Freitag, 26.01.2024
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
26.01.2024 | 09:06
New Appointment at Panostaja Oyj: Jakke Vyyryläinen becomes CEO of Oscar Software

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management January 26, 2024 at 10 am


Jakke Vyyryläinen (b. 1976), engineer, eMBA, has been appointed as the new CEO of Oscar Software, Panostaja's investment target. Vyyryläinen will assume the duties of CEO by the end of May.

Jakke Vyyryläinen has long and diverse experience in management positions in software companies, especially in the field of ERP systems. Before joining Oscar Software, Vyyryläinen worked as Director of Industrial and Wholesale Trade at Lemonsoft Oyj. Prior to this, Vyyryläinen has worked e.g. Sales and Account Director at Lemonsoft Oy, Director of Sales and Business Development at HappyOrNot Oy, and in Sales and Business Management positions at Visma Software Oy.

Panostaja announced on September 7, 2023 that Oscar Software's CEO Mika Yletyinen will leave his position. The company's interim CEO is Markku Virtanen, Chief Strategy Officer.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila
CEO


Additional information
CEO Tapio Tommila, Panostaja Oyj, +358 40 527 6311


Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja's shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group's net sales totaled MEUR 136,2.

https://panostaja.fi/en/


