HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "Stellar") (NYSE: STEL) today reported net income of $27.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.51, for the fourth quarter 2023 and net income of $130.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.45, for the year ended December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded certain nonrecurring noninterest expense items, including the FDIC special insurance assessment expense of $2.4 million.

"We are pleased to announce our full-year and fourth quarter results, capping a successful year despite industry challenges and economic uncertainty," said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar's Chief Executive Officer. "We maintained our focus on capital, liquidity, and credit to protect shareholder value in a year of rapidly rising interest rates and large bank failures, all while setting the foundation of a new organization following our combination in late 2022. Our staff has done a great job in combining two banks and we are poised to refine what we have built. The success of our team's efforts during the year is reflected by our maintaining a solid net interest margin, a strong deposit base, our credit quality and ability to build capital," he continued.

"While we expect a somewhat slower economy in 2024, our focus will be on continuing to optimize and reduce our noninterest expenses as we manage the organization's needs and requirements from crossing the $10 billion asset threshold. We believe that we are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that may be presented in 2024 and that our strategy provides us with optionality," said Mr. Franklin.

"We operate in some of the best banking markets in the country and we look forward to the possibility of additional clarity around the direction of interest rates and a more reasonably priced market for deposits and funding in the new year. Thank you to our shareholders for their support and we look forward to continuing to build shareholder value in 2024," concluded Mr. Franklin.

2023 Financial Highlights

Strong Earnings: Stellar recorded 2023 net income of $130.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.45, representing a return on average assets of 1.21%, return on average equity of 8.96% and return on average tangible equity of 15.75%(1).

Meaningful Regulatory Capital Build: Total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.02% at December 31, 2023 from 12.39% at December 31, 2022 and Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 10.18% at December 31, 2023 from 8.55% at December 31, 2022.

Book Value Growth: During 2023, book value per share increased to $28.54 at December 31, 2023 compared to $26.12 at December 31, 2022 while tangible book value per share increased by $3.00, or 21.4%, from $14.02 at December 31, 2022 to $17.02 at December 31, 2023.

Advantageous Funding Profile: Noninterest-bearing deposit balances remained a significant portion of our deposit funding base, ending the year at 40.0% of total deposits.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Strong Net Interest Margin: Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.40% for fourth quarter of 2023 up from 4.37% in the third quarter of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion ("PAA"), was 3.91%(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 up from 3.87%(1) for the third quarter of 2023.

Solid Profitability: Fourth quarter 2023 net income of $27.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.51, translated into an annualized return on average assets of 1.02%, an annualized return on average equity of 7.33% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 12.61%(1).

_____________________

(1) Refer to page 10 of this earnings release for the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Merger of Equals

The merger of equals (the "Merger") between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ("Allegiance") and CBTX, Inc. ("CBTX"), which became effective on October 1, 2022, was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with CBTX treated as the legal acquirer and Allegiance treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical financial statements of the Company prior to the Merger reflect the historical financial statement balances of Allegiance. In addition, the assets and liabilities of CBTX as of the date of the Merger were recorded at estimated fair value and added to those of Allegiance. The Merger had a significant impact on all aspects of the Company's financial statements and, as a result, financial results after the Merger are not comparable to financial results prior to the Merger. Results of operations for 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022 reflect the combined operations following the Merger. The full year 2022 results of operations reflect the combined operations for the fourth quarter 2022 and the stand-alone Allegiance results for all periods prior to October 1, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Net interest income in the fourth quarter 2023 decreased $791 thousand, or 0.7%, to $105.9 million from $106.7 million for the third quarter 2023. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased three basis points to 4.40% for the fourth quarter 2023 from 4.37% for the third quarter 2023. The increase in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to the increased yield on interest earning assets partially offset by increased rates on our cost of funding. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 benefited from $11.7 million of income from purchase accounting adjustments compared to $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled on page 10 of this earnings release, net interest income (tax equivalent) for the fourth quarter 2023 would have been $94.4 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.91%.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2023 was $6.9 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 46.7%, compared to $4.7 million for the third quarter 2023. Noninterest income increased in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to Small Business Investment Company income recognized partially offset by a decrease in debit card and ATM income due to the impact of the Durbin Amendment and change in the Company's policy on charging nonsufficient funds fees.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2023 increased $7.2 million, or 10.2%, to $77.9 million compared to $70.7 million for the third quarter 2023. The increase in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to nonrecurring items including higher professional fees associated with various projects during the quarter some of which related to crossing the $10 billion asset threshold, a $2.4 million accrual for future payments to the FDIC pursuant to the special insurance assessment associated with two bank failures during 2023 and $1.9 million of severance expense.

