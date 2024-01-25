Federated Hermes, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings

Q4 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.96 ; full-year 2023 EPS of $3.40

Total assets under management at record $757.6 billion

Board declares $0.28 per share quarterly dividend

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2023 of $0.96, compared to $0.63 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $82.2 million for Q4 2023, compared to $56.5 million for Q4 2022. Full-year 2023 EPS was $3.40, compared to $2.65 for 2022 on net income of $299.0 million for 2023, compared to $239.5 million for 2022.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $757.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, up $88.7 billion or 13% from $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $42.4 billion or 6% from $715.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2023. Average managed assets for Q4 2023 were $728.0 billion, up $94.4 billion or 15% from $633.6 billion reported for Q4 2022 and up $16.8 billion or 2% from $711.2 billion reported for Q3 2023.

"Federated Hermes' record assets at year-end were driven by another quarter of money market asset increases, as our liquidity products continued to provide a vital cash management resource for clients," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, as they navigated market volatility, investors turned to a diverse range of our active management strategies-from our fundamentally based MDT equity strategies to high-yield fixed-income to unconstrained credit alternatives."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 8, 2024 . During Q4 2023, Federated Hermes purchased 1,902,861 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $61.0 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2023 to 5,318,442 shares for $178.0 million .

Federated Hermes' equity assets were $79.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, down $2.2 billion or 3% from $81.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $2.0 billion or 3% from $77.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2023. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2023 were Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes International Small-Mid Company Fund, Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Equity Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund.

Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets were $94.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, up $8.2 billion or 9% from $86.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $5.1 billion or 6% from $89.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2023. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2023 were Federated Hermes High Yield Bond Collective Investment Fund, Federated Hermes Sterling Cash Plus Fund, Federated Hermes Intermediate Municipal Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Collective Investment Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund.

Federated Hermes' alternative/private markets assets were $20.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, down $0.2 billion or 1% from $20.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $0.3 billion or 1% from $20.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2023.

Federated Hermes' money market assets were a record $560.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, up $83.2 billion or 17% from $476.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $34.9 billion or 7% from $525.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2023. Money market mutual fund assets were a record $406.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, up $70.3 billion or 21% from $335.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $21.3 billion or 6% from $384.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2023. Federated Hermes' money market separate account assets were a record $153.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, up $12.9 billion or 9% from $140.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $13.6 billion or 10% from $140.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2023.

Financial Summary

Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022

Revenue increased $17.6 million or 5% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets and an increase in total carried interest and performance fees of $6.4 million, including an increase of $2.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is offset in compensation expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average equity assets.

During Q4 2023, Federated Hermes derived 50% of its revenue from money market assets, 49% from long-term assets (29% from equity assets, 12% from fixed-income assets and 8% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $21.2 million or 7% primarily due to an intangible asset impairment in Q4 2022.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $3.3 million primarily due to an increase in investment yields due to rising interest rates.

Q4 2023 vs. Q3 2023

Revenue decreased $11.2 million or 3% primarily due to a decrease in revenue from lower average equity assets and a decrease in total carried interest and performance fees of $5.2 million, including a decrease of $5.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is offset in compensation expense. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets.

Operating expenses decreased $12.3 million or 4% primarily due to decreased compensation expense from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $5.5 million and decreased incentive compensation.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $15.2 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2023 compared to a decrease in Q3 2023.

2023 vs. 2022

Revenue increased $163.8 million or 11% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets, the elimination of voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers), and an increase in total carried interest and performance fees of $55.4 million, including $34.4 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is offset in compensation expense. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

During 2023, Federated Hermes derived 52% of its revenue from long-term assets (30% from equity assets, 12% from fixed-income assets and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 47% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased by $113.0 million or 10% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers, an increase in compensation expense primarily due to consolidated carried interest vehicles of $34.2 million and an increase in other expense due to fund reorganization costs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in expense due to an intangible asset impairment in the prior year.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $54.4 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in 2023 compared to a decrease in the market value of investments in 2022 and an increase in investment yields due to rising interest rates.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during 2023. During 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $85.3 million . These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $66.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.8 million for 2022.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 26, 2024 . Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, visit FederatedHermes.com/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 26, 2024 . To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 49692. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $757.6 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 8th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

###

1) As of Dec. 31, 2023 .

