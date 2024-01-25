First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports 25.5% Year-Over-Year Diluted EPS Growth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Net Income Diluted Earnings

per share Return on average assets

(annualized) Return on average common

equity (annualized) Return on average tangible

common equity (annualized) (1) Loans to deposits $2.3 million $0.36 0.86 % 10.31 % 11.29 % 86.5 %

First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the "Company"), the parent company of First US Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("4Q2023"), compared to $2.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("3Q2023") and $2.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 ("4Q2022"). For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income totaled $8.5 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $6.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 25.5% on diluted earnings per share.

The table below summarizes selected financial data for each of the periods presented.





Quarter Ended



Year Ended





2023



2022



2023



2022





December

31,



September

30,



June

30,



March

31,



December

31,



December

31,



December

31,

Results of Operations:

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)







Interest income

$ 13,945



$ 13,902



$ 12,999



$ 11,960



$ 11,621



$ 52,806



$ 41,197

Interest expense



4,835





4,419





3,676





2,526





1,730





15,456





4,256

Net interest income



9,110





9,483





9,323





9,434





9,891





37,350





36,941

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(434)





184





300





269





527





319





3,308

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of)

credit losses



9,544





9,299





9,023





9,165





9,364





37,031





33,633

Non-interest income



916





837





799





829





678





3,381





3,451

Non-interest expense



7,401





7,319





7,151





7,270





7,106





29,141





28,072

Income before income taxes



3,059





2,817





2,671





2,724





2,936





11,271





9,012

Provision for income taxes



782





704





648





652





708





2,786





2,148

Net income

$ 2,277



$ 2,113



$ 2,023



$ 2,072



$ 2,228



$ 8,485



$ 6,864

Per Share Data:









































Basic net income per share

$ 0.38



$ 0.35



$ 0.34



$ 0.35



$ 0.37



$ 1.42



$ 1.13

Diluted net income per share

$ 0.36



$ 0.33



$ 0.31



$ 0.33



$ 0.35



$ 1.33



$ 1.06

Dividends declared

$ 0.05



$ 0.05



$ 0.05



$ 0.05



$ 0.05



$ 0.20



$ 0.14

Key Measures (Period End):









































Total assets

$ 1,072,940



$ 1,065,239



$ 1,068,126



$ 1,026,658



$ 994,667













Tangible assets (1)



1,065,334





1,057,597





1,060,435





1,018,912





986,866













Total loans



821,791





815,300





814,494





775,889





773,873













Allowance for credit losses



10,507





11,380





11,536





11,599





9,422













Investment securities, net



136,669





127,823





124,404





128,689





132,657













Total deposits



950,191





927,038





932,628





897,885





870,025













Short-term borrowings



10,000





30,000





30,000





25,000





20,038













Long-term borrowings



10,799





10,781





10,763





10,744





10,726













Total shareholders' equity



90,593





87,408





85,725





84,757





85,135













Tangible common equity (1)



82,987





79,766





78,034





77,011





77,334













Book value per common share



15.80





14.88





14.59





14.45





14.65













Tangible book value per common share (1)



14.47





13.58





13.28





13.13





13.31













Key Ratios:









































Return on average assets (annualized)



0.86 %



0.80 %



0.79 %



0.85 %



0.90 %



0.82 %



0.70 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



10.31 %



9.65 %



9.48 %



10.02 %



10.60 %



9.88 %



7.99 % Return on average tangible common equity

(annualized) (1)



11.29 %



10.58 %



10.41 %



11.05 %



11.70 %



10.85 %



8.80 % Net interest margin



3.67 %



3.79 %



3.88 %



4.13 %



4.27 %



3.87 %



4.07 % Efficiency ratio (2)



73.8 %



70.9 %



70.6 %



70.8 %



67.2 %



71.5 %



69.5 % Total loans to deposits



86.5 %



87.9 %



87.3 %



86.4 %



88.9 %











Total loans to assets



76.6 %



76.5 %



76.3 %



75.6 %



77.8 %











Common equity to total assets



8.44 %



8.21 %



8.03 %



8.26 %



8.56 %











Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)