The efficiency ratio was 69.21% for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 63.50% for the third quarter 2023. Fourth quarter 2023 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.02%, 7.33% and 12.61%, respectively, compared to 1.14%, 8.34% and 14.47%, respectively, for the third quarter 2023. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 10 of this earnings release.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Results

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $147.8 million, or 51.1%, to $436.8 million from $289.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 57 basis points to 4.51% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 3.94% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to the impact of the Merger. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 benefited from $46.8 million of purchase accounting adjustments compared to $8.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled on page 10 of this earnings release, net interest income (tax equivalent) for the year ended December 31, 2023 would have been $390.9 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 4.03%.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $24.6 million, an increase of $4.2 million, or 20.7%, compared to $20.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Noninterest income increased in 2023 compared to 2022 primarily due to increased scale as a result of the Merger along with increased Small Business Investment Company income. The increase in noninterest income was partially offset by the decrease in debit card and ATM income due to the impact of the Durbin Amendment and change in the Company's policy on charging nonsufficient funds fees along with the nonrecurring gains on sale of securities, loans and assets during the fourth quarter 2022.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $94.4 million, or 48.2%, to $290.5 million compared to $196.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense in 2023 compared to 2022 was due to increased scale as a result of the Merger primarily within categories such as salaries and benefits and amortization of intangibles along with higher professional fees associated with various projects some of which related to crossing the $10 billion asset threshold, partially offset by a decrease in acquisition and merger-related expenses to $15.6 million from $24.1 million in 2022.

The efficiency ratio was 63.02% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 64.23% for the year ended December 31, 2022. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.21%, 8.96% and 15.75%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 0.64%, 5.69% and 9.16%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 10 of this earnings release.

Financial Condition

Total loans at December 31, 2023 decreased $79.4 million to $7.93 billion compared to $8.00 billion at September 30, 2023. At December 31, 2023, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting adjustments on loans was $106.8 million.

Total deposits at December 31, 2023 increased $186.8 million to $8.87 billion compared to $8.69 billion at September 30, 2023, due to increases in interest-bearing demand, money market and certificates and other time deposits, partially offset by a decreases noninterest-bearing deposits. Shifts in the deposit mix were primarily driven by the current interest rate environment and an intensely competitive market for deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits totaled $4.95 billion and estimated uninsured deposits net of collateralized deposits of $1.17 billion were $3.78 billion, or 42.6%, of total deposits at December 31, 2023.

Total assets at December 31, 2023 were $10.65 billion, a decrease of $18.3 million, compared to $10.67 billion at September 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $39.2 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, compared to $38.3 million, or 0.36%, of total assets, at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.16% at December 31, 2023 and 1.17% at September 30, 2023.

