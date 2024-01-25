Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record 2023 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results

Year over Year Book Value grew 9.0% and Tangible Book Value(1) grew 9.7%

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total assets increased $180.3 million to a record $4.40 billion as of December 31, 2023, or 4.3% over the $4.22 billion reported as of September 30, 2023 .

Gross loans grew $78.8 million to $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2023, 2.2% more than the $3.56 billion reported as of September 30, 2023 .

Deposits increased $156.3 million to $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023, or 4.3% over the $3.65 billion reported as of September 30, 2023 .

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $25.41 and $24.02, respectively, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $24.57 and $23.17, respectively, as of September 30, 2023 .

increased to $25.41 and $24.02, respectively, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $24.57 and $23.17, respectively, as of September 30, 2023 . Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $9.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

2023 Full Year Financial Highlights

Total assets increased $622.9 million to $4.40 billion as of December 31, 2023, or 16.5% over the $3.77 billion reported as of December 31, 2022 .

Gross loans grew $531.2 million to $3.64 billion as of December 31,2023, 17.1% more than the $3.11 billion reported as of December 31, 2022 .

Deposits increased $567.0 million to $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023, or 17.5% over the $3.24 billion reported as of December 31, 2022 .

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $25.41 and $24.02, respectively, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $23.32 and $21.90, respectively, as of December 31, 2022 .

increased to $25.41 and $24.02, respectively, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $23.32 and $21.90, respectively, as of December 31, 2022 . Net income totaled $33.4 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, and $18.7 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, an increase of 79.0%.

____________________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast. "Despite headwinds that included a lackluster economy and persistent interest rate hikes, the Third Coast team worked diligently to boost profitability by managing expenses and enhancing operational efficiencies. These efforts resulted in record performance, particularly, a 79% increase in net income over 2022. Moreover, our assets, loans, and deposits grew 17%, 17% and 18%, respectively, over the prior year, creating positive operating leverage.

"Looking ahead, we look forward to the possibilities and opportunities awaiting us in 2024. We will continue to focus on innovation, amplify the passion of our lenders and staff to offer our customers exceptional banking services across the largest metropolitan areas in Texas, and seek to deliver shareholder value by achieving above average growth in book value," Mr. Caraway concluded.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $8 .5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income resulting from higher loan rates, a reduction in provision expense for credit losses for the quarter, and noninterest expense savings related to implementation of cost reduction plans in prior quarters. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 . Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0 .62 per share and $0.57 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $0.32 per share each, in the third quarter of 2023 and $0.45 per share and $0.44 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.61%, compared to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 7.75%, compared to 7.57% for the third quarter of 2023 and 6.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in yield on loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in the Prime Rate in previous quarters.

Net interest income totaled $37.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.8% from $35.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 16.1% from $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $77.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 11.1% from $69.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 50.7% from $51.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $4.9 million, or 7.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, and increased $22.2 million, or 46.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest expense was $39.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $5.6 million, or 16.5%, from $34.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of $20 .7 million, or 109.1%, from $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to interest-bearing deposit growth and increases in interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest income from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increased fees from derivative transactions and Small Business Investment Company income.

Noninterest expense totaled $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down from $27.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and up from $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to increased salary expenses, investment in new technology and software, increased professional fees related to growth and regulatory compliance, increased expenses related to four locations opened in 2022, and increased other expenses such as franchise taxes, fraud losses, and deposit related fees.

The efficiency ratio was 66.89% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 74.07% for the third quarter of 2023 and 66.74% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, gross loans increased to $3.64 billion, an increase of $78.8 million, or 2.2%, from $3.56 billion as of September 30, 2023, and an increase of $531.2 million, or 17.1%, from $3 .11 billion as of December 31, 2022 . Real estate and municipal loans accounted for most of the loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2023, with real estate loans increasing $76.3 million and municipal loans increasing $23 .6 million from September 30, 2023 .

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans were $17.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $16.4 million at September 30, 2023, and $12.3 million at December 31, 2022.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.1 million and related to provisioning for new loans and commitments. The allowance for credit losses of $37.0 million represented 1.02% of the $3 .64 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2023 .