7.79 %



7.54 %



7.36 %



7.56 %



7.84 %











Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)



9.36 %



9.09 %



9.19 %



9.36 %



9.39 %











Allowance for credit losses as % of loans



1.28 %



1.40 %



1.42 %



1.49 %



1.22 %











Nonperforming assets as % of total assets



0.28 %



0.29 %



0.15 %



0.18 %



0.24 %











Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans



0.19 %



0.10 %



0.14 %



0.11 %



0.25 %



0.14 %



0.30 %



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 11. (2) Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income) (3) First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio

CEO Commentary

"We are pleased to wrap up a year marked by continued improvement in operating results," stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. "The substantial earnings improvement that the Company has experienced over the past two years has reflected the strategic efforts that we initiated beginning in 2021 to both transform asset quality and improve operating efficiency. We are moving forward in 2024 with a strong balance sheet that is positioned for growth with the ability to weather the economic uncertainties that lie ahead," continued Mr. House.

Update on Strategic Initiatives

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company initiated strategic initiatives that were designed to improve operating efficiency, focus the Company's loan growth activities, and fortify asset quality. The most significant component of these initiatives was the cessation of new business at the Bank's wholly owned consumer loan-focused subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company ("ALC"). This initiative, which included the closure of ALC's branch lending locations in September 2021, served to significantly decrease the Company's non-interest expense, and has led to substantial improvement in the Company's consumer loan asset quality as ALC's remaining loans have been reduced. Historically, ALC's loans produced significantly higher levels of charge-offs than the Bank's other loan portfolios.

During 4Q2023, the Company transferred all remaining assets and liabilities of ALC to the Bank via intercompany transactions. On December 29, 2023, ALC was dissolved as a legal entity. The Bank will continue to manage the remaining loans from ALC's portfolio, which totaled $10.5 million as of December 31, 2023, through final resolution.

Other Financial Results

Loan Growth - The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category as of the end of each of the most recent five quarters.





Quarter Ended



2023

2022



December

31,

September

30,

June

30,

March

31,

December

31,



(Dollars in Thousands)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Real estate loans:



















Construction, land development and other land loans

$88,140

$90,051

$91,231

$69,398

$53,914 Secured by 1-4 family residential properties

76,200

83,876

85,101

86,622

87,995 Secured by multi-family residential properties

62,397

56,506

54,719

63,368

67,852 Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties

213,586

199,116

204,270

198,266

200,156 Commercial and industrial loans

60,515

59,369

60,568

65,708

73,546 Consumer loans:



















Direct

5,938

6,544

7,593

8,435

9,851 Branch retail

8,670

9,648

10,830

12,222

13,992 Indirect

306,345

310,190

300,182

271,870

266,567 Total loans held for investment

$821,791

$815,300

$814,494

$775,889

$773,873 Allowance for credit losses

10,507

11,380

11,536

11,599

9,422 Net loans held for investment

$811,284

$803,920

$802,958

$764,290

$764,451

Total loan volume increased by $6.5 million, or 0.8%, in 4Q2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, total loans increased by $47.9 million, or 6.2%. Loan volume increases during 2023 were driven primarily by growth in indirect consumer loans, commercial construction loans and non-farm, non-residential real estate loans. Growth in indirect consumer lending for the year was consistent with continued demand for the products collateralized through the Company's indirect program, including recreational vehicles, campers, boats, horse trailers and cargo trailers. Indirect loan growth tends to be seasonal due to its emphasis on outdoor recreational products, with growth typically more pronounced in the spring and early summer months. The increase in commercial construction (construction, land development and other land loans) was primarily attributable to continued growth in construction fundings on multi-family residential projects. The increase in non-farm, non-residential real estate was attributable to growth in the industrial category. Loan growth during 2023 was partially offset by decreases in the residential real estate and commercial and industrial categories, as well as the direct consumer and branch retail consumer categories. Loans in direct consumer and branch retail were expected to decrease as they comprise the majority of ALC's remaining loan balances.

