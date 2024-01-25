Questor Technology Inc.: Questor Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor" or the "Company") (TSX-V: QST) announced the resignation of Ann-Marie Osinski, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary (CFO) effective February 16, 2024.



Questor has launched a formal search process to identify Ms. Osinski's permanent replacement. Questor's Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Audrey Mascarenhas, President and CEO, as interim CFO effective upon Ms. Osinski's departure. Ms. Osinski has built a strong finance team, who will support Ms. Mascarenhas until a new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary is appointed. Ms. Osinski is working closely with the leadership and finance teams to ensure a smooth transition.

"On behalf of everyone at Questor, I'd like to express my gratitude to Ann-Marie for her leadership, strong financial stewardship and commitment to the Company, its employees and shareholders. She has helped lay the solid foundation that will support the company's strategic growth and innovation, global presence and financial strength. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors." said Ms. Mascarenhas.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Companies Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases within waste gas streams at 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification. This enables its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.

The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor's clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net zero emission targets for minimal cost. The Company is also doing research and development on data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available to demonstrate a clear picture of the site's emission profile.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QST". The address of the Company's corporate and registered office is 2240, 140 - 4 Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 3N3.

QUESTOR TRADES ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL 'QST'

Audrey Mascarenhas

President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: amascarenhas@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.