WKN: 914304 | ISIN: US3142111034 | Ticker-Symbol: 3KC
Frankfurt
26.01.24
08:07 Uhr
31,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDERATED HERMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDERATED HERMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,00032,20011:47
PR Newswire
25.01.2024 | 22:17
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Federated Hermes, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings

  • Q4 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.96 ; full-year 2023 EPS of $3.40
  • Total assets under management at record $757.6 billion
  • Board declares $0.28 per share quarterly dividend

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2023 of $0.96, compared to $0.63 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $82.2 million for Q4 2023, compared to $56.5 million for Q4 2022. Full-year 2023 EPS was $3.40, compared to $2.65 for 2022 on net income of $299.0 million for 2023, compared to $239.5 million for 2022.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $757.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, up $88.7 billion or 13% from $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $42.4 billion or 6% from $715.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2023. Average managed assets for Q4 2023 were $728.0 billion, up $94.4 billion or 15% from $633.6 billion reported for Q4 2022 and up $16.8 billion or 2% from $711.2 billion reported for Q3 2023.

"Federated Hermes' record assets at year-end were driven by another quarter of money market asset increases, as our liquidity products continued to provide a vital cash management resource for clients," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, as they navigated market volatility, investors turned to a diverse range of our active management strategies-from our fundamentally based MDT equity strategies to high-yield fixed-income to unconstrained credit alternatives."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 8, 2024 . During Q4 2023, Federated Hermes purchased 1,902,861 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $61.0 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2023 to 5,318,442 shares for $178.0 million .

Federated Hermes' equity assets were $79.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, down $2.2 billion or 3% from $81.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $2.0 billion or 3% from $77.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2023. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2023 were Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes International Small-Mid Company Fund, Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Equity Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund.

Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets were $94.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, up $8.2 billion or 9% from $86.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $5.1 billion or 6% from $89.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2023. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2023 were Federated Hermes High Yield Bond Collective Investment Fund, Federated Hermes Sterling Cash Plus Fund, Federated Hermes Intermediate Municipal Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Collective Investment Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund.

Federated Hermes' alternative/private markets assets were $20.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, down $0.2 billion or 1% from $20.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $0.3 billion or 1% from $20.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2023.

Federated Hermes' money market assets were a record $560.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, up $83.2 billion or 17% from $476.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $34.9 billion or 7% from $525.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2023. Money market mutual fund assets were a record $406.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, up $70.3 billion or 21% from $335.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $21.3 billion or 6% from $384.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2023. Federated Hermes' money market separate account assets were a record $153.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2023, up $12.9 billion or 9% from $140.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 and up $13.6 billion or 10% from $140.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2023.

Financial Summary

Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022

Revenue increased $17.6 million or 5% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets and an increase in total carried interest and performance fees of $6.4 million, including an increase of $2.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is offset in compensation expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average equity assets.

During Q4 2023, Federated Hermes derived 50% of its revenue from money market assets, 49% from long-term assets (29% from equity assets, 12% from fixed-income assets and 8% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $21.2 million or 7% primarily due to an intangible asset impairment in Q4 2022.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $3.3 million primarily due to an increase in investment yields due to rising interest rates.

Q4 2023 vs. Q3 2023

Revenue decreased $11.2 million or 3% primarily due to a decrease in revenue from lower average equity assets and a decrease in total carried interest and performance fees of $5.2 million, including a decrease of $5.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is offset in compensation expense. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets.

Operating expenses decreased $12.3 million or 4% primarily due to decreased compensation expense from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $5.5 million and decreased incentive compensation.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $15.2 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2023 compared to a decrease in Q3 2023.

2023 vs. 2022

Revenue increased $163.8 million or 11% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets, the elimination of voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers), and an increase in total carried interest and performance fees of $55.4 million, including $34.4 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is offset in compensation expense. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

During 2023, Federated Hermes derived 52% of its revenue from long-term assets (30% from equity assets, 12% from fixed-income assets and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 47% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased by $113.0 million or 10% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers, an increase in compensation expense primarily due to consolidated carried interest vehicles of $34.2 million and an increase in other expense due to fund reorganization costs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in expense due to an intangible asset impairment in the prior year.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $54.4 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in 2023 compared to a decrease in the market value of investments in 2022 and an increase in investment yields due to rising interest rates.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during 2023. During 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $85.3 million . These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $66.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.8 million for 2022.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 26, 2024 . Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, visit FederatedHermes.com/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 26, 2024 . To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 49692. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $757.6 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 8th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

###

1) As of Dec. 31, 2023 .
2) Morningstar, Dec. 31, 2023 . Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli Associates, Q3 2023.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland .

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)







Quarter Ended

% Change
Q4 2022 to
Q4 2023

Quarter Ended

% Change Q3
2023 to
Q4 2023


Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2023

Revenue






Investment advisory fees, net

$ 264,693

$ 256,949

3 %

$ 276,771

(4) %

Administrative service fees, net

90,930

75,847

20

88,023

3

Other service fees, net

35,874

41,103

(13)

37,862

(5)

Total Revenue

391,497

373,899

5

402,656

(3)







Operating Expenses






Compensation and related

127,504

123,994

3

139,123

(8)

Distribution

90,940

90,718

0

89,838

1

Systems and communications

20,944

20,549

2

21,213

(1)

Professional service fees

16,632

16,100

3

17,561

(5)

Office and occupancy

10,159

10,905

(7)

10,632

(4)

Advertising and promotional

9,684

6,967

39

3,857

151

Travel and related

4,308

3,913

10

4,034

7

Intangible asset related

3,676

34,746

(89)

3,451

7

Other

5,080

2,258

125

11,523

(56)

Total Operating Expenses

288,927

310,150

(7)

301,232

(4)

Operating Income

102,570

63,749

61

101,424

1







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)






Investment income (loss), net

17,418

14,413

21

2,722

NM

Debt expense

(3,142)

(3,200)

(2)

(3,133)

0

Other, net

461

191

141

(8)

NM

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

14,737

11,404

29

(419)

NM

Income before income taxes

117,307

75,153

56

101,005

16

Income tax provision

31,260

13,518

131

26,739

17

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

86,047

61,635

40

74,266

16

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

3,869

5,138

(25)

(760)

NM

Net Income

$ 82,178

$ 56,497

45 %

$ 75,026

10 %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.






Earnings Per Share1






Basic and diluted

$ 0.96

$ 0.63

52 %

$ 0.86

12 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding






Basic

81,961

84,731


83,710


Diluted

81,973

84,743


83,710


Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.28

$ 0.27


$ 0.28




1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.6 million, $2.8 million and $3.3 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2023, Dec. 31, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2023, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)









Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2023


Dec. 31, 2022


% Change

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net


$ 1,115,783


$ 1,011,631


10 %

Administrative service fees, net-affiliates


343,332


294,557


17

Other service fees, net


150,459


139,626


8

Total Revenue


1,609,574


1,445,814


11








Operating Expenses







Compensation and related


563,388


512,713


10

Distribution


371,198


314,554


18

Systems and communications


84,203


77,783


8

Professional service fees


69,514


57,747


20

Office and occupancy


45,069


43,361


4

Advertising and promotional


22,992


20,931


10

Travel and related


15,409


12,456


24

Intangible asset related


13,870


44,066


(69)

Other


36,382


25,407


43

Total Operating Expenses


1,222,025


1,109,018


10

Operating Income


387,549


336,796


15








Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net


35,740


(19,723)


281

Debt expense


(12,519)


(11,073)


13

Other, net


562


222


153

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net


23,783


(30,574)


178

Income before income taxes


411,332


306,222


34

Income tax provision


106,551


71,658


49

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries


304,781


234,564


30

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling

interests in subsidiaries


5,801


(4,932)


218

Net Income


$ 298,980


$ 239,496


25 %








Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







Basic and diluted


$ 3.40


$ 2.65


28 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic


83,858


85,762



Diluted


83,863


85,766



Dividends Declared Per Share


$ 1.11


$ 1.08





1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $14.0 million and $11.8 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Assets



Cash and other investments

$ 560,675

$ 521,754

Other current assets

160,054

129,277

Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,216,605

1,209,574

Other long-term assets

164,510

159,874

Total Assets

$ 2,101,844

$ 2,020,479




Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities

$ 287,343

$ 257,413

Long-term debt

347,843

347,581

Other long-term liabilities

312,561

307,972

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

25,845

61,821

Equity excluding treasury stock

1,649,655

1,411,055

Treasury stock

(521,403)

