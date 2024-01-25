Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Year to Date 2023 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 .
Peoples reported net income of $3.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a 60.3% decrease when compared to $9.1 million, or $1.27 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2022. Quarterly net income included lower net interest income of $4.1 million due to higher deposit costs, a higher provision for credit losses of $3.8 million and higher operating expenses of $0.6 million mainly due to acquisition related expenses related to the previously announced proposed strategic combination as noted below, partially offset by higher noninterest income of $2.0 million . The year ago period included an after-tax loss of $1.6 million on the sale of available for sale securities.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $27.4 million, or $3.83 per diluted share, a 28.1% decrease when compared to $38.1 million, or $5.28 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2022. Net interest income for the current period decreased $9.0 million when compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 as higher interest income due to higher yields on earning assets was more than offset by increased funding costs. Higher operating expenses of $5.1 million, including $1.8 million of acquisition related expenses, and an increased provision for credit losses of $1.0 million were partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in noninterest income.
Core net income, a non-GAAP measure1, excludes gains or losses on the sale of investment portfolio securities and acquisition related expenses from the previously announced proposed combination further discussed below, of $826 thousand and $1.8 million incurred during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. Core net income totaled $4.3 million or $0.61 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $10.7 million, or $1.49 per share for the comparable period of 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, core net income was $28.8 million and $4.03 per diluted share, compared to $39.7 million and $5.50 per diluted share in the year ago period.
STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH FNCB BANCORP, INC.
On September 27, 2023, Peoples announced it had entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the "merger agreement") to strategically combine with FNCB Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of FNCB Bank ("FNCB"). The proposed strategic combination is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder approval from both Peoples and FNCB shareholders. Highlights of the proposed transaction include:
Strategic combination that creates a bank holding company with nearly $5.5 billion in assets.
- #2 ranked deposit market share in the Scranton-Wilkes Barre metro statistical area and #5 ranked Pennsylvania -headquartered community bank under $20 billion in total assets.
- The proposed strategic combination is projected to deliver estimated 59% earnings per share ("EPS") accretion to Peoples in 2025, inclusive of all merger synergies, and a 51% dividend increase to Peoples shareholders.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $27.4 million or $3.83 per diluted share.
- Dividends paid during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $1.64 per share representing a 3.8% increase from the comparable period in 2022.
- The unrealized loss on the available for sale investments decreased $14.7 million from December 31, 2022 and $19.5 million from September 30, 2023 to $51.5 million at December 31, 2023 .
- For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net loan growth was $119.8 million or 4.4% and consisted primarily of commercial real estate loans. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net loans declined $21.1 million as the Company intentionally slowed new originations and has focused on building liquidity due to economic uncertainty.
- Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at December 31, 2023 was 0.13%, compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2022 .
- Total deposits grew $232.4 million to $3.3 billion during 2023; core deposits, defined as excluding brokered deposits, decreased $4.9 million in 2023. Core deposits decreased $75.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023 due in part to seasonal outflows of municipal deposits.
- At December 31, 2023, the Company had $187.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $149.5 million from December 31, 2022. Additional contingent sources of available liquidity total $1.6 billion and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represent 48.5% of total assets and 55.3% of total deposits.
- At December 31, 2023, estimated total insured deposits were approximately $2.4 billion, or 73.1% of total deposits; as compared to approximately $1.9 billion, or 63.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. Included in the uninsured total at December 31, 2023 is $424.5 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $0.8 million of affiliate company deposits. Total insured and collateralized deposits represent 86.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 .
- Tangible book value increased 11.8% to $39.35 at December 31, 2023 from $35.19 at December 31, 2022 .
INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
- Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure1, our net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 2.30%, a decrease of 14 basis points when compared to the 2.44% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 67 basis points when compared to 2.97% for the same three month period in 2022. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior three month period and year ago period was due to higher funding costs offsetting the increased yield and balance of earning assets.
- The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points to 4.49% during the three months ended December 31, 2023 from 4.40% during the three months ended September 30, 2023, and increased 65 basis points when compared to 3.84% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .
- Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 25 basis points to 2.86% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 when compared to 2.61% during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and increased 166 basis points compared to 1.20% in the prior year period. We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter to attract new deposits, retain current balances and maintain liquidity.
- Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 27 basis points during the current three month period to 2.80% from 2.53% in the prior three month period ended September 30, 2023, and increased 172 basis points compared to 1.08% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .
- Our cost of total deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased 25 basis points to 2.25% from 2.00% during the three months ended September 30, 2023, and increased 144 basis points compared to 0.81% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results - Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter
Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure2, for the three months ended December 31, decreased $4.2 million or 16.7% to $20.7 million in 2023 from $24.9 million in 2022. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income was due to an $8.4 million increase in tax-equivalent interest income that was offset by a $12.6 million increase in interest expense.
The higher interest income was the result of an increase in yield and average balance of earning assets. Average earning assets were $262.1 million higher in the three month period ended December 31, 2023 when compared to the year ago period. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.93% and 4.35% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, and new loan originations. Loans, net, averaged $2.9 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $2.7 billion for the comparable period in 2022. For the three months ended December 31, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments increased to 1.78% in 2023 from 1.68% in 2022. Average investments totaled $537.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $640.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022 .