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter 2023 was $1.0 million compared to $2.3 million for the third quarter 2023. Fourth quarter 2023 net charge-offs were $2.6 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $8.1 million, or 0.40% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2023.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar's principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) 2023 2022 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 121,004 $ 94,970 $ 105,913 $ 99,231 $ 67,063 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 278,233 207,302 198,176 164,102 304,642 Total cash and cash equivalents 399,237 302,272 304,089 263,333 371,705 Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,395,680 1,414,952 1,478,222 1,519,175 1,807,586 Loans held for investment 7,925,133 8,004,528 8,068,718 7,886,044 7,754,751 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (91,684 ) (93,575 ) (100,195 ) (96,188 ) (93,180 ) Loans, net 7,833,449 7,910,953 7,968,523 7,789,856 7,661,571 Accrued interest receivable 44,244 43,536 42,051 42,405 44,743 Premises and equipment, net 118,683 119,332 119,142 124,723 126,803 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 25,051 29,022 24,478 19,676 15,058 Bank-owned life insurance 105,084 104,699 104,148 103,616 103,094 Goodwill 497,318 497,318 497,260 497,260 497,260 Core deposit intangibles, net 116,712 122,944 129,805 136,665 143,525 Other assets 111,681 120,432 110,633 108,009 129,092 Total assets $ 10,647,139 $ 10,665,460 $ 10,778,351 $ 10,604,718 $ 10,900,437 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,546,815 $ 3,656,288 $ 3,713,536 $ 3,877,859 $ 4,230,169 Interest-bearing Demand 1,659,999 1,397,492 1,437,509 1,394,244 1,591,828 Money market and savings 2,136,777 2,128,950 2,174,073 2,401,840 2,575,923 Certificates and other time 1,529,876 1,503,891 1,441,251 1,064,932 869,712 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,326,652 5,030,333 5,052,833 4,861,016 5,037,463 Total deposits 8,873,467 8,686,621 8,766,369 8,738,875 9,267,632 Accrued interest payable 11,288 7,612 4,555 3,875 2,098 Borrowed funds 50,000 323,981 369,963 238,944 63,925 Subordinated debt 109,765 109,665 109,566 109,420 109,367 Other liabilities 81,601 76,735 69,218 67,388 74,239 Total liabilities 9,126,121 9,204,614 9,319,671 9,158,502 9,517,261 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 533 533 533 533 530 Capital surplus 1,232,627 1,231,686 1,228,532 1,225,596 1,222,761 Retained earnings 405,945 385,600 361,619 333,368 303,146 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (118,087 ) (156,973 ) (132,004 ) (113,281 ) (143,261 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,521,018 1,460,846 1,458,680 1,446,216 1,383,176 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 10,647,139 $ 10,665,460 $ 10,778,351 $ 10,604,718 $ 10,900,437

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 139,114 $ 138,948 $ 133,931 $ 125,729 $ 116,145 $ 537,722 $ 280,375 Securities: Taxable 9,622 9,493 9,726 9,653 9,834 38,494 27,128 Tax-exempt 418 437 436 1,262 3,057 2,553 10,733 Deposits in other financial institutions 3,021 2,391 2,865 3,771 2,933 12,048 4,758 Total interest income 152,175 151,269 146,958 140,415 131,969 590,817 322,994 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and savings deposits 25,033 23,557 20,708 18,037 12,406 87,335 19,139 Certificates and other time deposits 15,075 13,282 9,622 3,307 2,083 41,286 7,825 Borrowed funds 4,154 5,801 6,535 1,317 417 17,807 1,216 Subordinated debt 1,983 1,908 1,812 1,927 1,449 7,630 5,856 Total interest expense 46,245 44,548 38,677 24,588 16,355 154,058 34,036 NET INTEREST INCOME 105,930 106,721 108,281 115,827 115,614 436,759 288,958 Provision for credit losses 1,047 2,315 1,915 3,666 44,793 8,943 50,712 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 104,883 104,406 106,366 112,161 70,821 427,816 238,246 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds and overdraft charges 183 291 418 406 447 1,298 834 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,337 1,329 1,157 943 1,242 4,766 2,856 Gain (loss) on sale of assets 198 - (6 ) 198 4,025 390 4,050 Bank-owned life insurance 573 551 532 522 515 2,178 1,125 Debit card and ATM income 542 935 1,821 1,698 1,897 4,996 4,465 Other 4,053 1,589 1,561 3,731 2,511 10,934 7,024 Total noninterest income 6,886 4,695 5,483 7,498 10,637 24,562 20,354 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 40,464 39,495 37,300 39,775 40,949 157,034 107,554 Net occupancy and equipment 4,572 4,455 3,817 4,088 3,781 16,932 10,335 Depreciation 1,955 1,952 1,841 1,836 1,903 7,584 4,951 Data processing and software amortization 5,000 4,798 4,674 5,054 3,776 19,526 11,337 Professional fees 3,867 997 1,564 1,527 2,298 7,955 3,583 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 5,169 1,814 2,755 1,294 1,263 11,032 4,914 Amortization of intangibles 6,247 6,876 6,881 6,879 7,051 26,883 9,303 Communications 743 663 689 701 737 2,796 1,800 Advertising 1,004 877 907 839 1,130 3,627 2,460 Acquisition and merger-related expenses 3,072 3,421 2,897 6,165 11,469 15,555 24,138 Other 5,848 5,400 5,882 4,440 5,267 21,570 15,701 Total noninterest expense 77,941 70,748 69,207 72,598 79,624 290,494 196,076 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 33,828 38,353 42,642 47,061 1,834 161,884 62,524 Provision for income taxes 6,562 7,445 7,467 9,913 (218 ) 31,387 11,092 NET INCOME $ 27,266 $ 30,908 $ 35,175 $ 37,148 $ 2,052 $ 130,497 $ 51,432 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 2.45 $ 1.48 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 2.45 $ 1.47

