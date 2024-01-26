Primis Financial Corp. Reports Earnings per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Announces Investment in Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc.
Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share
MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to common shareholders of $8.1 million or $0.33 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $3.0 million or $0.12 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year-to-date period in 2023, the Company reported earnings available to common and diluted earnings per share of $9.9 million and $0.40, respectively, compared to $17.5 million and $0.71, respectively, in the same period in 2022. Earnings for the year-to-date period in 2023 include $13.0 million or $0.53 per diluted share of after-tax nonrecurring charges and goodwill impairment.
Investment in Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc.
Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc. ("PFH") is a separate legal entity that owns the rights to the Panacea Financial brand and intellectual property with a goal of growing and monetizing those assets. The Panacea Financial Division of Primis Bank has a partnership agreement with PFH and is the primary bank partner as of year-end 2023. In late December 2023, PFH completed a $24.5 million Series B financing round lead by a global venture capital firm. Proceeds from the raise will allow PFH to further invest in its strong brand and product offerings including upgraded technology platforms to further serve customers. As part of the financing round, Primis acquired approximately 19% of PFH for an immaterial purchase price due to previous operating losses in the Panacea Financial Division. At December 31, 2023, the implied fair market value of Primis' investment in PFH based on the capital raise valuation was approximately $20 million .
Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Primis commented, "We are excited that the hard work of the Panacea and Primis Bank teams has resulted in a very successful capital raise with sophisticated investors. This is a tremendous vote of confidence in what we have been building over the past three years and will allow the Panacea team to keep building out their brand and capabilities while taking their business to the next level. Importantly, Panacea's material improvement in profitability during 2023 combined with this infusion of capital immediately improves the level and reliability of earnings that Primis Bank will enjoy from the relationship and should be very accretive to future operations."
"Primis has been a tremendous partner since we launched Panacea in late 2020 and we are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our Series B funding round," said Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-founder of Panacea Financial. "Our goal is to build a widely diversified and deeply integrated suite of financial products and services for doctors, their practices, and ultimately the broader healthcare industry. Both Panacea and Primis are excited about what we can accomplish together."
Because of the substantial activities between PFH and the Panacea Financial Division of Primis, and limited activities of PFH outside of its relationship with Primis at December 31, 2023, a thorough analysis of GAAP requires Primis to consolidate PFH for financial reporting purposes. As a result, all PFH balance sheet and income statement items are reflected in the financial statements of Primis. References to noncontrolling interests reflect the interests in PFH of owners other than Primis. The analysis for consolidation is a highly technical exercise and is required to be evaluated regularly as facts and circumstances change. Management anticipates that the increasing level of activity at PFH will ultimately lead to deconsolidation in subsequent quarters.
PFH also elected to reimburse Primis for certain personnel expenses for 2023 to compensate for a profitability target shortfall in the Panacea Financial Division for the 2023 fiscal year as defined in the partnership agreement between PFH and Primis Bank. Total reimbursement was $2.81 million and was reflected in the fourth quarter of 2023. A substantial majority of the loss in noncontrolling interest is primarily attributed to this reimbursement of costs to Primis Bank by PFH.
Financial Highlights
The results of the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected material improvement in operating results across several fronts. Notably, the Company:
- Increased operating return on average assets(1) to 89 basis points, up from 81 basis points in the third quarter of 2023
- Generated a margin of 3.36%, up from 3.01% linked quarter. Excluding accounting adjustments from a third-party managed portfolio discussed below, margin for the fourth quarter was 3.09%.
- Opened over 2,000 new deposit account relationships totaling $75 million with a weighted average cost of only 2.96%.
- Sold approximately $16 million of loans for gains of approximately $0.3 million and participated out another $15 million to manage balance sheet capacity.
- Noninterest expense was $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $37.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 was by impacted the consolidation of PFH and higher expenses due to a third party managed portfolio while the third quarter of 2023 included a $11.2 million goodwill impairment expense. Excluding these items and nonrecurring expenses, mortgage expenses and unfunded commitment reserve expense, noninterest expense was $18.7 million in the fourth quarter, down from $20 .5 million in the third quarter of 2023 on a comparable basis.
- Maintained peer-group leading liquidity with only $105 million of wholesale funding and $113 million of off-balance sheet funds swept off at December 31, 2023 .
- 61% reduction in linked-quarter nonperforming assets to only $7.7 million excluding SBA guarantees
- Grew all capital ratios including TCE/TA which is now at 7.99%. Leverage ratio increased to 8.93%.
Commenting on the quarterly results, Dennis J. Zember Jr., President and CEO stated, "2023 was a challenging year for the industry and our bank. But through it all, we actually grew revenue by $14 million or 11%. Our work in earlier years positioned us well and allowed us to continue growing loans (by 9.1%) but growing deposits even faster (20.1%). We finished the year with very low NPAs and wholesale borrowings and solid capital levels that we believe can accommodate continued growth at measured levels. Most importantly, we completed a restructuring of the Bank with some branch consolidation that when taken with our other successes points to continued improvement in overall profitability through the coming year."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased approximately $3.1 million to $30.3 million during the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2023 largely due to $2.6 million of accretion in the fourth quarter related to a third-party managed portfolio (largely offset by a comparable amount in noninterest expense) versus $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding this accretion, net interest income increased to $27.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $26.8 million linked-quarter. For the year-to-date period in 2023, the Company reported $108 million of net interest income excluding accounting accretion compared to $103 million in 2022, an increase of 4.7%. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reported a net interest margin of 3.36% versus 3.01% for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding accretion, margin increased 10 basis points to 3.09% in the fourth quarter.