The increased interest expense in the three months ended December 31, 2023 was due primarily to higher rates on consumer, business and municipal deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment. The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ago period by 144 basis points to 2.25%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 172 basis points to 2.80% from 1.08% in the previous year three month period. Short-term borrowings averaged $24.1 million in the current period at an average cost of 5.43% compared to $49.4 million in short-term borrowings at an average cost of 4.20% in the prior period.
Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $358.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the corresponding period last year due primarily to an increase in non-maturity and brokered certificate of deposits. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $107.7 million or 14.2% from the prior period, due in part to a shift to interest-bearing accounts, and represented 19.7% of total average deposits in the current period as compared to 24.8% in the year ago period.
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, $1.7 million was recorded to the provision for credit losses compared to a credit to the provision of $2.1 million in the year ago period. The current period provision was due to charge-offs during the quarter offset by a lower calculated allowance for credit losses. The lower calculated allowance was the result of a decline in model loss rates due to improved economic forecast and credit quality along with lower qualitative adjustments related to a decline in loan balances. The year ago period included a credit to the provision for credit losses of $2.1 million based on our previous allowance for credit losses methodology and then current conditions.
Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $3.2 million, a $2.0 million increase from the prior year's quarter. However, when excluding the prior year's period loss of $2.0 million on the sale of $45.5 million on available for sale U.S. Treasury securities, noninterest income was $3.2 million .
Noninterest expense increased $0.6 million or 3.8% to $17.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $17.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 . Acquisition related expenses, including legal and consulting and advisory fees, totaled $0.8 million . Salaries and employee benefits decreased $0.2 million or 2.7% due primarily to lower salaries, partially offset by lower deferred loan origination costs and higher employee benefit costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses were lower by $0.6 million in the current period due to lower information technology (IT) expense partially offset by higher facilities costs. Other expenses increased $0.7 million due primarily to higher FDIC assessment and loan account processing fees, partially offset by lower Pennsylvania shares taxes.
The provision for income tax expense was $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.1 million due to lower taxable income.
2023 vs. 2022 Full Year Results
Our net interest margin, a non-GAAP measure1, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was 2.54%, a decrease of 48 basis points over the prior year's period of 3.02%. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure3, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $9.0 million, or 9.2%, to $88.7 million in 2023 from $97.7 million in 2022. The decrease in net interest income was the result of higher loan interest income due to increased volume and rates on new loans and those that are repricing, offset by the higher cost of deposit funding. Average investments decreased $89.3 million compared to December 31, 2022, as the Company engaged in investment sales during the first three months of 2023 to, in part, fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings. The yield on earning assets was 4.34% for the twelve months of 2023 compared to 3.50% for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2023 increased 174 basis points to 2.42% from 0.68% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 as the cost of all deposit products and short-term borrowing costs increased. Furthermore, the Company, as part of its strategy to improve on-balance sheet liquidity, added $259.0 million of brokered certificate of deposits at an average cost of 5.16% during 2023.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, a $566 thousand provision for credit losses was recorded compared to a credit of $449 thousand in the prior year period. The year to date provision was due to net charge-offs during the year offset by a lower calculated allowance for credit losses. The lower calculated allowance was the result of a slight decline in model loss rates due primarily to credit quality and portfolio runoff along with lower qualitative adjustments related to a decline in loan balances.
Noninterest income was $14.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and $11.8 million for the comparable period ended December 31, 2022 . During the period, service charges, fees and commissions increased $0.7 million, due in part to a $0.4 million increase in consumer and commercial deposit service charges and increased dividends on FHLB stock. Merchant services income decreased $0.3 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the prior year on lower transaction volume incentives. Interest rate swap revenue decreased $0.2 million on lower origination volume and market value adjustments.
Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $67.8 million, an increase of $5.1 million from $62.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The increase was due primarily to $1.7 million in higher salaries and benefits expense due to lower deferred loan origination costs, which are recorded as a contra-salary expense, of $0.9 million due to lower loan origination volume compared to the year ago period and higher benefits expense of $1.0 million, including increases in health insurance costs and profit-sharing expenses. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.7 million in the current period due to higher technology costs related to increased account and transaction volumes and increased facility expenses. The year ago period included $0.5 million of gains from the sale of other real estate owned, which is included in noninterest expense. Acquisition related expenses totaled $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 with no comparable amount during the same period of 2022. Other expenses including professional fees, loan account processing fees, Pennsylvania shares tax and FDIC assessments accounted for an increase of $0.8 million .
The provision for income taxes for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $2.2 million and the effective tax rate was 15.8% as compared to 16.0% in the prior period.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
At December 31, 2023, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.7 billion, $2.8 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively. During the twelve month period, investment sales, deposit growth and FHLB term borrowings were utilized to fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings.
Loan growth for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $119.8 million or 4.4%. Total loans declined $21.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, following slowed growth during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, totaling $27.7 million and $25.2 million, respectively, when compared to loan growth of $88.0 million during the first three months of 2023. The Company has intentionally slowed loan growth and has focused on building liquidity due to economic uncertainty. Commercial real estate loans made up the majority of the growth with residential real estate loans also increasing.
