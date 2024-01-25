Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the December 31, 2023 Quarter and Year

AMESBURY, Mass., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $2.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $2.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . The Company reported net income of $11.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023 . Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $21.5 million, or ($1.30) per diluted share.

In announcing these results, Joe Reilly, Co-Chief Executive Officer said "Over the course of the year, rising interest rates and industry turmoil created a challenging and unpredictable market for banks. High interest rates continue to drive competition for deposits and put downward pressure on net interest margins. While these challenges persist into 2024, we continue to focus our efforts on improving asset quality, cost discipline, growing our core business banking base, and prioritizing safe and sound strategic banking practices. Our team has made significant strides in winding down our digital asset loan portfolio, with a nearly 70% reduction year over year. I am proud of the results and profitability the team was able to achieve in 2023. Despite the economic challenges that continue to put pressure on net interest margins, I look forward to continued progress towards our strategic objectives in 2024."

Income Statement Results

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net interest and dividend income was $13.6 million, which represents a decrease of $323,000, or 2.3%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023 . Net interest and dividend income was negatively impacted by an increase in interest expense of $661,000, or 7.1%, to $10.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $9.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $338,000, or 1.5%, to $23.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $23.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 . Interest expense increased primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and, to a lesser extent, an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 24 basis points to 3.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.41% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to rising interest rates and a larger proportion of the portfolio consisting of higher-cost savings accounts and certificates of deposit. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $15.1 million, or 1.4%, to $1.09 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in the average balances of savings accounts and certificates of deposit, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of money market accounts.

Interest and dividend income increased due to increases in interest and fees on loans and interest on short-term investments. Interest and fees on loans increased $189,000 to $20.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $19.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, mainly due to elevated interest rates resulting in a five basis point increase in the yield on loans. Interest earned on short-term investments increased $150,000 to $3.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 due to elevated rates, resulting in a 121 basis point increase in the yield on short-term investments to 6.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 . Although the yield on short-term investments increased, the average balance of short-term investments decreased $40.9 million to $216.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $257.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 .

A credit loss benefit of $1.2 million was recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a $156,000 credit loss benefit recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 . The credit loss benefit for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in the reserve for individually analyzed loans. The reserve for individually analyzed loans decreased due to the restructuring of an enterprise value loan relationship which resulted in a reduction to the reserve for individually analyzed loans of $1.9 million, of which $1.2 million was related to previous reserves that were charged-off. The reserve for individually analyzed loans was further decreased by a $1.2 million reduction in the reserves related to the digital asset loan portfolio which was the result of continued principal paydowns and improvements in the value of the underlying collateral. The credit loss benefit was partially offset by an increase in the reserve resulting from decreased prepayment and curtailment rate forecasts updated for current market and economic conditions. The credit loss benefit of $156,000 recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was primarily due to reduced loan balances in the commercial and enterprise value loan portfolios and improvements in the near-term Gross Domestic Product ("GDP") and unemployment rate forecasts. The credit loss benefit for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was partially offset by an increase in the reserve for individually analyzed loans of $483,000 within the enterprise value portfolio.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income was $1.6 million, which represents a decrease of $118,000, or 6.7%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023 . The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in other service charges and fees, partially offset by an increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts. Other service charges and fees decreased $175,000, or 34.2%, primarily due to decreases in prepayment penalties on commercial and commercial real estate loans received during the third quarter of 2023. Customer service fees on deposit accounts increased $104,000, or 11.5%, primarily due to fees recognized on customer accounts.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense was $12.5 million, which represents a decrease of $259,000, or 2.0%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023 . The decrease was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits and deposit insurance, partially offset by increases in professional fees and other expenses. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $939,000, or 12.1%, to $6.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $7.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 primarily due to reduced salaries and employee benefits resulting from a workforce realignment during the third quarter of 2023 and an updated assessment of 2023 accrued incentive compensation. Deposit insurance decreased $132,000, or 26.4%, to $368,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $500,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 due to a decrease in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's ("FDIC") insurance assessment rate schedules. Professional fees increased $453,000, or 43.8%, to $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 due to increased legal fees, audits and compliance expense, and professional services relating to consultants. Other expenses increased $178,000, or 21.3%, to $1.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $837,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 due to the termination of corporate vendor partnerships.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net interest and dividend income was $13.6 million, which represents a decrease of $5.2 million, or 27.6%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . Net interest and dividend income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was negatively impacted by an increase in interest expense of $7.7 million to $10.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which was partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $2.5 million, or 12.1%, to $23.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $21.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . Interest expense increased primarily due to rising interest rates, an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, and a larger proportion of higher-cost money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings accounts in the portfolio. Rising interest rates resulted in an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 273 basis points to 3.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 0.92% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . The increase in interest expense was also driven by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $301.7 million, or 38.5%, to $1.09 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $783.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