As of December 31, 2023, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remained low at 0.48%, compared to 0.46% as of September 30, 2023, and 0.39% as of December 31, 2022 . During the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.5 million and $708,000, respectively. On a full year basis, net charge-offs were $1.2 million and $1.1 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 4.3% from $3.65 billion as of September 30, 2023, and an increase of 17.5% from $3.24 billion as of December 31, 2022 . Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $500.2 million as of September 30, 2023, to $459.6 million as of December 31, 2023 and represented 12.1% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023, compared to 13.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023 . As of December 31, 2023, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $325.1 million, or 12.9%, and time deposits and savings accounts decreased $127.5 million, or 21.1%, and $639,000, or 2.5%, respectively, from September 30, 2023 .

The average cost of deposits was 4.07% for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 34-basis point increase from the third quarter of 2023 and a 190-basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to interest-bearing demand deposit growth and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2023 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time . To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through February 2, 2024, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13743555#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas -based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 16 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas . Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





2023



2022

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 296,926



$ 142,122



$ 244,813



$ 309,153



$ 329,864

Federal funds sold



114,919





144,408





23,206





1,789





2,150

Total cash and cash equivalents



411,845





286,530





268,019





310,942





332,014

































Investment securities available-for-sale



178,087





201,035





194,467





180,376





176,067

Loans held for investment



3,638,788





3,559,953





3,334,277





3,213,326





3,107,551

Less: allowance for credit losses



(37,022)





(38,067)





(37,243)





(35,915)





(30,351)

Loans, net



3,601,766





3,521,886





3,297,034





3,177,411





3,077,200

Accrued interest receivable



23,120





22,821





19,579





19,026





18,340

Premises and equipment, net



28,554





29,010





28,720





28,504





28,662

Bank-owned life insurance



65,861





65,303





64,762





64,235





60,761

Non-marketable securities, at cost



16,041





15,799





20,687





14,751





14,618

Deferred tax asset, net



9,227





8,335





7,808





7,146





6,303

Derivative assets



8,828





10,889





9,372





8,793





9,213

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



21,439





21,192





21,778





19,328





17,872

Core Deposit Intangible, net



969





1,009





1,050





1,090





1,131

Goodwill



18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034

Other assets



12,303





13,949





12,172





10,021





12,933

Total assets

$ 4,396,074



$ 4,215,792



$ 3,963,482



$ 3,859,657



$ 3,773,148

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 459,553



$ 500,187



$ 529,474



$ 516,909



$ 486,114

Interest bearing



3,343,595





3,146,635





2,878,807





2,805,624





2,750,032

Total deposits



3,803,148





3,646,822





3,408,281





3,322,533





3,236,146

































Accrued interest payable



4,794





4,318





3,522





1,636





2,545

Derivative liabilities



10,687





10,519





9,177





7,271





9,221

Lease liability - operating leases



22,280





21,958





22,439





19,845





18,209

Other liabilities



23,763





15,467





12,792





10,054





14,024

Line of credit - Senior Debt



38,875





35,875





30,875





30,875





30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,553





80,502





80,451





80,399





80,348

Total liabilities



3,984,100





3,815,461





3,567,537





3,472,613





3,391,368

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





69





69





69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



13,683





13,679





13,688





13,658





13,610

Common stock - non-voting



-





-





-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital



319,613





319,134





318,769





318,350





318,033

Retained earnings



78,775





70,283





65,889





58,182





53,270

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



933





(1,735)





(1,371)





(2,116)





(2,103)

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



411,974





400,331





395,945





387,044





381,780

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,396,074



$ 4,215,792



$ 3,963,482



$ 3,859,657



$ 3,773,148



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended







2023



2022



2023



2022



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December

31



September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



December

31



December

31

















































INTEREST INCOME:











































Loans, including fees

$ 70,325



$ 65,380



$ 59,295



$ 53,911



$ 48,081



$ 248,911



$ 146,425



Investment securities available-for-sale



2,746





1,990





2,029





1,548





1,388





8,313





3,925



Federal funds sold and other



3,996





2,015





1,389





1,920





1,682





9,320





3,596



Total interest income



77,067





69,385





62,713





57,379





51,151





266,544





153,946

















































INTEREST EXPENSE:











































Deposit accounts



37,671





30,345





24,936





22,092





15,682





115,044





30,696



FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,065





3,772





3,681





2,457





3,318





11,975





6,796



Total interest expense



39,736





34,117





28,617





24,549





19,000





127,019





37,492

















































Net interest income



37,331





35,268





34,096





32,830





32,151





139,525





116,454

















































Provision for credit losses



1,100





2,620





1,400





1,200





1,950





6,320





12,200

















































Net interest income after credit loss expense



36,231





32,648





32,696





31,630





30,201





133,205





104,254

















































NONINTEREST INCOME:











