Total investments were $483.9 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $569.0 million at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, the available for sale securities totaled $398.9 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $84.9 million . The unrealized loss on the available for sale securities decreased $14.7 million from December 31, 2022 to $51.5 million at December 31, 2023. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $13.2 million and $14.6 million at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. During the three month period ended March 31, 2023, $65.6 million in U.S. Treasury, tax-exempt municipals and mortgage-backed securities were sold at a net gain of $81 thousand . The proceeds were used to pay-down higher cost short-term borrowings.
Total deposits increased $232.4 million during the twelve months ending December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $128.1 million and interest-bearing deposits increased $360.5 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits was due to a $237.4 million net increase in brokered deposits, $129.3 million in commercial deposits and a $9.0 million increase in municipal deposits, partially offset by $143.3 million in reduced retail deposits. The Company added $259.0 million of longer-term callable brokered CDs during the first six months of 2023 to improve its on-balance sheet liquidity position and mitigate risk of higher rates. The Company has the option to call the CDs. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, deposits declined $86.0 million due in part to seasonal outflows of municipal deposits and commercial and retail depositors drawing down their noninterest-bearing balances.
The deposit base consisted of 41.4% retail accounts, 33.4% commercial accounts, 17.2% municipal relationships and 8.0% brokered deposits at December 31, 2023 . At December 31, 2023, total estimated uninsured deposits, were $883.5 million, or approximately 26.9% of total deposits as compared to $1.1 billion, or 36.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. Included in the uninsured total at December 31, 2023 is $424.5 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $0.8 million of affiliate company deposits. As an additional resource to our uninsured depositors, we offer all depositors access to IntraFi's CDARS and ICS programs which allows deposit customers to obtain full FDIC deposit insurance while maintaining their relationship with our Bank.
During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company utilized a portion of its available line at the FHLB and increased its long-term debt $25.0 million due to favorable pricing on the borrowings versus alternative funding sources. There were no new long-term borrowings in the most recent three month period ended December 31, 2023 .
In addition to deposit gathering and our current long term borrowings, we have additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window and Borrower-in-Custody program, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At December 31, 2023, the Company had $187.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $149.5 million from December 31, 2022 . Also, we have $191.0 million in collateral availability with the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) and an additional $177.9 million of borrowing capacity based on the par value of unencumbered securities available as collateral under this line which may be used if needed. At December 31, 2023, we had $1.6 billion in available additional liquidity representing 43.4% of total assets, 49.6% of total deposits and 184.0% of uninsured deposits. For additional information on our deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 17.
The Company maintained its well capitalized position at December 31, 2023. Stockholders' equity equaled $340.4 million or $48.35 per share at December 31, 2023, and $315.4 million or $44.06 per share at December 31, 2022 . The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2022 is primarily attributable to net income and a decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") resulting from a decrease in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCI at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was $40.3 million and $52.0 million, respectively.
Tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP measure4, increased to $39.35 per share at December 31, 2023, from $35.19 per share at December 31, 2022. Dividends declared for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $1.64 per share, a 3.8% increase from the 2022 period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% of net income. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, 131,686 shares were purchased and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan at an average price per share of $44.29 .
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
Asset quality metrics remained strong. Nonperforming assets were $4.9 million or 0.17% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2023, compared to $4.1 million or 0.15% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2022. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets totaled 0.13% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2022 . Nonaccrual loans increased due primarily to placing a collateral dependent commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual as the primary source of repayment is in doubt and there is limited secondary sources due to bankruptcy. At December 31, 2023, the Company had no foreclosed properties.
Effective January 1, 2023, the Company transitioned to ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326), commonly referred to as Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL). As a result of the transition to CECL, the allowance for credit losses was reduced $3.3 million to $24.2 million effective January 1, 2023 and the reserve for unfunded commitments was increased $270 thousand to $450 thousand . The cumulative adjustment, net of tax, was recorded as an adjustment to retained earnings effective January 1, 2023.
During the twelve month period ended December 31, 2023, a $0.6 million provision for credit losses and net charge-offs of $2.9 million were recorded. The allowance for credit losses equaled $21.9 million or 0.77% of loans, net at December 31, 2023 compared to $27.5 million or 1.01% of loans, net, at December 31, 2022. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $2.9 million or 0.10% of average loans, compared to $462 thousand or 0.02% of average loans for the comparable period last year. Net charge-offs during the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $2.8 million due primarily to the partial charge-off of a commercial real estate loan as the market value declined significantly as a result of the impending vacancy of the property by its single "anchor" tenant.
About Peoples:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.
In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.
