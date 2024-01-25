Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida: Seacoast Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Well-Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity



STUART, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 of $29.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023 and $23.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $104.0 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $106.5 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $36.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $39.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023 and $39.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income1 for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $154.7 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, compared to $136.1 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $42.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3% compared to the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $172.6 million, an increase of $7.8 million, or 5%, when compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $51.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 5% compared to the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 22% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $242.6 million, an increase of $38.9 million, or 19%, when compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, return on average tangible assets was 0.99% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 11.22%, compared to 1.04% and 11.90%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 0.94% and 10.36%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.04% and adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 11.80%, compared to 1.12% and 12.79%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.36% and 15.05%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2023, return on average tangible assets was 0.91% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 10.38%, compared to 1.06% and 10.70%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.12% and adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 12.80%, compared to 1.27% and 12.86%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO, said, "Seacoast once again delivered a quarter of robust financial performance, remaining steadfast in our commitment to driving growth in shareholder value. Throughout the quarter, our dedication to disciplined expense management effectively countered margin compression, which we believe has positioned the Company optimally for the coming year. Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2024, we will execute the second phase of our expense initiative, anticipating one-time charges of approximately $5 million and a reduction in annual expenses of approximately $15 million."

Shaffer added, "Early in the fourth quarter, we took advantage of market conditions and repurchased 546,200 shares of our common stock at $19.80 per share. Even with this repurchase activity, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 9.31% and tangible book value per share increased to $15.08."

Shaffer concluded, "As we embark on 2024, we remain diligently focused on maintaining our conservative balance sheet principles and carefully managing our expense base while investing to drive low-cost deposit growth. We believe this rigorous approach will support solid capital growth, maintain a broadly diversified and stable funding base, and continue to bolster the Company's fortress balance sheet while increasing franchise value over the long run."

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income was $29.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $23.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $104.0 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $106.5 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted net income 1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $36.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $39.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $39.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2023, adjusted net income 1 was $154.7 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, compared to $136.1 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

totaled $110.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $8.5 million, or 7%, from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $8.9 million, or 7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, higher interest expense on deposits was driven by higher rates and changes in product mix. Accretion on acquired loans totaled $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, and $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income was $488.2 million, an increase of $122.1 million, or 33%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. Accretion on acquired loans totaled $56.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $18.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The year-over-year increase in accretion reflects the impact of purchase marks from bank acquisitions in late 2022 and early 2023. Net interest margin decreased 21 basis points to 3.36% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.57% in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the effects of accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin decreased 11 basis points to 3.02% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.13% in the third quarter of 2023. Loan yields contracted eight basis points from the prior quarter to 5.85% due to lower accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans. Excluding the effects of accretion on acquired loans, loan yields increased six basis points, from 5.34% in the third quarter of 2023 to 5.40% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Securities yields increased 10 basis points to 3.42%, compared to 3.32% in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits increased 21 basis points, from 1.79% in the prior quarter, to 2.00% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income totaled $17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $0.3 million, or 2%, compared to the prior year quarter. Results for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $2.9 million in losses on the sale of approximately $82.9 million, or 3%, of the bank's investment securities portfolio. The proceeds were reinvested into longer-duration, higher-yielding securities, with an expected earnback on the transaction of approximately 1.3 years. Offsetting realized losses on sales of securities during the fourth quarter of 2023 was a $0.5 million increase in the value of investments in mutual funds holding CRA-qualified debt securities. Other changes compared to the third quarter of 2023 included the following: Interchange income increased $0.7 million, or 44%, to $2.4 million, benefiting from an annual volume-based incentive earned from the payment network provider. The Durbin amendment, which limits network interchange fees earned on debit card transactions, became effective for Seacoast on July 1, 2023. SBA gains increased $0.3 million, or 50%, to $0.9 million due to higher saleable originations. Other income increased $0.4 million, or 8%, to $4.7 million, reflecting higher loan swap-related income.