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 27,266 $ 30,908 $ 35,175 $ 37,148 $ 2,052 $ 130,497 $ 51,432 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.51 $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 2.45 $ 1.48 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 2.45 $ 1.47 Dividends per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.52 $ 0.43 Return on average assets(A) 1.02 % 1.14 % 1.31 % 1.38 % 0.07 % 1.21 % 0.64 % Return on average equity(A) 7.33 % 8.34 % 9.67 % 10.62 % 0.60 % 8.96 % 5.69 % Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 12.61 % 14.47 % 17.05 % 19.32 % 1.16 % 15.75 % 9.16 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 4.40 % 4.37 % 4.49 % 4.80 % 4.71 % 4.51 % 3.94 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA(A)(B)(C) 3.91 % 3.87 % 3.97 % 4.38 % 4.38 % 4.03 % 3.83 % Efficiency ratio(D) 69.21 % 63.50 % 60.83 % 58.96 % 65.14 % 63.02 % 64.23 % Capital Ratios Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (Consolidated) Equity to assets 14.29 % 13.70 % 13.53 % 13.64 % 12.69 % 14.29 % 12.69 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 9.04 % 8.37 % 8.19 % 8.15 % 7.24 % 9.04 % 7.24 % Estimated Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets) 14.02 % 13.42 % 13.03 % 12.72 % 12.39 % 14.02 % 12.39 % Estimated Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 11.77 % 11.14 % 10.67 % 10.39 % 10.04 % 11.77 % 10.04 % Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.89 % 11.25 % 10.78 % 10.50 % 10.15 % 11.89 % 10.15 % Estimated Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets) 10.18 % 9.82 % 9.51 % 9.01 % 8.55 % 10.18 % 8.55 % Stellar Bank Estimated Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets) 13.65 % 13.13 % 12.80 % 12.42 % 12.02 % 13.65 % 12.02 % Estimated Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.20 % 11.63 % 11.22 % 10.87 % 10.46 % 12.20 % 10.46 % Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.20 % 11.63 % 11.22 % 10.87 % 10.46 % 12.20 % 10.46 % Estimated Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets) 10.44 % 10.15 % 9.89 % 9.35 % 8.81 % 10.44 % 8.81 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 53,282 53,313 53,297 53,021 52,715 53,229 34,738 Diluted 53,350 53,380 53,375 53,138 52,973 53,313 35,007 Period end shares outstanding 53,291 53,322 53,303 53,296 52,955 53,291 52,955 Book value per share $ 28.54 $ 27.40 $ 27.37 $ 27.14 $ 26.12 $ 28.54 $ 26.12 Tangible book value per share(B) $ 17.02 $ 15.76 $ 15.60 $ 15.24 $ 14.02 $ 17.02 $ 14.02 Employees - full-time equivalents 998 1,008 1,004 1,055 1,025 998 1,025