Interest income on earning assets increased during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $54.7 million compared to $50.8 million during the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the accretion described above, interest income increased to $52.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $50.5 million during the third quarter of 2023. Yield on earning assets and loans held for investment were 6.08% and 6.33%, respectively. Excluding accretion, yield on earning assets and loans held for investment were 5.79% and 6.01%, up 22 basis points and 21 basis points, respectively, from the third quarter of 2023.
Interest expense increased $0.7 million to $24.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits increased 9 basis points to 2.69% in the fourth quarter from 2.60% in the third quarter of 2023. Management continues to leverage the strong liquidity generated by the Bank's digital platform to conservatively manage the cost of deposits in the core bank. As highlighted by the table below, core bank deposit costs increased 3 basis points to 1.94% in the fourth quarter while the cost of wholesale funding options, using three-month FHLB advance rates as a proxy, were 5.56% on average in the quarter.
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
1Q23
4Q22
Core Bank Int. Exp.
$ 12,125
$ 12,380
$ 11,823
$ 9,343
$ 5,183
Digital Platform Int. Exp.
$ 10,162
$ 9,196
$ 12,960
$ 5,701
$ 127
Core Bank Avg. Noninterest-bearing
$ 472,630
$ 471,813
$ 472,416
$ 555,771
$ 648,051
Core Bank Avg. Interest-bearing deposits (IBD)
$ 2,008,386
$ 2,099,617
$ 2,155,212
$ 2,149,650
$ 2,027,211
Digital Platform Avg. IBD
$ 800,963
$ 723,145
$1,052,603
$ 481,072
$ 14,691
Core Bank Cost of IBD
2.40 %
2.34 %
2.20 %
1.76 %
1.01 %
Core Bank Cost of Deposits
1.94 %
1.91 %
1.80 %
1.40 %
0.77 %
Digital Platform Cost of IBD
5.03 %
5.05 %
4.94 %
4.81 %
3.42 %
Avg. 3M FHLB Rate
5.56 %
5.54 %
5.31 %
4.96 %
4.40 %
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased during the fourth quarter to $9.0 million compared to $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding credit enhancement income from a third-party managed portfolio, noninterest income decreased $2.0 million to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, largely due to decreased mortgage banking activity. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank realized $0.3 million of gains associated with the sale of Panacea commercial and consumer loans, down slightly from $0.5 million of gains recognized in the third quarter of 2023.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $29 .8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $37.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. Management considers the core expense burden that adjusts for certain items such as those that are volume dependent (e.g., mortgage banking related) or nonoperational (e.g. accounting accruals for the third-party managed loan portfolio and changes in the reserve for unfunded commitments). The following table illustrates the degree to which the Company has improved its operating expense burden during 2023:
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
YTD23
YTD22
Reported Non-Interest Expense
29,836
37,066
29,106
124,868
92,376
Less:
Goodwill Impairment
(11,150)
(11,150)
Mortgage Expenses
(4,785)
(5,108)
(5,357)
(20,152)
(9,361)
Branch Closure and Other Nonrecurring
(643)
(200)
(1,175)
(2,331)
(1,175)
Effect of Consolidating PFH
(2,813)
(2,813)
Effects of Third-Party Managed Portfolio
(2,823)
(337)
(1,369)
(4,548)
(1,369)
Reserve for Unfunded Commitment
(67)
257
(36)
325
(409)
Core Operating Expense Burden
18,705
20,528
21,169
84,199
80,062
As noted above, the core expense burden increased $4.1 million or 5.2% during the year. Mr. Zember noted, "The restructuring activities we undertook in the second quarter of 2023 were supplemented in the third and fourth quarter, resulting in a noticeable improvement in expenses. Our run rate on expenses in the fourth quarter mirror levels we experienced in 2022 despite substantially higher revenues and asset levels."
Taxes
Tax expense for the fourth quarter was $0.4 million versus expense of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter reflects the recognition of approximately $1.1 million of R&D tax credits the Bank is recovering from development work on the Bank's digital banking platform over the past three years. The remaining differences are largely due to adjustments to accruals for the 2023 tax year. The Company expects the effective tax rate in 2024 to be approximately 18.5%.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Loans held for investment increased to $3.21 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.17 billion at September 30, 2023. The Company sold or participated out approximately $31 million of loans in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusting for these activities, loans would have increased 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus the third quarter of 2023.
Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were $7.7 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $19.6 million at September 30, 2023, while loans rated substandard or doubtful decreased to $17.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $28.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decline was largely attributable to one remaining assisted living problem credit outstanding at September 30, 2023 that was resolved in early October. The Bank had no other real estate owned at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Of this provision, $3.0 million was due to charge-offs for the loan portfolio with a third-party credit enhancement described previously. This portion of the provision is fully offset by a gain recorded in noninterest income and has no effect on net income. Excluding this provision amount, the provision for loan losses would have been $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 due lowered modeled losses on certain portfolios, particularly Panacea commercial loans and Life Premium Finance. As a percentage of loans, excluding PPP balances, the allowance for credit losses was 1.06% and 1.13% at the end of the fourth and third quarter of 2023, respectively.
Net charge-offs were $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the losses that are covered by a third-party, the fourth quarter of 2023 would have experienced $2.0 million of net charge-offs versus $2.2 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs, excluding those losses covered by the third party were $6.5 million, or 0.20%, in 2023 compared to $4.3 million, or 0.16%, in 2022.
Deposits and Funding
Total deposits on the balance sheet at December 31, 2023 decreased to $3.27 billion from $3.29 billion at September 30, 2023 with excess deposits and associated cash balances swept off the balance sheet to optimize liquidity. Swept deposits receive full FDIC coverage, bringing the Bank's percentage of uninsured or unsecured deposits to 22%. Liquidity sources represent almost 174% of uninsured or unsecured deposits as of December 31, 2023, up substantially from December 31, 2022 .
