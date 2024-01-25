Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115LW | ISIN: CA7479461013 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.01.2024 | 22:06
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Questor Technology Inc.: Questor Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor" or the "Company") (TSX-V: QST) announced the resignation of Ann-Marie Osinski, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary (CFO) effective February 16, 2024.

Questor has launched a formal search process to identify Ms. Osinski's permanent replacement. Questor's Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Audrey Mascarenhas, President and CEO, as interim CFO effective upon Ms. Osinski's departure. Ms. Osinski has built a strong finance team, who will support Ms. Mascarenhas until a new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary is appointed. Ms. Osinski is working closely with the leadership and finance teams to ensure a smooth transition.

"On behalf of everyone at Questor, I'd like to express my gratitude to Ann-Marie for her leadership, strong financial stewardship and commitment to the Company, its employees and shareholders. She has helped lay the solid foundation that will support the company's strategic growth and innovation, global presence and financial strength. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors." said Ms. Mascarenhas.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Companies Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases within waste gas streams at 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification. This enables its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.

The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor's clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net zero emission targets for minimal cost. The Company is also doing research and development on data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available to demonstrate a clear picture of the site's emission profile.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QST". The address of the Company's corporate and registered office is 2240, 140 - 4 Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 3N3.

QUESTOR TRADES ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL 'QST'

Audrey Mascarenhas
President and Chief Executive Officer
Email: amascarenhas@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.