[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]
Summary Data
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Key performance data:
Share and per share amounts:
Net income
$
0.51
$
0.95
$
1.31
$
1.05
$
1.27
Core net income (1)
$
0.61
$
1.05
$
1.31
$
1.04
$
1.49
Cash dividends declared
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.40
Book value
$
48.35
$
46.07
$
46.53
$
45.96
$
44.06
Tangible book value (1)
$
39.35
$
37.07
$
37.64
$
37.09
$
35.19
Market value:
High
$
49.99
$
48.19
$
44.60
$
53.48
$
57.60
Low
$
38.58
$
40.04
$
30.60
$
42.52
$
47.00
Closing
$
48.70
$
40.10
$
43.79
$
43.35
$
51.84
Market capitalization
$
342,889
$
282,338
$
312,241
$
309,985
$
371,072
Common shares outstanding
7,040,852
7,040,852
7,130,409
7,150,757
7,158,017
Selected ratios:
Return on average stockholders' equity
4.40
%
8.05
%
11.42
%
9.43
%
11.79
%
Core return on average stockholders'
5.26
%
8.91
%
11.54
%
9.35
%
13.81
%
Return on average tangible
5.46
%
9.95
%
14.12
%
11.71
%
14.87
%
Core return on average tangible
6.53
%
11.01
%
14.28
%
11.61
%
17.41
%
Return on average assets
0.38
%
0.72
%
1.04
%
0.86
%
1.04
%
Core return on average assets (1)
0.46
%
0.79
%
1.05
%
0.85
%
1.22
%
Stockholders' equity to total assets
9.10
%
8.48
%
9.01
%
8.93
%
8.87
%
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)
69.94
%
63.50
%
63.51
%
60.61
%
60.07
%
Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and
0.17
%
0.13
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.15
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.13
%
0.10
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
0.12
%
Net charge-offs to average loans, net
0.39
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, net
0.77
%
0.80
%
0.82
%
0.90
%
1.01
%
Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)
4.49
%
4.40
%
4.31
%
4.16
%
3.84
%
Cost of funds
2.86
%
2.61
%
2.29
%
1.84
%
1.20
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (3)
1.63
%
1.79
%
2.02
%
2.32
%
2.64
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (3)
2.30
%
2.44
%
2.61
%
2.82
%
2.97
%
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 19-21.
(2)
Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale.
(3)
Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Dec 31
Dec 31
Year ended
2023
2022
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
129,013
$
95,505
Tax-exempt
5,628
5,084
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
7,912
8,234
Tax-exempt
1,582
2,066
Dividends
4
2
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
335
101
Interest on federal funds sold
5,377
342
Total interest income
149,851
111,334
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
58,561
12,632
Interest on short-term borrowings
1,920
1,103
Interest on long-term debt
842
76
Interest on subordinated debt
1,774
1,774
Total interest expense
63,097
15,585
Net interest income
86,754
95,749
Provision for (credit to) credit losses
566
(449)
Net interest income after provision for (credit to) credit losses
86,188
96,198
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
7,728
7,076
Merchant services income
693
964
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
2,219
2,229
Wealth management income
1,576
1,430
Mortgage banking income
390
511
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
1,067
1,020
Interest rate swap revenue
390
622
Net losses on equity investment securities
(11)
(31)
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities available for sale
81
(1,976)
Total noninterest income
14,133
11,845
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
35,285
33,553
Net occupancy and equipment expense
17,146
16,578
Acquisition related expenses
1,816
Amortization of intangible assets
105
363
Net gains on sale of other real estate owned
(18)
(478)
Other expenses
13,486
12,661
Total noninterest expense
67,820
62,677
Income before income taxes
32,501
45,366
Provision for income tax expense
5,121
7,276
Net income
$
27,380
$
38,090
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale
$
14,804
$
(66,435)
Reclassification adjustment for (gains) losses on available for sale securities included in net income
(81)
1,976
Change in pension liability
1,129
370
Change in derivative fair value
(824)
(728)
Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)
3,043
(13,995)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)
11,985
(50,822)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
39,365
$
(12,732)
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
3.85
$
5.31
Net income - diluted
3.83
5.28
Cash dividends declared
1.64
1.58
Average common shares outstanding - basic
7,107,908
7,168,092
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,151,471
7,211,643
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Three months ended
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
33,730
$
33,095
$
32,139
$
30,049
$
27,515
Tax-exempt
1,423
1,411
1,405
1,389
1,367
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
1,939
1,920
1,929
2,124
2,058
Tax-exempt
372
375
378
457
520
Dividends
2
2
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
145
91
85
14
40
Interest on federal funds sold
2,463
1,873
798
243
141
Total interest income
40,072
38,765
36,736
34,278
31,641
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
18,756
16,481
13,714
9,610
6,251
Interest on short-term borrowings
330
291
213
1,086
524
Interest on long-term debt
273
273
269
27
9
Interest on subordinated debt
444
443
444
443
444
Total interest expense
19,803
17,488
14,640
11,166
7,228
Net interest income
20,269
21,277
22,096
23,112
24,413
Provision for (credit to) credit losses
1,669
(166)
(2,201)
1,264
(2,149)
Net interest income after provision for (credit to) credit losses
