifications of loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (FDM). FDMs are excluded from nonperforming, underperforming and classified assets.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended,


Twelve months ended,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


2023


2023


2023


2023


2022


2023


2022

PER COMMON SHARE














Market Price














High

$ 24.28


$ 24.02


$ 22.27


$ 26.24


$ 26.68


$ 26.24


$ 26.73

Low

$ 17.37


$ 19.19


$ 18.20


$ 21.30


$ 21.56


$ 17.37


$ 19.02

Close

$ 23.75


$ 19.60


$ 20.44


$ 21.77


$ 24.23


$ 23.75


$ 24.23















Average shares outstanding - basic

94,063,570


94,030,275


93,924,068


93,732,532


93,590,674


93,938,772


93,528,712

Average shares outstanding - diluted

95,126,316


95,126,269


95,169,348


94,960,158


94,831,788


95,096,067


94,586,851

Ending shares outstanding

95,141,244


95,117,180


95,185,483


95,190,406


94,891,099


95,141,244


94,891,099















Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,267,974


$ 2,129,509


$ 2,143,419


$ 2,121,496


$ 2,041,373


$ 2,267,974


$ 2,041,373















REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary










Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital

$ 1,568,815


$ 1,527,793


$ 1,481,913


$ 1,432,332


$ 1,399,420


$ 1,568,815


$ 1,399,420

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.85 %


11.60 %


11.34 %


11.00 %


10.83 %


11.85 %


10.83 %

Tier 1 capital

$ 1,613,480


$ 1,572,248


$ 1,526,362


$ 1,476,734


$ 1,443,698


$ 1,613,480


$ 1,443,698

Tier 1 ratio

12.19 %


11.94 %


11.68 %


11.34 %


11.17 %


12.19 %


11.17 %

Total capital

$ 1,820,285


$ 1,778,993


$ 1,756,968


$ 1,707,270


$ 1,691,255


$ 1,820,285


$ 1,691,255

Total capital ratio

13.75 %


13.51 %


13.44 %


13.11 %


13.09 %


13.75 %


13.09 %

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$ 430,482


$ 396,083


$ 384,735


$ 339,585


$ 334,316


$ 430,482


$ 334,316

Total risk-weighted assets

$ 13,236,221


$ 13,170,574


$ 13,068,888


$ 13,025,567


$ 12,923,233


$ 13,236,221


$ 12,923,233

Leverage ratio

9.70 %


9.59 %


9.33 %


9.03 %


8.89 %


9.70 %


8.89 %















OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS














Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

12.94 %


12.49 %


12.54 %


12.53 %


12.01 %


12.94 %


12.01 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)

7.17 %


6.50 %


6.56 %


6.47 %


5.95 %


7.17 %


5.95 %

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

12.52 %


12.70 %


12.60 %


12.29 %


11.98 %


12.53 %


12.85 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)

6.57 %


6.69 %


6.57 %


6.21 %


5.84 %


6.51 %


6.59 %















REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)














Shares repurchased

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Average share repurchase price

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A

Total cost of shares repurchased

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A















(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.






















N/A = Not applicable