2) Morningstar, Dec. 31, 2023 . Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli Associates, Q3 2023.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland .

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)











Quarter Ended % Change

Q4 2022 to

Q4 2023 Quarter Ended % Change Q3

2023 to

Q4 2023

Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2023 Revenue









Investment advisory fees, net $ 264,693 $ 256,949 3 % $ 276,771 (4) % Administrative service fees, net 90,930 75,847 20 88,023 3 Other service fees, net 35,874 41,103 (13) 37,862 (5) Total Revenue 391,497 373,899 5 402,656 (3)











Operating Expenses









Compensation and related 127,504 123,994 3 139,123 (8) Distribution 90,940 90,718 0 89,838 1 Systems and communications 20,944 20,549 2 21,213 (1) Professional service fees 16,632 16,100 3 17,561 (5) Office and occupancy 10,159 10,905 (7) 10,632 (4) Advertising and promotional 9,684 6,967 39 3,857 151 Travel and related 4,308 3,913 10 4,034 7 Intangible asset related 3,676 34,746 (89) 3,451 7 Other 5,080 2,258 125 11,523 (56) Total Operating Expenses 288,927 310,150 (7) 301,232 (4) Operating Income 102,570 63,749 61 101,424 1











Nonoperating Income (Expenses)









Investment income (loss), net 17,418 14,413 21 2,722 NM Debt expense (3,142) (3,200) (2) (3,133) 0 Other, net 461 191 141 (8) NM Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 14,737 11,404 29 (419) NM Income before income taxes 117,307 75,153 56 101,005 16 Income tax provision 31,260 13,518 131 26,739 17 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 86,047 61,635 40 74,266 16 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 3,869 5,138 (25) (760) NM Net Income $ 82,178 $ 56,497 45 % $ 75,026 10 %











Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.









Earnings Per Share1









Basic and diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.63 52 % $ 0.86 12 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic 81,961 84,731

83,710

Diluted 81,973 84,743

83,710

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.28 $ 0.27

$ 0.28







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.6 million, $2.8 million and $3.3 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2023, Dec. 31, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2023, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)















Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

% Change Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net

$ 1,115,783

$ 1,011,631

10 % Administrative service fees, net-affiliates

343,332

294,557

17 Other service fees, net

150,459

139,626

8 Total Revenue

1,609,574

1,445,814

11













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related

563,388

512,713

10 Distribution

371,198

314,554

18 Systems and communications

84,203

77,783

8 Professional service fees

69,514

57,747

20 Office and occupancy

45,069

43,361

4 Advertising and promotional

22,992

20,931

10 Travel and related

15,409

12,456

24 Intangible asset related

13,870

44,066

(69) Other

36,382

25,407

43 Total Operating Expenses

1,222,025

1,109,018

10 Operating Income

387,549

336,796

15













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net

35,740

(19,723)

281 Debt expense

(12,519)

(11,073)

13 Other, net

562

222

153 Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

23,783

(30,574)

178 Income before income taxes

411,332

306,222

34 Income tax provision

106,551

71,658

49 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

304,781

234,564

30 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

5,801

(4,932)

218 Net Income

$ 298,980

$ 239,496

25 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and diluted

$ 3.40

$ 2.65

28 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic

83,858

85,762



Diluted

83,863

85,766



Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 1.11

$ 1.08









1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $14.0 million and $11.8 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 560,675 $ 521,754 Other current assets 160,054 129,277 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,216,605 1,209,574 Other long-term assets 164,510 159,874 Total Assets $ 2,101,844 $ 2,020,479





