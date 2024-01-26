Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.01.2024 | 12:06
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Matters' Feature: Zhongshan - Embracing Sustainable Living

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongshan and Burnaby, with a sister city relationship spanning 12 years, share much in common when it comes to environmental consciousness. They both have a strong commitment to enhancing air quality and protecting the ocean. In recent years, a growing number of young individuals, including new graduates from prestigious colleges, have been drawn to Zhongshan by the city's pursuit of innovative urban eco-fashion.

Zhongshan & Burnaby: Innovators of Urban Eco-fashion

What measures has Zhongshan taken to create ubiquitous green areas? How are youngsters in Zhongshan making a difference?

In this video, our host Deniz visits a Zhongshan downtown park that retains the industrial elements of the former shipyard while serving as a natural oxygen bar with a lush green landscape. Apart from the city center, Deniz also travels to Qixi village in southern Zhongshan to witness the innovative ecological practices that the locals have embraced. After speaking with Mr Hao, head of the Qi Xi live farm, Deniz finds that the village is actually more than just a village; rather, it is a brand-new, distinctive community founded by a group of nature-loving youngsters who value sustainable living.

What makes Zhongshan's Qixi so enticing to young people? How does this youthful group work together to fulfill their shared ambition of revitalizing the countryside?

Contact: Feng Kehui
Tel: 008610-68996566
E-mail: chloefeng@foxmail.com

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/0e15AigGWNU

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0e15AigGWNU
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146127/4515204/ChinaMatters_Logo.jpg

ChinaMatters Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-matters-feature-zhongshan--embracing-sustainable-living-302045579.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.