18,600
21,443
24,297
21,848
26,562
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
1,881
1,900
1,982
1,965
1,909
Merchant services income
151
170
254
118
131
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
528
606
528
557
532
Wealth management income
399
393
386
398
366
Mortgage banking income
95
87
105
103
104
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
277
270
262
258
289
Interest rate swap revenue
(122)
266
23
223
(135)
Net gains (losses) on investment equity securities
6
12
(29)
6
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities available for sale
81
(1,976)
Total noninterest income
3,215
3,692
3,552
3,674
1,226
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
8,939
8,784
8,482
9,080
9,188
Net occupancy and equipment expense
4,468
4,298
4,277
4,103
5,045
Acquisition related expenses
826
869
121
Amortization of intangible assets
19
29
28
29
74
Net gains on sale of other real estate
(18)
Other expenses
3,346
3,092
3,706
3,342
2,653
Total noninterest expense
17,598
17,054
16,614
16,554
16,960
Income before income taxes
4,217
8,081
11,235
8,968
10,828
Income tax expense
587
1,335
1,810
1,389
1,689
Net income
$
3,630
$
6,746
$
9,425
$
7,579
$
9,139
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale
$
19,494
$
(10,378)
$
(5,148)
$
10,836
$
6,356
Reclassification adjustment for (gains) losses on available for sale securities included in net income
(81)
1,976
Change in benefit plan liabilities
1,129
370
Change in derivative fair value
(1,650)
747
2,049
(1,970)
12
Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)
3,894
(2,074)
(668)
1,891
1,447
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)
15,079
(7,557)
(2,431)
6,894
7,267
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
18,709
$
(811)
$
6,994
$
14,473
$
16,406
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
0.52
$
0.95
$
1.32
$
1.06
$
1.28
Net income - diluted
0.51
0.95
1.31
1.05
1.27
Cash dividends declared
0.41
0.41
0.41
0.41
0.40
Average common shares outstanding - basic
7,040,852
7,088,745
7,145,975
7,157,553
7,158,329
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,091,015
7,120,685
7,177,915
7,198,970
7,201,785
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
2,632,865
$
33,730
5.08
%
$
2,441,358
$
27,515
4.47
%
Tax-exempt
227,800
1,801
3.14
223,293
1,730
3.08
Total loans
2,860,665
35,531
4.93
2,664,651
29,245
4.35
Investments:
Taxable
450,533
1,939
1.71
528,826
2,058
1.54
Tax-exempt
87,297
471
2.14
111,206
658
2.35
Total investments
537,830
2,410
1.78
640,032
2,716
1.68
Interest-bearing deposits
10,432
145
5.51
4,649
40
3.41
Federal funds sold
176,983
2,463
5.52
14,477
141
3.86
Total earning assets
3,585,910
40,549
4.49
%
3,323,809
32,142
3.84
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
23,386
29,754
Other assets
211,864
198,907
Total assets
$
3,774,388
$
40,549
$
3,492,962
$
32,142
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
775,661
$
7,227
3.70
%
$
682,721
$
2,908
1.69
%
Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts
814,695
4,925
2.40
794,032
2,244
1.12
Savings accounts
438,544
267
0.24
530,829
180
0.13
Time deposits less than $100
415,806
4,364
4.16
125,315
333
1.05
Time deposits $100 or more
216,450
1,973
3.62
169,077
586
1.38
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,661,156
18,756
2.80
2,301,974
6,251
1.08
Short-term borrowings
24,103
330
5.43
49,444
524
4.20
Long-term debt
25,000
273
4.33
814
9
4.87
Subordinated debt
33,000
444
5.34
33,000
444
5.33
Total borrowings
82,103
1,047
5.06
83,258
977
4.66
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,743,259
19,803
2.86
2,385,232
7,228
1.20
Noninterest-bearing deposits
651,182
758,889
Other liabilities
52,760
41,436
Stockholders' equity
327,187
307,405
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,774,388
$
3,492,962
Net interest income/spread
$
20,746
1.63
%
$
24,914
2.64
%
Net interest margin
2.30
%
2.97
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
378
$
363
Investments
99
138
Total adjustments
$
477
$
501
The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
2,605,927
$
129,013
4.95
%
$
2,306,455
$
95,505
4.14
%
Tax-exempt
225,839
7,124
3.15
216,195
6,436
2.98
Total loans
2,831,766
136,137
4.81
2,522,650
101,941
4.04
Investments:
Taxable
468,403
7,916
1.69
537,566
8,236
1.53
Tax-exempt
90,897
2,003
2.20
111,083
2,615
2.35
Total investments
559,300
9,919
1.77
648,649
10,851
1.67
Interest-bearing deposits
6,373
335
5.26
8,536
101
1.17
Federal funds sold
98,535
5,377
5.46
53,056
342
0.65
Total earning assets
3,495,974
151,768
4.34
%
3,232,891
113,235
3.50
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
24,377
29,298
Other assets
211,618
210,392
Total assets
$
3,683,215
$
151,768
$
3,413,985
$
113,235
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
714,940
$
22,686
3.17
%
$
624,528
$
4,967
0.80
%
Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts
779,977
15,586
2.00
791,653
4,493
0.57
Savings accounts
474,028
994
0.21
520,770
496
0.10
Time deposits less than $100
349,990
13,344
3.81
127,801
1,299
1.02
Time deposits $100 or more
200,743
5,951
2.96
162,998
1,377
0.84
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,519,678
58,561
2.32
2,227,750
12,632
0.57
Short-term borrowings
38,331
1,920
5.01
42,680
1,103
2.58
Long-term debt
19,448
842
4.33
1,634
76
4.65
Subordinated debt
33,000
1,774
5.38
33,000
1,774
5.38
Total borrowings
90,779
4,536
5.00
77,314
2,953
3.82
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,610,457
63,097
2.42
2,305,064
15,585
0.68
Noninterest-bearing deposits
698,749
753,399
Other liabilities
44,786
34,517
Stockholders' equity
329,223
321,005