Interest and dividend income increased primarily due to rising interest rates, which resulted in an increased yield on interest-earning assets of 48 basis points to 5.99% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 5.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . Higher average balances and rising interest rates resulted in interest on short-term investments of $3.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $461,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . Interest earned on loans decreased $336,000 to $20.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $20.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, due to a reduction of $115.6 million, or 8.0%, in the average balance of loans to $1.33 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $1.44 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . The decrease in interest earned on loans was partially offset by a 39 basis point increase in the yield on loans to 6.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 5.63% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

A credit loss benefit of $1.2 million was recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a $992,000 credit loss benefit recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . The credit loss benefit for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in the reserve for individually analyzed loans. The reserve for individually analyzed loans decreased due to the restructuring of an enterprise value loan relationship which resulted in a reduction to the reserve for individually analyzed loans of $1.9 million, of which $1.2 million was related to previous reserves that were charged-off. The reserve for individually analyzed loans was further decreased by a $1.2 million reduction in the reserves related to the digital asset loan portfolio which was the result of continued principal paydowns and improvements in the value of the underlying collateral. The credit loss benefit was partially offset by an increase in the reserve resulting from decreased prepayment and curtailment rate forecasts updated for current market and economic conditions. The credit loss benefit of $992,000 recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was primarily the result of a decrease in loans during the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income was $1.6 million, which represents a decrease of $291,000, or 15.0%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which was primarily due to a decrease in service charges and fees. Service charges and fees decreased $384,000, or 53.3%, to $336,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $720,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 primarily due to decreases in prepayment penalties on commercial and commercial real estate loans received during the fourth quarter of 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. These decreases were partially offset by implementation and activity fees charged to Banking as a Service ("BaaS") customers. BaaS implementation and activity fees on deposit accounts were $323,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $93,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense was $12.5 million, which represents a decrease of $4.8 million, or 27.7%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits, professional fees, and other expenses. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $2.8 million, or 28.6%, to $6.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $9.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to an expense during the fourth quarter of 2022 related to an agreement between the Bank and the Company and their former President and Chief Executive Officer entered into upon his separation from employment, as well as reduced salaries and employee benefits resulting from a workforce realignment during the third quarter of 2023. Professional fees decreased $1.0 million, or 41.0%, to $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $2.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to higher legal fees and audit and compliance costs during the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting primarily from a review of the Company's digital asset lending practices following the events that caused the losses recorded in the third quarter of 2022. Other expenses decreased $1.1 million, or 52.5%, to $1.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to costs related to repossessed assets incurred during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . There were no costs related to repossessed assets incurred during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2022

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest and dividend income was $58.2 million, which represents a decrease of $16.9 million, or 22.5%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 . Net interest and dividend income was negatively impacted by an increase in interest expense of $27.8 million to $32.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $11.0 million, or 13.8%, to $90.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $79.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Interest expense increased primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 266 basis points to 3.11% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 0.45% for the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to rising interest rates and a larger proportion of the portfolio consisting of higher-cost money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The cost of borrowings increased 101 basis points to 3.80% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 2.79% for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $210.1 million, or 25.8%, and the average total interest-earning assets decreased $62.2 million, or 3.8%.

