Freitag, 26.01.2024
WKN: A0B7S6 | ISIN: US30225T1025 | Ticker-Symbol: FG8
Tradegate
26.01.24
10:19 Uhr
137,95 Euro
+0,60
+0,44 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,80138,8011:50
136,80138,8011:50
PR Newswire
25.01.2024 | 23:58
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2023 Distributions and Life Storage, Inc.'s 2023 Distributions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for EXR common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

Extra Space Storage Inc.

Ex-
Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share

(Box 1a)

Qualified
Dividend
Per Share

(Box 1b)

Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share

(Box 2a)1

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Per Share

(Box 2b)

Section
199A
Dividend

Per Share

(Box 5)

Section
897 Capital
Gain

Per Share

(Box 2f)

03/14/2023

03/15/2023

03/31/2023

$1.620000

$1.545827

$0.126835

$0.074173

$0.000000

$1.418991

$0.074173

06/14/2023

06/15/2023

06/30/2023

$1.620000

$1.545827

$0.126835

$0.074173

$0.000000

$1.418991

$0.074173

07/12/2023

07/13/2023

07/19/2023

$1.010000

$0.963756

$0.079076

$0.046244

$0.000000

$0.884680

$0.046244

09/14/2023

09/15/2023

09/29/2023

$0.610000

$0.582071

$0.047759

$0.027929

$0.000000

$0.534312

$0.027929

12/14/2023

12/15/2023

12/29/2023

$1.620000

$1.545827

$0.126835

$0.074173

$0.000000

$1.418991

$0.074173



Totals

$6.480000

$6.183307

$0.507342

$0.296693

$0.000000

$5.675965

$0.296693

  1. Of the Total Capital Gain Distribution in box 2a, 100.00% is excluded under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-4(b)(7).

In addition, the Company also announced the tax allocations for the Life Storage, Inc. ("LSI") 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock, prior to the merger of the two companies on July 20, 2023 . The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for LSI common shares CUSIP# 53223X107:

Life Storage, Inc.

Ex-
Dividend
Date

Record

Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 1a)

Qualified
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 1b)

Capital
Gain
Distribution
Per Share
(Box 2a)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain Per
Share
 (Box 2b)

Nondividend
Distribution
Per Share
(Box 3)

Section
199A
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 5)

Section
897
Capital
Gain Per
Share

(Box 2f)











1/12/2023

1/13/2023

1/26/2023

$1.2000000

$1.018056

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.181944

$1.018056

$0.000000



4/13/2023

4/14/2023

4/26/2023

$1.2000000

$1.018056

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.181944

$1.018056

$0.000000



7/12/2023

7/13/2023

7/19/2023

$0.9000000

$0.763542

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.136458

$0.763542

$0.000000





Totals

$3.3000000

$2.799654

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.500346

$2.799654

$0.000000



This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's and Life Storage, Inc.'s tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information for EXR and LSI at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable storage space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States .

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