in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, and $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, were nominal in the third quarter of 2023, and totaled $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio was 60.32% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 62.60% in the third quarter of 2023 and 63.39% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 60.32% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 60.19% in the third quarter of 2023 and 51.52% in the prior year quarter. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 64.07% compared to 60.01% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 57.35% compared to 53.03% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio in 2023 reflects the impact of higher deposit rates.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2023, the Company had total assets of $14.6 billion and total shareholders' equity of $2.1 billion. Book value per share was $24.84 as of December 31, 2023, compared to $24.06 as of September 30, 2023, and $22.45 as of December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share totaled $15.08 as of December 31, 2023 compared to $14.26 at September 30, 2023, and $14.69 as of December 31, 2022.

increased $51.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, totaling $10.1 billion as of December 31, 2023. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to lending, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines and setting high expectations for risk adjusted returns. Loan originations were $477.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 95% compared to $244.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. New add on yields were near 8% during the fourth quarter of 2023. Commercial originations were $334.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $94.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $482.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. SBA originations were $25.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Consumer originations in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to $61.8 million from $76.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 and from $88.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $41.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $44.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $74.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market totaled $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

were $477.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 95% compared to $244.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. New add on yields were near 8% during the fourth quarter of 2023. Loan pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $393.0 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 11% from September 30, 2023 and a decrease of 13% from December 31, 2022. Commercial pipelines were $306.5 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 18% from $259.4 million at September 30, 2023, and a decrease of 21% from $389.7 million at December 31, 2022. SBA pipelines were $20.6 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $41.4 million at September 30, 2023 and $6.0 million at December 31, 2022. Consumer pipelines were $18.7 million as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $5.7 million from $24.5 million at September 30, 2023, and a decrease of 49% from $36.6 million at December 31, 2022. Retained residential pipelines were $44.4 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $20.9 million at September 30, 2023, and $17.1 million at December 31, 2022. Residential saleable pipelines were $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $6.8 million at September 30, 2023, and $4.2 million at December 31, 2022.

(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $393.0 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 11% from September 30, 2023 and a decrease of 13% from December 31, 2022. Total deposi ts were $11.8 billion as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $330.9 million when compared to September 30, 2023, and an increase of $1.8 billion, or 18%, compared to December 31, 2022. Seacoast's granular, longstanding deposit base is a hallmark of our franchise and serves as a significant source of strength. Total customer funding, which includes sweep repurchase accounts and excludes brokered deposits, was $12.0 billion, declining modestly by $47 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Quarter over quarter, attorney IOTA and title company balances declined by nearly $100 million due to lower real estate activity at year-end. This seasonal dynamic also occurred in the fourth quarter of 2022. At December 31, 2023, transaction account balances represented 54% of overall deposits. Noninterest demand deposits represent 30% of overall deposits. The Company benefits from a granular deposit franchise, with the top ten depositors representing only 4% of total deposits. Average deposits per banking center were $153 million at December 31, 2023. Uninsured deposits represented only 35% of overall deposit accounts as of December 31, 2023. This includes public funds under the Florida Qualified Public Depository program, which provides loss protection to depositors beyond FDIC insurance limits. Excluding such balances, the uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 29% of total deposits. The Company has liquidity sources including cash and lines of credit with the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank that represent 145% of uninsured deposits, and 176% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. Consumer deposits represent 40% of overall deposit funding with an average consumer customer balance of $24 thousand. Commercial deposits represent 60% of overall deposit funding with an average business customer balance of $109 thousand.

were $11.8 billion as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $330.9 million when compared to September 30, 2023, and an increase of $1.8 billion, or 18%, compared to December 31, 2022. Seacoast's granular, longstanding deposit base is a hallmark of our franchise and serves as a significant source of strength. Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $50.0 million at December 31, 2023 with an interest rate of 3.23%. In the aggregate, borrowed funds, including FHLB advances, subordinated debt and brokered deposits represented only 2.2% of total liabilities as of December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company paid down $245.6 million in FHLB advances and brokered deposits.