Net Interest Income and Margin - Net interest income decreased to $9.1 million in 4Q2023, compared to $9.5 million in 3Q2023, due to continued margin compression as interest-bearing liabilities repriced at a faster pace than interest-bearing assets. Net interest margin was 3.67% in 4Q2023, compared to 3.79% in 3Q2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income totaled $37.4 million (net interest margin of 3.87%), compared to $36.9 million (net interest margin of 4.07%) for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Though margin compression persisted throughout 2023, the year-over-year increase in net interest income was attributable to growth in average loans comparing the two periods.

Deposit Growth - Core deposits, which exclude time deposits of $250 thousand or more and all wholesale brokered deposits, increased by $32.7 million during 4Q2023. Core deposits totaled $819.5 million, or 86.2% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $786.8 million, or 84.9% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2023, and $778.1 million, or 89.4% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022 . In total, deposits increased by $23.2 million during 4Q2023 due primarily to growth in time deposits and money market accounts, partially offset by the maturity of $10.0 million in brokered deposits. As of December 31, 2023, deposits totaled $950.2 million, compared to $870.0 million as of December 31, 2022 . The year-to-date growth included an increase of $96.4 million in interest bearing deposits, offset by a decrease of $16.2 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. The shift to interest-bearing deposits in 2023 was consistent with deposit holders seeking to maximize interest earnings on their accounts as a result of the prevailing interest rate environment. In addition, interest bearing deposit growth during the year ended December 31, 2023 included net growth of $20.2 million in brokered deposits that were acquired in order to further enhance the Company's liquidity position following the bank failures that occurred during early 2023.

Deployment of Funds - Management seeks to deploy earning assets in an efficient manner to maximize net interest income while maintaining appropriate levels of liquidity to protect the safety and soundness of the organization. Following the bank failures that occurred in early 2023, management focused on maintaining and growing the Company's strong liquidity position. These efforts included holding higher levels of cash and cash equivalents and Federal funds sold on the Company's balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents, combined with Federal funds sold, totaled $59.8 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $67.3 million as of September 30, 2023, and $31.9 million as of December 31, 2022 . Investment securities, including both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios, totaled $136.7 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $127.8 million as of September 30, 2023, and $132.7 million as of December 31, 2022. The expected average life of securities in the investment portfolio was 3.9 years as of December 31, 2023, compared to 3.5 years as of December 31, 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses - The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses totaling $0.4 million during 4Q2023, compared to a provision of $0.2 million during 3Q2023 and a provision of $0.5 million during 4Q2022. The negative provision in 4Q2023 resulted primarily from improvements in forecasted economic data, as well as continued favorable charge-off results associated with the diminishing legacy ALC loan portfolio. Credit loss provisioning decreased significantly in 2023 compared to 2022 due to the cessation of business strategy at ALC which resulted in reduced net charge-offs as ALC's loans decreased. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses totaled $0.3 million, compared to $3.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company's net charge-offs totaled $1.1 million in 2023, compared to $2.2 million in 2022. Of these amounts, ALC's loans contributed net charge-offs totaling $0.2 million in 2023, compared to $1.9 million in 2022. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.28%, compared to 1.40% as of September 30, 2023 and 1.22% as of December 31, 2022. The allowance in 2023 was calculated under the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting model which was adopted by the Company effective January 1, 2023.

Asset Quality - Nonperforming assets, including loans in non-accrual status and OREO, totaled $3.0 million as of both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and $2.3 million as of December 31, 2022 . The year-over-year increase in nonperforming assets resulted primarily from one commercial real estate loan that moved into nonaccrual status during 3Q2023. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets totaled 0.28% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 0.29% as of September 30, 2023 and 0.24% as of December 31, 2022 . Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans was 0.19% during 4Q2023, compared to 0.10% during 3Q2023 and 0.25% during 4Q2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net charge-offs totaled 0.14%, compared to 0.30% for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The year-to-date decrease in net charge-offs comparing 2023 to 2022 resulted primarily from favorable trends on charge-off experience on legacy ALC loans. Net charge-offs in 4Q2023 and full year 2023 were primarily associated with the Company's consumer indirect portfolio, and to a lesser extent, legacy ALC branch retail loans.