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,683,215
$
3,413,985
Net interest income/spread
$
88,671
1.92
%
$
97,650
2.82
%
Net interest margin
2.54
%
3.02
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
1,496
$
1,352
Investments
421
549
Total adjustments
$
1,917
$
1,901
The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Three months ended
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Net interest income:
Interest income:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
33,730
$
33,095
$
32,139
$
30,049
$
27,515
Tax-exempt
1,801
1,786
1,780
1,757
1,730
Total loans, net
35,531
34,881
33,919
31,806
29,245
Investments:
Taxable
1,939
1,920
1,931
2,126
2,058
Tax-exempt
471
475
481
576
658
Total investments
2,410
2,395
2,412
2,702
2,716
Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks
145
91
85
14
40
Federal funds sold
2,463
1,873
798
243
141
Total interest income
40,549
39,240
37,214
34,765
32,142
Interest expense:
Deposits
18,756
16,481
13,714
9,610
6,251
Short-term borrowings
330
291
213
1,086
524
Long-term debt
273
273
269
27
9
Subordinated debt
444
443
444
443
444
Total interest expense
19,803
17,488
14,640
11,166
7,228
Net interest income
$
20,746
$
21,752
$
22,574
$
23,599
$
24,914
Loans, net:
Taxable
5.08
%
5.00
%
4.93
%
4.79
%
4.47
%
Tax-exempt
3.14
%
3.13
%
3.17
%
3.18
%
3.08
%
Total loans, net
4.93
%
4.85
%
4.79
%
4.66
%
4.35
%
Investments:
Taxable
1.71
%
1.68
%
1.65
%
1.73
%
1.54
%
Tax-exempt
2.14
%
2.15
%
2.18
%
2.33
%
2.35
%
Total investments
1.78
%
1.75
%
1.73
%
1.83
%
1.68
%
Interest-bearing balances with banks
5.51
%
5.24
%
5.04
%
4.66
%
3.41
%
Federal funds sold
5.52
%
5.52
%
5.24
%
5.09
%
3.86
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.49
%
4.40
%
4.31
%
4.16
%
3.84
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
2.80
%
2.53
%
2.21
%
1.67
%
1.08
%
Short-term borrowings
5.43
%
5.31
%
5.07
%
4.81
%
4.20
%
Long-term debt
4.33
%
4.33
%
4.32
%
4.41
%
4.87
%
Subordinated debt
5.34
%
5.33
%
5.40
%
5.44
%
5.33
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.86
%
2.61
%
2.29
%
1.84
%
1.20
%
Net interest spread
1.63
%
1.79
%
2.02
%
2.32
%
2.64
%
Net interest margin
2.30
%
2.44
%
2.61
%
2.82
%
2.97
%
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
At period end
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
33,524
$
39,285
$
37,774
$
31,354
$
37,675
Interest-bearing balances in other banks
9,141
9,550
5,814
7,129
193
Federal funds sold
144,700
205,700
93,100
102,100
Investment securities:
Available for sale
398,927
382,227
395,826
418,125
477,703
Equity investments carried at fair value
98
92
92
81
110
Held to maturity
84,851
86,246
88,211
89,705
91,179
Total investments
483,876
468,565
484,129
507,911
568,992
Loans held for sale
250
Loans
2,849,897
2,870,969
2,843,238
2,818,043
2,730,116
Less: allowance for credit losses
21,895
23,010
23,218
25,444
27,472
Net loans
2,828,002
2,847,959
2,820,020
2,792,599
2,702,644
Goodwill
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
Premises and equipment, net
61,276
61,936
57,712
56,561
55,667
Bank owned life insurance
49,397
49,123
48,857
48,598
48,344
Deferred tax assets
13,770
17,956
16,258
16,015
18,739
Accrued interest receivable
12,734
12,769
11,406
11,678
11,715
Other intangible assets, net
19
48
77
105
Other assets
42,249
49,567
43,287
41,079
46,071
Total assets
$
3,742,289
$
3,825,799
$
3,681,775
$
3,678,471
$
3,553,515
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
644,683
$
691,071
$
713,375
$
746,089
$
772,765
Interest-bearing
2,634,354
2,674,012
2,516,106
2,489,878
2,273,833
Total deposits
3,279,037
3,365,083
3,229,481
3,235,967
3,046,598
Short-term borrowings
17,590
27,020
19,530
17,280
114,930
Long-term debt
25,000
25,000
25,000
25,000
555
Subordinated debt
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Accrued interest payable
5,765
4,777
4,701
2,304
903
Other liabilities
41,475
46,529
38,276
36,286
42,179
Total liabilities
3,401,867
3,501,409
3,349,988
3,349,837
3,238,165
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
14,093
14,093
14,272
14,323
14,321
Capital surplus
122,130
121,870
125,371
126,231
126,850
Retained earnings
248,550
247,857
244,017
237,522
230,515
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(44,351)
(59,430)
(51,873)
(49,442)
(56,336)
Total stockholders' equity
340,422
324,390
331,787
328,634
315,350
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,742,289
$
3,825,799
$
3,681,775
$
3,678,471
$
3,553,515
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
At period end
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Commercial
Taxable
$
317,245
$
351,545
$
384,091
$
375,033
$
377,215
Non-taxable
226,470
229,635
225,796
224,343
222,043
Total
543,715
581,180
609,887
599,376
599,258
Real estate
Commercial real estate
1,863,118
1,846,350
1,794,355
1,782,911
1,709,827
Residential
360,803
357,647
348,911
342,459
330,728
Total
2,223,921
2,203,997
2,143,266
2,125,370
2,040,555
Consumer
Indirect Auto
75,389
78,953
83,348
86,587
76,491
Consumer Other
6,872
6,839
6,737
6,710
13,812
Total
82,261
85,792
90,085
93,297
90,303
Total
$
2,849,897
$
2,870,969
$
2,843,238
$
2,818,043
$
2,730,116
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
At quarter end
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual/restructured loans
$
3,961
$
3,060
$
1,900
$
1,798
$
3,386
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
986
700
181
59
748
Foreclosed assets
Total nonperforming assets
$
4,947
$
3,760
$
2,081
$
1,857
$
4,134
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Three months ended
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning balance
$
23,010
$
23,218
$
25,444
$
27,472
$
29,822
ASU 2016-13 Transition Adjustment
(3,283)