Asset Quality

Credit metrics remain strong, though nonperforming, criticized, and classified loans have increased slightly from historic low levels. The Company maintains robust concentration management, focused on sustaining a diversified and granular loan portfolio.

remain strong, though nonperforming, criticized, and classified loans have increased slightly from historic low levels. The Company maintains robust concentration management, focused on sustaining a diversified and granular loan portfolio. Nonperforming loans were $65.1 million at December 31, 2023, an increase from $41.5 million at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.65% at December 31, 2023, 0.41% at September 30, 2023, and 0.35% at December 31, 2022.

were $65.1 million at December 31, 2023, an increase from $41.5 million at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.65% at December 31, 2023, 0.41% at September 30, 2023, and 0.35% at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 0.50% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.33% at September 30, 2023, and 0.26% at December 31, 2022.

increased to 0.50% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.33% at September 30, 2023, and 0.26% at December 31, 2022. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.48% at December 31, 2023, 1.49% at September 30, 2023, and 1.40% at December 31, 2022.

was 1.48% at December 31, 2023, 1.49% at September 30, 2023, and 1.40% at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $8.0 million from $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

were $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $8.0 million from $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $326 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $744 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.

, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $326 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $744 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio. Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 48% and 246% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 51% and 248%, respectively, at September 30, 2023. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 45% and 228%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet with a Tier 1 capital ratio at December 31, 2023 of 14.6% compared to 14.0% at September 30, 2023, and 14.8% at December 31, 2022. The Total capital ratio was 15.9%, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.9%, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.0% at December 31, 2023. The Company is considered "well capitalized" based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements.

at December 31, 2023 of 14.6% compared to 14.0% at September 30, 2023, and 14.8% at December 31, 2022. The was 15.9%, the was 13.9%, and the was 11.0% at December 31, 2023. The Company is considered "well capitalized" based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements. Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023 totaled $447.2 million.

at December 31, 2023 totaled $447.2 million. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.31% at December 31, 2023, compared to 8.68% at September 30, 2023, and 9.08% at December 31, 2022. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value at December 31, 2023, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 8.68%.

was 9.31% at December 31, 2023, compared to 8.68% at September 30, 2023, and 9.08% at December 31, 2022. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value at December 31, 2023, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 8.68%. At December 31, 2023, in addition to $447.2 million in cash, the Company had $5.5 billion in available borrowing capacity , including $4.5 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $0.7 billion of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of December 31, 2023 represented 176% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

, including $4.5 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $0.7 billion of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of December 31, 2023 represented 176% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. Under its share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to purchase up to $100 million of its shares of outstanding common stock. Under this program during the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 546,200 shares at a weighted average price of $19.80 per share.

Recognition

In October 2023, Seacoast was recognized among Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women for 2023. Seacoast sets a leading example by fostering inclusivity, empowering women, and creating a workplace where every individual can reach their full potential.

for 2023. Seacoast sets a leading example by fostering inclusivity, empowering women, and creating a workplace where every individual can reach their full potential. Seacoast has been Certified by Great Place To Work® for 2023. As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to recognize workplaces that create the conditions for an overwhelmingly positive employee experience. Seacoast has also earned specific recognition from the South Florida Business Journal, the Orlando Business Journal, American Banker, and the Guide to Greater Gainesville.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 1Q'23 4Q'22 Selected balance sheet data: Gross loans $ 10,062,940 $ 10,011,186 $ 10,117,919 $ 10,134,395 $ 8,144,724 Total deposits 11,776,935 12,107,834 12,283,267 12,309,701 9,981,595 Total assets 14,580,249 14,823,007 15,041,932 15,255,408 12,145,762 Performance measures: Net income $ 29,543 $ 31,414 $ 31,249 $ 11,827 $ 23,927 Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.57 % 3.86 % 4.31 % 4.36 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 42,006 43,383 40,864 46,321 45,999 Average diluted shares outstanding 85,336 85,666 85,536 80,717 71,374 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.34 Return on (annualized): Average assets (ROA) 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.34 % 0.78 % Average tangible assets (ROTA)2 0.99 1.04 1.06 0.52 0.94 Average tangible common equity (ROTCE)2 11.22 11.90 12.08 5.96 10.36 Tangible common equity to tangible assets2 9.31 8.68 8.53 8.36 9.08 Tangible book value per share2 $ 15.08 $ 14.26 $ 14.24 $ 14.25 $ 14.69 Efficiency ratio 60.32 % 62.60 % 67.34 % 65.43 % 63.39 % Adjusted operating measures1: Adjusted net income $ 36,505 $ 39,737 $ 49,203 $ 29,241 $ 39,926 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 51,904 54,806 64,856 71,081 66,649 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.43 0.46 0.58 0.36 0.56 Adjusted ROTA2 1.04 % 1.12 % 1.41 % 0.90 % 1.36 % Adjusted ROTCE2 11.80 12.79 16.08 10.34 15.05 Adjusted efficiency ratio 60.32 60.19 56.44 53.10 51.52 Net adjusted noninterest expense as a percent of average tangible assets2 2.25 2.34 2.40 2.47 2.42 Other data: Market capitalization3 $ 2,415,158 $ 1,869,891 $ 1,880,407 $ 2,005,241 $ 2,233,761 Full-time equivalent employees 1,541 1,570 1,670 1,650 1,490 Number of ATMs 96 97 96 97 100 Full-service banking offices 77 77 78 83 78 1Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