Non-interest Income - Non-interest income totaled $0.9 million in 4Q2023, compared to $0.8 in 3Q2023, and $0.7 million in 4Q2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income totaled $3.4 million, compared to $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The reduction in year-to-date non-interest income in 2023 compared to 2022 resulted from gains on the sale of premises and equipment that occurred during 2022, but were not repeated in 2023.

Non-interest Expense - Non-interest expense totaled $7.4 million in 4Q2023, compared to $7.3 million in 3Q2023, and $7.1 million in 4Q2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, non-interest expense totaled $29.1 million, compared to $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Comparing 4Q2023 to both 3Q2023 and 4Q2022, the increase resulted primarily from check fraud losses totaling $0.2 million associated with the Bank's deposit customers. The increase comparing full year 2023 to 2022 resulted from the check fraud losses, combined with nonrecurring gains on the sale of OREO properties that offset non-interest expense in 2022, but were not repeated in 2023, and increases in various other miscellaneous expenses. The increase in total non-interest expense comparing 2023 to 2022 was partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits totaling $0.3 million . This reduction was due primarily to the ongoing efficiencies gained from the ALC cessation of business strategic initiative.

Shareholders' Equity - As of December 31, 2023, shareholders' equity totaled $90.6 million, or 8.4% of total assets, compared to $85.1 million, or 8.6% of total assets, as of December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity during the year resulted primarily from earnings, net of dividends paid, combined with valuation increases in the Company's available-for-sale investment portfolio that reduced accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase in shareholders' equity during the year was partially offset by the CECL transition adjustment in the first quarter of 2023, which reduced retained earnings by $1.8 million, net of tax, as well as a decrease of $1.4 million associated with share repurchases As of December 31, 2023, the Company's ratio of common equity to total assets was 8.44%, compared to 8.56% as of December 31, 2022, while the Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.79% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 7.84% as of December 31, 2022.

Cash Dividend - The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock in 4Q2023, consistent with the previous three quarters of 2023, and the fourth quarter of 2022. Cash dividends totaled $0.20 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.14 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchases - During 4Q2023, the Company completed the repurchase of 137,500 shares of its common stock at a price of $10.34 per share. The repurchase was completed under the Company's previously announced share repurchase program. As of December 31, 2023, 459,313 shares remained available for repurchase under the program.

Regulatory Capital - During 4Q2023, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution under applicable banking regulations. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 10.88%, its total capital ratio was 12.11%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.36%.

Liquidity - As of December 31, 2023, the Company continued to maintain excess funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances and brokered deposits. In addition, the Company has access to the Federal Reserve Bank's (FRB) discount window and its Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), the latter of which was established during 2023 in response to the liquidity events that occurred in the banking industry. Both the discount window and the BTFP allow borrowing on pledged collateral that includes eligible investment securities and loans. The discount window allows borrowing under 90-day terms, while borrowing terms under the BTFP are up to one year. The BTFP also allows investment securities to be pledged as collateral at 100% of par value when par value is greater than fair value.

Excluding wholesale brokered deposits, as of December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately 29 thousand deposit accounts with an average balance of approximately $29.8 thousand per account. Estimated uninsured deposits (calculated as deposit amounts per deposit holder in excess of $250 thousand, the maximum amount of federal deposit insurance, and excluding deposits secured by pledged assets) totaled $200.3 million, or 21.1% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2023 . As of December 31, 2022, estimated uninsured deposits totaled $148.3 million, or 17.1% of total deposits.

In response to heightened liquidity concerns in the banking industry during 2023, management undertook measures designed to enhance the Company's liquidity position. These procedures included holding higher levels of on-balance sheet cash, as well as enhancing the availability of off-balance sheet borrowing capacity. As part of these efforts, during 3Q2023, the Company completed the establishment of additional borrowing capacity through the FRB's discount window, primarily via the pledging of the majority of the Company's indirect loan portfolio as collateral. Due to these efforts, the Company's immediate borrowing capacity, based on collateral pledged through the discount window, increased to $161.7 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2022 .