Deposit growth in the Bank continues to benefit from better technology and unique convenience factors. During the fourth quarter, the community bank attracted $58 million in new deposit relationships with a weighted average cost of 2.37%. V1BE, the Bank's proprietary invitation-only delivery tool, increased total users by 16% during the fourth quarter of 2023, from 1,013 at the end of the third quarter of 2023 to 1,179 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.
During the fourth quarter, the Bank opened approximately 1,000 new deposit account on the digital platform with a weighted average cost of 4.94%. This new customer growth is a direct result of referrals made to us by existing customers with no marketing costs incurred. At quarter end, the Bank had over 14,000 digital accounts with $910 million in total deposits and average balances of $63 thousand .
As of December 31, 2023, the Bank has $75 million of brokered CDs that mature in the middle of 2024 and $30 million of overnight FHLB advances. The Bank has no other wholesale funding and has $113 million of deposits currently sweeping to other banks.
Digital Lines of Business
The Panacea Financial Division continues to experience substantial growth alongside the development of the nationally-recognized Panacea Financial brand. The Panacea Financial Division finished the fourth quarter of 2023 with approximately $322 million in outstanding loans, an increase of $4.1 million from September 30, 2023. As highlighted above, the division sold approximately $16 million of loans in the fourth quarter of 2023 for a pre-tax gain of $0.3 million .
Panacea-related customer deposits increased to $56 million at December 31, 2023, up 5% from September 30, 2023 and a higher growth rate than the growth in loans for the fourth quarter of 2023. Coupled with loan sales, the Panacea Financial Division is expected to continue increasing the amount with which it self-funds its balance sheet.
The Life Premium Finance ("LPF") division ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with outstanding balances, net of deferred fees, of $382 million, compared to $361 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, or an increase of 5.9%. LPF also participated out approximately $15 million of loans in the fourth quarter.
Primis Mortgage had a pre-tax loss of $733 thousand in the fourth quarter due to the expected seasonal slowdown in mortgage activity and increased hedging costs due to the rate volatility in the quarter. Primis Mortgage continues to aggressively manage costs to preserve profitability in a lower volume environment. The locked loan pipeline decreased at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 to $23.1 million from $41.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Activity has increased as expected through January 2024 and the Company expects continued growth in production and profitability throughout 2024.
Shareholders' Equity
Book value per common share as of December 31, 2023 was $16.09, an increase of $0.60 from September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share(1) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.23, an increase of $0.61 from September 30, 2023. Common shareholders' equity was $397 million, or 10.25% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity(1) at December 31, 2023 was $302 million, or 7.99% of tangible assets(1). After-tax unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio decreased by $8.7 million to $21.8 million due to decreases in market interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company has the intent and ability to hold these securities until maturity or recovery of the value and does not anticipate realizing any losses on the investments.
The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on February 23, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 9, 2024. This is Primis' forty-ninth consecutive quarterly dividend.
About Primis Financial Corp.
As of December 31, 2023, Primis had $3.9 billion in total assets, $3.2 billion in total loans and $3.3 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.
Conference Call
The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) . A live Webcast of the conference call is available at the following website: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/441718411. Participants may also call 1-888-330-3573 and ask for the Primis Financial Corp. call. A replay of the teleconference will be available for 7 days by calling 1-800-770-2030 and providing Replay Access Code 4440924.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items" in the financial tables for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.
Primis Financial Corp.
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For Three Months Ended:
Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.
For Twelve Months Ended:
Variance
Selected Performance Ratios:
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
4Q 2022
3Q 2023
4Q 2022
4Q 2023
4Q 2022
YTD
Return on average assets
0.84 %
(0.36 %)
(0.03 %)
0.58 %
0.35 %
120
bps
49
bps
0.25 %
0.53 %
(28)
bps
Operating return on average assets(1)
0.89 %
0.81 %
0.08 %
0.58 %
0.08 %
8
81
0.58 %
0.50 %
8
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1)
1.22 %
(0.03 %)
0.36 %
1.27 %
1.32 %
124
(11)
0.70 %
1.02 %
(32)
Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets(1)
1.29 %
1.14 %
0.50 %
1.27 %
0.98 %
16
31
1.04 %
0.89 %
15
Return on average common equity
8.37 %
(3.54 %)
(0.27 %)
5.64 %
3.04 %
1,191
533
2.51 %
4.35 %
(184)
Operating return on average common equity(1)
8.89 %
7.80 %
0.90 %
5.64 %
0.71 %
109
818
5.79 %
4.10 %
168
Operating return on average tangible common equity(1)
11.82 %
10.69 %
1.23 %
7.69 %
0.98 %
114
1,084
7.86 %
5.59 %
227
Cost of funds
2.85 %
2.75 %
2.83 %
2.20 %
1.19 %
9
165
2.66 %
0.75 %
191
Net interest margin