The increase in interest and dividend income was primarily driven by the higher interest rate environment, which resulted in an increase in interest on short-term investments of $8.6 million, or 673.6%, and an increase in interest and fees on loans of $2.2 million, or 2.9%. The yield on short-term investments increased 416 basis points to 5.24% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 1.08% for the year ended December 21, 2022 . The yield on loans increased 66 basis points to 5.89% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 5.23% for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The increases caused by an increase in the yields were partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of loans of $128.0 million, to $1.35 billion, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.48 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

A credit loss benefit of $678,000 was recognized for the year ended December 31, 2023, and was based on the new expected loss model, compared to an expense of $56.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was based on the incurred loss model. The credit loss benefit recognized for the year ended December 31, 2023, was primarily driven by the credit loss benefit for unfunded commitments of $1.5 million which was primarily due to a decrease in the balance of unfunded commitments resulting from the closure of approximately $7.1 million in digital asset lines of credit during the first quarter of 2023. This benefit was offset by credit loss expense related to loans of $863,000 which was primarily driven by the need to replenish the allowance due to net charge-offs of $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, partially offset by decreases related to concentration changes. The credit loss expense for the year ended December 31, 2022, was primarily driven by the need to replenish the allowance due to net charge-offs, which totaled $47.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which were predominantly related to our portfolio of loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs. Net charge offs for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled approximately $4.8 million and were predominantly related to our enterprise value portfolio.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income was $7.1 million, which represents an increase of $912,000, or 14.8%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 . The increase was primarily due to customer service fees on deposit accounts and other income, partially offset by a decrease in gain on loans sold. Customer service fees on deposit accounts increased $727,000, or 24.8%, to $3.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, due to implementation and activity fees charged to BaaS customers. BaaS implementation and activity fees on deposit accounts was $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $278,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Other income increased $328,000 primarily due to gains on sales of other repossessed assets and insurance proceeds received for replacement of damaged equipment. Gain on loans sold decreased $272,000 primarily due to the sale of residential mortgage loans in June 2022 . No loans were sold in 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense was $51.1 million, which represents a decrease of $876,000, or 1.7%, compared to $52.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The decrease was primarily due to decreases in other expenses, salaries and employee benefits, and directors' compensation, partially offset by increases in software depreciation and implementation and deposit insurance. Other expenses decreased $1.9 million, or 35.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to a write down of a Small Business Administration ("SBA") receivable in the first quarter of 2022, and elevated loan servicing expenses relating to loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Salaries and employee benefits decreased $471,000, or 1.5%, for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to an expense during the fourth quarter of 2022 related to an agreement between the Bank and the Company and their former President and Chief Executive Officer entered into upon his separation from employment. Directors' compensation decreased $349,000, or 34.0%, due to fewer directors in 2023 when compared to 2022. Software depreciation and implementation expenses increased $555,000, or 38.3%, for the year ended December 31, 2023 due to the implementation of new software to support business processes and product improvements. Deposit insurance increased $491,000, or 48.0%, for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in the FDIC's insurance assessment rate schedules.

Balance Sheet Results

Results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 reflect the Bank's continued focus on its revised business plan, operations and risk tolerance in light of the events and the losses that occurred in late 2022. Concerted efforts have been made to revise the Bank's business practices and strategies so as to better monitor and manage the risk position, capital position, liquidity, growth of the Bank's BaaS operations and overall asset growth. In this regard, the Bank re-established metrics and limitations in these areas to better manage and monitor the Bank's overall risk position, including generally managing overall asset growth to 5% per year, and adopting more comprehensive capital management policies and procedures.

December 31, 2023 Compared to September 30, 2023

Total assets decreased $138.1 million, or 7.6%, to $1.67 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.81 billion at September 30, 2023 primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents partially offset by an increase in net loans. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $146.0 million, or 39.9%, primarily due to a decrease in volatile deposits of $156.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 . Volatile deposits are those deposits that the Bank reasonably expects to be short-term in nature. Due to the expectation of volatility, these deposits are held as cash. The Bank held $93.3 million of volatile deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to $249.7 million at September 30, 2023.

Total loans increased $5.0 million, or 0.4%, to $1.34 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.33 billion at September 30, 2023 . The increase was primarily driven by an increase in commercial real estate loans of $30.9 million, or 7.1%, partially offset by decreases in the construction and land development portfolio of $17.5 million, or 18.3%, the mortgage warehouse portfolio of $5.5 million, or 3.2%, and the digital asset loan portfolio of $3.0 million, or 19.4%. The increase in the commercial real estate portfolio and decrease in the construction and land development portfolio was primarily due to the conversion of construction loans to permanent commercial real estate loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 .

Total liabilities decreased $142.5 million, or 9.0%, to $1.45 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.59 billion at September 30, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in deposits, partially offset by an increase in short-term borrowings. Deposits were $1.33 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.49 billion as of September 30, 2023, which represents a decrease of $158.5 million, or 10.6%. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in specialty deposits. Specialty deposits span various product types, including demand, money market and savings deposits, and consist of deposits from BaaS and digital asset customers. Management continues to refine the eligibility criteria for specialty deposit relationships and will exit when deemed appropriate. The decrease in specialty deposits of $158.3 million, or 59.4%, was primarily the result of the Bank's review and refinement of eligibility criteria and its decision to discontinue specialty deposit relationships that did not meet the criteria. At December 31, 2023, BaaS deposits totaled $102.8 million, which represents a 52.0% decrease from September 30, 2023 and digital asset deposits totaled $5.3 million, which represents an 89.8% decrease from September 30, 2023 . Short-term borrowings increased $15.0 million, or 18.8%, to $95.0 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $80.0 million at September 30, 2023, driven by an increase in overnight borrowings.

As of December 31, 2023, shareholders' equity was $221.9 million compared to $217.6 million at September 30, 2023, which represents an increase of $4.3 million, or 2.0%. The increase was primarily due to net income of $2.9 million and other comprehensive income of $897,000 .

December 31, 2023 Compared to December 31, 2022

Total assets increased $33.9 million, or 2.1%, to $1.67 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2022 due primarily to an increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decreases in net loans and other repossessed assets. Cash and cash equivalents increased $139.7 million, or 173.3%, primarily due to an increase in volatile deposits. Volatile deposits held in cash totaled $93.3 million as of December 31, 2023 . There were no volatile deposits as of December 31, 2022 .

Total loans decreased $101.4 million, or 7.0%, and were $1.34 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.44 billion at December 31, 2022 . The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in mortgage warehouse loans of $46.7 million, or 21.9%, commercial loans of $40.8 million, or 18.8%, the digital asset loan portfolio of $28.5 million, or 69.9%, and enterprise value loans of $5.1 million, or 1.2%. The decrease in our mortgage warehouse loan portfolio was primarily due to decreased usage of the mortgage warehouse lines. The decrease in our commercial loan portfolio was primarily related to payoffs in our traditional in-market loan portfolio. The Bank has continued its efforts to wind-down its digital asset lending exposure. The remaining balance of the digital asset loan portfolio as of December 31, 2023 was $12.3 million . The decrease in 2023 of $28.5 million was driven by the payoff and closure of two lines of credit totaling $15.7 million, the payoff of a $4.8 million loan secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs, as well as paydowns on the remaining portfolio. The decrease in total loans was partially offset by increases in commercial real estate loans of $15.3 million, or 3.4%, and construction and land development loans of $5.6 million, or 7.7%.

Total liabilities increased $19.6 million, or 1.4%, to $1.45 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in deposits, partially offset by a decrease in borrowings. Deposits were $1.33 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.28 billion as of December 31, 2022, which represents an increase of $51.6 million, or 4.0%. The increase in deposits was primarily driven by an increase of $129.8 million in deposits obtained on a national exchange, which totaled $136.8 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $7.0 million at December 31, 2022 . Also contributing to the increase was an increase in deposits related to enterprise value customers of $13.2 million, or 12.2%, totaling $121.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $108.2 million at December 31, 2022 . These increases were offset by a decrease in retail deposits of $98.4 million, or 9.5%. The increase in total liabilities was partially offset by a decrease in borrowings of $22.1 million, or 17.5%, primarily driven by a decrease in overnight borrowings.

As of December 31, 2023, shareholders' equity was $221.9 million compared to $207.5 million at December 31, 2022, which represents an increase of $14.4 million, or 6.9%. The increase was primarily due to net income of $11.0 million . Shareholders' equity also increased due to stock-based compensation expense of $1.3 million, employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $785,000, and a one-time cumulative-effect adjustment for the adoption of CECL which increased retained earnings by $696,000 .

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)





































At

At

At

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022 Assets















Cash and due from banks $ 22,200

$ 22,445

$ 42,923 Short-term investments

198,132



343,924



37,706 Cash and cash equivalents

220,332



366,369



80,629 Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)

28,571



26,179



28,600 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

4,056



3,607



4,266 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $21,571, $24,023, and $28,069 as of















December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively

1,321,158



1,313,666



1,416,047 Bank owned life insurance

44,735



44,437



43,615 Premises and equipment, net

12,986



13,187



13,580 Other repossessed assets

-



-



6,051 Accrued interest receivable

6,090



5,585



6,597 Right-of-use assets

3,780



3,821



3,942 Deferred tax asset, net

14,461



15,599



16,793 Other assets

14,140



15,990



16,261 Total assets $ 1,670,309

$ 1,808,440

$ 1,636,381

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing $ 308,769

$ 385,488

$ 520,226 Interest-bearing

1,022,453



1,104,237



759,356 Total deposits

1,331,222



1,489,725



1,279,582 Borrowings:















Short-term borrowings

95,000



80,000



108,500 Long-term borrowings

9,697



9,730



18,329 Total borrowings

104,697



89,730



126,829 Operating lease liabilities

4,171



4,199



4,282 Other liabilities

8,317



7,206



18,146 Total liabilities

1,448,407



1,590,860



1,428,839 Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock; authorized 50,000 shares:















no shares issued and outstanding

-



-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;















17,677,479, 17,681,916, and 17,669,698 shares issued and outstanding















at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively

177



177



177 Additional paid-in capital

124,129



123,808



122,847 Retained earnings

106,285



103,361



94,630 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,496)



(2,393)



(2,200) Unearned compensation - ESOP

(7,193)



(7,373)



(7,912) Total shareholders' equity

221,902



217,580



207,542 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,670,309

$ 1,808,440

$ 1,636,381

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)





























































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest and dividend income:



























Interest and fees on loans $ 20,000

$ 19,811

$ 20,336

$ 79,469

$ 77,253 Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale

232



233



221



949



797 Interest on short-term investments

3,334



3,184



461



9,879



1,277 Total interest and dividend income

23,566



23,228



21,018



90,297



79,327 Interest expense:



























Interest on deposits

9,905



9,113



1,801



30,589



3,578 Interest on short-term borrowings

64



196



388



1,314



422 Interest on long-term borrowings

32



31



84



223



297 Total interest expense

10,001



9,340



2,273



32,126



4,297 Net interest and dividend income

13,565



13,888



18,745



58,171



75,030 Credit loss (benefit) expense - loans

(1,227)



(105)



(970)



863



56,409 Credit loss (benefit) expense - off-balance sheet credit exposures

(7)



(51)



(22)



(1,541)



19 Total credit loss (benefit) expense

(1,234)



(156)



(992)



(678)



56,428 Net interest and dividend income after credit loss (benefit) expense

14,799



14,044



19,737



58,849



18,602 Noninterest income:



























Customer service fees on deposit accounts

1,007



903



942



3,658



2,931 Service charges and fees - other

336



511



720



1,825



1,770 Bank owned life insurance income

298



284



268



1,120



1,046 Gain on loans sold, net

-



-



-



-



272 Other income

6



67



8



458



130 Total noninterest income

1,647



1,765



1,938



7,061



6,149 Noninterest expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

6,837



7,776



9,573



31,266



31,737 Occupancy expense

421



429



415



1,692



1,702 Equipment expense

156



148



154



599



582 Deposit insurance

368



500



557



1,514



1,023 Data processing

432



378



348



1,545



1,374 Marketing expense

193



203



149



640



412 Professional fees

1,487



1,034



2,522



4,843



4,695 Directors' compensation

135



178



250



677



1,026 Software depreciation and implementation

596



509



431



2,005



1,450 Insurance expense

451



451



448



1,804



1,791 Service fees

365



272



243



1,154



931 Other

1,015



837



2,138



3,394



5,286 Total noninterest expense

12,456



12,715



17,228



51,133



52,009 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

3,990



3,094



4,447



14,777



(27,258) Income tax expense (benefit)

1,066



628



1,750



3,823



(5,790) Net income (loss) $ 2,924

$ 2,466

$ 2,697

$ 10,954

$ (21,468) Earnings (Loss) per share:



























Basic $ 0.18

$ 0.15

$ 0.16

$ 0.66

$ (1.30) Diluted $ 0.18

$ 0.15

$ 0.16

$ 0.66

$ (1.30) Weighted Average Shares:



























Basic

16,639,142



16,604,886



16,496,543



16,586,180



16,482,623 Diluted

16,690,937



16,648,657



16,607,719



16,594,685



16,482,623

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited)





































































































For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,



December 31,

2023

2023



2022







Interest











Interest













Interest





Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/



Average

Earned/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Paid

Rate (6)

Balance

Paid

Rate (6)



Balance

Paid

Rate (6) Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2) $ 1,328,658

$ 20,000

6.02 %

$ 1,327,373

$ 19,811

5.97 %



$ 1,444,239

$ 20,336

5.63 % Short-term investments

216,722



3,334

6.15 %



257,580



3,184

4.94 %





49,711



461

3.71 % Debt securities available-for-sale

25,968



192

2.96 %



27,363



188

2.75 %





28,654



198

2.76 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,507



40

10.62 %



1,902



45

9.46 %





2,718



23

3.38 % Total interest-earning assets

1,572,855



23,566

5.99 %



1,614,218



23,228

5.76 %





1,525,322



21,018

5.51 % Non-interest earning assets

100,634













103,453















120,009









Total assets $ 1,673,489











$ 1,717,671













$ 1,645,331









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Savings accounts $ 219,162

$ 1,588

2.90 %

$ 184,239

$ 1,021

2.22 %



$ 148,358

$ 64

0.17 % Money market accounts

518,511



4,935

3.81 %



551,344



5,207

3.78 %





342,228



1,079

1.26 % NOW accounts

100,653



239

0.95 %



103,966



181

0.70 %





178,834



142

0.32 % Certificates of deposit

247,206



3,143

5.09 %



230,884



2,704

4.68 %





114,397



516

1.80 % Total interest-bearing deposits

1,085,532



9,905

3.65 %



1,070,433



9,113

3.41 %





783,817



1,801

0.92 % Borrowings















































Short-term borrowings

6,011



64

4.26 %



14,897



196

5.26 %





38,901



388

3.99 % Long-term borrowings

9,708



32

1.32 %



9,741



31

1.27 %





16,705



84

2.01 % Total borrowings

15,719



96

2.44 %



24,638



227

3.69 %





55,606



472

3.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,101,251



10,001

3.63 %



1,095,071



9,340

3.41 %





839,423



2,273

1.08 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits

338,712













391,917















580,013









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

14,212













13,864















17,603









Total liabilities

1,454,175













1,500,852















1,437,039









Total equity

219,314













216,819















208,292









Total liabilities and















































equity $ 1,673,489











$ 1,717,671













$ 1,645,331









Net interest income





$ 13,565











$ 13,888













$ 18,745



Interest rate spread (3)











2.36 %













2.35 %















4.43 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 471,604











$ 519,147













$ 685,899









Net interest margin (5)











3.45 %













3.44 %















4.92 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

142.82 %













147.41 %















181.71 %















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes mortgage warehouse loan origination fee income of $182,000, $199,000, and $205,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (6) Annualized.



For the Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022







Interest











Interest





Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate Assets:





























Interest-earning assets:





























Loans (1)(2) $ 1,348,425

$ 79,469

5.89 %

$ 1,476,426

$ 77,253

5.23 % Short-term investments

188,572



9,879

5.24 %



118,726



1,277

1.08 % Debt securities available-for-sale

27,576



769

2.79 %



32,005



753

2.35 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,072



180

8.69 %



1,667



44

2.64 % Total interest-earning assets

1,566,645



90,297

5.76 %



1,628,824



79,327

4.87 % Non-interest earning assets

105,187













98,049









Total assets $ 1,671,832











$ 1,726,873









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





























Interest-bearing liabilities:





























Savings accounts $ 174,110



3,128

1.80 %

$ 152,964



235

0.15 % Money market accounts

474,845



16,605

3.50 %



341,324



1,968

0.58 % NOW accounts

111,809



767

0.69 %



219,743



531

0.24 % Certificates of deposit

223,585



10,089

4.51 %



74,995



844

1.13 % Total interest-bearing deposits

984,349



30,589

3.11 %



789,026



3,578

0.45 % Borrowings





























Short-term borrowings

27,018



1,314

4.86 %



11,421



422

3.69 % Long-term borrowings

13,442



223

1.66 %



14,308



297

2.08 % Total borrowings

40,460



1,537

3.80 %



25,729



719

2.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,024,809



32,126

3.13 %



814,755



4,297

0.53 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

415,222













661,368









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

16,955













18,881









Total liabilities

1,456,986













1,495,004









Total equity

214,846













231,869









Total liabilities and





























equity $ 1,671,832











$ 1,726,873









Net interest income





$ 58,171











$ 75,030



Interest rate spread (3)











2.63 %













4.34 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 541,836











$ 814,069









Net interest margin (5)











3.71 %













4.61 % Average interest-earning assets to





























interest-bearing liabilities

152.87 %













199.92 %















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes mortgage warehouse loan origination fee income of $856,000 and $1.0 million for the year ended December 31 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Select Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022

2023



2022 Performance Ratios:

























Return (Loss) on average assets (1)

0.70 %



0.57 %



0.66 %

0.66 %



(1.24 %) Return (Loss) on average equity (1)

5.33 %



4.55 %



5.18 %

5.10 %



(9.26 %) Interest rate spread (1) (2)

2.36 %



2.34 %



4.43 %

2.63 %



4.34 % Net interest margin (1) (3)

3.45 %



3.44 %



4.92 %

3.71 %



4.61 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.98 %



2.96 %



4.18 %

3.06 %



3.01 % Efficiency ratio (4)

81.88 %



81.23 %



83.33 %

78.39 %



64.07 % Average interest-earning assets to

























average interest-bearing liabilities

142.82 %



147.41 %



181.71 %

152.87 %



199.92 % Average equity to average assets

13.11 %



12.62 %



12.66 %

12.85 %



13.43 %



At

At

At

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022 Asset Quality















Non-accrual loans:















Commercial real estate $ -

$ 155

$ 56 Commercial

1,857



235



101 Enterprise value

1,991



4,114



92 Digital asset

12,289



15,247



26,488 Residential real estate

376



381



227 Construction and land development

-



-



- Consumer

4



4



- Mortgage warehouse

-



-



- Total non-accrual loans

16,517



20,136



26,964 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

-



-



- Other repossessed assets

-



-



6,051 Total non-performing assets $ 16,517

$ 20,136

$ 33,015 Asset Quality Ratios















Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans (5)

1.61 %



1.80 %



1.94 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans

130.60 %



119.30 %



104.10 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)

1.23 %



1.51 %



1.87 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets

0.99 %



1.11 %



1.65 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets (6)

0.99 %



1.11 %



2.02 % Capital and Share Related















Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.3 %



12.0 %



12.7 % Book value per share $ 12.55

$ 12.31

$ 11.75 Market value per share $ 10.07

$ 9.69

$ 7.28 Shares outstanding

17,677,479



17,681,916



17,669,698





(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net. (5) Loans are presented before the allowance but include deferred costs/fees. (6) Non-performing assets consists of non-accrual loans plus loans accruing but 90 days overdue and other repossessed assets.



At

At

At

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent Commercial real estate $ 468,928

34.92 %

$ 438,039

32.74 %

$ 453,592

31.41 % Commercial

176,124

13.12 %



176,817

13.22 %



216,931

15.02 % Enterprise value

433,633

32.29 %



432,449

32.33 %



438,745

30.38 % Digital asset (1)

12,289

0.92 %



15,247

1.14 %



40,781

2.82 % Residential real estate

7,169

0.53 %



7,444

0.56 %



8,165

0.57 % Construction and land development

77,851

5.80 %



95,327

7.13 %



72,267

5.00 % Consumer

168

0.01 %



315

0.02 %



391

0.03 % Mortgage warehouse

166,567

12.41 %



172,051

12.86 %



213,244

14.77 %



1,342,729

100.00 %



1,337,689

100.00 %



1,444,116

100.00 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

(21,571)







(24,023)







(28,069)



Net loans $ 1,321,158





$ 1,313,666





$ 1,416,047









(1) Includes $12.3 million, $15.2 million, and $26.5 million in loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The remaining balance at December 31, 2022 consisted of digital asset lines of credit.



At

At

At

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022 Noninterest-bearing:















Demand (1) $ 308,769

$ 385,488

$ 520,226 Interest-bearing:















NOW

93,812



111,786



145,533 Regular savings

231,593



177,865



141,802 Money market deposits

456,408



541,200



318,417 Certificates of deposit:















Certificate accounts of $250,000 or more

24,680



21,027



11,449 Certificate accounts less than $250,000

215,960



252,359



142,155 Total interest-bearing (2)

1,022,453



1,104,237



759,356 Total deposits (3) $ 1,331,222

$ 1,489,725

$ 1,279,582





(1) Noninterest-bearing deposits included $9.9 million, $15.6 million, and $40.2 million in Banking as a Service ("BaaS") deposits as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Noninterest-bearing deposits included $5.3 million, $52.5 million, and $40.3 million in digital asset deposits as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Interest-bearing deposits included $92.9 million, $198.3 million, and $5.0 million in BaaS deposits as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. There were no interest-bearing digital asset deposits as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2022, there were $17.2 million in interest-bearing digital asset deposits. (3) Of total deposits as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insured approximately 64%, 57%, and 55%, respectively, and the remaining 36%, 43%, and 45%, respectively, were insured through the Depositors Insurance Fund ("DIF"). The DIF is a private, industry-sponsored insurance fund that insures all deposits above FDIC limits at Massachusetts member banks.