The table below provides information on the Company's on-balance sheet liquidity, as well as readily available sources of liquidity as of both December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 .



December 31,

2023



December 31,

2022



(Dollars in Thousands)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Liquidity from cash and federal funds sold:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,279



$ 30,152

Federal funds sold

9,475





1,768

Liquidity from cash and federal funds sold

59,754





31,920

Liquidity from pledgable investment securities:









Investment securities available-for sale, at fair value

135,565





130,795

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

1,104





1,862

Less: securities pledged

(41,375)





(54,717)

Less: estimated collateral value discounts

(11,129)





(7,833)

Liquidity from pledgable investment securities

84,165





70,107

Liquidity from unused lendable collateral (loans) at FHLB

21,696





18,215

Liquidity from unused lendable collateral (loans and securities) at FRB

161,729





1,198

Unsecured lines of credit with banks

48,000





45,000

Total readily available liquidity $ 375,344



$ 166,440



The table calculates readily available sources of liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents, federal funds sold, and other liquidity sources. Certain of the measures have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"); however, management believes that the non-GAAP measures are beneficial to the reader as they enhance the overall understanding of the Company's liquidity position and can be used as a supplement to GAAP-based measures of liquidity. Specifically, liquidity from pledgable investment securities and total readily available liquidity are non-GAAP measures used by management and regulators to analyze a portion of the Company's liquidity. Management uses these measures to evaluate the Company's liquidity position. Pledgable investment securities are considered by management as a readily available source of liquidity since the Company has the ability to pledge the securities with the FHLB or FRB to obtain immediate funding. Both available-for-sale and held-for-maturity securities may be pledged at fair value with the FHLB and through the FRB discount window. The amounts shown as liquidity from pledgable investment securities represents total investment securities as recorded on the balance sheet, less reductions for securities already pledged and discounts expected to be taken by the lender to determine collateral value. The calculations are intended to reflect minimum levels of liquidity readily available to the Company through the pledging of investment securities, and do not contemplate the additional available liquidity that could be available from the FRB through the BTFP.

Other readily available sources of liquidity include unused collateral in the form of loans that the Company had pledged with the FHLB, as well as unsecured lines of credit with other banks. The unused lendable collateral value at the FHLB presented in the table represents only the amount immediately available to the Company from loans already pledged by the Company to the FHLB as of each balance sheet date presented. As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company's total remaining credit availability with the FHLB was $279.4 million and $246.8 million, respectively, subject to the pledging of additional collateral which may include eligible investment securities and loans. In addition, the Company has access to additional sources of liquidity that generally could be obtained over a period of time. For example, the Company has access to unsecured brokered deposits through the wholesale funding markets. Management believes the Company's on-balance sheet and other readily available liquidity provide strong indicators of the Company's ability to fund obligations in a stressed liquidity environment.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia through First US Bank (the "Bank"). The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FUSB."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements and cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Such factors may include risk related to the Company's credit, including that if loan losses are greater than anticipated; the impact of national and local market conditions on the Company's business and operations; the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Company's service areas; strong competition in the banking industry; the impact of changes in interest rates and monetary policy on the Company's performance and financial condition; the discontinuation of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark; the impact of technological changes in the banking and financial service industries and potential information system failures; cybersecurity and data privacy threats; the costs of complying with extensive governmental regulation; the impact of changing accounting standards and tax laws on the Company's allowance for credit losses and financial results; the possibility that acquisitions may not produce anticipated results and result in unforeseen integration difficulties; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's public filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023 . Relative to the Company's dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including the Company's earnings, leverage, operations, financial conditions, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. In the future, the Board of Directors may change the Company's dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized

Yield/

Rate %



Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized

Yield/

Rate %

ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:



