(A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 10 of this Earnings Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest Paid Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 7,973,780 $ 139,114 6.92 % $ 8,043,706 $ 138,948 6.85 % $ 7,666,502 $ 116,145 6.01 % Securities 1,386,079 10,040 2.87 % 1,471,916 9,930 2.68 % 1,795,082 12,891 2.85 % Deposits in other financial institutions 217,068 3,021 5.52 % 181,931 2,391 5.21 % 354,117 2,933 3.29 % Total interest-earning assets 9,576,927 $ 152,175 6.30 % 9,697,553 $ 151,269 6.19 % 9,815,701 $ 131,969 5.33 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (92,992 ) (99,892 ) (88,150 ) Noninterest-earning assets 1,142,438 1,143,634 1,218,458 Total assets $ 10,626,373 $ 10,741,295 $ 10,946,009 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,420,892 $ 10,548 2.95 % $ 1,400,508 $ 10,415 2.95 % $ 1,465,711 $ 5,422 1.47 % Money market and savings deposits 2,163,348 14,485 2.66 % 2,166,610 13,142 2.41 % 2,705,984 6,984 1.02 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,461,227 15,075 4.09 % 1,400,367 13,282 3.76 % 932,058 2,083 0.89 % Borrowed funds 275,694 4,154 5.98 % 411,212 5,801 5.60 % 37,824 417 4.37 % Subordinated debt 109,713 1,983 7.17 % 109,608 1,908 6.91 % 109,307 1,449 5.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,430,874 $ 46,245 3.38 % 5,488,305 $ 44,548 3.22 % 5,250,884 $ 16,355 1.24 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,624,417 3,695,592 4,199,982 Other liabilities 95,705 86,389 147,205 Total liabilities 9,150,996 9,270,286 9,598,071 Shareholders' equity 1,475,377 1,471,009 1,347,938 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,626,373 $ 10,741,295 $ 10,946,009 Net interest rate spread 2.92 % 2.97 % 4.09 % Net interest income and margin $ 105,930 4.39 % $ 106,721 4.37 % $ 115,614 4.67 % Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 106,121 4.40 % $ 106,919 4.37 % $ 116,574 4.71 % Cost of funds 2.03 % 1.92 % 0.69 % Cost of deposits 1.84 % 1.69 % 0.62 %

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 7,961,911 $ 537,722 6.75 % $ 5,171,944 $ 280,375 5.42 % Securities 1,490,588 41,047 2.75 % 1,779,425 37,861 2.13 % Deposits in other financial institutions 242,803 12,048 4.96 % 462,075 4,758 1.03 % Total interest-earning assets 9,695,302 $ 590,817 6.09 % 7,413,444 $ 322,994 4.36 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (95,668 ) (59,099 ) Noninterest-earning assets 1,147,232 633,928 Total assets $ 10,746,866 $ 7,988,273 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,464,015 $ 38,689 2.64 % $ 1,140,575 $ 9,278 0.81 % Money market and savings deposits 2,259,264 48,646 2.15 % 1,841,348 9,861 0.54 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,239,345 41,286 3.33 % 1,034,491 7,825 0.76 % Borrowed funds 318,721 17,807 5.59 % 61,773 1,216 1.97 % Subordinated debt 109,560 7,630 6.96 % 109,111 5,856 5.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,390,905 $ 154,058 2.86 % 4,187,298 34,036 0.81 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,814,651 2,833,865 Other liabilities 85,376 62,581 Total liabilities 9,290,932 7,083,744 Shareholders' equity 1,455,934 904,529 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,746,866 $ 7,988,273 Net interest rate spread 3.23 % 3.55 % Net interest income and margin $ 436,759 4.50 % $ 288,958 3.90 % Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 437,670 4.51 % $ 292,152 3.94 % Cost of funds 1.67 % 0.48 % Cost of deposits 1.47 % 0.39 %

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 2023 2022 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 1,409,002 $ 1,474,600 $ 1,512,476 $ 1,477,340 $ 1,455,795 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 5,100 5,968 8,027 11,081 13,226 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 4,071,807 4,076,606 4,038,487 4,014,609 3,931,480 Commercial real estate construction and land development 1,060,406 1,078,265 1,136,124 1,034,538 1,037,678 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 1,047,174 1,024,945 1,009,439 1,008,362 1,000,956 Residential construction 267,357 289,553 311,208 292,143 268,150 Consumer and other 64,287 54,591 52,957 47,971 47,466 Total loans held for investment $ 7,925,133 $ 8,004,528 $ 8,068,718 $ 7,886,044 $ 7,754,751 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,546,815 $ 3,656,288 $ 3,713,536 $ 3,877,859 $ 4,230,169 Interest-bearing Demand 1,659,999 1,397,492 1,437,509 1,394,244 1,591,828 Money market and savings 2,136,777 2,128,950 2,174,073 2,401,840 2,575,923 Certificates and other time 1,529,876 1,503,891 1,441,251 1,064,932 869,712 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,326,652 5,030,333 5,052,833 4,861,016 5,037,463 Total deposits $ 8,873,467 $ 8,686,621 $ 8,766,369 $ 8,738,875 $ 9,267,632 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 39,191 $ 38,291 $ 43,349 $ 43,413 $ 45,048 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 39,191 38,291 43,349 43,413 45,048 Other repossessed assets - - - 124 - Total nonperforming assets $ 39,191 $ 38,291 $ 43,349 $ 43,537 $ 45,048 Net charge-offs $ 2,577 $ 8,116 $ 236 $ 192 $ 5,707 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 5,048 $ 14,991 $ 22,968 $ 23,329 $ 25,402 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 16,699 13,563 8,221 9,026 9,970 Commercial real estate construction and land development 5,043 170 388 27 - 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 8,874 8,442 10,880 10,586 9,404 Residential construction 3,288 635 665 195 - Consumer and other 239 490 227 250 272 Total nonaccrual loans $ 39,191 $ 38,291 $ 43,349 $ 43,413 $ 45,048 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.41 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.49 % 0.48 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.58 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 233.94 % 244.38 % 231.14 % 221.56 % 206.85 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.20 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.13 % 0.40 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.30 %