OTHER INFORMATION

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $14.6 billion in assets and $11.8 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2023. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 77 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 1Q'23 4Q'22 4Q'23 4Q'22 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 29,543 $ 31,414 $ 31,249 $ 11,827 $ 23,927 $ 104,033 $ 106,507 Adjusted net income1 36,505 39,737 49,203 29,241 39,926 154,686 136,146 Net interest income2 111,035 119,505 127,153 131,351 119,858 489,043 366,660 Net interest margin2,3 3.36 % 3.57 % 3.86 % 4.31 % 4.36 % 3.77 % 3.69 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 42,006 43,383 40,864 46,321 45,999 172,573 164,817 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 51,904 54,806 64,856 71,081 66,649 242,646 203,772 Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.34 % 0.78 % 0.71 % 0.96 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 0.99 1.04 1.06 0.52 0.94 0.91 1.06 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.04 1.12 1.41 0.90 1.36 1.12 1.27 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.35 1.38 1.33 1.58 1.69 1.41 1.61 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.48 1.55 1.85 2.18 2.28 1.76 1.91 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.25 2.34 2.40 2.47 2.42 2.36 2.15 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 5.69 6.01 6.05 2.53 6.03 5.14 7.51 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 11.22 11.90 12.08 5.96 10.36 10.38 10.70 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 11.80 12.79 16.08 10.34 15.05 12.80 12.86 Efficiency ratio5 60.32 62.60 67.34 65.43 63.39 64.07 60.01 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 60.32 60.19 56.44 53.10 51.52 57.35 53.03 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 15.14 13.22 14.63 14.55 12.84 14.39 15.50 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 9.31 8.68 8.53 8.36 9.08 9.31 9.08 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 83.38 82.63 83.48 82.43 77.67 82.99 73.50 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 85.48 82.71 82.42 82.35 81.63 85.48 81.63 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.34 $ 1.23 $ 1.66 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.35 0.37 0.37 0.15 0.34 1.24 1.67 Adjusted earnings1 0.43 0.46 0.58 0.36 0.56 1.83 2.12 Book value per share common 24.84 24.06 24.14 24.24 22.45 24.84 22.45 Tangible book value per share 15.08 14.26 14.24 14.25 14.69 15.08 14.69 Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.17 0.71 0.64 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.

2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 1Q'23 4Q'22 4Q'23 4Q'22 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 21,383 $ 21,401 $ 20,898 $ 19,244 $ 18,530 $ 82,926 $ 56,611 Nontaxable 55 97 97 105 130 354 546 Interest and fees on loans 147,801 149,871 148,265 135,168 105,322 581,105 315,717 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 7,616 8,477 5,023 3,474 3,127 24,590 7,620 Total Interest Income 176,855 179,846 174,283 157,991 127,109 688,975 380,494 Interest on deposits 44,923 38,396 27,183 16,033 3,934 126,535 7,318 Interest on time certificates 15,764 16,461 14,477 5,552 1,358 52,254 2,642 Interest on borrowed money 5,349 5,683 5,660 5,254 2,108 21,946 4,372 Total Interest Expense 66,036 60,540 47,320 26,839 7,400 200,735 14,332 Net Interest Income 110,819 119,306 126,963 131,152 119,709 488,240 366,162 Provision for credit losses 3,990 2,694 (764 ) 31,598 14,129 37,518 26,183 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 106,829 116,612 127,727 99,554 105,580 450,722 339,979 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,828 4,648 4,560 4,242 3,996 18,278 13,709 Interchange income 2,433 1,684 5,066 4,694 4,650 13,877 17,171 Wealth management income 3,261 3,138 3,318 3,063 2,886 12,780 11,051 Mortgage banking fees 378 410 576 426 426 1,790 3,478 Insurance agency income 1,066 1,183 1,160 1,101 805 4,510 805 SBA gains 921 613 249 322 105 2,105 842 BOLI income 2,220 2,197 2,068 1,916 1,526 8,401 5,572 Other 4,668 4,307 4,755 6,574 3,239 20,304 14,559 19,775 18,180 21,752 22,338 17,633 82,045 67,187 Securities (losses) gains, net (2,437 ) (387 ) (176 ) 107 18 (2,893 ) (1,096 ) Total Noninterest Income 17,338 17,793 21,576 22,445 17,651 79,152 66,091 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 38,435 46,431 45,155 47,616 45,405 177,637 130,100 Employee benefits 6,678 7,206 7,472 8,562 5,300 29,918 19,026 Outsourced data processing costs 8,609 8,714 20,222 14,553 9,918 52,098 27,510 Telephone / data lines 1,196 1,409 1,518 1,081 1,185 5,204 3,799 Occupancy 6,316 6,349 7,065 6,938 5,457 26,668 18,539 Furniture and equipment 2,028 2,052 2,345 2,267 1,944 8,692 6,420 Marketing 2,995 1,876 2,047 2,238 1,772 9,156 6,286 Legal and professional fees 3,294 2,679 4,062 7,479 9,174 17,514 20,703 FDIC assessments 2,813 2,258 2,116 1,443 889 8,630 3,137 Amortization of intangibles 6,888 7,457 7,654 6,727 4,763 28,726 9,101 Foreclosed property expense and net loss (gain) on sale 573 274 (57 ) 195 (411 ) 985 (1,534 ) Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - - - 1,239 - 1,239 1,157 Other 6,542 7,210 8,266 7,137 6,114 29,155 23,690 Total Noninterest Expense 86,367 93,915 107,865 107,475 91,510 395,622 267,934 Income Before Income Taxes 37,800 40,490 41,438 14,524 31,721 134,252 138,136 Income taxes 8,257 9,076 10,189 2,697 7,794 30,219 31,629 Net Income $ 29,543 $ 31,414 $ 31,249 $ 11,827 $ 23,927 $ 104,033 $ 106,507 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.34 $ 1.23 $ 1.66 Net income basic 0.35 0.37 0.37 0.15 0.34 1.24 1.67 Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.17 0.71 0.64 Average diluted shares outstanding 85,336 85,666 85,536 80,717 71,374 84,329 64,264 Average basic shares outstanding 84,817 85,142 85,022 80,151 70,770 83,800 63,707