(365,363)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$ 2,101,844

$ 2,020,479

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class

(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Year Ended


Dec. 31, 2023

Sept. 30, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022


Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Equity







Beginning assets

$ 77,315

$ 82,992

$ 74,684


$ 81,523

$ 96,716

Sales1

3,335

3,897

5,265


17,732

23,985

Redemptions1

(8,005)

(6,304)

(6,015)


(24,742)

(25,600)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(4,670)

(2,407)

(750)


(7,010)

(1,615)

Net exchanges

(6)

18

86


120

(59)

Impact of foreign exchange2

891

(532)

1,219


538

(1,621)

Market gains and (losses)3

5,761

(2,756)

6,284


4,120

(11,898)

Ending assets

$ 79,291

$ 77,315

$ 81,523


$ 79,291

$ 81,523








Fixed Income







Beginning assets

$ 89,765

$ 87,425

$ 85,365


$ 86,743

$ 97,550

Sales1

7,594

8,277

5,920


26,809

28,016

Redemptions1

(6,669)

(5,133)

(9,755)


(23,892)

(34,726)

Net sales (redemptions)1

925

3,144

(3,835)


2,917

(6,710)

Net exchanges

7

(25)

(142)


(113)

(64)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

3,524


0

3,524

Impact of foreign exchange2

143

(96)

239


128

(321)

Market gains and (losses)3

4,080

(683)

1,592


5,245

(7,236)

Ending assets

$ 94,920

$ 89,765

$ 86,743


$ 94,920

$ 86,743








Alternative / Private Markets







Beginning assets

$ 20,337

$ 21,602

$ 20,182


$ 20,802

$ 22,920

Sales1

700

660

1,127


3,268

3,833

Redemptions1

(755)

(866)

(1,190)


(3,158)

(3,715)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(55)

(206)

(63)


110

118

Net exchanges

(3)

(3)

(6)


(9)

1

Impact of foreign exchange2

836

(762)

1,513


981

(2,317)

Market gains and (losses)3

(564)

(294)

(824)


(1,333)

80

Ending assets

$ 20,551

$ 20,337

$ 20,802


$ 20,551

$ 20,802








Multi-asset







Beginning assets

$ 2,728

$ 2,922

$ 2,902


$ 2,989

$ 3,780

Sales1

34

30

72


144

243

Redemptions1

(142)

(119)

(165)


(548)

(572)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(108)

(89)

(93)


(404)

(329)

Net exchanges

8

0

2


11

8

Market gains and (losses)3

239

(105)

178


271

(470)

Ending assets

$ 2,867

$ 2,728

$ 2,989


$ 2,867

$ 2,989








Total Long-term Assets







Beginning assets

$ 190,145

$ 194,941

$ 183,133


$ 192,057

$ 220,966

Sales1

11,663

12,864

12,384


47,953

56,077

Redemptions1

(15,571)

(12,422)

(17,125)


(52,340)

(64,613)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(3,908)

442

(4,741)


(4,387)

(8,536)

Net exchanges

6

(10)

(60)


9

(114)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

3,524


0

3,524

Impact of foreign exchange2

1,870

(1,390)

2,971


1,647

(4,259)

Market gains and (losses)3

9,516

(3,838)

7,230


8,303

(19,524)

Ending assets

$ 197,629

$ 190,145

$ 192,057


$ 197,629

$ 192,057

1)

For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)



Quarter Ended


Dec. 31, 2023


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$ 40,801

$ 36,514

$ 42,569

$ 47,196

$ 12,409

$ 7,928

$ 2,599

$ 129

$ 98,378

$ 91,767

Sales

1,979

1,356

3,538

4,056

448

252

34

0

5,999

5,664

Redemptions

(4,189)

(3,816)

(4,526)

(2,143)

(724)

(31)

(139)

(3)

(9,578)

(5,993)

Net sales (redemptions)

(2,210)

(2,460)

(988)

1,913

(276)

221

(105)

(3)

(3,579)

(329)

Net exchanges

(16)

10

4

3

(3)

0

8

0

(7)