Adjusted beginning balance
23,010
23,218
25,444
24,189
29,822
Charge-offs
2,808
65
77
75
233
Recoveries
24
23
52
66
32
Provision for (credit to) credit losses
1,669
(166)
(2,201)
1,264
(2,149)
Ending balance
$
21,895
$
23,010
$
23,218
$
25,444
$
27,472
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
At period end
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Interest-bearing deposits:
Money market accounts
$
782,243
$
767,868
$
670,669
$
775,511
$
685,323
Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts
796,426
825,066
760,690
698,888
772,712
Savings accounts
429,011
447,684
470,340
500,709
523,931
Time deposits less than $250
505,409
512,646
504,672
400,327
199,136
Time deposits $250 or more
121,265
120,748
109,735
114,443
92,731
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,634,354
2,674,012
2,516,106
2,489,878
2,273,833
Noninterest-bearing deposits
644,683
691,071
713,375
746,089
772,765
Total deposits
$
3,279,037
$
3,365,083
$
3,229,481
$
3,235,967
$
3,046,598
December 31, 2023
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,358,371
41.4
%
70,334
$
19
Commercial
1,096,547
33.4
13,433
82
Municipal
563,124
17.2
1,856
303
Brokered
260,995
8.0
24
10,875
Total Deposits
$
3,279,037
100.0
85,647
$
38
Uninsured
883,530
26.9
%
Insured
2,395,507
73.1
December 31, 2022
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,501,641
49.3
%
71,039
$
21
Commercial
967,244
31.7
11,891
81
Municipal
554,099
18.2
1,623
341
Brokered
23,614
0.8
30
787
Total Deposits
$
3,046,598
100.00
84,583
$
36
Uninsured
1,125,252
36.9
%
Insured
1,921,346
63.1
Total Available
At December 31, 2023
Total Available
Outstanding
for Future Liquidity
FHLB advances
$
1,238,839
$
370,454
$
868,385
Federal Reserve - Discount Window
257,361
257,361
Correspondent bank lines of credit
18,000
18,000
Federal Reserve - Bank Term Funding Program
191,000
191,000
Other sources of liquidity:
Brokered deposits
374,229
260,995
113,234
Unencumbered securities
177,936
177,936
Total sources of liquidity
$
2,257,365
$
631,449
$
1,625,917
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Average quarterly balances
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Assets:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
2,632,865
$
2,627,700
$
2,615,881
$
2,546,068
$
2,441,358
Tax-exempt
227,800
226,628
224,960
223,917
223,293
Total loans, net
2,860,665
2,854,328
2,840,841
2,769,985
2,664,651
Investments:
Taxable
450,533
454,727
469,712
499,327
528,826
Tax-exempt
87,297
87,731
88,371
100,368
111,206
Total investments
537,830
542,458
558,083
599,695
640,032
Interest-bearing balances with banks
10,432
6,893
6,839
1,218
4,649
Federal funds sold
176,983
134,583
61,093
19,353
14,477
Total interest-earning assets
3,585,910
3,538,262
3,466,856
3,390,251
3,323,809
Other assets
188,478
191,781
184,020
184,594
169,153
Total assets
$
3,774,388
$
3,730,043
$
3,650,876
$
3,574,845
$
3,492,962
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$
2,661,156
$
2,581,691
$
2,493,680
$
2,337,951
$
2,301,974
Noninterest-bearing
651,182
688,301
711,729
744,931
758,889
Total deposits
3,312,338
3,269,992
3,205,409
3,082,882
3,060,863
Short-term borrowings
24,103
21,759
16,854
91,530
49,444
Long-term debt
25,000
25,000
25,000
2,482
814
Subordinated debt
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Other liabilities
52,760
47,788
39,494
38,917
41,436
Total liabilities
3,447,201
3,397,539
3,319,757
3,248,811
3,185,557
Stockholders' equity
327,187
332,504
331,119
326,034
307,405
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,774,388
$
3,730,043
$
3,650,876
$
3,574,845
$
3,492,962
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Three months ended
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Core net income per share:
Net income GAAP
$
3,630
$
6,746
$
9,425
$
7,579
$
9,139
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
81
(1,976)
Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
(415)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
826
869
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
115
144
19
Core net income
$
4,341
$
7,471
$
9,527
$
7,515
$
10,700
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,091,015
7,120,685
7,177,915
7,198,970
7,201,785
Core net income per share
$
0.61
$
1.05
$
1.33
$
1.04
$
1.49
Tangible book value:
Total stockholders' equity
$
340,422
$
324,390
$
331,787
$
328,634
$
315,350
Less: Goodwill
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
Less: Other intangible assets, net
19
48
77
105
Total tangible stockholders' equity
$
277,052
$
261,001
$
268,369
$
265,187
$
251,875
Common shares outstanding
7,040,851
7,040,851
7,130,409
7,150,757
7,158,017
Tangible book value per share
$
39.35
$
37.07
$
37.64
$
37.09
$
35.19
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
3,630
$
6,746
$
9,425
$
7,579
$
9,139
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
-
-
81
(1,976)
Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
-
-
17
(415)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
826
869
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
115
144
19
Core net income
$
4,341
$
7,471
$
9,527
$
7,515
$
10,700
Average stockholders' equity
$
327,187
$
332,504
$
331,119
$
326,034
$
307,405
Core return on average stockholders' equity
5.26
%
8.91
%
11.54
%
9.35
%
13.81
%
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income GAAP
$
3,630
$
6,746
$
9,425
$
7,579
$
9,139
Average stockholders' equity
$
327,187
$
332,504
$
331,119
$
326,034
$
307,405
Less: average intangibles
63,380
63,404
63,433
63,461
63,512
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
263,808
$
269,100
$
267,686
$
262,573
$
243,893
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