Total loans

$ 803,407



$ 12,419





6.13 %

$ 759,128



$ 10,676





5.58 % Taxable investment securities



131,547





825





2.49 %



137,894





736





2.12 % Tax-exempt investment securities



1,026





3





1.16 %



1,746





5





1.14 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



1,015





18





7.04 %



1,491





20





5.32 % Federal funds sold



4,579





63





5.46 %



995





10





3.99 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks



44,574





617





5.49 %



18,340





174





3.76 % Total interest-earning assets



986,148





13,945





5.61 %



919,594





11,621





5.01 %





































Noninterest-earning assets



64,530

















66,369













Total

$ 1,050,678















$ 985,963



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Demand deposits

$ 198,846





221





0.44 %

$ 237,049





200





0.33 % Savings deposits



250,322





1,728





2.74 %



215,728





510





0.94 % Time deposits



330,003





2,720





3.27 %



224,373





708





1.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits



779,171





4,669





2.38 %



677,150





1,418





0.83 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



156,189





-





-





179,568





-





-

Total deposits



935,360





4,669





1.98 %



856,718





1,418





0.66 % Borrowings



16,986





166





3.88 %



36,144





312





3.42 % Total funding costs



952,346





4,835





2.01 %



892,862





1,730





0.77 %





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



10,717

















9,711













Shareholders' equity



87,615

















83,390













Total

$ 1,050,678















$ 985,963



















































Net interest income







$ 9,110















$ 9,891







Net interest margin















3.67 %















4.27 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)





Year Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized

Yield/

Rate %



Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized

Yield/

Rate %

ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:



































Total loans

$ 795,446



$ 47,749





6.00 %

$ 724,639



$ 38,015





5.25 % Taxable investment securities



127,653





2,858





2.24 %



141,283





2,632





1.86 % Tax-exempt investment securities



1,042





13





1.25 %



2,342





36





1.54 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



1,264





93





7.36 %



1,247





53





4.25 % Federal funds sold



1,841





95





5.16 %



584





22





3.77 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks



38,111





1,998





5.24 %



38,379





439





1.14 % Total interest-earning assets



965,357





52,806





5.47 %



908,474





41,197





4.53 %





































Noninterest-earning assets



63,765

















65,855













Total

$ 1,029,122















$ 974,329



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Demand deposits

$ 212,010





777





0.37 %

$ 246,124





638





0.26 % Savings deposits



229,238





5,007





2.18 %



208,672





1,204





0.58 % Time deposits



305,848





8,566





2.80 %



212,591





1,540





0.72 % Total interest-bearing deposits



747,096





14,350





1.92 %



667,387





3,382





0.51 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



160,598





-





-





182,032





-





-

Total deposits



907,694





14,350





1.58 %



849,419





3,382





0.40 % Borrowings



26,252





1,106





4.21 %



30,048





874





2.91 % Total funding costs



933,946





15,456





1.65 %



879,467





4,256





0.48 %





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



9,302

















8,977













Shareholders' equity



85,874

















85,885













Total

$ 1,029,122















$ 974,329



















































Net interest income







$ 37,350















$ 36,941







Net interest margin















3.87 %















4.07 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES YEAR-END CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022





(Unaudited)







ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$ 12,987



$ 11,844

Interest-bearing deposits in banks



37,292





18,308

Total cash and cash equivalents



50,279





30,152

Federal funds sold



9,475





1,768

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value



135,565





130,795

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost



1,104





1,862

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



1,201





1,359

Loans held for investment



821,791





773,873

Less allowance for credit losses



10,507





9,422

Net loans held for investment



811,284





764,451

Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



24,398





24,439

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance



16,702





16,399

Accrued interest receivable



3,976





3,011

Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net



7,606





7,801

Other real estate owned



602





686

Other assets



10,748





11,944

Total assets

$ 1,072,940



$ 994,667

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:











Non-interest-bearing

$ 153,591



$ 169,822

Interest-bearing



796,600





700,203

Total deposits



950,191





870,025

Accrued interest expense



2,030





607

Other liabilities



9,327





8,136

Short-term borrowings



10,000





20,038

Long-term borrowings



10,799





10,726

Total liabilities



982,347





909,532

Shareholders' equity:











Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,738,201 and

7,680,856 shares issued, respectively; 5,735,075 and 5,812,258 shares outstanding,

respectively



75





75

Additional paid-in capital



14,972





14,510

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax



(6,431)





(7,241)

Retained earnings



109,959





104,460

Less treasury stock: 2,003,126 and 1,868,598 shares at cost, respectively



(27,982)





(26,669)

Total shareholders' equity



90,593





85,135

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,072,940



$ 994,667



FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM AND YEAR-END CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)







Interest income:























Interest and fees on loans

$ 12,419



$ 10,676



$ 47,749



$ 38,015

Interest on investment securities



828





741





2,871





2,668

Interest on deposits in banks



617





174





1,998





439

Other



81





30





188





75

Total interest income



13,945





11,621





52,806





41,197



























Interest expense:























Interest on deposits



4,669





1,418





14,350





3,382

Interest on borrowings



166





312





1,106





874

Total interest expense



4,835





1,730





15,456





4,256



























Net interest income



9,110





9,891





37,350





36,941



























Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(434)





527





319





3,308



























Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



9,544





9,364





37,031





33,633



























Non-interest income:























Service and other charges on deposit accounts



328





250





1,197





1,154

Lease income



242





229





949





864

Other income, net



346





199





1,235





1,433

Total non-interest income



916





678





3,381





3,451



























Non-interest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



3,766





4,029





16,076





16,418

Net occupancy and equipment



854





813





3,479





3,281

Computer services



441





415





1,756





1,639

Insurance expense and assessments



427





280





1,583





1,250

Fees for professional services



370





249





1,105





1,060

Other expense



1,543





1,320





5,142





4,424

Total non-interest expense



7,401





7,106





29,141





28,072



























Income before income taxes



3,059





2,936





11,271





9,012

Provision for income taxes



782





708





2,786





2,148

Net income

$ 2,277



$ 2,228



$ 8,485



$ 6,864

Basic net income per share

$ 0.38



$ 0.37



$ 1.42



$ 1.13

Diluted net income per share

$ 0.36



$ 0.35



$ 1.33



$ 1.06

Dividends per share

$ 0.05



$ 0.05



$ 0.20



$ 0.14



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of tangible assets and equity and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of such non-GAAP measures to GAAP amounts included in the consolidated financial statements previously presented in this press release.

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company's capitalization to other organizations. In management's experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company's calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.









Quarter Ended

Year Ended







2023

2022

2023

2022







December

31,

September

30,

June

30,

March

31,

December

31,

December

31,

December

31,







(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)







(Unaudited Reconciliation) TANGIBLE BALANCES































Total assets





$1,072,940

$1,065,239

$1,068,126

$1,026,658

$994,667







Less: Goodwill





7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435







Less: Core deposit intangible





171

207

256

311

366







Tangible assets

(a)

$1,065,334

$1,057,597

$1,060,435

$1,018,912

$986,866









































Total shareholders' equity





$90,593

$87,408

$85,725

$84,757

$85,135







Less: Goodwill





7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435







Less: Core deposit intangible





171

207

256

311

366







Tangible common equity

(b)

$82,987

$79,766

$78,034

$77,011

$77,334









































Average shareholders' equity





$87,615

$86,897

$85,660

$83,837

$83,390

$85,874

$85,885 Less: Average goodwill





7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435 Less: Average core deposit intangible





188

229

282

337

392

259

490 Average tangible shareholders' equity

(c)

$79,992

$79,233

$77,943

$76,065

$75,563

$78,180

$77,960

































Net income

(d)

$2,277

$2,113

$2,023

$2,072

$2,228

$8,485

$6,864 Common shares outstanding (in thousands)

(e)

5,735

5,875

5,875

5,867

5,812









































TANGIBLE MEASURES































Tangible book value per common share

(b)/(e)

$14.47

$13.58

$13.28

$13.13

$13.31









































Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(b)/(a)

7.79 %

7.54 %

7.36 %

7.56 %

7.84 %









































Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

(1)

11.29 %

10.58 %

10.41 %

11.05 %

11.70 %

10.85 %

8.80 %





(1) Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders' equity (c)

