WKN: 855689 | ISIN: SE0000115446 | Ticker-Symbol: VOL1
26.01.24
11:25 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Volvo (17/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Volvo AB (Volvo)
published on January 26, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Volvo has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for March 27, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK
10.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 per share. The
Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal,
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Volvo (VOLVB, VOLVA). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1190893
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.