5.46
%
9.95
%
14.12
%
11.71
%
14.87
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
3,630
$
6,746
$
9,425
$
7,579
$
9,139
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
81
(1,976)
Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
(415)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
826
869
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
115
144
19
Core net income
$
4,341
$
7,471
$
9,527
$
7,515
$
10,700
Average stockholders' equity
$
327,187
$
332,504
$
331,119
$
326,034
$
307,405
Less: average intangibles
63,380
63,404
63,433
63,461
63,512
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
263,808
$
269,100
$
267,686
$
262,573
$
243,893
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
6.53
%
11.01
%
14.28
%
11.61
%
17.41
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income GAAP
$
3,630
$
6,746
$
9,425
$
7,579
$
9,139
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
81
(1,976)
Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
(415)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
826
869
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
115
144
19
Core net income
$
4,341
$
7,471
$
9,527
$
7,515
$
10,700
Average assets
$
3,774,388
$
3,730,043
$
3,650,876
$
3,574,845
$
3,492,962
Core return on average assets
0.46
%
0.79
%
1.05
%
0.85
%
1.22
%
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Dec 31
Dec 31
Twelve months ended
2023
2022
Core net income per share:
Net income GAAP
$
27,380
$
38,090
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
81
(1,976)
Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
(415)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,816
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
278
Core net income
$
28,854
$
39,651
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,151,471
7,211,643
Core net income per share
$
4.03
$
5.50
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
27,380
$
38,090
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
81
(1,976)
Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
(415)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,816
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
278
Core net income
$
28,854
$
39,651
Average stockholders' equity
329,223
321,005
Core return on average stockholders' equity
8.76
%
12.35
%
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income GAAP
$
27,380
$
38,090
Average stockholders' equity
329,223
321,005
Less: average intangibles
63,406
63,694
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
265,817
$
257,311
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
10.30
%
14.80
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
27,380
$
38,090
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
81
(1,976)
Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
(415)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,816
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
278
Core net income
$
28,854
$
39,651
Average stockholders' equity
329,223
321,005
Less: average intangibles
63,406
63,694
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
265,817
$
257,311
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
10.85
%
15.41
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income GAAP
$
27,380
$
38,090
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
81
(1,976)
Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
(415)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,816
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
278
Core net income
$
28,854
$
39,651
Average assets
3,683,215
3,413,985
Core return on average assets
0.78
%
1.16
%
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:
Three months ended December 31
2023
2022
Interest income (GAAP)
$
40,072
$
31,641
Adjustment to FTE
477
501
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
40,549
32,142
Interest expense
19,803
7,228
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
$
20,746
$
24,914
Twelve months ended December 31
2023
2022
Interest income (GAAP)
$
149,851
$
111,334
Adjustment to FTE
1,917
1,901
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
151,768
113,235
Interest expense
63,097
15,585
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
$
88,671
$
97,650
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:
Three months ended December 31
2023
2022
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
17,598
$
16,960
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
19
74
Less: Acquisition related expenses
826
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
16,753
16,886
Net interest income (GAAP)
20,269
24,413
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
477
501
Noninterest income (GAAP)
3,215
1,226
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
6
6
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
(1,976)
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
23,955
$
28,110
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
69.94
%
60.07
%
Twelve months ended December 31
2023
2022
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
67,820
$
62,677
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
105
363
Less: Acquisition related expenses
1,816
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
65,899
62,314
Net interest income (GAAP)
86,754
95,749
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
1,917
1,901
Noninterest income (GAAP)
14,133
11,845
Less: Net losses on equity securities
(11)
(31)
Less: Gains (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
81
(1,976)
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
102,734
$
111,502
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
64.15
%
55.89
%