13

Impact of foreign exchange2

414

477

99

44

489

347

0

0

1,002

868

Market gains and (losses)3

3,524

2,237

2,224

1,856

(240)

(324)

228

11

5,736

3,780

Ending assets

$ 42,513

$ 36,778

$ 43,908

$ 51,012

$ 12,379

$ 8,172

$ 2,730

$ 137

$ 101,530

$ 96,099













Year Ended


Dec. 31, 2023


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$ 43,342

$ 38,181

$ 43,180

$ 43,563

$ 13,050

$ 7,752

$ 2,851

$ 138

$ 102,423

$ 89,634

Sales

9,038

8,694

14,739

12,070

2,272

996

142

2

26,191

21,762

Redemptions

(13,987)

(10,755)

(16,608)

(7,284)

(2,878)

(280)

(530)

(18)

(34,003)

(18,337)

Net sales (redemptions)

(4,949)

(2,061)

(1,869)

4,786

(606)

716

(388)

(16)

(7,812)

3,425

Net exchanges

69

51

(91)

(22)

14

(23)

11

0

3

6

Impact of foreign exchange2

345

193

95

33

585

396

0

0

1,025

622

Market gains and (losses)3

3,706

414

2,593

2,652

(664)

(669)

256

15

5,891

2,412

Ending assets

$ 42,513

$ 36,778

$ 43,908

$ 51,012

$ 12,379

$ 8,172

$ 2,730

$ 137

$ 101,530

$ 96,099



1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type

(in millions)


Quarter Ended


Year Ended


Dec. 31, 2023

Sept. 30, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022


Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022








Total Fund Assets







Beginning assets

$ 98,378

$ 104,387

$ 100,993


$ 102,423

$ 135,294

Sales

5,999

5,413

8,274


26,191

34,002

Redemptions

(9,578)

(8,018)

(12,559)


(34,003)

(48,712)

Net sales (redemptions)

(3,579)

(2,605)

(4,285)


(7,812)

(14,710)

Net exchanges

(7)

0

(32)


3

(85)

Impact of foreign exchange1

1,002

(798)

1,810


1,025

(2,624)

Market gains and (losses)2

5,736

(2,606)

3,937


5,891

(15,452)

Ending assets

$ 101,530

$ 98,378

$ 102,423


$ 101,530

$ 102,423








Total Separate Accounts Assets3







Beginning assets

$ 91,767

$ 90,554

$ 82,140


$ 89,634

$ 85,672

Sales4

5,664

7,451

4,110


21,762

22,075

Redemptions4

(5,993)

(4,404)

(4,566)


(18,337)

(15,901)

Net sales (redemptions)4

(329)

3,047

(456)


3,425

6,174

Net exchanges

13

(10)

(28)


6

(29)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

3,524


0

3,524

Impact of foreign exchange1

868

(592)

1,161


622

(1,635)

Market gains and (losses)2

3,780

(1,232)

3,293


2,412

(4,072)

Ending assets

$ 96,099

$ 91,767

$ 89,634


$ 96,099

$ 89,634








Total Long-term Assets3







Beginning assets

$ 190,145

$ 194,941

$ 183,133


$ 192,057

$ 220,966

Sales4

11,663

12,864

12,384


47,953

56,077

Redemptions4

(15,571)

(12,422)

(17,125)


(52,340)

(64,613)

Net sales (redemptions)4

(3,908)

442

(4,741)


(4,387)

(8,536)

Net exchanges

6

(10)

(60)


9

(114)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

3,524


0

3,524

Impact of foreign exchange1

1,870

(1,390)

2,971


1,647

(4,259)

Market gains and (losses)2

9,516

(3,838)

7,230


8,303

(19,524)

Ending assets

$ 197,629

$ 190,145

$ 192,057


$ 197,629

$ 192,057



1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)

Dec. 31, 2023

Sept. 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

By Asset Class






Equity

$ 79,291

$ 77,315

$ 82,992

$ 83,629

$ 81,523

Fixed-income

94,920

89,765

87,425

87,461

86,743

Alternative / private markets

20,551

20,337

21,602

21,174

20,802

Multi-asset

2,867

2,728

2,922

2,973

2,989

Total long-term assets

197,629

190,145

194,941

195,237

192,057

Money market

559,993

525,085

509,017

505,800

476,844

Total Managed Assets

$ 757,622

$ 715,230

$ 703,958

$ 701,037

$ 668,901







By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$ 42,513

$ 40,801

$ 44,383

$ 44,732

$ 43,342

Fixed-income

43,908

42,569

43,884

43,616

43,180

Alternative / private markets

12,379

12,409

13,338

13,040

13,050

Multi-asset

2,730

2,599

2,782

2,832

2,851

Total long-term assets

101,530

98,378

104,387

104,220

102,423

Money market

406,166

384,896

364,014

357,346

335,937

Total Fund Assets

$ 507,696

$ 483,274

$ 468,401

$ 461,566

$ 438,360

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$ 36,778

$ 36,514

$ 38,609

$ 38,897

$ 38,181

Fixed-income

51,012

47,196

43,541

43,845

43,563

Alternative / private markets

8,172

7,928

8,264

8,134

7,752

Multi-asset

137

129

140

141

138

Total long-term assets

96,099

91,767

90,554

91,017

89,634

Money market

153,827

140,189

145,003

148,454

140,907

Total Separate Account Assets

$ 249,926

$ 231,956

$ 235,557

$ 239,471

$ 230,541

Total Managed Assets

$ 757,622

$ 715,230

$ 703,958

$ 701,037

$ 668,901

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

Dec. 31, 2023

Sept. 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

By Asset Class






Equity

$ 76,009

$ 82,203

$ 83,025

$ 84,155

$ 79,544

Fixed-income

91,927

88,677

87,504

88,209

87,849

Alternative / private markets

20,623

21,413

21,411

20,938

20,926

Multi-asset

2,744

2,861

2,929

3,012

2,988

Total long-term assets

191,303

195,154

194,869

196,314

191,307

Money market

536,727

516,046

510,418

483,083

442,334

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 728,030

$ 711,200

$ 705,287

$ 679,397

$ 633,641

By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$ 40,296

$ 43,687

$ 44,218

$ 45,055

$ 43,131

Fixed-income

42,705

43,437

43,827

43,961

44,099

Alternative / private markets

12,571

13,184

13,181

13,062

13,140

Multi-asset

2,615

2,724

2,787

2,869

2,855

Total long-term assets

98,187

103,032

104,013

104,947

103,225

Money market

392,946

373,088

362,608

333,358

309,232

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 491,133

$ 476,120

$ 466,621

$ 438,305

$ 412,457

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$ 35,713

$ 38,516

$ 38,807

$ 39,100

$ 36,413

Fixed-income

49,222

45,240

43,677

44,248

43,750

Alternative / private markets

8,052

8,229

8,230

7,876

7,786

Multi-asset

129

137

142

143

133

Total long-term assets

93,116

92,122

90,856

91,367

88,082

Money market

143,781

142,958

147,810

149,725

133,102

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 236,897

$ 235,080

$ 238,666

$ 241,092

$ 221,184

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 728,030

$ 711,200

$ 705,287

$ 679,397

$ 633,641

Unaudited Average Managed Assets


Year Ended

(in millions)


Dec. 31, 2023


Dec. 31, 2022

By Asset Class





Equity


$ 81,348


$ 84,793

Fixed-income


89,079


89,776

Alternative / private markets


21,096


21,799

Multi-asset


2,887


3,273

Total long-term assets


194,410


199,641

Money market


511,568


432,992

Total Avg. Managed Assets


$ 705,978


$ 632,633

By Product Type





Funds:





Equity


$ 43,314


$ 47,047

Fixed-income


43,482


50,043

Alternative / private markets


12,999


13,903

Multi-asset


2,749


3,130

Total long-term assets


102,544


114,123

Money market


365,500


294,490

Total Avg. Fund Assets


$ 468,044


$ 408,613

Separate Accounts:





Equity


$ 38,034


$ 37,746

Fixed-income


45,597


39,733

Alternative / private markets


8,097


7,896

Multi-asset


138


143

Total long-term assets


91,866


85,518

Money market


146,068


138,502

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets


$ 237,934


$ 224,020

Total Avg. Managed Assets


$ 705,978


$ 632,633

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.