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Stellar's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Stellar believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Stellar's performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Stellar reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax pre-provision ROAA, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets and net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Stellar has included in this earnings release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 27,266 $ 30,908 $ 35,175 $ 37,148 $ 2,052 $ 130,497 $ 51,432 Add: Provision for credit losses 1,047 2,315 1,915 3,666 44,793 8,943 50,712 Add: Provision for income taxes 6,562 7,445 7,467 9,913 (218 ) 31,387 11,092 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 34,875 $ 40,668 $ 44,557 $ 50,727 $ 46,627 $ 170,827 $ 113,236 Total average assets $ 10,626,373 $ 10,741,295 $ 10,740,138 $ 10,882,533 $ 10,946,009 $ 10,746,866 $ 7,988,273 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.30 % 1.50 % 1.66 % 1.89 % 1.69 % 1.59 % 1.42 % Total shareholders' equity $ 1,521,018 $ 1,460,846 $ 1,458,680 $ 1,446,216 $ 1,383,176 $ 1,521,018 $ 1,383,176 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 614,030 620,262 627,065 633,925 640,785 614,030 640,785 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 906,988 $ 840,584 $ 831,615 $ 812,291 $ 742,391 $ 906,988 $ 742,391 Shares outstanding at end of period 53,291 53,322 53,303 53,296 52,955 53,291 52,955 Tangible book value per share $ 17.02 $ 15.76 $ 15.60 $ 15.24 $ 14.02 $ 17.02 $ 14.02 Average shareholders' equity $ 1,475,377 $ 1,471,009 $ 1,458,473 $ 1,418,082 $ 1,347,938 $ 1,455,934 $ 904,529 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 617,236 623,864 630,854 638,110 658,107 627,449 343,257 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 858,141 $ 847,145 $ 827,619 $ 779,972 $ 689,831 $ 828,485 $ 561,272 Return on average tangible equity(B) 12.61 % 14.47 % 17.05 % 19.32 % 1.18 % 15.75 % 9.16 % Total assets $ 10,647,139 $ 10,665,460 $ 10,778,351 $ 10,604,718 $ 10,900,437 $ 10,647,139 $ 10,900,437 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 614,030 620,262 627,065 633,925 640,785 614,030 640,785 Tangible assets $ 10,033,109 $ 10,045,198 $ 10,151,286 $ 9,970,793 $ 10,259,652 $ 10,033,109 $ 10,259,652 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.04 % 8.37 % 8.19 % 8.15 % 7.24 % 9.04 % 7.24 % Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 106,121 $ 106,919 $ 108,509 $ 116,119 $ 116,574 $ 437,670 $ 292,152 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 11,726 12,400 12,572 10,104 8,160 46,802 8,370 Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 94,395 $ 94,519 $ 95,937 $ 106,015 $ 108,414 $ 390,868 $ 283,782 Average earning assets $ 9,576,927 $ 9,697,553 $ 9,693,527 $ 9,815,803 $ 9,815,701 $ 9,695,302 $ 7,413,444 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA 3.91 % 3.87 % 3.97 % 4.38 % 4.38 % 4.03 % 3.83 %

(A) Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangibles amortization and write-downs on assets moved to held for sale, divided by the sum of net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation. (B) Interim periods annualized.