3.36 %
3.01 %
2.64 %
3.15 %
3.67 %
36
(31)
3.03 %
3.39 %
(35)
Core net interest margin(1)
3.36 %
3.01 %
2.64 %
3.15 %
3.68 %
35
(32)
3.03 %
3.40 %
(36)
Gross loans to deposits
98.28 %
96.13 %
96.30 %
83.39 %
108.24 %
2
pts
(10)
pts
98.28 %
108.24 %
(10)
pts
Efficiency ratio
76.04 %
99.97 %
88.42 %
69.26 %
71.82 %
(24)
422
83.00 %
73.50 %
950
Operating efficiency ratio(1)
74.40 %
69.36 %
84.11 %
69.26 %
76.77 %
5
(237)
74.04 %
75.66 %
(163)
Per Common Share Data:
Earnings per common share - Basic
$ 0.33
$ (0.14)
$ (0.01)
$ 0.23
$ 0.12
(330.29)
%
166.68
%
$ 0.40
$ 0.71
(43.54)
%
Operating earnings per common share - Basic(1)
$ 0.35
$ 0.32
$ 0.04
$ 0.23
$ 0.03
10.84
1,109.37
$ 0.93
$ 0.67
37.84
Earnings per common share - Diluted
$ 0.33
$ (0.14)
$ (0.01)
$ 0.23
$ 0.12
(329.92)
167.16
$ 0.40
$ 0.71
(43.40)
Operating earnings per common share - Diluted(1)
$ 0.35
$ 0.32
$ 0.04
$ 0.23
$ 0.03
10.66
1,111.55
$ 0.93
$ 0.67
38.18
Book value per common share
$ 16.09
$ 15.49
$ 15.91
$ 16.13
$ 15.90
3.85
1.21
$ 16.09
$ 15.90
1.21
Tangible book value per common share(1)
$ 12.23
$ 11.62
$ 11.57
$ 11.77
$ 11.53
5.26
6.06
$ 12.23
$ 11.53
6.06
Cash dividend per common share
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
-
-
$ 0.40
$ 0.40
-
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
24,647,728
24,641,981
24,638,505
24,625,943
24,601,108
0.02
0.19
24,638,609
24,561,483
0.31
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
24,687,993
24,641,981
24,638,505
24,685,206
24,685,663
0.19
0.01
24,686,289
24,668,838
0.07
Shares outstanding at end of period
24,693,172
24,686,764
24,690,064
24,685,064
24,680,097
0.03
%
0.05
%
24,693,172
24,680,097
0.05
%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees
0.20 %
0.51 %
0.64 %
0.78 %
0.98 %
(31)
bps
(78)
bps
0.20 %
0.98 %
(78)
bps
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)
0.61 %
0.53 %
0.20 %
0.53 %
0.74 %
8
(13)
0.47 %
0.23 %
24
Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)(2)
0.24 %
0.27 %
0.02 %
0.28 %
0.53 %
(3)
(29)
0.20 %
0.16 %
4
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.06 %
1.13 %
1.21 %
1.17 %
1.17 %
(7)
(11)
1.06 %
1.17 %
(11)
Capital Ratios:
Common equity to assets
10.25 %
9.98 %
10.15 %
9.43 %
10.99 %
27
bps
(74)
bps
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
7.99 %
7.67 %
7.59 %
7.06 %
8.22 %
31
(23)
Leverage ratio(3)
8.93 %
8.78 %
8.14 %
8.59 %
9.48 %
15
(55)
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(3)
10.00 %
9.64 %
9.38 %
10.04 %
10.54 %
36
(54)
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3)
10.31 %
9.94 %
9.68 %
10.36 %
10.88 %
37
(57)
Total risk-based capital ratio(3)
13.75 %
13.37 %
13.16 %
14.20 %
14.80 %
38
(105)
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Excludes third-party charge-offs.
(3) December 31, 2023 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
As Of :
Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
4Q 2022
3Q 2023
4Q 2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 77,553
$ 93,865
$ 100,868
$ 607,125
$ 77,859
(17.38)
%
(0.39)
%
Investment securities-available for sale
228,420
216,875
223,087
231,468
236,315
5.32
(3.34)
Investment securities-held to maturity
11,650
11,975
12,378
13,115
13,520
(2.71)
(13.83)
Loans held for sale
57,691
66,266
57,704
42,011
27,626
(12.94)
108.83
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
3,213,805
3,165,830
3,194,352
3,058,772
2,946,637
1.52
9.07
Allowance for credit losses
(34,040)
(35,861)
(38,544)
(35,847)
(34,544)
(5.08)
(1.46)
Net loans
3,179,765
3,129,969
3,155,807
3,022,925
2,912,093
1.59
9.19
Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank
14,246
12,796
12,083
12,083
25,815
11.33
(44.82)
Bank premises and equipment, net
20,611
24,878
25,298
25,136
25,257
(17.15)
(18.39)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
10,646
11,402
10,707
9,352
5,335
(6.63)
99.55
Goodwill and other intangible assets
95,417
95,741
107,215
107,539
107,863
(0.34)
(11.54)
Assets held for sale, net
6,735
3,115
3,115
3,115
3,115
116.21
116.21
Bank-owned life insurance
67,588
67,176
67,985
67,591
67,201
0.61
0.58
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred tax assets, net
19,585
22,565
20,513
18,924
18,289
(13.21)
7.09
Other assets
86,167
76,478
71,925
59,792
49,211
12.67
75.10
Total assets
$ 3,876,074
$ 3,833,101
$ 3,868,685
$ 4,220,176
$ 3,569,499
1.12
%
8.59
%
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Demand deposits
$ 472,941
$ 490,719
$ 480,832
$ 497,531
$ 582,556
(3.62)
%
(18.82)
%
NOW accounts
773,028
803,276
817,725
835,348
617,687
(3.77)
25.15
Money market accounts
794,530
800,951
850,359
865,115
811,365
(0.80)
(2.07)
Savings accounts
783,758
746,608
696,750
971,439
245,713
4.98
218.97
Time deposits
445,898
451,850
471,330
498,564
465,057
(1.32)
(4.12)
Total deposits
3,270,155
3,293,404
3,316,996
3,667,997
2,722,378
(0.71)
20.12
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term
3,044
3,838
3,921
4,346
6,445
(20.69)
(52.77)
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
30,000
-
-
-
325,000
100.00
(90.77)
Secured borrowings
20,332
19,702
20,604
17,169
-
-
100.00
Subordinated debt and notes
95,595
95,524
95,453
95,382
95,312
0.07
0.30
Operating lease liabilities
11,686
12,347
11,546
9,799
5,767
(5.35)
102.64
Other liabilities
26,500
25,797
27,371
27,418
22,232
2.73
19.20
Total liabilities
3,457,312
3,450,612
3,475,891
3,822,111
3,177,134
0.19
8.82
Total Primis common stockholders' equity
397,330
382,487
392,795
398,064
392,365
3.88
1.27
Noncontrolling interest
21,432
-
-
-
-
100.00
100.00
Total stockholders' equity
418,762
382,487
392,795
398,064
392,365
9.48
6.73
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,876,074
$ 3,833,100
$ 3,868,686
$ 4,220,176
$ 3,569,499
1.12
%
8.59
%
Tangible common equity(1)
$ 301,913
$ 286,746
$ 285,580
$ 290,525
$ 284,502
5.29
%
6.12
%
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.