Service charges and fees



850





884





720





779





706





3,233





2,714



Gain on sale of SBA loans



326





114





-





-





123





440





950



Gain on sale of securities



21





364





-





97





-





482





-



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



559





541





526





475





497





2,101





1,312



Derivative fees



358





159





247





(1)





117





763





1,259



Other



43





(196)





787





552





310





1,186





988



Total noninterest income



2,157





1,866





2,280





1,902





1,753





8,205





7,223

















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:











































Salaries and employee benefits



16,119





17,353





15,033





13,712





14,473





62,217





56,510



Data processing and network expense



987





1,284





1,261





1,203





837





4,735





3,947



Occupancy and equipment expense



2,875





2,925





2,852





2,633





2,591





11,285





8,526



Legal and professional



2,305





2,001





1,547





1,930





1,887





7,783





6,987



Loan operations and other real estate owned



134





272





302





(35)





144





673





988



Advertising and marketing



614





515





812





686





580





2,627





1,912



Telephone and communications



125





117





129





139





175





510





496



Software purchases and maintenance



839





729





455





352





295





2,375





1,012



Regulatory assessments



942





532





458





666





863





2,598





3,464



Loss on sale of other real estate owned



-





-





-





-





-





-





350



Other



1,474





1,777





986





758





782





4,995





4,117



Total noninterest expense



26,414





27,505





23,835





22,044





22,627





99,798





88,309

















































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



11,974





7,009





11,141





11,488





9,327





41,612





23,168

















































Income tax expense



2,285





1,431





2,250





2,245





1,802





8,211





4,509

















































NET INCOME



9,689





5,578





8,891





9,243





7,525





33,401





18,659

















































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,197





1,184





1,184





1,171





1,418





4,736





1,418

















































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 8,492



$ 4,394



$ 7,707



$ 8,072



$ 6,107



$ 28,665



$ 17,241

















































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.62



$ 0.32



$ 0.57



$ 0.60



$ 0.45



$ 2.11



$ 1.28



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.57



$ 0.32



$ 0.53



$ 0.55



$ 0.44



$ 1.98



$ 1.25





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





2023



2022



2023



2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per

share data)

December

31



September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



December

31



December

31













































Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.62



$ 0.32



$ 0.57



$ 0.60



$ 0.45



$ 2.11



$ 1.28

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.57



$ 0.32



$ 0.53



$ 0.55



$ 0.44



$ 1.98



$ 1.25

Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 17.25



$ 17.06



$ 17.06



$ 16.88



$ 20.44



$ 68.25



$ 20.44













































Return on average assets (A)



0.90 %



0.56 %



0.96 %



1.02 %



0.84 %



0.86 %



0.58 % Return on average common equity (A)



9.86 %



5.19 %



9.44 %



10.28 %



7.69 %



8.66 %



5.62 % Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



10.44 %



5.50 %



10.02 %



10.93 %



8.19 %



9.19 %



6.00 % Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.61 %



3.71 %



3.82 %



3.79 %



3.75 %



3.73 %



3.82 % Efficiency ratio (D)



66.89 %



74.07 %



65.52 %



63.47 %



66.74 %



67.55 %



71.40 %











































Capital Ratios









































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):









































Total common equity to total assets



7.86 %



7.93 %



8.32 %



8.31 %



8.36 %



7.86 %



8.36 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



7.46 %



7.51 %



7.88 %



7.86 %



7.90 %



7.46 %



7.90 % Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



8.06 %



8.01 %



7.75 %



7.89 %

N/A





8.06 %

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



9.70 %



9.68 %



9.39 %



9.61 %

N/A





9.70 %

N/A

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.66 %



12.72 %



12.31 %



12.63 %

N/A





12.66 %

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.23 %



9.79 %



10.17 %



10.14 %

N/A





9.23 %

N/A













































Third Coast Bank, SSB:









































Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



12.52 %



12.48 %



12.06 %



12.32 %



12.95 %



12.52 %



12.95 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.52 %



12.48 %



12.06 %



12.32 %



12.95 %



12.52 %



12.95 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.49 %



13.49 %



12.99 %



13.25 %



13.79 %



13.49 %



13.79 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



11.91 %



12.62 %



13.06 %



13.00 %



13.11 %



11.91 %



13.11 %











































Other Data









































Weighted average shares:









































Basic



13,603,149





13,608,718





13,588,747





13,532,545





13,528,504





13,583,553





13,465,196

Diluted



16,890,381





13,873,187





16,855,822





16,801,815





13,760,076





16,877,891





13,754,610

Period end shares outstanding



13,604,665





13,600,211





13,609,697





13,579,498





13,531,736





13,604,665





13,531,736

Book value per share

$ 25.41



$ 24.57



$ 24.23



$ 23.63



$ 23.32



$ 25.41



$ 23.32

Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 24.02



$ 23.17



$ 22.82



$ 22.22



$ 21.90



$ 24.02



$ 21.90



___________ (A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 12 and 13 of this News Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

















































Assets















































Interest-earnings assets:















































Investment securities

$ 203,376



$ 2,746



5.36 %

$ 198,305



$ 1,990



3.98 %

$ 170,463



$ 1,388



3.23 % Loans, gross



3,600,980





70,325



7.75 %



3,424,738





65,380



7.57 %



3,041,923





48,081



6.27 % Federal funds sold and other

interest-earning assets



299,165





3,996



5.30 %



146,965





2,015



5.44 %



185,887





1,682



3.59 % Total interest-earning assets



4,103,521





77,067



7.45 %



3,770,008





69,385



7.30 %



3,398,273





51,151



5.97 % Less allowance for loan losses



(38,274)















(37,421)















(29,563)











Total interest-earning assets, net of

allowance



4,065,247















3,732,587















3,368,710











Noninterest-earning assets



194,659















190,670















203,834











Total assets

$ 4,259,906













$ 3,923,257













$ 3,572,544





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,202,462



$ 37,671



4.67 %

$ 2,756,305



$ 30,345



4.37 %

$ 2,354,990



$ 15,682



2.64 % Note payable and line of credit



118,816





2,065



6.90 %



112,765





1,919



6.75 %



111,199





1,761



6.28 % FHLB advances

-



-



-



129,585





1,853



5.67 %



166,783





1,557



3.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,321,278





39,736



4.75 %



2,998,655





34,117



4.51 %



2,632,972





19,000



2.86 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



472,738















473,282















517,075











Other liabilities



57,918















49,271















41,226











Total liabilities



3,851,934















3,521,208















3,191,273











Shareholders' equity



407,972















402,049















381,271











Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 4,259,906













$ 3,923,257













$ 3,572,544











Net interest income







$ 37,331













$ 35,268













$ 32,151





Net interest spread (1)













2.70 %













2.79 %













3.11 % Net interest margin (2)













3.61 %













3.71 %













3.75 %

___________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Year Ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

































Assets































Interest-earnings assets:































Investment securities

$ 197,286



$ 8,313



4.21 %

$ 129,507



$ 3,925



3.03 % Loans, gross



3,366,180





248,911



7.39 %



2,694,428





146,425



5.43 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning

assets



181,782





9,320



5.13 %



223,781





3,596



1.61 % Total interest-earning assets



3,745,248





266,544



7.12 %



3,047,716





153,946



5.05 % Less allowance for loan losses



(36,750)















(25,600)











Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



3,708,498















3,022,116











Noninterest-earning assets



188,514















178,135











Total assets

$ 3,897,012













$ 3,200,251













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Interest-bearing liabilities:































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 2,785,605



$ 115,044



4.13 %

$ 2,377,079



$ 30,696



1.29 % Note payable and line of credit



113,552





7,657



6.74 %



77,317





4,605



5.96 % FHLB advances and other



79,546





4,318



5.43 %



81,083





2,191



2.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,978,703





127,019



4.26 %



2,535,479





37,492



1.48 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



473,558















313,972











Other liabilities



47,527















27,115











Total liabilities



3,499,788















2,876,566











Shareholders' equity



397,224















323,685











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,897,012













$ 3,200,251











Net interest income







$ 139,525













$ 116,454





Net interest spread (1)













2.86 %













3.57 % Net interest margin (2)













3.73 %













3.82 %

___________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended







2023



2022



(Dollars in thousands)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 520,822



$ 517,917



$ 513,934



$ 508,936



$ 493,791



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



586,626





566,973





547,120





511,546





506,012



Residential



342,589





326,354





310,842





286,358





308,775



Construction, development & other



693,553





655,822





595,601





627,143





567,851



Farmland



30,396





30,646





24,219





22,512





22,820



Commercial & industrial



1,263,077





1,288,320





1,164,624





1,112,638





1,058,910



Consumer



2,555





2,665





2,891





3,280





3,872



Municipal and other



199,170





171,256





175,046





140,913





145,520



Total loans

$ 3,638,788



$ 3,559,953



$ 3,334,277



$ 3,213,326



$ 3,107,551





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 16,649



$ 13,963



$ 9,968



$ 9,482



$ 10,963



Loans> 90 days and still accruing



670





2,442





-





-





518



Restructured loans--accruing



-





-





-





-





780



Total nonperforming loans



17,319





16,405





9,968





9,482





12,261



Other real estate owned



-





-





-





-





-



Total nonperforming assets

$ 17,319



$ 16,405



$ 9,968



$ 9,482



$ 12,261





































QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 1,505



$ 24



$ 72



$ (364)



$ 708





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 1,211



$ 978



$ 832



$ 855



$ 1,699



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



1,235





1,235





1,417





282





296



Residential



2,938





3,058





494





506





513



Construction, development & other



247





567





36





39





45



Commercial & industrial



11,018





8,125





7,189





7,800





8,390



Consumer



-





-





-





-





20



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 16,649



$ 13,963



$ 9,968



$ 9,482



$ 10,963





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.39 %



0.39 %



0.25 %



0.25 %



0.32 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.48 %



0.46 %



0.30 %



0.30 %



0.39 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.02 %



1.07 %



1.12 %



1.12 %



0.98 %

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(annualized)



0.17 %



0.00 %



0.01 %



(0.05) %



0.09 %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





2023



2022



2023



2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share

data)

December

31



September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



December

31



December

31













































Tangible Common Equity:









































Total shareholders' equity

$ 411,974



$ 400,331



$ 395,945



$ 387,044



$ 381,780



$ 411,974



$ 381,780

Less: Preferred stock including additional

paid in capital



66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225

Total common equity



345,749





334,106





329,720





320,819





315,555





345,749





315,555

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,

net



19,003





19,043





19,084





19,124





19,165





19,003





19,165

Tangible common equity

$ 326,746



$ 315,063



$ 310,636



$ 301,695



$ 296,390



$ 326,746



$ 296,390













































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,604,665





13,600,211





13,609,697





13,579,498





13,531,736





13,604,665





13,531,736













































Book Value Per Share

$ 25.41



$ 24.57



$ 24.23



$ 23.63



$ 23.32



$ 25.41



$ 23.32

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 24.02



$ 23.17



$ 22.82



$ 22.22



$ 21.90



$ 24.02



$ 21.90

























































































Tangible Assets:









































Total assets

$ 4,396,074



$ 4,215,792



$ 3,963,482



$ 3,859,657



$ 3,773,148



$ 4,396,074



$ 3,773,148

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



19,003





19,043





19,084





19,124





19,165





19,003





19,165

Tangible assets

$ 4,377,071



$ 4,196,749



$ 3,944,398



$ 3,840,533



$ 3,753,983



$ 4,377,071



$ 3,753,983













































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



7.86 %



7.93 %



8.32 %



8.31 %



8.36 %



7.86 %



8.36 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



7.46 %



7.51 %



7.88 %



7.86 %



7.90 %



7.46 %



7.90 %























































































Average Tangible Common Equity:









































Average shareholders' equity

$ 407,972



$ 402,049



$ 393,773



$ 384,794



$ 381,271



$ 397,224



$ 323,685

Less: Average preferred stock including

additional paid in capital



66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,329





66,225





16,900

Average common equity



341,747





335,824





327,548





318,569





314,942





330,999





306,785

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



19,027





19,068





19,108





19,149





19,184





19,088





19,245

Average tangible common equity

$ 322,720



$ 316,756



$ 308,440



$ 299,420



$ 295,758



$ 311,911



$ 287,540













































Net Income

$ 9,689



$ 5,578



$ 8,891



$ 9,243



$ 7,525



$ 33,401



$ 18,659

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,197





1,184





1,184





1,171





1,418





4,736





1,418

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 8,492



$ 4,394



$ 7,707



$ 8,072



$ 6,107



$ 28,665



$ 17,241













































Return on Average Common Equity(A)



9.86 %



5.19 %



9.44 %



10.28 %



7.69 %



8.66 %



5.62 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)



10.44 %



5.50 %



10.02 %



10.93 %



8.19 %



9.19 %



6.00 %

___________ (A) Interim periods annualized.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares