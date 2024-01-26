Anzeige
Freitag, 26.01.2024
WKN: A2DYY7 | ISIN: SE0009997018 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H3A
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2024 | 10:48
82 Leser
HMS Networks AB: Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in HMS Networks

HMS Networks AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on January 26, 2024. The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions during the period up to the Annual General Meeting 2024, resolve on a new issue of shares with or without preferential rights for the company's shareholders. The total number of shares that may be issued shall amount to not more than the number of shares that corresponds to sufficient issue proceeds mainly for the purpose to refinance the company's bridge loan facility of approximately USD 120 million for the acquisition of Red Lion Controls Inc. and Red Lion Europe GMBH as well as certain assets in other jurisdictions and, additionally, to secure an efficient capital structure.

Minutes with complete resolutions from the General Meeting will be made available on the company's website, www.hms-networks.com no later than February 9, 2024.

For more information please contact:
CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46-35-17 29 01
CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46-35-710 69 83

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft, Sibiu, Rotterdam and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, Australia and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 800 people and reported sales of SEK 3,025 million in 2023. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