For Twelve Months Ended:
Variance
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
4Q 2022
3Q 2023
4Q 2022
4Q 2023
4Q 2022
YTD
Interest and dividend income
$ 54,661
$ 50,808
$ 53,029
$ 47,395
$ 38,595
7.58
%
41.63
%
$ 205,893
$ 125,945
63.48
%
Interest expense
24,405
23,672
26,794
18,902
9,058
3.09
169.43
93,774
21,587
NM
Net interest income
30,256
27,136
26,235
28,493
29,537
11.50
2.43
112,119
104,358
7.44
Provision for credit losses
3,141
1,612
4,312
5,307
7,860
94.86
(60.04)
14,371
11,271
27.51
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
27,115
25,524
21,923
23,186
21,677
6.23
25.09
97,748
93,087
5.01
Account maintenance and deposit service fees
1,578
1,503
1,430
1,216
1,427
4.99
10.58
5,727
5,745
(0.31)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
420
787
394
420
847
(46.63)
(50.41)
2,021
1,994
1.35
Mortgage banking income
3,210
4,922
5,198
4,315
2,264
(34.78)
41.78
17,645
5,054
249.13
Gain on sale of loans
290
451
-
52
-
(35.76)
-
793
-
100.00
Credit enhancement income
3,124
2,047
1,152
4,886
1,822
52.61
71.46
11,209
3,042
100.00
Gain on sale of other investment
190
-
-
-
4,411
-
(95.69)
190
4,411
(95.69)
Other
168
232
130
217
217
(27.59)
(22.58)
747
1,082
(30.96)
Noninterest income
8,980
9,942
8,304
11,106
10,988
(9.68)
(18.27)
38,332
21,328
79.73
Employee compensation and benefits
14,645
13,809
15,283
15,028
16,213
6.05
(9.67)
58,765
49,005
19.92
Occupancy and equipment expenses
2,982
3,170
3,445
3,022
2,899
(5.93)
2.86
12,619
10,859
16.21
Amortization of intangible assets
317
317
318
317
317
-
-
1,269
1,325
(4.23)
Goodwill impairment
-
11,150
-
-
-
(100.00)
-
11,150
-
100.00
Virginia franchise tax expense
849
849
848
849
814
-
4.30
3,395
3,254
4.33
Data processing expense
2,217
2,250
2,828
2,251
1,702
(1.47)
30.26
9,546
6,013
58.76
Marketing expense
352
377
521
569
933
(6.63)
(62.27)
1,819
3,067
(40.69)
Telecommunication and communication expense
358
356
416
377
343
0.56
4.37
1,507
1,433
5.16
Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
131
-
(100.00)
-
72
(100.00)
Loss (gain) on bank premises and equipment
478
(2)
-
-
-
NM
100.00
476
684
(30.41)
Professional fees
1,586
1,118
1,075
862
1,605
41.86
(1.18)
4,641
4,787
(3.05)
Credit enhancement costs
2,823
337
515
873
1,369
737.69
106.21
4,548
1,369
100.00
Other expenses
3,229
3,335
5,291
3,277
2,780
(3.19)
16.14
15,132
10,508
44.01
Noninterest expense
29,836
37,066
30,540
27,425
29,106
(19.51)
2.51
124,868
92,376
35.17
Income (loss) before income taxes
6,259
(1,600)
(313)
6,866
3,559
NM
75.87
11,212
22,039
(49.13)
Income tax expense (benefit)
418
1,925
(46)
1,254
519
(78.29)
(19.51)
3,552
4,490
(20.89)
Net Income (loss)
5,841
(3,526)
(268)
5,612
3,040
(265.68)
92.17
7,660
17,549
(56.35)
Noncontrolling interest
$ 2,280
-
-
-
-
100.00
100.00
2,280
-
100.00
Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders
$ 8,121
$ (3,526)
$ (268)
$ 5,612
$ 3,040
(330.35)
167.18
$ 9,940
$ 17,549
(43.36)
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
As Of:
Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.
Loan Portfolio Composition
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
4Q 2022
3Q 2023
4Q 2022
Loans held for sale
$ 57,691
$ 66,266
$ 57,704
$ 42,011
$ 27,626
(12.94)
%
108.83
%
Loans secured by real estate:
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
456,283
439,627
455,252
465,072
461,126
3.79
(1.05)
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
579,960
578,261
597,254
577,481
581,168
0.29
(0.21)
Secured by farmland
6,339
6,381
6,577
6,258
7,290
(0.66)
(13.05)
Construction and land development
164,808
172,071
175,141
151,950
148,762
(4.22)
10.79
Residential 1-4 family
607,029
601,198
592,756
607,118
610,919
0.97
(0.64)
Multi-family residential
127,857
129,586
133,754
139,978
140,321
(1.33)
(8.88)
Home equity lines of credit
59,670
59,996
62,808
64,606
65,152
(0.54)
(8.41)
Total real estate loans
2,001,946
1,987,120
2,023,542
2,012,463
2,014,738
0.75
(0.63)
Commercial loans
603,862
607,142
599,527
558,454
522,057
(0.54)
15.67
Paycheck Protection Program loans
2,023
2,105
2,143
2,603
4,564
(3.90)
(55.67)
Consumer loans
605,974
569,463
569,139
485,252
405,278
6.41
49.52
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
$ 3,213,805
$ 3,165,830
$ 3,194,352
$ 3,058,772
$ 2,946,637
1.52
%
9.07
%
Loans by Risk Grade:
Pass, not graded
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
-
%
-
%
Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality
875
851
743
607
600
2.82
45.83
Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality
405,019
383,306
367,950
253,665
209,605
5.66
93.23
Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality
1,626,380
1,609,924
1,624,626
1,596,091
1,590,765
1.02
2.24
Pass Grade 4 - Pass
1,149,362
1,109,638
1,134,932
1,140,632
1,072,352
3.58
7.18
Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention
14,930
33,299
32,383
28,273
32,278
(55.16)
(53.75)
Grade 6 - Substandard
17,239
28,812
33,718
39,504
41,037
(40.17)
(57.99)
Grade 7 - Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 8 - Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total loans
$ 3,213,805
$ 3,165,830
$ 3,194,352
$ 3,058,772
$ 2,946,637
1.52
%
9.07
%
(Dollars in thousands)
As Of or For Three Months Ended:
Asset Quality Information
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
4Q 2022
Allowance for Credit Losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$ (35,861)
$ (38,544)
$ (35,847)
$ (34,544)
$ (31,956)
Provision for for credit losses
(3,141)
(1,612)
(4,312)
(5,307)
(7,860)
Net charge-offs
4,962
4,295
1,614
4,004
5,272
Ending balance
$ (34,040)
$ (35,861)
$ (38,544)
$ (35,847)
$ (34,544)
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$ (1,024)
$ (1,281)
$ (1,527)
$ (1,416)
$ (1,380)
(Expense for) / recovery of unfunded loan commitment reserve
(67)
257
246
(111)
(36)
Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
$ (1,091)
$ (1,024)
$ (1,281)
$ (1,527)
$ (1,416)
As Of:
Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.
Non-Performing Assets:
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
4Q 2022
3Q 2023
4Q 2022
Nonaccrual loans
$ 9,095
$ 20,171
$ 25,290
$ 33,397
$ 35,484
(54.91)
%
(74.37)
%
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
1,714
1,714
1,714
1,625
3,361
-
(49.00)
Total non-performing loans
10,809
21,885
27,004
35,022
38,845
(50.61)
(72.17)
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 10,809
$ 21,885
$ 27,004
$ 35,022
$ 38,845
(50.61)
(72.17)
SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans
$ 3,115
$ 2,290
$ 2,331
$ 2,206
$ 3,969
36.03
(21.52)
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.
For Twelve Months Ended:
Variance
Average Balance Sheet
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
4Q 2022
3Q 2023
4Q 2022
4Q 2023
4Q 2022
YTD
Assets
Loans held for sale
$ 48,380
$ 55,775
$ 48,698
$ 25,346
$ 22,413
#
(13.26)
%
115.86
%
$ 44,643
$ 12,722
250.91
%
Loans, net of deferred fees
3,212,140
3,195,417
3,122,660
3,007,005
2,822,693
#
0.52
13.80
3,133,883
2,590,602
20.97
Investment securities
228,335
234,601
240,700
246,402
253,345
#
(2.67)
(9.87)
237,452
278,162
(14.64)
Other earning assets
79,925
93,159
568,251
388,327
92,604
#
(14.21)
(13.69)
281,052
200,828
39.95
Total earning assets
3,568,780
3,578,952
3,980,309
3,667,080
3,191,055
(0.28)
11.84
3,697,030
3,082,314
19.94
Other assets
264,573
267,527
258,528
253,734
246,754
(1.10)
7.22
261,834
234,286
11.76
Total assets
$ 3,833,353
$ 3,846,480
$ 4,238,836
$ 3,920,814
$ 3,437,809
(0.34)
%
11.51
%
$ 3,958,864
$ 3,316,600
19.37
%
Liabilities and equity
Demand deposits
$ 473,750
$ 472,485
$ 473,295
$ 556,479
$ 648,151
0.27
%
(26.91)
%
$ 495,105
$ 614,285
(19.40)
%
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and other demand accounts
782,305
806,339
826,598
722,584
624,868
(2.98)
25.20
784,680
698,907
12.27
Money market accounts
790,971
850,892
858,532
824,541
805,303
(7.04)
(1.78)
831,196
807,330
2.96
Savings accounts
783,432
703,809
1,026,085
593,823
232,543
11.31
236.90
777,143
224,682
245.89
Time deposits
451,521
460,961
495,721
489,066
379,088
(2.05)
19.11
474,178
350,720
35.20
Total Deposits
3,281,979
3,294,486
3,680,231
3,186,493
2,689,953
(0.38)
22.01
3,362,302
2,695,924
24.72
Borrowings
120,913
118,806
120,398
302,115
325,100
1.77
(62.81)
164,488
193,050
(14.80)
Total Funding
3,402,892
3,413,292
3,800,629
3,488,608
3,015,053
(0.30)
12.86
3,526,790
2,888,974
22.08
Other Liabilities
38,390
37,743
37,274
28,613
26,318
1.72
45.87
35,530
23,825
49.13
Total liabilites
3,441,282
3,451,035
3,837,903
3,517,221
3,041,371
(0.28)
13.15
3,562,320
2,912,799
22.30
Primis common stockholders' equity
384,849
395,445
400,933
403,593
396,438
(2.68)
(2.92)
395,957
403,801
(1.94)
Noncontrolling interest
7,222
-
-
-
-
100.00
100.00
587
-
100.00
Total stockholders' equity
392,071
395,445
400,933
403,593
396,438
(0.85)
(1.10)
396,544
403,801
(1.80)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,833,353
$ 3,846,480
$ 4,238,836
$ 3,920,814
$ 3,437,809
(0.34)
%
11.51
%
$ 3,958,864
$ 3,316,600
19.37
%
Memo: Average PPP loans
$ 2,081
$ 2,126
$ 2,407
$ 3,001
$ 5,926
(2.12)
%
(64.88)
%
$ 2,400
$ 23,152
(89.63)
%
Net Interest Income
Loans held for sale
$ 842
$ 873
$ 700
$ 391
$ 349
(3.55)
%
141.26
%
$ 2,806
$ 705
298.01
%
Loans
51,220
47,220
43,620
41,196
35,841
8.47
42.91
183,256
117,033
56.58
Investment securities
1,646
1,593
1,551
1,584
1,571
3.33
4.77
6,374
5,964
6.87
Other earning assets
953
1,122
7,158
4,224
834
(15.06)
14.27
13,457
2,243
NM
Total Earning Assets Income
54,661
50,808
53,029
47,395
38,595
7.58
41.63
205,893
125,945
63.48
Non-interest bearing DDA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts
4,334
4,460
4,343
2,267
544
(2.83)
NM
15,404
2,303
NM
Money market accounts
6,129
6,555
6,231
4,801
2,894
(6.50)
111.78
23,717
6,357
273.08
Savings accounts
7,860
6,760
10,405
4,750
305
16.27
NM
29,774
737
NM
Time deposits
3,964
3,801
3,804
3,226
1,567
4.29
152.97
14,795
3,884
280.92
Total Deposit Costs
22,287
21,576
24,783
15,044
5,310
3.30
NM
83,690
13,281
NM
Borrowings
2,118
2,096
2,011
3,858
3,748
1.03
(43.49)
10,084
8,306
21.41
Total Funding Costs
24,405
23,672
26,794
18,902
9,058
3.09
169.43
93,774
21,587
NM
Net Interest Income
$ 30,256
$ 27,136
$ 26,235
$ 28,493
$ 29,537
11.50
%
2.43
%
$ 112,119
$ 104,358
7.44
%
Memo: SBA PPP loan interest and fee income
$ 5
$ 5
$ 6
$ 3
$ 14
-
%
(64.29)
%
$ 19
$ 533
(96.44)
%
Memo: SBA PPP loan funding costs
$ 2
$ 2
$ 2
$ 3
$ 5
-
%
(60.00)
%
$ 9
$ 81
(88.89)
%
Net Interest Margin
Loans held for sale
6.90 %
6.21 %
5.77 %
6.26 %
6.18 %
69
bps
72
bps
6.29 %
5.54 %
75
bps
Loans
6.33 %
5.86 %
5.60 %
5.56 %
5.04 %
46
129
5.85 %
4.52 %
133
Investments
2.86 %
2.69 %
2.58 %
2.61 %
2.46 %
17
40
2.68 %
2.14 %
54
Other Earning Assets
4.73 %
4.78 %
5.05 %
4.41 %
3.57 %
(5)
116
4.79 %
1.12 %
367
Total Earning Assets
6.08 %
5.63 %
5.34 %
5.24 %
4.80 %
44
128
5.57 %
4.09 %
148
NOW
2.20 %
2.19 %
2.11 %
1.27 %
0.35 %
1
185
1.96 %
0.33 %
163
MMDA
3.07 %
3.06 %
2.91 %
2.36 %
1.43 %
1
164
2.85 %
0.79 %
206
Savings
3.98 %
3.81 %
4.07 %
3.24 %
0.52 %
17
346
3.83 %
0.33 %
350
CDs
3.48 %
3.27 %
3.08 %
2.68 %
1.64 %
21
184
3.12 %
1.11 %
201
Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits
3.15 %
3.03 %
3.10 %
2.32 %
1.03 %
12
212
2.92 %
0.64 %
228
Cost of Deposits
2.69 %
2.60 %
2.70 %
1.91 %
0.78 %
9
191
2.49 %
0.49 %
200
Other Funding
6.95 %
7.00 %
6.70 %
5.18 %
4.57 %
(5)
238
6.13 %
4.30 %
183
Total Cost of Funds
2.85 %
2.75 %
2.83 %
2.20 %
1.19 %
9
165
2.66 %
0.75 %
191
Net Interest Margin
3.36 %
3.01 %
2.64 %
3.15 %
3.67 %
36
(31)
3.03 %
3.39 %
(35)
Net Interest Spread
2.77 %
2.46 %
2.12 %
2.63 %
3.28 %
31
(51)
2.48 %
3.14 %
(66)
Memo: Excluding SBA PPP loans
Loans
6.33 %
5.87 %
5.61 %
5.56 %
5.05 %
46
bps
128
bps
5.85 %
4.54 %
131
bps
Total Earning Assets
6.08 %
5.64 %
5.35 %
5.25 %
4.81 %
44
127
5.57 %
4.10 %
147
Net Interest Margin*
3.36 %
3.01 %
2.64 %
3.15 %
3.68 %
35
(32)
3.03 %
3.40 %
(36)
*Net interest margin excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods
The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For Three Months Ended:
For Twelve Months Ended:
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items:
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
4Q 2022
4Q 2023
4Q 2022
Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders
$ 8,121
$ (3,526)
$ (268)
$ 5,612
$ 3,040
$ 9,940
$ 17,549
Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income:
Branch Consolidation / Other restructuring
449
-
1,488
-
1,175
1,937
2,384
Professional fee expenses related to Panacea investment
194
-
-
-
-
194
Gain on sale of Infinex investment
-
-
-
-
(4,144)
-
(4,144)
Merger expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
516
Goodwill impairment
-
11,150
-
-
-
11,150
-
Loan officer fraud, operational losses
-
200
-
-
-
200
-
Income tax effect
(139)
(44)
(321)
-
641
(504)
269
Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders adjusted for
$ 8,625
$ 7,780
$ 899
$ 5,612
$ 712
$ 22,917
$ 16,574
Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders
$ 8,121
$ (3,526)
$ (268)
$ 5,612
$ 3,040
$ 9,940
$ 17,549
Income tax expense (benefit)
418
1,925
(46)
1,254
519
3,552
4,490
Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)
3,208
1,355
4,066
5,418
7,896
14,046
11,710
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings
$ 11,747
$ (246)
$ 3,752
$ 12,284
$ 11,455
$ 27,538
$ 33,749
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
643
11,350
1,488
-
(2,969)
13,481
(4,286)
Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings
$ 12,390
$ 11,104
$ 5,240
$ 12,284
$ 8,486
$ 41,019
$ 29,463
Return on average assets
0.84 %
(0.36 %)
(0.03 %)
0.58 %
0.35 %
0.25 %
0.53 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
0.05 %
1.17 %
0.11 %
0.00 %
(0.27 %)
0.33 %
(0.03 %)
Operating return on average assets
0.89 %
0.81 %
0.08 %
0.58 %
0.08 %
0.58 %
0.50 %
Return on average assets
0.84 %
(0.36 %)
(0.03 %)
0.58 %
0.35 %
0.25 %
0.53 %
Effect of tax expense
0.04 %
0.20 %
(0.00 %)
0.13 %
0.06 %
0.09 %
0.14 %
Effect of provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)
0.34 %
0.13 %
0.39 %
0.56 %
0.91 %
0.36 %
0.35 %
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets
1.22 %
(0.03 %)
0.36 %
1.27 %
1.32 %
0.70 %
1.02 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses and expenses
0.07 %
1.17 %
0.14 %
0.00 %
(0.34 %)
0.34 %
(0.13 %)
Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets
1.29 %
1.14 %
0.50 %
1.27 %
0.98 %
1.04 %
0.89 %
Return on average common equity
8.37 %
(3.54 %)
(0.27 %)
5.64 %
3.04 %
2.51 %
4.35 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
0.52 %
11.34 %
1.17 %
0.00 %
(2.33 %)
3.28 %
(0.25 %)
Operating return on average common equity
8.89 %
7.80 %
0.90 %
5.64 %
0.71 %
5.79 %
4.10 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
2.93 %
2.89 %
0.33 %
2.05 %
0.27 %
2.07 %
1.49 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity
11.82 %
10.69 %
1.23 %
7.69 %
0.98 %
7.86 %
5.59 %
Efficiency ratio
76.04 %
99.97 %
88.42 %
69.26 %
71.82 %
83.00 %
73.50 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
(1.64 %)
(30.61 %)
(4.31 %)
0.00 %
4.95 %
(8.96 %)
2.16 %
Operating efficiency ratio
74.40 %
69.36 %
84.11 %
69.26 %
76.77 %
74.04 %
75.66 %
Earnings per common share - Basic
$ 0.33
$ (0.14)
$ (0.01)
$ 0.23
$ 0.12
$ 0.40
$ 0.71
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
0.02
0.46
0.05
-
(0.09)
0.53
(0.04)
Operating earnings per common share - Basic
$ 0.35
$ 0.32
$ 0.04
$ 0.23
$ 0.03
$ 0.93
$ 0.67
Earnings per common share - Diluted
$ 0.33
$ (0.14)
$ (0.01)
$ 0.23
$ 0.12
$ 0.40
$ 0.71
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
0.02
0.46
0.05
-
(0.09)
0.53
(0.04)
Operating earnings per common share - Diluted
$ 0.35
$ 0.32
$ 0.04
$ 0.23
$ 0.03
$ 0.93
$ 0.67
Book value per common share
$ 16.09
$ 15.49
$ 15.91
$ 16.13
$ 15.90
$ 16.09
$ 15.90
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
(3.86)
(3.87)
(4.34)
(4.36)
(4.37)
(3.86)
(4.37)
Tangible book value per common share
$ 12.23
$ 11.62
$ 11.57
$ 11.77
$ 11.53
$ 12.23
$ 11.53
Total Primis common stockholders' equity
$ 397,330
$ 382,487
$ 392,795
$ 398,064
$ 392,365
$ 397,330
$ 392,365
Less goodwill and other intangible assets
(95,417)
(95,741)
(107,215)
(107,539)
(107,863)
(95,417)
(107,863)
Tangible common equity
$ 301,913
$ 286,746
$ 285,580
$ 290,525
$ 284,502
$ 301,913
$ 284,502
Common equity to assets
10.25 %
9.98 %
10.15 %
9.43 %
10.99 %
10.25 %
10.99 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
(2.26 %)
(2.31 %)
(2.56 %)
(2.37 %)
(2.77 %)
(2.27 %)
(2.77 %)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.99 %
7.67 %
7.59 %
7.06 %
8.22 %
7.99 %
8.22 %
Net interest margin
3.36 %
3.01 %
2.64 %
3.15 %
3.67 %
3.03 %
3.39 %
Effect of adjustments for PPP associated balances*
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
Core net interest margin
3.36 %
3.01 %
2.64 %
3.15 %
3.68 %
3.03 %
3.40 %
*Net interest margin excluding the effect of PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods
