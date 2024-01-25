Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLBK), the mid-tier holding company for Columbia Bank ("Columbia") and Freehold Bank ("Freehold"), reported net income of $6.6 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as compared to net income of $21.9 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 reflected lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense, a higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expense, which included a one-time Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation special assessment, partially offset by higher non-interest income and a lower income tax expense. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported core net income of $10.1 million, a decrease of $12.0 million, or 54.3%, compared to core net income of $22.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. (Refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to core net income.)



For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $36.1 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $86.2 million, or $0.82 per basic and $0.81 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023 reflected lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense, lower non-interest income, and higher non-interest expense partially offset by a lower provision for credit losses and a lower income tax expense. Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 included a $10.8 million loss on the sale of available for sale securities. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported core net income of $50.8 million, a decrease of $40.1 million, or 44.1%, compared to core net income of $90.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "The Company's balance sheet, asset quality, liquidity position and capital remained strong in 2023. This year was uniquely challenging due to a difficult operating environment resulting from a dramatic rise in interest rates, and new industry concerns that emerged from a few bank failures earlier in the year. We continue to implement prudent strategies that mitigate risks and build a foundation for future success and increased profitability. We are focused on providing outstanding customer service and continue our investment in technology to enhance our products and delivery channels."

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Net income of $6.6 million was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $15.3 million, or 70.0%, compared to net income of $21.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a $23.1 million decrease in net interest income and a $3.5 million increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $3.7 million increase in non-interest income and a $7.7 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $45.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $23.1 million, or 33.7%, from $68.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $42.7 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $19.6 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to market interest rate increases that occurred over the previous two years. The increase in interest expense on deposits was driven by these same rate increases coupled with intense competition for deposits in the market and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by the significant increase in interest rates for new borrowings since interest rates began rising in March 2022, along with an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $419,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The average yield on loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 increased 61 basis points to 4.66%, as compared to 4.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as interest income was influenced by rising interest rates and loan growth. The average yield on securities for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 increased 13 basis points to 2.58%, as compared to 2.45% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as a number of adjustable rate securities tied to various indexes continued to reprice higher during the quarter, and new securities purchased during 2023 were at higher interest rates. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 increased 164 basis points to 5.64%, as compared to 4.00% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, due to interest rates paid on cash balances and an increase in the dividend paid on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $62.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $42.7 million, or 218.4%, from $19.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 203 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with a 127 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings, and a significant increase in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on borrowings increased $10.8 million, or 135.2%, and interest expense on deposits increased $31.9 million or 275.9% due to the rise in interest rates as noted above.

The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 decreased 106 basis points to 1.85%, when compared to 2.91% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 64 basis points to 4.39% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as compared to 3.75% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 209 basis points to 3.18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as compared to 1.09% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in yields for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was due to the impact of market interest rate increases between periods. The net interest margin decreased for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as the increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $1.2 million, an increase of $184,000, from $971,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in the outstanding balance of loans, partially offset by a decrease in loan loss rates.

Non-interest income was $11.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $3.7 million, or 49.5%, from $7.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in bank-owned life insurance income of $2.6 million which included death benefit claims, coupled with a $515,000 increase in the fair value of equity securities.

Non-interest expense was $48.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $3.5 million, or 7.8%, from $44.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in federal deposit insurance premiums of $4.3 million, an increase in data processing and software expenses of $828,000 and a loss on the extinguishment of debt of $300,000, partially offset by a decrease of $2.1 million in compensation and employee benefits expense. The increase in federal deposit insurance premiums was due to a one-time Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation special assessment recorded in December 2023, and an increase in the assessment rate imposed by the FDIC effective January 1, 2023. The increase in data processing and software expenses mainly related to the increase in core processing expense. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company prepaid a term note which resulted in a $300,000 loss on the early extinguishment of debt. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was due to the result of a workforce reduction in June 2023, along with other related employee expense cutting strategies implemented during the current year including a reduction in bonus accrual.

Income tax expense was $865,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $7.7 million, as compared to $8.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, mainly due to a decrease in pre-tax income and a decrease in the Company's effective tax rate. The Company's effective tax rate was 11.6% and 28.1% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2023 period was primarily impacted by lower net interest income and higher actual tax-exempt income.

Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Net income of $36.1 million was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $50.1 million, or 58.1%, compared to net income of $86.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a $60.9 million decrease in net interest income, a $3.0 million decrease in non-interest income, and a $7.6 million increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $698,000 decrease in provision for credit losses and a $20.7 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $205.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $60.9 million, or 22.8%, from $266.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $146.2 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $85.3 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to market interest rate increases in 2022 and 2023. The increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings was driven by these same rate increases coupled with intense competition for deposits in the market and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by the significant increase in interest rates for new borrowings since interest rates began rising in March 2022, along with an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $817,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $4.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The average yield on loans for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 64 basis points to 4.44%, as compared to 3.80% for the year ended December 31, 2022, as interest income increased due to rising rates and loan growth. The average yield on securities for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 20 basis points to 2.46%, as compared to 2.26% for the year ended December 31, 2022 as $124.6 million of higher yielding securities were purchased, and a number of adjustable rate securities tied to various indexes continued to reprice higher during the year. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 267 basis points to 5.54%, as compared to 2.87% for the year ended December 31, 2022, due to the rise in interest rates, as noted above.

Total interest expense was $189.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $146.2 million, or 340.9%, from $42.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 158 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits and an increase in the average balance of deposits, coupled with an increase in interest on borrowings of $48.9 million due to a 218 basis point increase in the cost of total borrowings and an increase in the average balance of borrowings.

The Company's net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased 82 basis points to 2.16%, when compared to 2.98% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 68 basis points to 4.14%, as compared to 3.46% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 188 basis points to 2.52% for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to 0.64% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in yields for the year ended December 31, 2023 was due to the impact of market rate increases between periods. The net interest margin decreased for the year ended December 31, 2023, as the average cost of interest- bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $4.8 million, a decrease of $698,000, from $5.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in provision for credit losses during the year was primarily attributable to a decrease in loan loss rates, partially offset by an increase in the outstanding balance of loans.

Non-interest income was $27.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 9.9%, from $30.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in the loss of securities transactions of $11.1 million, partially offset by an increase in bank-owned life insurance income of $2.7 million due to death benefit claims, an increase in the change in fair value of equity securities of $1.1 million, an increase in the gain on sale of loans of $1.0 million and an increase in other non-interest income of $3.8 million, primarily related to swap income.

Non-interest expense was $182.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $7.6 million, or 4.3%, from $174.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in compensation and employee benefits expense of $3.9 million, an increase in federal deposit insurance premiums of $6.0 million, and a loss on extinguishment of debt of $300,000, resulting from the prepayment of a term note. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in merger-related expenses of $2.2 million and a decrease in other non-interest expense of $4.1 million. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense for the 2023 period was due to normal annual increases in employee related compensation, increased staff levels due to the May 2022 merger with RSI Bank, and severance expense recorded in June 2023 as a result of a workforce reduction. The federal deposit insurance premium expense increased due to the one-time Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation special assessment recorded in December 2023, and an increase in the assessment rate imposed by the FDIC effective January 1, 2023. The decrease in other non-interest expense was primarily related to non-recurring litigation settlements included in the 2022 period and the decrease in expenses related to swap transactions.

Income tax expense was $10.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $20.7 million, as compared to $30.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, mainly due to a decrease in pre-tax income, and to a lesser extent, a decrease in the Company's effective tax rate. The Company's effective tax rate was 21.6% and 26.3% for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2023 period was primarily impacted by lower net interest income and the loss on the sale of securities, and higher tax-exempt income.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $237.4 million, or 2.3%, to $10.6 billion at December 31, 2023 from $10.4 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets was primarily attributable to an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $244.0 million, an increase in loans receivable, net, of $194.7 million, an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $22.9 million, and an increase in other assets of $23.7 million, partially offset by decrease in debt securities available for sale of $235.1 million.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $244.0 million, or 136.2%, to $423.2 million at December 31, 2023 from $179.2 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to $277.0 million in proceeds from the sale of debt securities available for sale, and an increase in borrowings of $401.6 million, or 35.6%, partially offset by purchases of debt securities available for sale of $124.6 million, a decrease in total deposits of $154.6 million and $80.5 million in repurchases of common stock under our stock repurchase program.

Debt securities available for sale decreased $235.1 million, or 17.7%, to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.3 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease was attributable to sales of securities of $277.0 million which resulted in a realized loss of $10.8 million, and repayments on securities of $100.9 million, which was partially offset by purchases of U.S. government obligations of $124.6 million and a decrease in the gross unrealized loss on securities of $30.3 million. The Bank sold U.S. government obligations at a weighted average rate of 2.36%, and mortgage-backed securities at a weighted average rate of 3.12% during the year ended December 31, 2023. The Bank sold predominantly fixed rate, low-yielding debt securities and used the proceeds to repay high costing short term borrowings to improve net interest rate margin.

Loans receivable, net, increased $194.7 million, or 2.6%, to $7.8 billion at December 31, 2023 from $7.6 billion at December 31, 2022. Multifamily real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans increased $170.0 million, $106.5 million, and $35.6 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in one-to-four family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans and home equity loans and advances of $67.4 million, $36.3 million and $7.7 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses for loans increased $2.3 million to $55.1 million at December 31, 2023 from $52.8 million at December 31, 2022. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans was primarily due to an increase in the outstanding balance of loans and an increase in qualitative factors, partially offset by a decrease in loan loss rates.

Federal Home Loan Bank stock increased $22.9 million, or 39.4%, to $81.0 million at December 31, 2023 from $58.1 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was due to the purchase of stock required upon acquiring new FHLB borrowings.

Other assets increased $23.7 million, or 8.3%, to $308.4 million at December 31, 2023 from $284.8 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to a $15.1 million increase in the Company's pension plan balance, as the return on plan assets outpaced the growth in the plan's obligations, and a $10.0 million increase in a low income housing tax credit asset.

Total liabilities increased $250.7 million, or 2.7%, to $9.6 billion at December 31, 2023 from $9.4 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in borrowings of $401.6 million, or 35.6%, partially offset by a decrease in total deposits of $154.6 million, or 1.9%. The $401.6 million increase in borrowings was primarily driven by a net increase in long-term borrowings of $494.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in short-term borrowing of $93.2 million. The decrease in total deposits primarily consisted of decreases in non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits and savings and club accounts of $368.8 million, $626.4 million, and $213.4 million, respectively, partially offset by increases in money market accounts of $537.0 million and certificates of deposit of $517.0 million. The Bank has priced select money market and certificates of deposit accounts very competitively to the market, but there continues to be strong competition for funds from other banks and non-bank investment products.

Total stockholders' equity decreased $13.3 million, or 1.3%, to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.1 billion December 31, 2022. The decrease in equity was primarily attributable to the repurchase of 4,242,693 shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $80.5 million, or $18.97 per share, under our stock repurchase program, partially offset by net income of $36.1 million, and a decrease of $21.8 million in unrealized losses on debt securities available for sale, net of taxes, included in other comprehensive income.

Asset Quality

The Company's non-performing loans at December 31, 2023 totaled $12.6 million, or 0.16% of total gross loans, as compared to $6.7 million, or 0.09% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2022. The $5.9 million increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to an increase in non-performing commercial business loans of $5.7 million and an increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans of $410,000. The increase in non-performing commercial business loans was due to an increase in the number of loans from three non-performing loans at December 31, 2022 to ten loans at December 31, 2023, including a $3.7 million loan to a technology company. The increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans was due to an increase in the number of loans from 12 non-performing loans at December 31, 2022 to 17 loans at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.12% at December 31, 2023 as compared to 0.06% at December 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net charge-offs totaled $173,000, as compared to $59,000 in net charge-offs recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net charge-offs totaled $2.5 million, as compared to $45,000 in net charge-offs recorded for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $55.1 million, or 0.70% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $52.8 million, or 0.69% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans was primarily due to an increase in the outstanding balance of loans and an increase in qualitative factors, partially offset by a decrease in loan loss rates.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 4,242,693 shares of common stock at a cost of $80.5 million, or $18.97 per share, and during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 138,620 shares of common stock at a cost of $2.2 million, or $15.88 per share. On May 25, 2023, the Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized the Company's sixth stock repurchase program to acquire up to 2,000,000 shares, or approximately 1.9% of the Company's then issued and outstanding common stock. As of January 19, 2024, there are 1,106,841 shares remaining to be repurchased under the existing program. Management has slowed repurchase activity to maintain higher capital and due to the increased value of the stock during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Additional Liquidity, Loan, and Deposit Information

The Company services a diverse retail and commercial deposit base through its 67 branches. With over 215,000 accounts, the average deposit account balance was approximately $36,000 at December 31, 2023.

The Company had uninsured deposits totaling $1.8 billion at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, excluding municipal deposits of $825.9 million and $810.8 million, respectively, which are collateralized, and intercompany deposits of $3.5 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively.

The Company had uninsured deposits as summarized below:

At December 31, 2023 At September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Uninsured deposits $ 1,837,083 $ 1,773,116 Uninsured deposits to total deposits 23.4 % 23.0 %

Deposit balances are summarized as follows:

At December 31, 2023 At September 30, 2023 Balance Weighted

Average

Rate Balance Weighted

Average

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Non-interest-bearing demand $ 1,437,361 - % $ 1,439,517 - % Interest-bearing demand 1,966,463 2.07 2,001,260 1.77 Money market accounts 1,255,528 3.28 1,196,983 3.09 Savings and club deposits 700,348 0.48 736,558 0.38 Certificates of deposit 2,486,856 3.91 2,328,848 3.27 Total deposits $ 7,846,556 2.31 % $ 7,703,166 1.97 %

The Company continues to maintain strong liquidity and capital positions. The Company has not utilized the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program and had no outstanding borrowings from the Federal Reserve Discount Window at December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had immediate access to approximately $3.0 billion of funding, with additional unpledged loan collateral available to pledge in excess of $1.4 billion. Available sources of liquidity include but are not limited to:

Cash and cash equivalents of $423.2 million;

Borrowing capacity based on unencumbered collateral pledged at the FHLB totaling $617.2 million;

Borrowing capacity based on unencumbered collateral pledged at the Federal Reserve Bank totaling $2.0 billion; and

Available correspondent lines of credit of $339.0 million with various third parties.

At December 31, 2023, the Company's non-performing commercial real estate loans totaled $2.7 million, or 0.03%, of the total loans receivable loan portfolio balance.

The following table presents multifamily real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and the components of investor owned commercial real estate loans included in the real estate loan portfolio.

At December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of

Gross Loans Weighted Average

Loan to

Value Ratio Weighted Average

Debt Service

Coverage Multifamily Real Estate $ 1,409,187 18.0 % 62.2 % 1.54x Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate $ 485,968 6.2 % 50.4 % 1.95x Investor Owned Commercial Real Estate: Retail / Shopping centers $ 489,777 6.3 % 52.5 % 1.51x Mixed Use 312,410 4.0 58.6 1.52 Industrial / Warehouse 400,945 5.1 53.2 1.73 Non-Medical Office 219,284 2.8 51.6 1.58 Medical Office 138,964 1.8 58.9 1.70 Single Purpose 81,780 1.0 56.9 2.31 Other 248,984 3.2 50.2 1.80 Total $ 1,892,144 24.2 % 53.9 % 1.65 Total Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Loans $ 3,787,299 48.4 % 56.6 % 1.65x

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On January 25, 2024, the Company also announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on June 6, 2024.

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (In thousands) December 31, 2023 2022 Assets (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 423,140 $ 179,097 Short-term investments 109 131 Total cash and cash equivalents 423,249 179,228 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 1,093,557 1,328,634 Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $357,177, and $370,391 at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 401,154 421,523 Equity securities, at fair value 4,079 3,384 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 81,022 58,114 Loans receivable 7,874,537 7,677,564 Less: allowance for credit losses 55,096 52,803 Loans receivable, net 7,819,441 7,624,761 Accrued interest receivable 39,345 33,898 Office properties and equipment, net 83,577 83,877 Bank-owned life insurance 268,362 264,854 Goodwill and intangible assets 123,350 125,142 Other assets 308,432 284,754 Total assets $ 10,645,568 $ 10,408,169 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 7,846,556 $ 8,001,159 Borrowings 1,528,695 1,127,047 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 43,509 45,460 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 186,473 180,908 Total liabilities 9,605,233 9,354,574 Stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity 1,040,335 1,053,595 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,645,568 $ 10,408,169





COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loans receivable $ 91,744 $ 76,159 $ 343,770 $ 263,559 Debt securities available for sale and equity securities 7,077 8,480 28,120 34,221 Debt securities held to maturity 2,370 2,471 9,708 9,694 Federal funds and interest-earning deposits 4,828 229 8,188 474 Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends 1,531 593 5,192 1,722 Total interest income 107,550 87,932 394,978 309,670 Interest expense: Deposits 43,429 11,552 125,162 27,878 Borrowings 18,782 7,987 63,940 15,015 Total interest expense 62,211 19,539 189,102 42,893 Net interest income 45,339 68,393 205,876 266,777 Provision for credit losses 1,155 971 4,787 5,485 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 44,184 67,422 201,089 261,292 Non-interest income: Demand deposit account fees 1,330 1,164 5,145 5,293 Bank-owned life insurance 4,456 1,892 10,126 7,393 Title insurance fees 560 635 2,400 3,423 Loan fees and service charges 1,144 996 4,510 3,924 (Loss) gain on securities transactions - - (10,847 ) 210 Change in fair value of equity securities 446 (69 ) 695 (401 ) Gain on sale of loans 154 69 1,214 178 Other non-interest income 3,159 2,839 14,136 10,380 Total non-interest income 11,249 7,526 27,379 30,400 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 28,463 30,533 120,846 116,926 Occupancy 5,590 5,751 22,927 22,589 Federal deposit insurance premiums 5,015 669 8,639 2,591 Advertising 498 650 2,805 2,865 Professional fees 3,083 2,431 9,824 8,158 Data processing and software expenses 4,154 3,326 15,039 13,362 Merger-related expenses 326 134 606 2,810 Loss on extinguishment of debt 300 - 300 - Other non-interest expense 570 1,014 1,431 5,515 Total non-interest expense 47,999 44,508 182,417 174,816 Income before income tax expense 7,434 30,440 46,051 116,876 Income tax expense 865 8,549 9,965 30,703 Net income $ 6,569 $ 21,891 $ 36,086 $ 86,173 Earnings per share-basic $ 0.06 $ 0.21 $ 0.35 $ 0.82 Earnings per share-diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.21 $ 0.35 $ 0.81 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 101,656,890 105,997,676 102,656,388 105,580,823 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 101,817,194 106,631,357 102,894,969 106,193,161







COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances/Yields For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield / Cost Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield / Cost (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earnings assets: Loans $ 7,816,272 $ 91,744 4.66 % $ 7,458,467 $ 76,159 4.05 % Securities 1,453,863 9,447 2.58 % 1,774,890 10,951 2.45 % Other interest-earning assets 447,369 6,359 5.64 % 81,592 822 4.00 % Total interest-earning assets 9,717,504 107,550 4.39 % 9,314,949 87,932 3.75 % Non-interest-earning assets 854,857 842,571 Total assets $ 10,572,361 $ 10,157,520 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,000,406 $ 12,308 2.44 % $ 2,684,095 $ 4,882 0.72 % Money market accounts 1,119,290 8,962 3.18 % 709,591 1,244 0.70 % Savings and club deposits 714,664 846 0.47 % 932,732 121 0.05 % Certificates of deposit 2,416,773 21,313 3.50 % 1,937,489 5,305 1.09 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,251,133 43,429 2.76 % 6,263,907 11,552 0.73 % FHLB advances 1,494,794 18,592 4.93 % 821,141 7,558 3.65 % Notes payable 916 23 9.96 % 29,885 297 3.94 % Junior subordinated debentures 7,013 167 9.45 % 6,992 130 7.38 % Other borrowings - - - % 163 2 4.87 % Total borrowings 1,502,723 18,782 4.96 % 858,181 7,987 3.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,753,856 $ 62,211 3.18 % 7,122,088 $ 19,539 1.09 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,441,005 1,759,372 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 247,545 244,504 Total liabilities 9,442,406 9,125,964 Total stockholders' equity 1,129,955 1,031,556 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,572,361 $ 10,157,520 Net interest income $ 45,339 $ 68,393 Interest rate spread 1.21 % 2.66 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,963,648 $ 2,192,861 Net interest margin 1.85 % 2.91 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 125.32 % 130.79 %







COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances/Yields For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield / Cost Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield / Cost (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earnings assets: Loans $ 7,748,096 $ 343,770 4.44 % $ 6,939,419 $ 263,559 3.80 % Securities 1,540,726 37,828 2.46 % 1,943,459 43,915 2.26 % Other interest-earning assets 241,520 13,380 5.54 % 76,500 2,196 2.87 % Total interest-earning assets 9,530,342 $ 394,978 4.14 % 8,959,378 $ 309,670 3.46 % Non-interest-earning assets 840,215 782,444 Total assets $ 10,370,557 $ 9,741,822 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,183,333 $ 37,774 1.73 % $ 2,685,675 $ 11,307 0.42 % Money market accounts 951,174 24,296 2.55 % 695,849 2,593 0.37 % Savings and club deposits 793,303 2,231 0.28 % 922,916 466 0.05 % Certificates of deposit 2,229,042 60,861 2.73 % 1,834,876 13,512 0.74 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,156,852 125,162 2.03 % 6,139,316 27,878 0.45 % FHLB advances 1,315,401 62,398 4.74 % 547,158 13,449 2.46 % Notes payable 22,780 918 4.03 % 30,084 1,194 3.97 % Junior subordinated debentures 7,054 624 8.85 % 6,984 370 5.30 % Other borrowings - - - % 55 2 3.64 % Total borrowings 1,345,235 63,940 4.75 % 584,281 15,015 2.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,502,087 $ 189,102 2.52 % 6,723,597 $ 42,893 0.64 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,539,354 1,742,607 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 231,018 210,280 Total liabilities 9,272,459 8,676,484 Total stockholders' equity 1,098,098 1,065,338 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,370,557 $ 9,741,822 Net interest income $ 205,876 $ 266,777 Interest rate spread 1.62 % 2.82 % Net interest-earning assets $ 2,028,255 $ 2,235,781 Net interest margin 2.16 % 2.98 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 127.04 % 133.25 %







COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Components of Net Interest Rate Spread and Margin Average Yields/Costs by Quarter December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Yield on interest-earning assets: Loans 4.66 % 4.47 % 4.36 % 4.24 % 4.05 % Securities 2.58 2.37 2.33 2.53 2.45 Other interest-earning assets 5.64 5.91 6.08 4.22 4.00 Total interest-earning assets 4.39 % 4.17 % 4.07 % 3.93 % 3.75 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Total interest-bearing deposits 2.76 % 2.31 % 1.90 % 1.13 % 0.73 % Total borrowings 4.96 4.70 4.72 4.60 3.69 Total interest-earning liabilities 3.18 % 2.70 % 2.42 % 1.74 % 1.09 % Interest rate spread 1.21 % 1.47 % 1.65 % 2.19 % 2.66 % Net interest margin 1.85 % 2.06 % 2.17 % 2.58 % 2.91 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 125.32 % 127.46 % 126.86 % 128.60 % 130.79 %







COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (1): Return on average assets 0.25 % 0.36 % 0.06 % 0.73 % 0.86 % Core return on average assets 0.38 % 0.36 % 0.46 % 0.77 % 0.87 % Return on average equity 2.31 % 3.23 % 0.61 % 7.20 % 8.42 % Core return on average equity 3.55 % 3.24 % 4.29 % 7.59 % 8.52 % Core return on average tangible equity 3.99 % 3.64 % 4.89 % 8.61 % 9.70 % Interest rate spread 1.21 % 1.47 % 1.65 % 2.19 % 2.66 % Net interest margin 1.85 % 2.06 % 2.17 % 2.58 % 2.91 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.42 % 0.33 % (0.02 )% 0.31 % 0.29 % Non-interest expense to average assets 1.80 % 1.67 % 1.85 % 1.71 % 1.74 % Efficiency ratio 84.82 % 75.12 % 94.07 % 63.68 % 58.63 % Core efficiency ratio 76.93 % 75.09 % 75.68 % 62.35 % 58.26 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 125.32 % 127.46 % 126.86 % 128.60 % 130.79 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.01 % 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.01 % - % (1) Ratios for the three months are annualized when appropriate.

ASSET QUALITY: December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans $ 12,618 $ 15,150 $ 11,091 $ 6,610 $ 6,721 90+ and still accruing - - - - - Non-performing loans 12,618 15,150 11,091 6,610 6,721 Real estate owned - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 12,618 $ 15,150 $ 11,091 $ 6,610 $ 6,721 Non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.09 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.11 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL") $ 55,096 $ 54,113 $ 53,456 $ 52,873 $ 52,803 ACL to total non-performing loans 436.65 % 357.18 % 481.98 % 799.89 % 785.64 % ACL to gross loans 0.70 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.69 %

LOAN DATA: December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (In thousands) Real estate loans: One-to-four family $ 2,792,833 $ 2,791,939 $ 2,789,269 $ 2,860,964 $ 2,860,184 Multifamily 1,409,187 1,417,233 1,376,999 1,315,143 1,239,207 Commercial real estate 2,377,077 2,374,488 2,386,896 2,393,918 2,413,394 Construction 443,094 390,940 378,988 374,434 336,553 Commercial business loans 533,041 546,750 505,524 516,682 497,469 Consumer loans: Home equity loans and advances 266,632 267,016 269,310 271,620 274,302 Other consumer loans 2,801 2,586 2,552 2,322 3,425 Total gross loans 7,824,665 7,790,952 7,709,538 7,735,083 7,624,534 Purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans 15,089 15,228 16,107 16,245 17,059 Net deferred loan costs, fees and purchased premiums and discounts 34,783 34,360 34,791 35,744 35,971 Allowance for credit losses (55,096 ) (54,113 ) (53,456 ) (52,873 ) (52,803 ) Loans receivable, net $ 7,819,441 $ 7,786,427 $ 7,706,980 $ 7,734,199 $ 7,624,761

CAPITAL RATIOS: December 31, 2023 (1) 2022 Company: Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.08 % 15.39 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.32 % 14.59 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.23 % 14.49 % Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 10.04 % 10.68 % Columbia Bank: Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.02 % 14.12 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.22 % 13.32 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.22 % 13.32 % Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 9.48 % 9.74 % Freehold Bank: Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 22.49 % 22.92 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 21.81 % 22.19 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 21.81 % 22.19 % Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 15.27 % 15.19 % (1) Estimated ratios at December 31, 2023.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Book and Tangible Book Value per Share December 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Total stockholders' equity $ 1,040,335 $ 1,053,595 Less: goodwill (110,715 ) (110,715 ) Less: core deposit intangible (11,155 ) (13,505 ) Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 918,465 $ 929,375 Shares outstanding 104,918,905 108,970,476 Book value per share $ 9.92 $ 9.67 Tangible book value per share $ 8.75 $ 8.53