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 287,343 $ 257,413 Long-term debt 347,843 347,581 Other long-term liabilities 312,561 307,972 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 25,845 61,821 Equity excluding treasury stock 1,649,655 1,411,055 Treasury stock (521,403) (365,363) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,101,844 $ 2,020,479

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class (in millions) Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Equity











Beginning assets $ 77,315 $ 82,992 $ 74,684

$ 81,523 $ 96,716 Sales1 3,335 3,897 5,265

17,732 23,985 Redemptions1 (8,005) (6,304) (6,015)

(24,742) (25,600) Net sales (redemptions)1 (4,670) (2,407) (750)

(7,010) (1,615) Net exchanges (6) 18 86

120 (59) Impact of foreign exchange2 891 (532) 1,219

538 (1,621) Market gains and (losses)3 5,761 (2,756) 6,284

4,120 (11,898) Ending assets $ 79,291 $ 77,315 $ 81,523

$ 79,291 $ 81,523













Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 89,765 $ 87,425 $ 85,365

$ 86,743 $ 97,550 Sales1 7,594 8,277 5,920

26,809 28,016 Redemptions1 (6,669) (5,133) (9,755)

(23,892) (34,726) Net sales (redemptions)1 925 3,144 (3,835)

2,917 (6,710) Net exchanges 7 (25) (142)

(113) (64) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 3,524

0 3,524 Impact of foreign exchange2 143 (96) 239

128 (321) Market gains and (losses)3 4,080 (683) 1,592

5,245 (7,236) Ending assets $ 94,920 $ 89,765 $ 86,743

$ 94,920 $ 86,743













Alternative / Private Markets











Beginning assets $ 20,337 $ 21,602 $ 20,182

$ 20,802 $ 22,920 Sales1 700 660 1,127

3,268 3,833 Redemptions1 (755) (866) (1,190)

(3,158) (3,715) Net sales (redemptions)1 (55) (206) (63)

110 118 Net exchanges (3) (3) (6)

(9) 1 Impact of foreign exchange2 836 (762) 1,513

981 (2,317) Market gains and (losses)3 (564) (294) (824)

(1,333) 80 Ending assets $ 20,551 $ 20,337 $ 20,802

$ 20,551 $ 20,802













Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 2,728 $ 2,922 $ 2,902

$ 2,989 $ 3,780 Sales1 34 30 72

144 243 Redemptions1 (142) (119) (165)

(548) (572) Net sales (redemptions)1 (108) (89) (93)

(404) (329) Net exchanges 8 0 2

11 8 Market gains and (losses)3 239 (105) 178

271 (470) Ending assets $ 2,867 $ 2,728 $ 2,989

$ 2,867 $ 2,989













Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets $ 190,145 $ 194,941 $ 183,133

$ 192,057 $ 220,966 Sales1 11,663 12,864 12,384

47,953 56,077 Redemptions1 (15,571) (12,422) (17,125)

(52,340) (64,613) Net sales (redemptions)1 (3,908) 442 (4,741)

(4,387) (8,536) Net exchanges 6 (10) (60)

9 (114) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 3,524

0 3,524 Impact of foreign exchange2 1,870 (1,390) 2,971

1,647 (4,259) Market gains and (losses)3 9,516 (3,838) 7,230

8,303 (19,524) Ending assets $ 197,629 $ 190,145 $ 192,057

$ 197,629 $ 192,057

1) For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Dec. 31, 2023

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 40,801 $ 36,514 $ 42,569 $ 47,196 $ 12,409 $ 7,928 $ 2,599 $ 129 $ 98,378 $ 91,767 Sales 1,979 1,356 3,538 4,056 448 252 34 0 5,999 5,664 Redemptions (4,189) (3,816) (4,526) (2,143) (724) (31) (139) (3) (9,578) (5,993) Net sales (redemptions) (2,210) (2,460) (988) 1,913 (276) 221 (105) (3) (3,579) (329) Net exchanges (16) 10 4 3 (3) 0 8 0 (7) 13 Impact of foreign exchange2 414 477 99 44 489 347 0 0 1,002 868 Market gains and (losses)3 3,524 2,237 2,224 1,856 (240) (324) 228 11 5,736 3,780 Ending assets $ 42,513 $ 36,778 $ 43,908 $ 51,012 $ 12,379 $ 8,172 $ 2,730 $ 137 $ 101,530 $ 96,099























Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2023

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 43,342 $ 38,181 $ 43,180 $ 43,563 $ 13,050 $ 7,752 $ 2,851 $ 138 $ 102,423 $ 89,634 Sales 9,038 8,694 14,739 12,070 2,272 996 142 2 26,191 21,762 Redemptions (13,987) (10,755) (16,608) (7,284) (2,878) (280) (530) (18) (34,003) (18,337) Net sales (redemptions) (4,949) (2,061) (1,869) 4,786 (606) 716 (388) (16) (7,812) 3,425 Net exchanges 69 51 (91) (22) 14 (23) 11 0 3 6 Impact of foreign exchange2 345 193 95 33 585 396 0 0 1,025 622 Market gains and (losses)3 3,706 414 2,593 2,652 (664) (669) 256 15 5,891 2,412 Ending assets $ 42,513 $ 36,778 $ 43,908 $ 51,012 $ 12,379 $ 8,172 $ 2,730 $ 137 $ 101,530 $ 96,099





1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type (in millions)

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022













Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 98,378 $ 104,387 $ 100,993

$ 102,423 $ 135,294 Sales 5,999 5,413 8,274

26,191 34,002 Redemptions (9,578) (8,018) (12,559)

(34,003) (48,712) Net sales (redemptions) (3,579) (2,605) (4,285)

(7,812) (14,710) Net exchanges (7) 0 (32)

3 (85) Impact of foreign exchange1 1,002 (798) 1,810

1,025 (2,624) Market gains and (losses)2 5,736 (2,606) 3,937

5,891 (15,452) Ending assets $ 101,530 $ 98,378 $ 102,423

$ 101,530 $ 102,423













Total Separate Accounts Assets3











Beginning assets $ 91,767 $ 90,554 $ 82,140

$ 89,634 $ 85,672 Sales4 5,664 7,451 4,110

21,762 22,075 Redemptions4 (5,993) (4,404) (4,566)

(18,337) (15,901) Net sales (redemptions)4 (329) 3,047 (456)

3,425 6,174 Net exchanges 13 (10) (28)

6 (29) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 3,524

0 3,524 Impact of foreign exchange1 868 (592) 1,161

622 (1,635) Market gains and (losses)2 3,780 (1,232) 3,293

2,412 (4,072) Ending assets $ 96,099 $ 91,767 $ 89,634

$ 96,099 $ 89,634













Total Long-term Assets3











Beginning assets $ 190,145 $ 194,941 $ 183,133

$ 192,057 $ 220,966 Sales4 11,663 12,864 12,384

47,953 56,077 Redemptions4 (15,571) (12,422) (17,125)

(52,340) (64,613) Net sales (redemptions)4 (3,908) 442 (4,741)

(4,387) (8,536) Net exchanges 6 (10) (60)

9 (114) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 3,524

0 3,524 Impact of foreign exchange1 1,870 (1,390) 2,971

1,647 (4,259) Market gains and (losses)2 9,516 (3,838) 7,230

8,303 (19,524) Ending assets $ 197,629 $ 190,145 $ 192,057

$ 197,629 $ 192,057





1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 By Asset Class









Equity $ 79,291 $ 77,315 $ 82,992 $ 83,629 $ 81,523 Fixed-income 94,920 89,765 87,425 87,461 86,743 Alternative / private markets 20,551 20,337 21,602 21,174 20,802 Multi-asset 2,867 2,728 2,922 2,973 2,989 Total long-term assets 197,629 190,145 194,941 195,237 192,057 Money market 559,993 525,085 509,017 505,800 476,844 Total Managed Assets $ 757,622 $ 715,230 $ 703,958 $ 701,037 $ 668,901