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 167,511 $ 182,036 $ 164,193 $ 180,607 $ 120,748 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 279,671 513,946 563,690 610,636 81,192 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 447,182 695,982 727,883 791,243 201,940 Time deposits with other banks 5,857 4,357 2,987 3,236 3,236 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 1,836,020 1,841,845 1,916,231 2,015,967 1,871,742 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 680,313 691,404 707,812 737,911 747,408 Total Debt Securities 2,516,333 2,533,249 2,624,043 2,753,878 2,619,150 Loans held for sale 4,391 2,979 5,967 2,838 3,151 Loans 10,062,940 10,011,186 10,117,919 10,134,395 8,144,724 Less: Allowance for credit losses (148,931 ) (149,661 ) (159,715 ) (155,640 ) (113,895 ) Net Loans 9,914,009 9,861,525 9,958,204 9,978,755 8,030,829 Bank premises and equipment, net 113,304 115,749 116,959 116,522 116,892 Other real estate owned 7,560 7,216 7,526 7,756 2,301 Goodwill 732,417 731,970 732,910 728,396 480,319 Other intangible assets, net 95,645 102,397 109,716 117,409 75,451 Bank owned life insurance 298,974 296,763 293,880 292,545 237,824 Net deferred tax assets 113,232 131,602 127,941 124,301 94,457 Other assets 331,345 339,218 333,916 338,529 280,212 Total Assets $ 14,580,249 $ 14,823,007 $ 15,041,932 $ 15,255,408 $ 12,145,762 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 3,544,981 $ 3,868,132 $ 4,139,052 $ 4,554,509 $ 4,070,973 Interest-bearing demand 2,790,210 2,800,152 2,816,656 2,676,320 2,337,590 Savings 651,454 721,558 824,255 940,702 1,064,392 Money market 3,314,288 3,143,897 2,859,164 2,893,128 1,985,974 Other time certificates 889,806 821,406 628,036 598,483 369,389 Brokered time certificates 122,347 307,963 591,503 371,392 3,798 Time certificates of more than $250,000 463,849 444,726 424,601 275,167 149,479 Total Deposits 11,776,935 12,107,834 12,283,267 12,309,701 9,981,595 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 374,573 276,450 290,156 267,606 172,029 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 50,000 110,000 160,000 385,000 150,000 Subordinated debt, net 106,302 106,136 105,970 105,804 84,533 Other liabilities 164,353 174,193 148,507 136,213 149,830 Total Liabilities 12,472,163 12,774,613 12,987,900 13,204,324 10,537,987 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 8,486 8,515 8,509 8,461 7,162 Additional paid in capital 1,808,883 1,813,068 1,809,431 1,803,898 1,377,802 Retained earnings 467,305 453,117 437,087 421,271 423,863 Treasury stock (16,710 ) (14,035 ) (14,171 ) (13,113 ) (13,019 ) 2,267,964 2,260,665 2,240,856 2,220,517 1,795,808 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (159,878 ) (212,271 ) (186,824 ) (169,433 ) (188,033 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,108,086 2,048,394 2,054,032 2,051,084 1,607,775 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 14,580,249 $ 14,823,007 $ 15,041,932 $ 15,255,408 $ 12,145,762 Common shares outstanding 84,861 85,150 85,086 84,609 71,618





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 1Q'23 4Q'22 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 4,720 $ 12,748 $ 705 $ 3,188 $ 782 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.19 % 0.50 % 0.03 % 0.14 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses $ 148,931 $ 149,661 $ 159,715 $ 155,640 $ 113,895 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 6,571,454 $ 6,343,121 $ 6,264,044 $ 6,048,453 $ 5,944,194 Acquired loans at end of period 3,491,486 3,668,065 3,853,875 4,085,942 2,200,530 Total Loans $ 10,062,940 $ 10,011,186 $ 10,117,919 $ 10,134,395 $ 8,144,724 Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.48 % 1.49 % 1.58 % 1.54 % 1.40 % Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 4.75 4.86 4.98 5.02 4.25 End of Period Nonperforming loans $ 65,104 $ 41,508 $ 48,326 $ 50,787 $ 28,843 Other real estate owned 221 221 530 530 530 Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 7,339 6,995 6,996 7,226 1,771 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 72,664 $ 48,724 $ 55,852 $ 58,543 $ 31,144 Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.65 % 0.41 % 0.48 % 0.50 % 0.35 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.50 0.33 0.37 0.38 0.26 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Loans 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Construction and land development $ 767,622 $ 793,736 $ 794,371 $ 757,835 $ 587,332 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,670,281 1,675,881 1,669,369 1,652,491 1,478,302 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,319,890 3,285,974 3,370,211 3,412,051 2,589,774 Residential real estate 2,445,692 2,418,903 2,396,352 2,354,394 1,849,503 Commercial and financial 1,607,888 1,588,152 1,615,534 1,655,884 1,353,226 Consumer 251,567 248,540 272,082 301,740 286,587 Total Loans $ 10,062,940 $ 10,011,186 $ 10,117,919 $ 10,134,395 $ 8,144,724





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 4Q'23 3Q'23 4Q'22 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,499,047 $ 21,383 3.42 % $ 2,575,002 $ 21,401 3.32 % $ 2,680,813 $ 18,530 2.76 % Nontaxable 7,835 68 3.48 15,280 119 3.11 20,246 164 3.24 Total Securities 2,506,882 21,451 3.42 2,590,282 21,520 3.32 2,701,059 18,694 2.77 Federal funds sold 465,506 6,426 5.48 547,576 7,415 5.37 155,815 1,410 3.59 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments 91,230 1,190 5.18 90,039 1,062 4.68 141,179 1,717 4.83 Total Loans, net 10,033,245 148,004 5.85 10,043,611 150,048 5.93 7,910,729 105,437 5.29 Total Earning Assets 13,096,863 177,071 5.36 13,271,508 180,045 5.38 10,908,782 127,258 4.63 Allowance for credit losses (149,110 ) (158,440 ) (109,509 ) Cash and due from banks 179,908 168,931 137,839 Premises and equipment 115,556 116,704 115,095 Intangible assets 832,029 839,787 521,412 Bank owned life insurance 297,525 295,272 237,062 Other assets including deferred tax assets 365,263 372,241 329,175 Total Assets $ 14,738,034 $ 14,906,003 $ 12,139,856 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,819,743 $ 15,658 2.20 % $ 2,804,243 $ 15,013 2.12 % $ 2,303,324 $ 1,859 0.32 % Savings 679,720 505 0.29 770,503 465 0.24 1,126,540 203 0.07 Money market 3,268,829 28,760 3.49 2,972,495 22,918 3.06 1,980,870 1,872 0.37 Time deposits 1,524,460 15,764 4.1 1,619,572 16,461 4.03 500,441 1,358 1.08 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 335,559 2,991 3.54 327,711 2,876 3.48 134,709 544 1.60 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 59,022 442 2.97 111,087 888 3.17 40,712 330 3.22 Subordinated debt 106,205 1,916 7.16 106,036 1,919 7.18 83,534 1,234 5.86 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 8,793,538 66,036 2.98 8,711,647 60,540 2.76 6,170,130 7,400 0.48 Noninterest demand 3,739,993 3,987,761 4,273,922 Other liabilities 145,591 133,846 122,100 Total Liabilities 12,679,122 12,833,254 10,566,152 Shareholders' equity 2,058,912 2,072,747 1,573,704 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,738,034 $ 14,906,003 $ 12,139,856 Cost of deposits 2.00 % 1.79 % 0.21 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 2.00 % 1.81 % 0.27 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 111,035 3.36 % $ 119,505 3.57 % $ 119,858 4.36 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,611,299 $ 82,926 3.18 % $ 2,568,568 $ 56,611 2.20 % Nontaxable 13,733 438 3.19 22,188 690 3.11 Total Securities 2,625,032 83,364 3.18 2,590,756 57,301 2.21 Federal funds sold 368,659 18,871 5.12 433,359 4,103 0.95 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments 90,692 5,718 6.30 69,604 3,517 5.05 Total Loans, net 9,889,070 581,825 5.88 6,838,266 316,073 4.62 Total Earning Assets 12,973,453 689,778 5.32 9,931,985 380,994 3.84 Allowance for credit losses (150,982 ) (94,693 ) Cash and due from banks 184,035 305,775 Premises and equipment 116,516 85,568 Intangible assets 816,662 360,217 Bank owned life insurance 290,218 214,468 Other assets including deferred tax assets 392,872 248,108 Total Assets $ 14,622,774 $ 11,051,428 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,686,936 $ 41,438 1.54 % $ 2,220,307 $ 3,099 0.14 % Savings 851,347 1,796 0.21 989,997 397 0.04 Money market 2,941,916 83,300 2.83 1,925,176 3,824 0.2 Time deposits 1,348,152 52,254 3.88 500,471 2,642 0.53 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 270,999 8,324 3.07 121,318 986 0.81 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 175,247 6,378 3.64 10,264 330 3.22 Subordinated debt 104,158 7,245 6.96 74,713 3,056 4.09 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 8,378,755 200,735 2.40 5,842,246 14,334 0.25 Noninterest demand 4,087,335 3,667,345 Other liabilities 131,302 122,982 Total Liabilities 12,597,392 9,632,573 Shareholders' equity 2,025,382 1,418,855 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,622,774 $ 11,051,428 Cost of deposits 1.50 % 0.11 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 1.55 % 0.14 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 489,043 3.77 % $ 366,660 3.69 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.