Reconciliation of Core Net Income Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) Net income $ 6,569 $ 21,891 $ 36,086 $ 86,173 Add/less: loss (gain) on securities transactions, net of tax - - 9,249 (156 ) Less: insurance settlement, net of tax - - - (486 ) Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax 3,009 - 3,009 - Add: severance expense from reduction in workforce, net of tax - - 1,390 - Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax 288 168 529 2,210 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax 265 - 265 - Add: litigation expense, net of tax - 46 262 2,913 Add: branch closure expense, net of tax - 58 - 199 Core net income $ 10,131 $ 22,163 $ 50,790 $ 90,853

Return on Average Assets Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 6,569 $ 21,891 $ 36,086 $ 86,173 Average assets $ 10,572,361 $ 10,157,520 $ 10,370,557 $ 9,741,822 Return on average assets 0.25 % 0.86 % 0.35 % 0.88 % Core net income $ 10,131 $ 22,163 $ 50,790 $ 90,853 Core return on average assets 0.38 % 0.87 % 0.49 % 0.93 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) Return on Average Equity Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,129,955 $ 1,031,556 $ 1,098,098 $ 1,065,338 Add/Less: loss (gain) on securities transactions, net of tax - - 9,249 (156 ) Less: insurance settlement, net of tax - - - (486 ) Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax 3,009 - 3,009 - Add: severance expense from reduction in workforce, net of tax - - 1,390 - Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax 288 168 529 2,210 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax 265 - 265 - Add: litigation expenses, net of tax - 46 262 2,913 Add: branch closure expense, net of tax - 58 - 199 Core average stockholders' equity $ 1,133,517 $ 1,031,828 $ 1,112,802 $ 1,070,018 Return on average equity 2.31 % 8.42 % 3.29 % 8.09 % Core return on core average equity 3.55 % 8.52 % 4.56 % 8.49 %

Return on Average Tangible Equity Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,129,955 $ 1,031,556 $ 1,098,098 $ 1,065,338 Less: average goodwill (110,715 ) (111,115 ) (110,715 ) (103,477 ) Less: average core deposit intangible (11,524 ) (13,905 ) (12,398 ) (11,352 ) Total average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,007,716 $ 906,536 $ 974,985 $ 950,509 Core return on average tangible equity 3.99 % 9.70 % 5.21 % 9.56 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) Efficiency Ratios Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 45,339 $ 68,393 $ 205,876 $ 266,777 Non-interest income 11,249 7,526 27,379 30,400 Total income $ 56,588 $ 75,919 $ 233,255 $ 297,177 Non-interest expense $ 47,999 $ 44,508 $ 182,417 $ 174,816 Efficiency ratio 84.82 % 58.63 % 78.20 % 58.83 % Non-interest income $ 11,249 $ 7,526 $ 27,379 $ 30,400 Add/less: loss (gain) on securities transactions - - 10,847 (210 ) Less: insurance settlement - - - (650 ) Core non-interest income $ 11,249 $ 7,526 $ 38,226 $ 29,540 Non-interest expense $ 47,999 $ 44,508 $ 182,417 $ 174,816 Less: FDIC special assessment (3,840 ) - (3,840 ) - Less: severance expense from reduction in workforce - - (1,605 ) - Less: merger-related expenses (326 ) (134 ) (606 ) (2,810 ) Less: loss on extinguishment of debt (300 ) - (300 ) - Less: litigation expense - (62 ) (317 ) (3,916 ) Less: branch closure expense - (78 ) - (266 ) Core non-interest expense $ 43,533 $ 44,234 $ 175,749 $ 167,824 Core efficiency ratio 76.93 % 58.26 % 72.00 % 56.64 %

