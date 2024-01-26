Battery Separators Market worth $13.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Battery Separators Market by Battery Type (Lead Acid and Li-ion), Material (Polyethylene and Polypropylene), Technology (Dry and Wet), End-Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2023 to USD 13.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. High demand from the automotive and consumer electronic sector is expected to drive the battery separators market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Battery Separators Market".

The Lead-acid battery is expected to account for the largest share of the battery separators market, by battery type, during the forecast period, in terms of value.

By battery type, the lead-acid battery is estimated to have the largest market share by value. lead-acid batteries are expected to hold the largest market share due to their widespread use as sustainable energy storage solutions for wind and solar power. This is attributed to their advantages of low material costs, safety features, and recyclability, with up to 99% recyclability. With commendable energy storage capacity, lead-acid batteries are undergoing continuous advancements, contributing to the growth of battery separators market.

By end-use, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

Based on end-use, the automotive segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the adoption of environmental norms and emission regulations, coupled with the growing emphasis on efficiency in the automotive sector. The surge in battery-driven vehicles, including hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, is anticipated to significantly contribute to the overall growth of the global battery separators market, further propel the growth of this automotive segment in this market.

Polyethylene, by material, is expected to account for the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on material, polyethylene is expected to account for the largest segment during forecast period in terms of value. Polyethylene is widely used in various applications such as shopping bags, food wraps, detergent bottles, batteries, and fuel tanks. Among these, polyethylene's major contribution lies in the manufacturing of battery separators. Thus, the significant growth related for the polyethylene, in turn, is leading to the surge in battery separators market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, driven by robust economic growth and substantial investments in the automotive and electronics sectors. Notably, emerging economies like China and India have played a pivotal role in establishing Asia-Pacific as a significant market for battery separators. Additionally, an increase in purchasing power of the population and government support is likely to propel battery separators market.

Key Players:

Some of the leading players in the battery separators market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), ENTEK (US), Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), SK ie technology (South Korea), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), and UBE Corporation (Japan), among others.