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 42,513 $ 40,801 $ 44,383 $ 44,732 $ 43,342 Fixed-income 43,908 42,569 43,884 43,616 43,180 Alternative / private markets 12,379 12,409 13,338 13,040 13,050 Multi-asset 2,730 2,599 2,782 2,832 2,851 Total long-term assets 101,530 98,378 104,387 104,220 102,423 Money market 406,166 384,896 364,014 357,346 335,937 Total Fund Assets $ 507,696 $ 483,274 $ 468,401 $ 461,566 $ 438,360 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 36,778 $ 36,514 $ 38,609 $ 38,897 $ 38,181 Fixed-income 51,012 47,196 43,541 43,845 43,563 Alternative / private markets 8,172 7,928 8,264 8,134 7,752 Multi-asset 137 129 140 141 138 Total long-term assets 96,099 91,767 90,554 91,017 89,634 Money market 153,827 140,189 145,003 148,454 140,907 Total Separate Account Assets $ 249,926 $ 231,956 $ 235,557 $ 239,471 $ 230,541 Total Managed Assets $ 757,622 $ 715,230 $ 703,958 $ 701,037 $ 668,901

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 By Asset Class









Equity $ 76,009 $ 82,203 $ 83,025 $ 84,155 $ 79,544 Fixed-income 91,927 88,677 87,504 88,209 87,849 Alternative / private markets 20,623 21,413 21,411 20,938 20,926 Multi-asset 2,744 2,861 2,929 3,012 2,988 Total long-term assets 191,303 195,154 194,869 196,314 191,307 Money market 536,727 516,046 510,418 483,083 442,334 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 728,030 $ 711,200 $ 705,287 $ 679,397 $ 633,641 By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 40,296 $ 43,687 $ 44,218 $ 45,055 $ 43,131 Fixed-income 42,705 43,437 43,827 43,961 44,099 Alternative / private markets 12,571 13,184 13,181 13,062 13,140 Multi-asset 2,615 2,724 2,787 2,869 2,855 Total long-term assets 98,187 103,032 104,013 104,947 103,225 Money market 392,946 373,088 362,608 333,358 309,232 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 491,133 $ 476,120 $ 466,621 $ 438,305 $ 412,457 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 35,713 $ 38,516 $ 38,807 $ 39,100 $ 36,413 Fixed-income 49,222 45,240 43,677 44,248 43,750 Alternative / private markets 8,052 8,229 8,230 7,876 7,786 Multi-asset 129 137 142 143 133 Total long-term assets 93,116 92,122 90,856 91,367 88,082 Money market 143,781 142,958 147,810 149,725 133,102 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 236,897 $ 235,080 $ 238,666 $ 241,092 $ 221,184 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 728,030 $ 711,200 $ 705,287 $ 679,397 $ 633,641

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Year Ended (in millions)

Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 81,348

$ 84,793 Fixed-income

89,079

89,776 Alternative / private markets

21,096

21,799 Multi-asset

2,887

3,273 Total long-term assets

194,410

199,641 Money market

511,568

432,992 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 705,978

$ 632,633 By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 43,314

$ 47,047 Fixed-income

43,482

50,043 Alternative / private markets

12,999

13,903 Multi-asset

2,749

3,130 Total long-term assets

102,544

114,123 Money market

365,500

294,490 Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 468,044

$ 408,613 Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 38,034

$ 37,746 Fixed-income

45,597

39,733 Alternative / private markets

8,097

7,896 Multi-asset

138

143 Total long-term assets

91,866

85,518 Money market

146,068

138,502 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 237,934

$ 224,020 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 705,978

$ 632,633

